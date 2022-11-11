FTX Collapse Shows How Important Trust Is

00:00

The basis of money is trust. Money is inherently a promise and that promise can be broken by bad actors. FTSE is a prime example of the importance of trust in how quickly it can collapse. SPF was the industry. He met with Tom Brady. He met with politicians. He was leading regulation. He was that guy. But now he's that guy in the worst way possible. He tangled it up in a sorry, but anyway way that risk 16 billion dollars of customer deposits, trusting this on a fault line similar to how earthquakes work. If there is enough breakage in build up along the fault line, trust can fracture and it all can come tumbling down. The reason that institutions like background, JP Morgan, etc all have a lot of money is because they have a lot of trust. For better or for worse, they have built up their fault lines with money, time and government regulation. But crypto has danced along this fault line many, many times. Luna 3 years capital. Celcius Voyager. All of these are just another pressure point. And soon there will be an earthquake. A shattering of belief of this fault. Faultline does not get protected. RTX was like the biggest toys glass building along this fault line. The debris could create its collapse because it answers much. Trust has to be built. It cannot be built up by V.C. firms fell knowing and to get rich quick. It cannot be described as a Ponzi or have Ponzi vibes. It cannot be that the systemic risk is so pervasive that the risk is the actual system itself. There are solutions to how crypto can build trust returning to its roots. The centralization being the focus, radical transparency and self studying assets. The industry needs regulation. The S.E.C. cannot keep on suing. Companies get answers. Gary Gensler needs to speed up. It's become clear that there needs to be guardrails for centralized crypto companies, safeguarding retail dollars, proof of reserves, rules and interconnectivity between exchanges and funds and insurance. So retail doesn't always end up holding the bag. Krypton is a return to the vision of what it was always meant to be. World's bad actors will continue to collapse on the trust's fault line and the entire thing came tumbling down.