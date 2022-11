00:00

Do you think the G 20 members can come up with some sort of compromise on a communique? Will there be a communique? Do you think, coming from the G 20? Obviously, it's complicated. G7 pushing for some strong wording on Russia and the war in Ukraine. But we're hearing that Indonesia, as the president of G 20 this year, really pushing for a compromise between the G 20 and G7 on the issue of Russia. Well, we are. Our responsibility as a presidency is tied to funding or bridging the gap because we want to maintain that G20 As the global economy. Premier economic forum, we just I think it's very important for us, especially when you look at many global situation, which cannot be addressed by any single country. You talk about funding me. You talk about climate change. We are talking about geopolitics or even digital technology. These are all will make us force us as the world to work together. We cannot like alone are a decent group. Would it be a failure if no communique comes out? Look, Mr Putin won't be here, Mr. Lavrov will be. He will resist any strong language condemning the war. I think this is the economic forum. Right. So there are a lot of very tangible and concrete deliverable for assembling in finance because we met four times. If we like joint finance and health can be six time. So we know exactly that on this particular paragraph. related to war. Maybe there will be no agreement. But we we are still trying. Now, the still working, but believe that a bullet is actually an agreement, very strong one, and that is a concrete deliverable. But the joint finance ministers didn't come up with a communique. There was progress on food price. Yes. No, I mean, you talk about commonly get that mean, the whole thing will be agreed. But if there is like one paragraph related to war, which cannot be agreed because the war is still ongoing. But if we have 12th paragraph, we just agreed deliverable. I think this is something which is very significant. If you have the let's say it. 14, in paragraph two, we just related to the global context. We just geopolitics. You can agree it doesn't mean that you eliminate a 3rd paraphraph with very strong deliverable under the the presidency So it's really a very good result. How concerned are you about what is perceived to be or at least the growing perception that there is a bifurcation happening to the global economy because of the geopolitics between the United States and China and China's support of Russia? So as a country as well as in the region, Southeast Asia is usually the one who enjoy all this globalization as well as openness and collaboration. Definitely with the more fragmentation, it will have a significant impact. Indonesia is non-aligned country. So we always like establish a good relationship based on mutual respect. And of course, independency of its country. I think this is going to be the one that we are going to be in that relationship with China. We are going to be in the relationship with the United States or G-7 in this case. And that's exactly what President Jokowi is doing. So you can benefit from what the Indo-Pacific economic framework and also our SEP and other initiatives from China. At the same time, without choosing sides. Indonesia is the biggest country in the South Asia. Yes. We also I think that both sides see Indonesia and ASEAN as a place in which they should have an influence. But if they're going to force us to make to take a side, it's going to be like a totally what then? And I think that's not good for either party. So it is good for the Southeast Asia to be always continue in this kind of cooperation and put actively on line. I think this is going to be think Indonesia in a very strategic position. So we want to cooperate using the spirit of. Well, you got it. country that they can relay at the same time, we are not going to actually choose because politically, Indonesia is always non-aligned on the monetary side. Obviously, there Indonesia is mulling and debating this omnibus law that would perhaps change the roles of the finance ministry and the Bank of Indonesia. What should investors in the markets be anticipating for what kind of changes that would not necessarily remove the independence of the central bank, but also give perhaps more say to the finance ministry? Well, what do we look for? Well, we know that since the Indonesian financial crisis, what is this really work? Well, that is the credibility of the monetary policy coming from that independence. And the integrity is very important. Just like the integrity of the fiscal position. So it really from the finances, I thought. This time it is not. What do you call it, destroying what is already good. In this case, in creating a foundation for macroeconomic stability and credibility, but morally forming many of the industry, many of our legislation is way back then it's been outdated. So the reform on financial sector is actually more on this industry updating it with the new situation that we are having with new technology, with a different dynamic. But on the regulatory side and policymaking side, bank, Indonesia, independence, it definitely will be maintained. And that's important and object in this case the financial sector. But also the. We also want to make sure that this is the US going to perform in the credible with this high integrity because it is required for any financial sector to be trusted and to be sustainable. By When does this happen? Because we do know 15 months from now we have a next presidential election where Jokowi is not allowed to stand again. Well, we starting now discussing with the panel of men. So we actually are ordered to identify on article by article. So this actually start ongoing. We will try to finish hopefully as soon as possible to within one session or max to session. We just going to be hopefully finis. Are you seeing that appetite for emerging market debt is improving and especially with the fundamentals that Indonesia offers the global market? Are you considering maybe a global offering and in a different currency other than the dollar because the dollar is so high? But first, in terms of our financing need for two thousand twenty three. we've already put in budget law Two point eighty four percent of the deficit. But this year, 2022, we actually have a lot of surplus cash because of our revenue is very strong. The tax revenue in November is still continue growing by 5 0 percent. So 50 percent is very strong. So we will end up with the deficit, which is much, much lower in 2022. And the implication we are going to have plenty of cash that will help us in navigating the financing with explicitly in the first half of 2023. By the time we do that, the world is relatively in a much more clear without the full storm is going to happen in the next couple of months. So business with Indonesia in a much better and stronger position, our financing deficit, whether this is in this in the form of domestic which retailer as well as through the option of institutional investors as well as foreign. In this case, it can be in a denomination currency, which is depending on the composition of what we need. Dollar euro as well as yen is still actually the three very important currency within our own portfolio of the debt, but it going to be very measured also. Do you think there could be a global offering though, b by the end of this year? We will always opportunistic see the timing and Indonesia has already built our credible and strong position fiscally. So at least at the record, too many of the investor has been known that Indonesia is very prudent and healthy fiscally, and that hopefully will provide us with a competitive price.