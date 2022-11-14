China Plans Sweeping Rescue Policies for Property Market

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Right now, what we're watching is China, especially when it comes to that sweep being property package, when it comes to really that pressure that we're feeling in the real estate market. Will this help? Yes, definitely. If you have seen the report, it's a it's a package of measures to rescue the property market, including easing restrictions, finance restrictions for developers, extending their debt repayment deadline. As you know, there are hundreds of billions of dollars in the maturing of the other six months to twelve months. That's very important for look for liquidity management of the sector and also the rules based on what we heard. It's going to allow developers by financial institutions to negotiate a repayment mortgage repayment extension. Uniforms help for homebuyers. So all this definitely is going to gonna be positive for the market. You know, previously on the piecemeal kind of you policy being announced and this time is different. It's a package of 16 measures. And the property sector is hugely important for the Chinese economy. Everybody knows, you know, your council at 25, 20, 25 percent of the whole economy. And if you the policies are implemented effectively, it will probably make a huge difference to the outlook for China's growth outlook. That's what we heard from analysts.