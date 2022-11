00:00

This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition with Francine Lacqua. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua. Here in Singapore, here's what's coming up on today's program. Well, the bounce fades. Asian stocks pare gains after China readies sweeping support for its ailing property market. U.S. futures slide after the Fed's Waller warns of more rate hikes. Misconduct probe RTX faces a criminal investigation. The Bahamas over the collapse of the crypto exchange. Sandbank Bank, when freed, is said to have been interviewed by local authorities. Plus, the superpower summit. Presidents Biden and Xi are set to meet for the first time as the two leaders look to ease tensions. Well, good morning, everyone. Chinese stocks rallying after Beijing made fresh attempts to boost its ailing economy. Now financial regulators issued a 16 point plan for the property sector on Friday, as well as measures recalibrating the Covid zero strategy. So for more on all of this, we're joined by Bloomberg, Sophia RTX and Vivek Paul, senior portfolio strategy strategist, rather, at BlackRock Investment Institute. So thank you both for joining us, Sophia. First of all, huge kudos because on Friday, Sophia did something on Twitter, which is a 10 point thread on the main China economic news. And today, what you have covered is trying to understand what they're doing for property. Yes, exactly. And we just got Francine, another breaking a breaking news on that front, which I think is important to mention, in addition to the sixteen point plan that my colleagues had previously reported. And what happens is essentially China just allowed property developers to access a chunk of capital that's in escrow. And this is the kind of capital that property developers have when they sell homes, but don't yet complete them. And this has been severely restricted for the the greater part of 18 months. And it was also the reason that contributed to protest the mortgage boycott earlier in the year. So this is a really big deal. The key question is, of course, will it work? In addition to the other measures that were previously reported, the key thing is who wants to buy a home right now? Sentiment is incredibly low. Year to date, sales have fallen almost almost 30 percent would get more data on that tomorrow. So if it works. Yes. I mean, on the supply side, it will be helpful. But on the demand side is still really weak sentiment and it will take a lot for it to convince people to go out there and buy a home again. So, Vivek, what's your take on this? What does it mean for how useful or concerning China can be to the rest of the world economy? I think the big picture here for China, if you're an international investor, is you're trying to second guess what the authorities are doing is is more difficult in an environment where effectively they're not just purely prioritizing economic growth. And I think that is the environment that we're in here. This is clearly been over the last couple of year, the shift in terms of the broad policy, in terms of not just prioritizing pure economic growth, but more common prosperity. And I think as an international investor, trying to sort of see that for what it is, means that you might have to associate a little bit of a higher risk premium when you're thinking about investing in Chinese assets. So clearly in the near-term, that is some positive news, as we've just heard from the correspondent. But I think the broader picture is trying to second guess some of these some of these movements is more tricky when it's not purely focused on economic growth. So what you're telling me is that it could be volatile, that we could see, you know, stop and start of the Chinese economy over a couple of quarters. Well, I think, you know, the other news clearly from from China that's been incrementally positive has been clearly the idea of the relaxation from the very sort of stringent 0 Covid policy. So I think clearly there are some reasons to kind of anticipate some elements of rebound. But I think for us, it doesn't really materially shift the bigger picture in terms of it was already factored in to our expectations of growth in the coming year. They will be more positive next year than it was this year. That won't be hard to do. But I think the bigger picture here is that there are still some material headwinds. I think what we're seeing here, I think are necessary, but not necessarily sufficient conditions for a really strong rebound. Sophia, can it can you talk us, you know, a little bit about what kind of Chinese growth we could be seeing. So one of the concerns, certainly when you speak to energy producers is that if we have a full reopening and a strong economy in China, then it could shoot up with the price of oil and therefore put everyone else in a recession. Yeah, I do love the interplay between China and the rest of the world because the concerns are so, so different depending on where you are. And look, you know, Europe is China's biggest and most important trading partner. So what happens with Europe's economies, of course, incredibly important. And the outlook there doesn't look particularly bright, frenzied. Yes. I mean, China, when it comes to reopening, it will be gradual. It will be slow. It's not like it was in the UK where suddenly you have, you know, reopening day. That won't happen in China. It will happen incredibly a lot slower. And as VIX said, you know, I think it's it's very difficult to track that. So, yes. Well, when activity grows, China's the one place in the world that doesn't have an inflation problem. It actually has a producer price deflation problem. So that could correct somewhat. But inflation concerns are are not quite there because the consumer is still quite weak. And it was weak, Francine, before even before the strictest Covid 0 measures the lockdown in Shanghai. It's been a long term story. So, you know, I think the balance between China in the world economy will be a very, very interesting story for next year. Absolutely, and Vivek, the other stories, of course, yields in the US are climbing after we heard from Christopher Waller of the Fed and he pushed back on some of the dovish rate bets. How many hikes are you expecting from Fed in the coming months? So we still see the peak in terms of the US somewhere in the order of 5 percent. And so that is our expectation. That hasn't materially shifted as a result of recent years. And I think it is worth putting this in context of what we've seen over the course of this summer up until this period now. We've had to. So this is could be the third periods where effectively markets have tried to second guess what the Fed is about to do. Second guess the idea of an imminent pivot in policy. And the last two times they've been disappointed. I think some of the noises that are coming out today suggests that, again, we need to be cautious of chasing that rally. And for us, this continues to be the bigger picture is this idea that, you know, the Fed is going to overtake it and they are going to take the economy into restrictive territory. That's the way in which they bring inflation down as quickly as they can, which is clearly what they're trying to aim to do. You can keep it. Yeah. OK. Brilliant. I saw Alan Alda. Oh, you didn't. It's here. It is very important also not only to dry out the warchest of Russia, but it's also very important for many vulnerable countries to have an excess acceptable level of crisis in Beyond the Bell. What do you think the price will be around this place? This is not decided yet. Rain this is not decided yet. And therefore we're still in these discussions. But important is much more important is where all the necessary tools in place to really be able to go forward. European Commission president the Ursa von der Leyen speaking about our Russia price cap on Russian oil at the G 20 summit in Bali. She says everything is ready for it, but we still don't have a price. Now, U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping are also set to hold talks on the sidelines of that summit. Now, that's expected to be today, the first time the two leaders have met face to face since bite into coffee. Now talks in Bali come after the US president attended the ASEAN summit in Cambodia over the weekend. For more on all of this, we're joined by Bloomberg's. And we heard in Bali and very fresh off that wonderful interview with the president of the commission. So what are the deliverables if the Biden administration is hoping to get out of the meeting with Xi? Good morning, Francine. Well, there really aren't any actual deliverables from this meeting, according to U.S. officials, what they're trying to do is just set a floor on the relationship between Beijing and Washington. As you said, this is the first meeting between these two leaders since the pandemic. It's the first time President Biden will be sitting down with Xi since he's been a leader. And what Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser for the president, said is that they want a stiff competition with China. That's what they want to relay to Xi Jinping. But they do not want a combative relationship. So really, this is just setting the floor after what's been a tumultuous few months as of late for this relationship. You think about what happened over the summer with Speaker Pelosi going over to Taiwan. And then you had Beijing really cutting off the United States on critical communications and discussions when it came to the U.S. military as well and it came to climate. So this is almost a reset, but don't expect a joint statement or any sort of deliverables on what the relationship where it's going next. And so angry. Is there anything that China needs out of Biden and actually where does Biden stand when it comes to defending Taiwan? Should China attack? It's a great question because we've seen the president on a number of occasions talk about the fact that the US would go and defend Taiwan. There's four that really come to mind. The most recent is in a September interview. The president gave to 60 Minutes when he was asked about this and he said, yes, the United States would defend Taiwan in an unprecedented attack. He even went as far as to say that would mean U.S. men and women, something that he has not done when talking about defending Ukraine during Putin's invasion of Ukraine. So really, Taiwan is going to be the one topic that Xi Jinping is going to want