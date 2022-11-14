IGF's Moshirian on Global Economy

00:00

You know, for all the doom and gloom, there are two men in this world meeting this afternoon who have every capability of changing the course of global growth and geopolitics. But when you take a look ahead to this first meeting in person between President Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, what are your expectations in terms of how they could really still sustain this rivalry? But in a more cohesive and more, I guess, beneficial for global growth? Yes, and I agree that it is a very significant, in effect, meeting prior to G 20 leaders summit. And we really don't know what's going to be the tone. The spirit behind this dialogue. What what we know is it is good for these two leaders to be able to face each other and talk about some of the major global challenges facing both countries as well as the rest of the world. So we have to wait and see what basically comes out of this dialogue. And that intention is going to influence the way the actual G 20 summit may unfold from Tuesday onwards. If we don't get a breakthrough and we have seen, of course, lower expectations for this summit anyways, what could be the next bright spot for the global economy for better cooperation around the world? I think one of the challenges we are facing is that in the past economic issues where if you lock your key points between the US and China, what now political factors are adding more complexity to economic issues. And I think for that reason it is frankly an uncharted territory. What's going to be next will be defined probably after G 20 and the way in which their so-called red lines between these two countries are defined or refined and then how they are going to pursue, if you like, this spirit and momentum that hopefully is going to be generated from this face to face meeting. With all of the energy challenges, security challenges that we're facing in terms of this cohort of leadership climate feels like it's taken a backseat even in the wake of COP 27, right. What expectations do you have when it comes to the energy transition and the hope that that was really going to contribute to another leg of growth for global economics and finance? Yes, obviously, it is very important that as B 20 has specified, they like to move to more green economy, but the challenge we are facing between COP 26 and now COP 27. We have noted not many countries were able to, in effect on that, take some of their commitments since last year. Geopolitics, as you said, has influenced the whole transition as well as innovation and investment by the private sector in energy sector. And frankly, we are in a very uncertain environment as to whether the private sector with height of geopolitics are willing to invest more in alternative sources of energy and where the national governments are in a position with the slowing down of global economy in 2023 to basically commit themselves on a sustainable basis for green economy. Fireball, as you mentioned, the innovation, of course, was a key topic, and we know that that's one of the pillars of this G 20 digital transformation that we have seen are the risks associated with new technology like BLOCK Chain and Crypto. More specifically, tell us a little bit about the risks that you're seeing out there and what are some of the healthy ways that we could actually foster all this technology innovation? Yes, I think that's an important issue. Obviously, we know that the world needs to move toward total economy. We know that only 50 per cent of population in the world has access, in effect, the Internet. But at the same time, it requires collaboration again. Amongst the G 20 leaders, when it comes to supervision and regulation of cyber system, and I think that in itself is becoming virtually a weapon amongst some superpowers as a way of, if you like, advancing some of their political, unfortunately agenda. And I think that in itself requires much greater level of cooperation to ensure that digital economy unfolds with that significant cyber risk. You're talking about coordination and cooperation. Coming off the back, of course, discussing tensions between the U.S. and China as well. When it comes to the global macro economic challenges, including soaring prices, inflationary pressures and the need to coordinate when you have central banks around the world hiking at the same time, what do global leaders need to keep in mind? I think what they need to take into account is the pace of economic growth and their own national prosperity. Because we are living in a highly interconnected global economy, the prosperity of national economies will depend on the way in which we address some of the underlying causes of global challenges, which are borderless. They don't recognize national ideology. And I think that is very important at this upcoming G 20 leaders summit where economic, social, energy, climate change and other factors beyond national political ideologies will basically dominate their discussion. And also, we could emerge potentially that I'm not very optimistic with a joint statement at this G 20 summit, which in effect taking place in an environment where some people refer to it as Cold War Two, if you like.