Murakami Talks Gender Inequality in Japan Politics

Cause we know that Japan doesn't necessarily have the best track record when it comes to gender equality, but really finance and politics are two sectors that have been pretty difficult for women to crack into, not only in Japan. Tell us about the state of things there. Good morning. Thank you for having me. Yep. I think Japan, compared to other Western, especially the Western developed countries. We do have very low rate of women participating and especially in politics. We only have 10 percent of women in the lower house. So I think I felt really the need to increase and support women in politics throughout my job. Our foundation supports non-profit organizations working in the field of, you know, child poverty, woman, working woman and education. I think throughout my work, I really made me realize that, you know, a lot of the social issues that we and our nonprofit organization that we support are tackling social issues. But these social issues exist in Japan because of the lack of diversity in parliament. So I think that's something that we're trying to change right now. How quickly do you expect to see progress when particularly in these fields? Culturally, economically, this is something that is pretty deeply entrenched. Hmm, yeah. That's I think that's true. I think when we talk about gender gap in Japan, we are mostly talking about economic and political fields. Women in Japan have almost equal healthcare and education as men do. But when it comes to especially the decision making roles in politics and economic, we have a pretty big gender gap. And I think one of the big major reasons for this is seniority system that still is quite strong in Japanese organizations. So, you know, when we when I talk about, you know, gender gap or gender bias with people in my generation, the gender bias is not that strong. But when it comes to our older generation, the gender bias still quite strong. So, you know, when it comes to, you know, seniority system, you know, organizations having seniority system, it is really difficult to have newer employees, members of parliament, you know, political parties. And to have that new people and new culture within the organization and that, you know, making Japan to have, you know, not progressing gender gap as quick as other countries that do not have the seniority system. How much does generational change contribute to that sort of potential for disruption? Or are we talking more about the problems when it comes to structural inequalities that are in the system? I think the generation you know, we in my opinion, I think my generation in, you know, Japan do have a lot less gender bias. But when we talk about politics, you know, when we look at the lower house and upper house in Japan, 90 percent of men and the average age for, you know, politicians in Japan is in late 50s. So that makes this really difficult for the parties to, you know, have new opinions about gender bias, implementing new policies, you know, supporting women. And it's not just about politics, right? Ray, I mean, you are also providing financial education to women. Why is that right? So what we're doing right now is to support woman for want to become politicians in their teens and 20s and 30s with a financial support and opportunities to learn about, you know, elections, social issues in general, how to run campaign. And also, I'm trying to we're trying to create this community where participants can exchange their information struggles and difficulties to support and motivate each other. And I think combined together, this will really help the, you know, woman to progress in their career, because when we look at the data, woman struggle with financial support more than men do. And women are not that motivated to, you know, you know, progress their career as men do. So I think these package with education and financial support and this, you know, creating community will really push women for thinking about their political career in the future.