to make sure. I imagine he draws these red lines for the Biden administration, because this is something that has clearly drawn the ear of Beijing. Mary, thanks so much. Annmarie Horden there with the very latest, of course, from the G 20 in Bali, where she touched down a couple of hours ago and then got that great interview with the commission president underline. Let's also bring in Bloomberg's editor in chief, John Micklethwait, who's with me here in Singapore. Now, the reason we're here in Singapore is because we have a new economy forum. So, John, thanks so much for joining me. First of all, this is a forum really at the heart of what we're trying to figure out, which is where does China fit in all of this? Where are these new economies going forward? I think that's right. I mean, the new economy forum originally sort of began in China, began hand and then went to China. Now it's come back. And it is a lot about the idea about where what is the new economy, but also particularly the relationship between the and the east and the US and China at the center of that. And so, I mean, we see this relationship really big threat because of Russia, because of some of things over Taiwan. I think if you look at the past month, it's possible we were all look back and say, well, actually, the most important thing that happened was not what's happened in Ukraine. Important note is it wasn't really so unique, important that it wasn't the midterms. It was actually two things. It was XI consolidating power and the People's Congress. But it was also America declaring a kind of chip war on China. So the fact these two leaders are meeting now is immensely important. Are we expecting some kind of truce that usually what happens and strangely, these meetings seem to cope almost exactly coincide with the new economy summit coming just before is that tends to be a little bit of a truce, but then the hostilities begin again afterwards. And certainly in terms of what has happened over the past four or five years, it's very hard to claim that things have got better or new economy for my nose kicking off with a great conversation that you'll have with Henry Kissinger. How does he see the world today? Well, we'll find out about his influence. But he does have the advantage of someone who understands history, who's seen it across many different sort of places, really, as well as, you know, he has the advantage of being able to look back to what happened in Europe for the First World War. He has the advantage of also, you know, here's a man who negotiated with Mao. There are very few of us who can claim they've done that. But I think the really interesting thing is if you look at the previous versions of this forum, he talked about us being in the foothills of the Cold War. And to speak in the high mountain passes. And the last time he talked about it being on the edge of a precipice and you see where he goes geographically on. Yeah, me too. What we lived through in the last 10 months is actually pretty extraordinary. Yeah, I think there's been a definite divergence. And it's interesting. It's definitely true. You look at the numbers, U.S. China trade is absolute high. But underneath it, every CEO you and I talk to, perhaps not on television, at least privately, they're all preparing just in case scenarios. They're looking at reassuring things close by. And that's why I think the chip thing is so important. America's effectively said you're with us or against us when it comes to high tech. And that means that lots of companies are having to make decisions about where they are. So would you describe us in a new Cold War and actually energy chips? The economy is really RTX. I think I think energy. You're right. It's the energy chips, all these. I mean, energy was part of the conflict with Russia and also the current one as well. Energy is right at the middle of that. And this particular one, it does seem to be high tech, is the main arena. And up to now, there's been something of a shadow war with G making various statements about China dominating parts of A.I. in America and pushing back the cyber warfare as well. And now with the chips, you have a much sort of clear line of demarcation between the two countries. So what are you're expecting in the next two to three quarters? I know we talk extensively also about the UK. It does seem to be a lot more stable certainly than it was in the last two months, although that's not very hard. Like what are the fault lines that you're looking for? It's very good. When the U.K. is used as a barometer of instability. Now, I think in general, I mean, I do actually think this relationship at the core of of all geopolitics and it's amazingly noticeable. You know, you sit on Wall Street, you talk to people, they kind of they will waffle. Little bit about us China. Was a little bit about issues like Taiwan here, when you meet business people, you meet investors. It's absolutely at the front of their mind. And that's because this is, in a sense, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia. This is a sort of version of a front line in that it's places where people feel both the pull of China economically, but they also feel the pull of America and the West in terms of values and things like that. And one of the great difficulties in which Joe Biden seems unable to find a way round is when America comes to this region. It never offers the thing that this region most wants, which is some kind of free trade or some kind of economic pact into just talks a lot about values. And that at the moment is the thing which is missing from the American psyche. Is that because his hands were tied, because, you know, Trump's presidency that realigned the supply chain. I think it's more than that. To be frank, it's more because Biden's own arms are tied by the Democratic Party on this. If you have a democratic body which has trade unions to the fore. Biden is not a secret. He gives into that a lot. But that from the point of view of the geo strategy, is definitely holding America back, because when America's envoys come here, they meet a group of countries that want to have some kind of alliance with America, but they want an economic alliance. And that seems something that America is unwilling to give. What will that change? Because he came out quite strong in the midterms. Joe Biden, I you'd hope that some parts of Joe Biden would think this is my. You know, I want to it. He has defined the conflict in some ways with the chip declaration. That is a very clear as I said before, you're with us or against us. Well, I think you've got to give the people who are with you something. And one of the beauties of trade as a as a as an organizing principle for that is it's something you can offer to everybody. They open up their markets and it gives you a much broader thing. Otherwise, you're forced back on people who are merely really scared of China, which tends to be Japan, Australia, India rivet. But it does it does open up a new possibility of a balance of power. So outside Henry Kissinger, who was forward, who are you most looking forward to hearing from? I think I'll be very interested to see people that have ticked off. We've got coming to speak with a lot of the individual leaders of different faiths, finances like Ken Griffin. You've got you've got a lot of people from different walks of life and how they look at this prism, what they see coming out of Asia. Those sort of people have been really interesting. I tick tock. Is it is it soft power that China is exporting or is it really a business model? That's a very good question. No doubt he will try and answer that. But I think that you it's not just it is soft power, but you're also seeing pushback, quite strong pushback from the Justice Department and America. You're seeing also difficulties to do with the ticktock. You have two things. You have a fantastic innovative business model. But then there's a question about how much what what's used with the data and all those things that matters where, again, business and geopolitics begin to collide. I could bet you that maybe our John Micklethwait does not or does have the tick tock again. Not yet. The bounce fades. Asian stocks pare gains after China readies sweeping support for its ailing property market. U.S. futures slide after the Fed's Waller warns of more rate hikes. Misconduct probe RTX faces a criminal investigation to the Bahamas over the collapse of the crypto exchange will sound back. Freed is said to have been interviewed by local authorities. Plus, superpower summit. Presidents Biden and she are set to meet for the first time as the two leaders look to ease tensions. Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua here in Singapore. Now we're just getting some breaking news out of the Russian foreign secretary. Here's Mr. Lavrov again. Some reports that actually have been denied by the Russian ministry. Now, we understand from the Associated Press that's actually quoting Indonesian officials. The Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, was taken to hospital after arriving for the G. 20 summit in Bali. Now, a couple of minutes before that news line broke on the Bloomberg terminal, the Russian foreign ministry actually denied his hospitalization. So we have a big team on the ground. We'll try and get to the bottom of exactly what's going on. And of course, we'll bring you anything that comes out of the hospital. Who we tried to reach for comment has not immediately responded. Separately, we also know that Joe Biden has arrived at the Bali hotel for his meeting with the Chinese President Xi, the first time since Joe Biden took office. Now the U.K. chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is due to unveil measures to bring the national debt under control in his autumn statement on Thursday. However, signaling from the government over the weekend also suggests that hunt delay much of his planned. Fifty five billion pound of tax rises and spending cuts. We are going to see everyone paying more tax. We're going to see spending cuts. But I think it's very important to say that we are a resilient country. Well, for more, we're joined by Bloomberg's Lizzie Burton with Michael Saunders. Hi, Lizzie, over to you. Hi, Francine. Thank you. And we are joined by Michael Saunders. It is his first day as senior adviser to Oxford academics. It's his first on interview since leaving the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee. Thank you, Michael, for joining me. You joined the Monetary Policy Committee just