Can China's Property Rescue Plan Restore Confidence?

Talk about these sweeping measures to China, address the ongoing crisis in deepening crisis that we've seen in the Chinese property market. Does this change materially your outlook for property bonds? I think certainly the news over the weekend about the PPO see and see the RTS on the various measure to support the market is good. Be welcome by the high yield Asian bond market. There is also the revelation that they actually have taken a much more pragmatic approach, both in terms of this property related measure, but also in terms of the zero Covid policy. We have seen adjustment for that, to be much more precise, to have less disruption. And similarly, the kind of thinking is being revealed in this kind of property measures that got announced. So we are looking at this with a more favorable outlook. There are still a lot of risk, but seems like some of the tail risk has been clipped with at least a more supportive measure and just kind of more pragmatic, pragmatic thinking now. The question is whether it's going to be enough. I take a look at these Bloomberg intelligence numbers. We're looking at a 2 trillion U.N. property loan gap. So does that indicate to you that this perhaps is just the start, that we're going to need bigger bailouts to restore confidence? There is kind of these calculations that we have made, and you're right, there's still a pretty significant gap. The question is whether there will be more policies getting rolled out. Typically they'd come in and come combination rather than just one shot. Not we have been disappointed all year long where things have been more piecemeal and fragmented and hasn't really been able to to arrest the decline. So from the kind of funding side in terms of these new measures, that should help alleviate some of that, at least for the healthier developer, more explicit support in terms of the private developer. But there has been such a large amount of default. I think there is a lot of skepticism by the market that the bond could actually drop to to a default state so quickly. So I think the market will only go up kind of in a bumpy manner. But certainly some repricing already have been made last week, and I think today certainly will open quite strongly. And the uncertainty continues, as you say, given that we continue to see the price pressures across the property sector. This chart on the Bloomberg just showing the China home price tracker. Fifty four cities have seen prices decline in September. We are expecting the latest data for October this week. When you look at the broader economy in China, how supportive will this sweeping package be in not only supporting the property sector, but the broader economy? Given how big real estate is. The real state by some measure could be 20 to 30 percent through indirect, direct and indirect impact. So there will be a multiplier effect. If this were to take hold. But I think the issue still remains with the homebuyer. There has been income from household being weakened from the weak growth overall this year and 0 Covid policy with also 0 Covid being adjusted to to a less disrupted state. That would also be coming back, albeit perhaps again a bumpy and maybe slowly initially. So the impact to actually buying a big ticket like housing would also be a gradual process. So you have to look through the property developer, whether they can whether these kind of kind of period in between and there are some support perhaps through guarantee profile, guaranteed bond program can help tide the gap. But this you know, when the home kind of transaction volume. But the glut for new houses can resume. That's the question we want to handicap. And we'll be talking to many of these companies very closely to see where they stand.