00:00

How important is this face to face meeting that we're going to have here between Biden and she? Look, there's no silver bullet, Steve, in the U.S. China relationship, but having a meeting of this sort is critical. You cannot confront the challenges today, whether it's the climate challenge, whether it's trade challenges with national security, without the two leaders engaging each other. These are the two leaders of the most important economies in the world, China, the United States. So the Biden Xi visit is very important. I heard Evan Maduro's say that this is the first superpower summit in Cold War version 2. Is that overly dramatic or accurate? That sounds like having a little bit overdramatic, but not not far off the mark. The environment between China, United States has been, I think, fair to say, worsening. This is the worst period in the U.S. China relationship in decades. And this is a chance for both leaders to express how they want to, course, correct the relationship. It's not going to happen overnight, but it's the first meeting since 2015. It's long overdue. What would be a success coming out of the XI by meeting? I think if both sides could calm the waters and then declare that we have differences, but we're going to work on these differences if each side would acknowledge the need for resuming trade dialogues. I mean, there's been really an absence of trade dialogue between the two sides. And if they can agree that on issues like climate and on issues like pandemic preparedness, they're willing to work together if they can reaffirm the desire to work together in areas of mutual interests and they can accept the need to recognize where they have material differences. But keep working on it, keep talking, keep engaging, then we'll say that with success. You think they will? I hope they do. Hope is not a policy. They're both emboldened by, dare I say, election or political consolidation, if you will, in China. Say they both coming here stronger leaders than they were. That's right. And they both have a history of working together in the past. But it starts with them talking. It starts with them then leading to more action that would demonstrate to the world. By the way, this is not just about the United States and China. The reason that this is so important in the context of G 20 is because we're talking about critical issues to the world economy. Right. We're talking about energy transformation. We're talking about trade and how we strengthen trade rules. We're talking about the digital economy. Right. We're talking about talent development. These issues that we're addressing in the context of the G 20 will not happen if China, United States, are not at the table talking to each other.