after the Brexit referendum in 2016. Now it's Saunders Unleashed. You can finally speak freely about politics. How would you characterize the past six years of government? Well, it's been a chaotic period, hasn't it? We've had five prime ministers, seven chancellors. I think I apologise if I've missed out one or two of them. And also, in economic terms, it's been a challenging period with the Brexit vote. The depreciation of sterling, a long period of political uncertainty, the pandemic and then renewed political uncertainty. And I think perhaps the main legacy of that period is that the economy's potential output. What it can produce without generating inflation has been weak. The Bank of England's monetary policy report that came out recently implies the economy's potential output has fallen, helped write since the end of 2019 and will grow by less than 1 percent per year in the next few years. And that implies low growth of living standards and constant battle over whether to raise taxes or to cut public spending. I think getting higher potential growth is really the big economic challenge of the next few years. Emma Chandra. You mentioned Brexit. London has lost its crown to Paris as the biggest stock market in Europe. Is the city of London permanently damaged by Brexit? Know I would cast the net wider than that. The UK economy as a whole has been permanently damaged by Brexit is reduced, the economy's potential output significantly eroded. Business investment. I would look if we hadn't had Brexit, we probably wouldn't be talking about an austerity budget this week. The need for tax rises spending cuts wouldn't be there if Brexit hadn't reduced the economy's potential output so much. Does the government need to be more open about that? Looking for country fit for the country as a whole. This question of how we raise potential output, that really is the thing I think, which is going to be the big challenge. I mean, I have to say, Liz Truss in her brief failed premiership, got that one point right, that raising potential out, which is the big challenge. I think her diagnosis of the problem and her suggested solution to cut taxes and to deregulate are wrong. I put the emphasis more on improving trade links with the EU, improving education training, and also fixing this worrying rise in long term sickness, which has been reducing the workforce so much. And in the fiscal statement on Thursday. Is there a danger that the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, overcompensate in his attempts to plug the fiscal gap? Well, I think the challenge for Hunter this week is to try to close the fiscal gap without further damaging the economy. It's clear from the business surveys that the if the economy is in a tough place, but it got shrinking GDP in Q4 after a drop already in Q3. So you don't want to make that worse. So I have to say, the kind of things that I would look for if I was him would be to do measures which don't damage the economy so much. So perhaps introducing a tiered system of interest rates on banks reserves, reducing tax relief for top rate taxpayers on pension contributions, closing some of the loophole loopholes on non doms, reducing the dividend tax allowance. These kind of measures would probably have a less adverse immediate effect on the economy than raising the headline tax rates or cutting the main departmental public spending. We've also got inflation in double digits in the UK. Has the bank failed in its duty to fight inflation? You of course, with the hawk of the committee. I do think it's useful to look back at policy decisions and forecasts from previously. I have to say I think it's wrong to over personalize it and put it in terms that this person is right and that person was wrong is more important to try to learn the lessons from that period. And the big surprise compared to banking forecasts from a year ago is that the economy's supply side is potential. Output has been weaker. Productivity growth has been solved. The workforce has been lower than expected. As I said, much of that is due to long term sickness. And you've got to try to incorporate the lessons from those economic surprises in your current policy assessment and to your forecast. So how much further do rates need to rise? I think there's still got some way to go. I would be cautious about saying exactly how much, but I think they probably have some further to go and that's really to make sure that we don't end up with a lasting inflation problem. Remember, the inflation we've got is largely the result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to boost energy prices. But there's also a substantial part of it, which is domestic, home grown. And we've got to make sure that that doesn't persist so that even once the energy effect fades, which it will do, eventually, we get inflation back to the 2 percent target. And of course, you'd left the Monetary Policy Committee by the time of the trust's mini budget. But had you still been on the committee, would you have felt sidelined by the way the emergency bond buying was carried out? Look, I understand why the Bank of England judged that they needed to act so quickly. There is a crisis caused by the interplay of that mini budget, the LTI, investors and emergency measures were needed and in a short number of hours. But I do think we need to establish the governance around a policy in which QE, previously a monetary policy tool, is also going to be used for financial stability purposes. What are the criteria under which it should be used for financial stability reasons? Who makes the decisions and what's the governance over that and to whom those decisions are accountable? The decisions to launch that program, which as I said, I can understand why they did it, were made by the banks executive. And I think we need a clearer governance over those decisions and a clearer line of accountability. The NPC, for example, is accountable to Parliament through the Treasury Select Committee for its monetary policy decisions. Maybe we need to think about something similar for the banks executive if he's going to make QE decisions for financial stability purposes. A question perhaps for the new Treasury Select Committee chair. Thank you so much. Michael Saunders, now senior advisor at Oxford Economics. Back to you, Francine. Leslie, thanks so much. Also seeing life pictures, the exciting moment of the day of Joe Biden, President Xi. That meeting about to get underway, I think was on brief briefly. Pictures of the two leaders are actually shaking hands now. They've tempered expectation really for the sit down. Tensions very high not only on U.S. curbs on chip exports to China, but also on the status of Taiwan. Coming up, Ursula von der Leyen says the EU is ready to go with an effort to impose a price cap on Russian oil. We'll have plenty more from our interview with her from the G 20 in Bali as well. That's coming up next. And this is Bloomberg. Economics, finance, politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua here in Singapore. Now we're just getting some breaking news. Of course, the meeting between President Xi and President Biden has begun in just a couple of seconds ago. We're seeing both leaders shaking hands and then they went into a hotel. Now, what will be discussed will be a number of things. We know that officials from both countries have tried to temper expectations for the sit down. With tensions high over U.S. curbs and on chip exports to China, but also on the status of Taiwan. Now we're looking at live pictures, I believe, of President Xi and President Biden. The other thing that's going on, of course, in Bali is we understand the Russian foreign ministry denied a report by the Associated Press that was then confirmed by Indonesian officials that the foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, had been taken to the hospital. Now, a reminder, I know we all know this, but maybe some of you may not. Lavrov arrived in Bali on Sunday to represent President Putin, who is not attending in person. Now, you see live pictures there of President Biden flanked by the Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen. And then to his right is Anthony Blinken, of course, the secretary of state. Many questions not only on what happens with Taiwan, but also this is the first in-person conversation between the leaders of the world's biggest economies since a pandemic emerged. Let's get straight to our Mark Champion, who's been covering everything about the G 20 who's been covering extensively the war in Ukraine and how President Biden also needs President Xi on his side. Mark, we're looking at live pictures. It is such a historical moment, the first time since President Biden became president that these two are meeting. We know that they know each other quite well from the past. Is a war in Ukraine going to overwhelm the summit? Yes, I think, you know that if there is something that comes out of this summit, it is really going to be from this meeting and it may be not a big positive that they can come out with. You know, it's more about just trying to agree that and draw sort of lines underneath a relationship that is extremely tense on a number of areas. But you know that neither of them wants to see spiral out of control. And if they can do something to achieve that, then that's already, you know, a real a real a win, if you like, that summit itself. That's gonna be tough. You have essentially as important a moment as after the global financial crisis in terms of what's going on in the global economy with commodities and recessions really hitting energy crises and so on. But it's going to be very, very difficult for the G. 20 to pull together in the same way just because the causes are in part geopolitical and to do with the Russian war in Ukraine. Martin, just going back to this meeting with President Biden, we're looking still at live pictures from this hotel where the Biden ministrations or parts of the Bush administration are meeting with the G administration. There are tensions over tech, trade and human rights. How what happen? What needs to happen for this summit on the sideline of the G 20? How does it need to go for it to be a success? Essentially, they need to agree to just put a floor underneath those tensions and to come to some kind of agreement on where their red lines are and how they're going to be respected, how they're going to make sure they're not going to agree about Taiwan, they're not going to agree. You know, C is highly unlikely to suddenly say, OK, you're right about Russia and Ukraine will will back you. It's not going to happen. But what they may be able to do is to try and make sure that the kind of spiraling that happened and ended up with the war in Ukraine isn't going to happen over Taiwan, for example, at least not anytime soon. And that they can they can really just sort of agree on where their red lines are and how they're going to avoid crossing them. Yeah, I mean, we're looking at these live pictures, again, a very historic moment. We're sorry. We apologize for the shaky camera work. I don't think they brought a tripod, but it's not a Bloomberg camera like the other. I guess, you know, intrigue is that Russia has now denied that Mr. Lavrov was taken to hospital in Bali after the reports were actually confirmed by Indonesian officials. What do we know about this? We don't know a great deal. That's about it. Lavrov, obviously is here in substitution for President Putin himself. He's an incredibly experienced diplomat. Something, you know, other diplomats who dealt with him over the years and talked with him about him is extremely skillful, but really a sledgehammer. And so his if he is not, for whatever reason, going to be able to take part. That will also play some kind of role. Thank you so much, Mark Champion there, of course, covering the war in Ukraine, some of these foreign policy changes over the years. Now we're also joined by Bloomberg's Annmarie Horden in Bali, who's been traveling with the president. Anne-Marie, we're hearing there from president biting say China and the U.S. should play key roles, addressing challenges. Also, an overture from the U.S. saying we are ready to work with you if that's what you desire. Tell us more about what's expected in the meeting. While the US really wants to put a floor on this relationship and even the fact that they were building up to setting this meeting, we've learned from U.S. officials that that really started to also ease some of the tensions. At least they started to communicate because remember, Francine, the relationships ratio really deteriorated over the summer when you had Speaker Pelosi heading over to Taiwan. When you had from Beijing was then pulling the rug off of the United States when it came to crucial talks regarding the military as well as climate talks. United States really just wants to not just set a floor, but also the guardrails and how they do business on a number of priorities the U.S. has with China. Of course, there's a tension over Putin's invasion of Ukraine. And we know that Putin and China earlier this year during the Beijing Olympics discussed this no limits friendship. There's also the fact when it comes to Taiwan, this is going to be probably the most contentious issue as these two individuals sit down for Xi Jinping. This is really a red line. He's talked about the reunification of Taiwan with China. He's now surrounded himself with nationalist after his party People's Party conference. And then you have the president ISE states on a number of occasions throughout his presidency saying that the U.S. would defend Taiwan. So these are some of the issues that are likely going to be taking place. But there are no set deliverables. It's really just face to face conversation. And we're still looking at those logs of pictures, of course, between the two sides. President Xi saying we need to try to write course for China, the U.S. relationship. Does this actually just boil down to who becomes the most powerful superpower in the world? And this, of course, is on the back of President Xi, also securing this norm, breaking third term. There's no doubt that both these individuals are going to this meeting, also feeling a little bit more comfortable with their positions. You mentioned Xi Jinping unprecedented third term, but also the president. Nine states yesterday speaking in Cambodia to reporters, talking about the fact that he is in a stronger position now that the U.S. was in the midterm elections, have shown that the Democrats now have maintain that control of the Senate with the fact that Nevada stayed blue. So the press, United States is going in without this red wave that was supposed to be in the US with likely some more momentum and power behind him and his administration. But when it comes to who is going to really lead the world, this is what the United States is so carefully trying to craft with their allies. They spoke to the likes of the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, going into this meeting with China to make sure they are taking what they've said also when they documented how they want to approach China, a multilateral approach that also works with their allies. Something you really see the US talking about a lot as well, as well as the Europeans is diversifying supply chains. They no longer want to make sure that they are ever reliant on one country. And of course, China really is ground zero for the start of many supply chains, too. We understand the two leaders, I think Ed Murray have spoken to some five times since Biden took office. Can China help more with North Korea than it can with Russia? It's a great question. I think at this moment, China is in a position to really straddle both of these issues when it comes to Ukraine. We saw news Becca stand when Xi Jinping met with Putin. Putin said, we know you have some questions about what is going on. And then recently, when all of Schultz, the chancellor of Germany, went to China, we heard China talk about the fact that they do not like the idea and they do not want to see nuclear missiles and any sort of nuclear weapons being used in the European continent. This is one reason when it comes to North Korea, China could potentially be that backstop. And this is why you saw the president over the weekend, according to officials, really want to engage in the likes of the leaders of Japan and South Korea because they will need China's help. And in terms of making sure that North Korea, which we've seen over the past year, become even more rambunctious, if you wish, or adventurous when it comes to missile tests, they want to try to be able to make sure they can keep North Korea unchecked. And Xi Jinping is one individual that can help with that. Mary, thanks so much, Bloomberg's Annmarie Horden there with the very latest, of course, from Bali at the G 20. More coming up. And this is Bloomberg. So we count on having the oil price cap around till the end of the year. We've said all the tools necessary in place in the European Union were basically ready to go now. Indeed, there are discussions on how it has to be. It is very important also not only to dry out the warchest of Russia, but it's also very important for many vulnerable countries to have an excess acceptable level of prices in the oil. But what do you think the price will be around this? This is not decided yet. Rain. This is not decided yet. And therefore, we're still in these discussions. But important is much more important is to have all the necessary tools in place to really be able to go forward. Will there be a grace period up until the early next year? Listen, I think we should wait till it is a place. Then the details are saw, the dollar coming up soon and the moment it is in place, then we can discuss all the different details. I will ask you just two more questions. One, again, on Russia. President Putin is not here. We have already saw an other summit communiques not get signed because of the language that cannot be agreed upon in most nations in Russia. Do you expect a communique out of this G 20? Absolutely. This should be the goal because all the countries that are here are working hard to have a common communique. And I wish that President Putin would have been here so that we could have the discussion face to face and could have said what we think of this atrocious war. But it is important. There are so many important issues. It is the whole debt issue, for example, for the vulnerable countries. So important. It's the food crisis. Knock on effects of Russia's war. It is the energy crisis. It is the health topics or important topics. And we should find a common communique. It's very good that Indonesia has a strong leadership. We're working on it. Economics, finance, politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua here in Singapore. Now we're just getting some breaking news. Of course, the meeting between President Xi and President Biden has begun in just a couple of seconds ago. We're seeing both leaders shaking hands and then they went into a hotel. Now, what will be discussed will be a number of things. We know that officials from both countries have tried to temper expectations for the sit down. With tensions high over U.S. curbs and on chip exports to China, but also on the status of Taiwan. President Biden tries to keep relations with China from getting any worse. In his first in-person presidential meeting with Xi Jinping crypto crisis, authorities in the Bahamas investigate potential criminal misconduct at RTX and finance proposes a recovery fund for the industry and the feds. Not done yet. Fed Governor Christopher Wallace says there's a ways to go before the central bank is finished raising interest rates. Welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance Edition. I'm Anna Edwards in London with Matt Miller and Katie Lines in New York and. We've seen she and Biden. They've met in Bali. They've even shaken hands. A few warm words before the serious business of that conversation gets underway. So the meeting taking place. A lot of focus on geopolitics this week. Yeah, especially when it comes to the relationship between the two largest economies in the world. So that definitely is something that markets globally are looking at. And Chinese markets, especially as they weigh any kind of geopolitical risk there. But more optimism coming through in China from what's happening domestically with pledges to shore up support for the ailing property sector. That, in part, is what was lifting Chinese and Hong Kong markets higher overnight, even though Japan was lower, which led the MSCI Pacific, an index overall down about a quarter of one percent. But we saw massive, massive moves for some of those property development stocks in China. Bloomberg intelligence gauge of those stocks up 14 percent overnight, adding onto a gain of 17 and a half percent from Friday. That index now up 55 percent in the month of November so far. And remember, it's only the 14th now part of that plan, just as liquidity assistance easing up of some restrictions, including a new announcement today that developers may be actually able to access more presale funding. So basically, what is held in escrow? All of that aimed at shoring up support for the property sector in the Chinese economy as a whole. And that, in turn is lifting the Chinese yuan, strengthening against the dollar to the 7 0 5 levels to where around the strongest level on the offshore yuan. In about two months. And of course, more positive sentiment in the property sector indicates demand may be a bit better for iron ore. So that lifting those features, nearly 3 percent in Singapore overnight were back up to just shy of ninety four dollars a tonne Matt. All right. So but those dollars are worth less and less. I'm looking at the Bloomberg Dollar Index and I'll focus on that in a moment. S & P futures down about half a percent right now, but after a real rally last week, we were up 6 percent. Right. We almost closed at a 4000 level on the S & P. I think we're thirty nine ninety two or something like that in the cash trade. So we're letting a little bit of steam out today, or at least in futures. We're still four and a half hours ago. The Bloomberg Dollar Index is one of the reasons that we saw this rally. It's up today, four tenths of one percent, but it was down massively last week. In fact, the biggest weekly drop, three and a half percent that we've seen since March of 20, 20 and the fourth consecutive weekly drop for the dollar index. So as the dollar weakens, that allows risk assets to rally the U.S. 10 year yield right now at three eighty eight. Ninety three. Amazing as well because the 10 year yield was up well over 4 percent and it finally came down at the end of last week. This is also a real tailwind for equities, although you can see it's coming up a little bit today. It's still holding under 390 right now. And then Bitcoin coming up, another 2 percent after it had gone down overnight, sixteen thousand seven hundred and thirty five. Edie Vanderbilt is going to come on a little bit later and he says, you know, it could fall a lot more. If you look at previous drops before a big rally after the housing cycle. But it doesn't seem to have taken such an amazing amount of pain to me. If you consider what's happened with RTX, the big blow up all that drama, that saga is so incredible. And yet Bitcoin is still holding at a fairly steady level in a. Yeah. We'll speak to the head of Galaxy in Europe a little later in the program to see what what they make of all of that market chaos. Let's have a look at the European equity session, then map the futures picture in the US deteriorating, but European stocks managing to to keep their heads really factoring in some of the gains we saw on Friday, of course, on Wall Street. So a bit backward looking, but also lifted perhaps by some of the news flow surrounding China. Katie was talking about that around the support for the housing market, maybe that supports some of the exporting nations here in Europe. So that's the broad picture. We have a lot of positivity not everywhere, but across a lot of these European equity markets. The CAC seem focused up by a quarter of 1 percent today. But I wanted to mention this because Paris has grabbed London's crown when it comes to the largest equity market in in Europe. And this has been something that's been a tussle over this, of course, in focus since 2016 and that Brexit vote. And most recently, it's all about the sector exposures of these two areas, London. It's focused very much on global slowdown and commodities and oil, for example, and the banking sector. Paris has got a boost recently on higher expectations for luxury and consumer goods surrounding we opening in China. So as a result, we see Paris grabbing that crown, the euro at 1 2 3 0 8. The euro has also been on the rise, of course, ever since we got that number on us. Inflation, which was lower than had been anticipated, that saw some money coming out of the US dollar and into the euro. Well, our colleagues writing about FCX here at Bloomberg want strategies saying that perhaps this has further to run this euro rally. If you look at the options, markets are saying, I put the pound in here, 117 handle dropping down from a one 18 handle earlier because we have a lot of U.K. data out this week on inflation on the jobs market. Also the autumn statement, that's on Thursday. So a busy week of data and information around the UK story and Roche Holdings down by three point eight percent. They held two large trials around outside as drugs. And sadly, both of those trials disappointed. They've at higher expectations after some better results out of Biogen, but those expectations dashed by the results of those two trials. Well, let's get back to the geopolitics. President Biden is holding talks with trying to Xi Jinping ahead of the G. 20 summit in Bali, marking their first in-person meeting since Biden took office. Myron Brilliant, the executive vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce, spoke with Bloomberg this weekend on his hopes for the meeting. If they can reaffirm the desire to work together in areas of mutual interests and they can accept the need to recognize where they have material differences, but keep working on it, keep talking, keep engaging. Then we'll say that with success. You think they will? I hope they do. I hope it's not a policy. Annmarie Horden, our Washington correspondent, is on the road, of course, with President Bryden and joins us now from Bali. Emery, we've seen them meet. We've seen them shake hands. Some of the early wording seems fairly positive or maybe just neutral. What's that? What's the focus? It's been very statesman's, like as they've met each other. They both said it was good to see you. President Biden really outlining that he wants me to have this line of communication and work with Xi Jinping Xi Jinping also responding the same. Also saying fundamentally is what the international community would want to see and Xi Jinping saying they want to elevate the friendship. But and going into this meeting, what we've heard from U.S. officials is that there will be no deliverables, there'll be no joint statement. They are really just trying to set the guardrails and a floor for this relationship for the future. Remember this summer, the relationship really deteriorated after Speaker Pelosi went to Taiwan and really saw. We saw the Beijing cut off communication with United States on a number of fronts. And the US is just trying to get back to a field where at least there is head to head leader to leader discussions. Jake Silva, national security adviser, said to reporters yesterday what the U.S. wants to communicate to Xi Jinping is that they want to see cut, not confrontation, but they want to be able to have competition with China. But really, this is one of the most important relationships the U.S. has. And it's not just between Beijing and Washington, all capitals around the world, especially on the heels of the president sitting down with those from Japan, South Korea, Australia, these countries specifically also want to know what comes out of this meeting. What do we know, Emory, by the way, about the health of Sergei Lavrov and the position of everyone there on Vladimir Putin's war in the Ukraine? So first to the health of Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister. There was an Associated Press report that he has been hospitalized. Bloomberg asked the foreign ministry if this was true. And they sent back a video of Sergei Lavrov working. Looks like he's working at his hotel. I don't have a timestamp for that. But they said this was in response to a Bloomberg report. But actually, was Bloomberg asking for the status of Mr. Lavrov, given this Associated Press report that says he's hospitalized when it comes to the Russian delegation? Overall, here he is, Mr. Lavrov, representing Russia because President Putin decided not to attend the G 20. He also was absent at the G 20 in Rome. This was prior to his invasion of Ukraine. I spoke with commission president for the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, and she said Putin should have been here in person. She said she want to look him in his face along with others from her alliance to say to him to confront him about his atrocities in Ukraine. So for many, it is a missed opportunity to speak directly and frankly with Mr. Putin. I think for others, it's also an opportunity that he didn't come is actually a good one, because it sort of puts aside some of the awkwardness that would have been with President Putin. But, of course, the fact of the matter is this is a G 20. That's not going to likely be able to agree on a lot of language coming out of this meeting. We've already saw that happen in Cambodia. All right. Bloomberg's Annmarie Horden, terrific reporting, as always, from Bali. Thank you so much. Let's head over to the world of crypto now on the sidelines of the Beat 20 Indonesia summit in Bali. Finance CEO and co-founder Sisi said his firm plans to spearhead an effort with other industry players to set global standards in the wake of the bankruptcy of rival FTSE X. No one can protect a bad player, to be very frank. What if a guy who's very good at lying and is very good at it, not just pretending to be what not? Well, he's not. Somebody wants to violate the law. The law is not going to prevent that. The law can help to reduce that. The industry players, we should be more vocal about it, wishes, wishes that very strong standards for the industry. And Sisi went on to say that his firm by NANCE is going to form a recovery fund for firms in liquidity crisis. Emily Nicole Bloomberg, crypto reporter, joins us now for more. So, Emily, his comments around that recovery fund leading to something of a recovery in crypto markets, it's this interesting kind of Dark Knight White Knight scenario because Dark Knight and the fact that he was one of the catalysts for RTX downfall in the first place. But potentially now he's taking the white knight hat from SPF. Yes, it wasn't that long ago that we were talking about how it sees its announcement that they plan to sell a lot of its RTX tokens was the thing that was very much causing the problems the FCX only a week ago. And as you point out now, it's very much opposite story. The only problem is, however, is we don't know a whole lot about this recovery fund that he's mentioned. There's no dollar amount. We don't know if it's his money, if it's finances money and he's asking funds to co-invest on that front. But I'm seeing that we've more details to come in future about what kind of projects they'd be willing to rescue. It's also the most it's the least decentralized finance. I mean, it's it's it runs contrary, I would think, to everything that sort of, oh, gee, crypto people or are there for nothing. Trust less about it. Let's get to the FTSE investigations here. What do we know and how likely are criminal charges to be filed? So we know now that over the weekend, the Bahamian regulators and authorities over that have looking into criminal misconduct for FTSE X and Matt Miller freed as well. And that is something that is ongoing. There are also obviously investigations happening with the S.E.C., the CFTC and various other regulators in the US into the fallout of FCX. That, however, hasn't really given us any inclination on whether or not customers will be expecting to receive all that money back on top of that. There was a hack of FTSE axis accounts on Friday as well. Around four hundred seventy seven million dollars worth of tokens was stolen. We don't yet know any of the details around that, but there is definitely progression happening that law enforcement are also looking into it. Yeah, a lot going on. When it comes to crypto once again. Emily, thank you so much. IBEX, Emily Nicole joining us for the latest. The news flow surrounding the crypto space. And we will be speaking a little bit later on to Tim Grant's head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, a galaxy. Did you? We'll get his perspective, the galaxy perspective also on the latest news flow and this proposal from finance for a recovery fund for the sex. Now, Fed Governor Christopher Wallace said we've still got a ways to go before the U.S. Central Bank stops raising interest rates. That's despite good news last week on consumer prices. Let's get more. We've been begs Dani Burger. I mean, I guess most people know that we've still got a way to go when it comes to hiking interest rates. But it's still interesting to see Fed official on the Fed official coming forward with, they said, pushing back mantra. Yeah. And part of the reason it's interesting because it's not just pushing back against expectations, it's kind of specifically pushing back against what the market has done. So the full quote here, you said the market seems to have gotten out in front over this one on the CPI report, says Waller late last night. Everybody should just take a deep breath. Calm down. We've got a ways to go. Very Zen of Christopher Wall. But listen, this is why he likely feels the need to say this is because after that CPI report, we had a dollar that saw its biggest decline since March 20 20. And then we saw a five year yield that fell the most since 2009. All of that results in the chart I have in front of me for radio listening audience. It's US financial conditions. They eased about 50 basis points after that CPI reaction or in the reaction to the CPI. And that presents a problem for the Fed because they want tight conditions and the market will not be allowing that if it continues to rally every time we get a more positive piece of news on inflation. Hey, Goldman Sachs says it sees a decline in U.S. inflation next year. This also runs kind of counter to the rest of Wall Street, which has, you know, reduced its its inflation worries next year. Yeah. Yeah. It has got young horses and team and also sort of follows on from this work he's been doing about this idea that there is a soft landing possible. Now, the team over Goldman, they lay out three reasons why core CPI is going to go to two point nine percent by December next year. It's currently at five point one percent. So the first issue is that supply chain disruptions have eased. There's more inventories on things like cars, semiconductors is better. He also notes him in the team. Also note that peak in shelter inflation looks like it is coming in response to the demand for rental units. There's been about 1 million units put in a pipeline coming to market. That's the most since 1974. Finally, this decline in jobs and workers. Gap things like retail, the more labor intensive industries that are more workers coming into the fore and less job openings. And that is likely to reduce some of those ways. Wage prices. Price inflation is Caylee. All right. Bloomberg's Dani Burger, thank you so much. Let's go from the macro to the micro and take a look at some stocks moving in premarket trading here in the U.S.. Anna was mentioning the ROE story in Europe, a disappointing Alzheimer's drug trial and results there that actually is giving a boost to a competitive product or competitive product maker Biogen. Eli Lilly have another alternative drug that they are working on. So as a result, Biogen up about 4 percent before the battle. Another stock moving higher is a M.D., the chip maker getting upgraded at both Baird and UBS. UBS analysts citing key sick cycle indicators are looking more positive. So that stock up two and a half percent, but sinking lower in early hours is Robinhood. This stock has been on a wild ride, moving 10 percent plus in the last four sessions. Big rally recovery Thursday, Friday after big losses Tuesday, Wednesday, but it's heading back down again as it is caught up in the RTX drama. Robin Hood down about four and a half percent before the bell. Coming up on the program, then, Katie will speak to Matthew Savory, BCA research chief strategist. What does he make of the latest news coming out of China, support for the property sector? Does that make a global difference to growth expectations? And on crypto, we'll talk to Tim Grant's Galaxy Digital's head of a mirror. A lot to discuss when it comes to support for the sector and where the crisis that RTX heads next. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition, I'm Matt Miller here in New York. Kailey Leinz Anna Edwards with us out of London. I'm looking at the Bloomberg Dollar Index. It came down three and a half percent last week, the biggest drop since March of 20 20. And it's been down for four consecutive weeks in a row. So the interesting thing there is that it takes us below the 50 day and 100 day moving average. And this is a real tailwind for risk assets for more. Bloomberg's Edie Vanderbilt joins us now. Edie, everyone seems so focused on crypto currencies. I'm looking at the original. Well, the biggest and most powerful fiat currency. And it's losing a lot of steam here. On the one hand, the dollar was the big beneficiary, but also a prime mover in, you know, just taking the wind out of the sails of other risk assets in that when the dollar rises. You know, it just it makes it so much harder for other risk assets to do to get a get a bid. So, you know, the fact that it's turning around. I think that could help stocks in the next coming months. So that's that's the dollar story. Ed, good morning to you. Let me ask you about natural gas. You've been writing about natural gas prices this morning. We actually see a little bit of a nudge higher in gas prices here in Europe. This set this Monday. But they are volatile on a daily basis, of course, trading considerably weaker than they were in August. Oh, absolutely. Look, we we are. We're not quite at the prices, the bit that we were before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But we have seen prices coming down something like 70 percent from where they were, you know, back in August. And that's for the winter contract. I think what we're starting to see here is demand destruction in Europe. I don't know about other households, but the vendor, Wolf, household, I can tell you, is wearing fluffy robes for most of the winter already because we are keeping the natural, you know, the heating off. Why save them for home and share the fun, bring them to the studio next time? Makes makes at Vanderbilt. Thank you very much. And for more market analysis, check out Emily Chang. Go on the Bloomberg Real Yield. Plenty on there about the gas price also around Kretser. Edison writes. So as well, we'll get back to that thing shortly. This sizzling back. Now keeping you up to date with news from around the world, here's the first word. In Turkey, authorities suspect terrorism following a bomb explosion that killed at least six people in Istanbul's popular tourist district. More than 80 others were wounded. There's a report that the person who planted the bomb has been arrested. Elon Musk says he's overworked. The man who runs Twitter, a Tesla and SpaceX X, told a business conference in Indonesia that he's working morning tonight, seven days a week. He said it's not something he would recommend. Musk just scrap Twitter's work from home policies. It has been known to sleep at work, sometimes on the factory floor. And London is no longer the biggest stock market in Europe. The UK capital has lost its crown to Paris, according to an index compiled by Bloomberg, that the combined market cap of primary listings in Paris overtook that of London in U.S. dollar terms. Economic growth concerns are weighing on British assets. Meanwhile, China's relaxation of Covid rules is boosting French luxury shares. And coming up, we'll continue that conversation around China and the global growth story, as well as the UK vs. Europe narrative. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. Here's what you need tonight. High stakes summits in Indonesia. President Biden tries to keep relations with China from getting any worse. In his first in-person presidential meeting with Xi Jinping crypto crisis, authorities in the Bahamas investigate potential criminal misconduct at RTX and finance proposes a recovery fund for the industry and the feds. Not done yet. Fed Governor Christopher Wallace says there's a ways to go before the central bank is finished raising interest rates. I'm Anna Edwards in London with Matt Miller and Katie Lines in New York. Yeah, absolutely. But after a massive rally last week, right. We were up to almost 4000 on the S & P 500. If you invest in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, you're only down 7 percent. And if you're a pound investor in the DJIA, then you're up 7 percent. But futures are down right now, just about a third of 1 percent. We were looking at thirty nine ninety two in the cash trade at the close on Friday. We do still have four hours left to go, but we've come a long way, baby. The Bloomberg dollar index up today and that's why you see futures down, right. That's a little bit of a headwind. DAX in the dollar index last week had fallen three and a half percent. Now it's gaining back some. And we're also seeing the 10 year yield climb a little bit 6 now basis point rate points right now, three eighty seven sixty one is the level on the 10 year bitcoin coming back up after down being down overnight. So back up on that news that Sisi wants to start some kind of lender of last resort fund, sixteen thousand seven hundred forty nine dollars, a little bit of a recovery. But of course, Kaylee, it's too late for those who had any exposure. Taft VIX. Yeah. And on that note, Matt, of course, we've seen a lot of companies in the cryptos freeze absolutely roiled over the course of the last week. The likes of Coinbase and Robinhood Coinbase, of course, a rival exchange, Robinhood once seen as potentially a takeover target for FTSE, some massive, massive declines across Tuesday and Wednesday. The big rebound with the broader market on Thursday and Friday. But once again, they are heading south on this Monday morning. Coinbase down about two point nine percent, Robinhood by about four point four percent. As we all continue to watch and wait and see ultimately how this saga may come to a close. Post FTSE bankruptcy. You're seeing declines elsewhere in technology as well. Tesla is down about one point six percent. I have to question how much of this may just be a reflection of key man risk after Elon Musk over the weekend was talking about how overworked he is as he tries to run Tesla Space X and Twitter all at the same time, potentially a lot of balls in the air. And will one drop maybe is the question. But then you also have to consider that, as Matt mentioned, Treasury yields are moving higher today. So that has a tendency to weigh on some of those microcap players, including Amazon, which is also down about 1 percent before the bell. And. Kelly, European equity markets then this Monday managing to keep their heads above water just as we see us features on the back foot. So European stocks up by two tenths of one percent, but that positivity fading a little bit as we get closer to the US session. The CAC 40 up by a quarter of one percent. And I mentioned this because Paris, now the home of the European largest stock market, not London anymore. They've been jostling increasingly for position to grab on to water teeth to keep that crown since 2016 and the Brexit vote. Now, it seems the prospects for luxury in Paris seen as more positive than the prospects for basic resources and energy related names. All to do with China's recovery, of course. Roche in Focus down by three point eight percent. Kelly was mentioning earlier how Biogen is on the rise. And this is all to do with the relative performance of their drugs in trials when it comes to Alzheimer's. So just over the weekend, we heard from Roche just this morning, in fact, we heard from Roche at their two trials, large studies they've been doing around a new Alzheimer's treatments. They had been disappointing. They had failed to meet their key objectives. Unlike a recent Biogen study. And so as a result, a bit of a move away from the Roche share price, as you can see there. And the euro, 1 0 3 0 3 is where we trade down by four tenths of 1 percent. But this, of course, after quite a rally in the euro after last week, that disappointing or at least lower than expected, maybe not disappointing. It's all inflation print out of the United States. Sorry. So that has meant money into the euro. And our colleagues writing about effect strategy suggest that the options market suggests there could be more appetite out there for the euro. Matt? All right. We will definitely be watching that. But right now, we're focused on Biden and Xi Jinping meeting in person for the first time since President Biden took office. President Xi spoke at the start of the meetings, g 20 meetings in Bali. Listen in. The world expects that China and the United States will properly handle the relationship. And for our meeting, it has attracted the world's attention. Let's get back down to Indonesia and check in with Bloomberg's Andrew Horton, who is at the G 20 gathering. So President Biden preparing for this meeting. What do we expect? Well, I don't expect any sort of deliverables to come out of it or major announcement between these two countries, what the US is looking to do, in their words, is set a floor on the relationship. How do they manage potential conflict with China? Although they really want to make clear to Xi Jinping and his delegation that they want to seek competition, not conflict. But clearly, there is a lot these two individuals have to get through, especially since we've seen relations deteriorate over the summer following Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. When we saw China and talks with United Spain, especially when it came to military issues as well as climate change, the three most biggest issues to really focus on is, of course, Putin's invasion of Ukraine. We know that Xi Jinping and Putin earlier this year said their relationship has no limits. Is that starting to be fractured? We saw when all of Shultz went over to Beijing, Xi Jinping actually said he does not want to see nuclear force used in Europe. The second, of course, is going to the fact that the US has rolled out sweeping curbs on technology, that the debt that China desperately will need if it want to advance not just into tech space, but also its military space. And third, of course, and the one that will maybe potentially mean the most fireworks between these two countries is going to be Taiwan. The press, the United States, on a number of occasions, most recently in September, sitting down with 60 Minutes, has said that if there was a, quote, unprecedented attack on Taiwan, the U.S. would go defend it. All right. Bloomberg's Annmarie Horden reporting from Bali, where night has quickly descended. Thank you so much for joining us for a second time this hour. Let's continue the conversation now on China, China. Joining us is Matthew Saberi, BCA research chief strategist. Now to how are you thinking about the China story, both from a geopolitical risk standpoint as well as a growth standpoint, considering this is the second largest economy in the world and it seems they are taking step after step to really shore up support for that economy. Yes, thank you. When it comes to the economic element we've had this year, a pretty negative stance on China at the end of the it has lots of debt to Covid 0 RTS, it's our own major anchor. But we are seeing very important steps being put in place to shore up this economy going forward. What is worrisome is that the debt picture is so bad at this point in time in China that it's likely to take a lot more than what has been announced so far to give a boost to the economy. So for now, I'm still slightly skeptical about the outlook for China. OK. Matthew, good morning. So that you take a slightly skeptical but if you do want to play the Chinese recovery, if you become convinced about Covid policy changes there about the prospects for for the Chinese economy, it is a good way to play it. Looking at European listed companies that have exposure. I asked this on the day that we hear that Paris has now got the crown is the largest listed at the largest stock market in Europe. Taking that away from London, where we are right now, partly because of expectations about luxury recovery on China. Yes. So here I think that the main markets in Europe that would benefit from an improvement in China when it's going to happen would actually be the U.K. market and the German markets, which really are the one that have the most exposure to the kind of stuff that China is doing to boost. Ultimately, at the end of the day, the measures being put in place right now or to try to put a floor on the real estate activity. And if they are successful in doing so, it will increase investment buying of machinery. It's going to be very possible positive for resources, stock, industrial stock. And Germany and the United Kingdom are just two stock market the best exposed to those trends? Yeah. Okay. That's really interesting. I guess, given the way that the market is focused on luxury at the moment. Matthew, thinking about the U.K., it's a big week. We've got lots of data coming out around inflation and unemployment. We also have an autumn statement. If I could say it on a big budget, it's a fiscal statement coming through from the government. There's been talk over the weekend that perhaps they'll try and push off some of the tougher spending and tax plans until after the next election. How do you think the market would view that kind of action? Well, I think the market would respond by actually putting upward pressure on U.K. interest rate, because at the end of the day, the problem of inflation in the U.K. is right now. So delaying the spending cut and the increase in revenues means that the fiscal policy will not deal very much with the inflationary problem in the British economy. So at this point in time, if this is indeed what come through this week, I think there will be repricing of the Bank of England again toward a more hawkish passive policy. What were the assets you want to buy then? Mature if you have cash right now. Do you get in? Do you keep it in cash or what do you pick out in order to protect yourself against those risks? Well, I think that's right. Now, an asset that surprisingly is attractive is actually the German bond market, because destruction is very different when it comes to inflation in the European Union and the Eurozone and the United Kingdom on the continent. The inflationary dynamics are much more limited to imported inflation, to energy in particular, while in the UK we're seeing more sign of domestic inflation, wages, rents, etc.. So what we are seeing right now is that the ECB is relatively fairly priced in terms of how high interest rates will rise in the eurozone, which is not necessarily the case in the United Kingdom. And we're seeing signs that the energy impulse to inflation in Europe is speaking and that could help bring down the German yields, which also are very sensitive to the evolution of the global business cycle. What about in the U.S.? Do you have any any assets here that you think right now have depreciated enough that you want to buy? Or do you think the rally that we've seen as has put us back into levels that are too expensive? Well, when it comes to stocks, we are inclined to fade a little bit distress that has taken place lately. True, in the very near term, one or two weeks, there could be a little bit more upside for stocks in general and tech names in particular, since they have a very high rate tied to inflation, fear, etc., etc. But at the end of the day, what concerns me is the fact that earnings expectations globally in the U.S. in Europe doesn't matter where are still too high, considering the fact that the global economy remains weak, that central banks are not done increasing interest rates and are likely to inflict more pain on the global economy. So it's this earning element that worries me. So I'm not super keen on jumping into following this rally for much longer. Speaking of things, you may or may not be super keen on just crypto. Have any role or any interest to you? Matt Miller. Is this now something you can't touch with a ten foot pole? In the near term, I think it's still something that I wouldn't touch with a ten foot pole. We've had we just see this FTSE bankruptcy. But considering how systemic RTX is within that space, there's likely to be aftershocks from what's going on right now. But on a long term basis, I think that we are getting close to a point where crypto assets might become attractive once again. There's a bit of a capitulation taking place. Investors are abandoning the space. And I do believe that in the long term there is room for all the payment services that is associated with crypto. When we think about Bitcoin, I think that Bitcoin is a bit of a quote unquote, safe haven into space and really strong emphasis on the courts. Here is something that has a long term basis is going to remain attractive going forward. OK. Yes, for the radio audience, Matthew is really, really emphasizing that is quite expensive. Thank you very much. BCA Research, we appreciate your time. Thank you for joining us. We'll stick with the crypto theme. Coming up on the program, Tim Grant joins us. Galaxy Digital's head of a mere what his galaxy make it the celebrate FTSE eggs. What sets the various players apart now in the 50s? Facebook edits that conversation. This is. There is quite a lot of players in our space that try to cut corners to grow quickly and that actually destroys customer trust when trust is when they don't trust them. They come. They don't go to them. They actually go to the platform, their trust. That was finance CEO and co-founder C.C. speaking on the sidelines of the B 20 Indonesia summit in Bali. Actually looked like he was right on stage. So not really sidelines. Joining us now is Tim Grant. Galaxy Digital head of a media. I guess the B 20 is their answer to the G 20. Tim, what do you think about his proposal to start this kind of lender of last resort fund, fed like fund in decentralized crypto land? It seems strange to me. Well, good morning, Matt. Yeah, it's I don't think it's strange, I think it's actually a sign that after everything we've seen in the last few days, which is, let's face it, a pretty catastrophic outcome for the trust element and I agree with Sisi on that one. This is a whole question of trust. It's encouraging to see Sisi and other exchanges think about how to give that level of transparency that's going to give everybody the comfort that they need, especially in the institutional side, to get into this marketplace. Now, the precise design of that he's suggesting we don't know yet, but we're interested to know more concerning the trust lists issue. Shouldn't you know real crypto investors hold their own money in their own wallets? I mean, does it make sense to have this trust list currency and then give your keys to some exchange? Yeah, it's one of the biggest dichotomies, I think, of this whole crypto movement over the last few years. Our position on this is that what we're going to see is a bifurcation. We're going to see true D fi infrastructure, which is truly trust less than itself, sovereign, a custodial element. You manage your own keys, you manage your own destiny and you have the transparency you need and there's room for that. And we've seen that be very successful. It's notable that the defy constructs have really survived really well in the last few months. However, at the other end of the spectrum, we're going to need see C. Not dead. You need regulated, truly transparent institutions and you need those intermediaries that that large institutional pools of capital will want to pay some rent to in order to have the safety that they need. I don't think there's there's a conflict in those two ends of the spectrum. The challenge is right in the middle, which is where we appear to have landed with the old FTSE scenario. Okay. Good morning, Steve. Nice of morning. And I know you say you don't know much about what finance is planning here. This industry recovery fund. But you say you you're looking to have to find out more. Is this something that Galaxy could see itself wanting to get involved with? Well, it by nuns. We have a good relationship with finance. We have to all the big players in this space talk on a regular basis. So this is this morning's fresh news. We love the intent, the earlier intent that we heard throughout the weekend with this notion of cryptographic proof of reserves. This is this is an important element. Can you can you use this technology to really give people the confidence they need that that your funds aren't going to be misappropriated as it appears to have happened with the FCX situation? So so we like the intent. Whether the design is the right one and what and who should come together to make this happen is an open question. It's too early to call. But we very much welcome the intent here. Okay. And let's backtrack slightly. FTSE that what sparked this this crisis in crypto, if we can if we can call it that, you have you at Galaxy had some exposure there. How far through are you in understanding what went wrong and whether you can get your money back? Yeah. Well, we're we're we're still in the process and we're gonna be in this process for a while. It seems it's such a sprawling empire that if you look back at the story and look for it from a galaxy perspective, we have very kind of traditional risk management processes. We have various committees. We even exchange risk committee. So we keep an eye on all of our balances that are out there as an institutional market maker. We've got to be on all these exchanges. We we saw that Cone Desk article last Wednesday that kind of shed light on the Alameda situation. But because an element of trust was there, we didn't think that at that point. Like most people, the RTX would be kind of an issue. Now, C.C. was the one that I think really, really called it for everybody at the weekend when he proposed to dump half a billion of FTSE tokens, which is the native RTX token on the market. He was quite cryptic about why he was doing it, but that was enough for us to start putting our balances. And you know what we got? We got a bunch of our balances out and that's important. But we just, like everybody else, are very upset that at some point they ran out of money and we couldn't get further withdrawals out. So where does that leave us? Well, we're a customer of FTSE, just like everybody else. And we're trying to figure out what will happen every day. There seems to be another news item about something that comes to light. How will this ultimately be resolved and who will get their money back? We don't know yet, but we're going to certainly keep at the table. Well, until there's a question as well as to how this changes the regulatory landscape. I mean, is there a risk that even if contagion can be contained, that the regulatory fallout just completely changes the face of this industry permanently? But there's definitely a risk in this. You know, there's nothing more certain than death and taxes, they say. I think from our perspective, there's nothing more certain than death, taxes and regulations. We're firmly on that side, as I described earlier, of centralized public and listed transparent galaxy. That's important to us and important to our clients. So the regulated element means a lot to us and we do talk to you. We're regulated by upwards of 30 regulators in all the jurisdictions that we operate around the world. This is very familiar to us. There's always a risk at a time like this that the baby gets thrown out with the bathwater, that certain regulators who maybe have a negative view of the space use this and don't jump on this to kind of really hold us back. I think the flip side, though, is we welcome sensible regulations. So the hope for us is that dialogue increases between the industry and the regulators and ultimately that this leads us to to a better place more quickly. If that's the outcome, then maybe that's the silver lining to this kind of horrific last week or so. All right, Tim, thanks so much for joining us. Great to get your insight. The views from Galaxy, Tim Grant there of Galaxy Digital. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Kailey Leinz with Matt Miller in New York and Anna Edwards in London. Now let's take a quick look at what is ahead for the remainder of this week. State leaders from around the world are meeting in Bali, in Indonesia for the G 20 leaders summit. We know that US President Joe Biden is currently meeting face to face with China's president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit, the first face to face meeting of those two leaders. Under the bright Biden administration, then in the UK, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will be putting forward the autumn statement on Thursday, accompanied by the Obamas economic forecast and the fiscal outlook. We'll also get UK inflation data and the Bank of England's quarterly monetary policy report earlier in the week. And the fifth annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum is taking place in Singapore. Plus, major U.S. retailers will be reporting earnings and we'll be getting retail sales data ahead of the all important holiday spending period. So a very, very busy week. But of course, today our eyes are on Bali and that meeting between President Biden and Xi Jinping. Although I'm really interested to hear what Lael Brainard has to say in a few hours. I think we'll all be following that very closely. As Goldman Sachs says, inflation could come down more dramatically than expected next year. The Fed, at least as we know, is recently from Christopher Wall. Are there still on inflation watch? Yeah, the inflation expectations in focus as a result of that survey data out on Friday from a UK perspective, lots of data. And of course, that autumn statement on Thursday, that is it for EARLY EDITION surveillance is ahead. We'll be hearing from the Airbus CEO, among others.