00:00

We talk about singles day extravaganza usually dwarfs Black Friday, Cyber Monday, the like. What are your expectations this year? Just given the backdrop and the macro picture that's going on. Yeah, I think the day of the year of, you know, 30 to 35 percent year over year growth are probably pretty far behind us. But, you know, we're expecting anywhere between 8 and 12 percent. And that's up from, you know, I think the week before where we maybe we're looking more like 7 or 8 percent. We're a little bit more optimistic based on what we're seeing right now. We're not seeing a lot of logistical headaches that we've seen in previous years. So sign out. Ali Baba's logistics wings out at one hundred thousand people to help cope with their demand. And, you know, so far, so good in general in terms of the brands that we're monitoring and watching to as well and being up quite a bit. A lot of the newer brands that we're seeing to Alibaba is now reporting that 750 of their overseas brands are actually double the GMV that they were the year before. So a lot of promising signs and live streaming, come buying back, et cetera. There's some good science, not 30 percent growth, but but if we do 10 or 12 and we're still you know, this is the largest festival of the year globally, we can be pretty happy with that. Jacob, is gross merchandise value GMV actually that accurate in the real measure that one should look at? I think probably they can. We would like to see, you know, for consumer sentiment, individual and what you know, the average consumption per consumer is also looking at different regions here, not getting great news out of Gwang Jo, for example, might hurt that area. But, you know, if that's overall contained to that area, then the patterns in general, we think we're gonna get slight consumer growth. Those numbers you were showing earlier about overall, I mean, we still are way down in brick and mortar. So I think the e commerce growth that we're seeing is a little bit of channel shift. But but but if demand again, like we're saying, with the Covid headwinds being temporary, we can assume not knowing how temporary. Then overall, I think we're still seeing a fairly healthy consumer here. Laughs Night we got to on a few months ago, Jacob, we were talking about how, you know, live streaming in China is just so hot, right? I'm just wondering, does this time around a singles day? You're not seeing these big influencers like Visa really taking part last year? I think she was at a 14 hour livestream during Singles Day. There's this whole push now to rein in culture and make common prosperity and really rein in the influence of celebrities as well. Do you think brands are adjusting this new sort of reality? Well, it's actually interesting because they've been adjusting before this new reality has really taken place and the fact that they're not so much using the influencers as much and they're actually streaming and broadcasting themselves. So this is really leading into the rise of Dolan and why that's doing really well. They're doing a great job. I mean, 10 cents we chat as well. I think what they've done in terms of being a low barrier to entry for live streaming and brick and mortar has really helped that industry as well, bringing a lot more of those sales online. When we get out of eleven eleven here and we hear numbers, I'm expecting really big growth based on that. I mean, if you look at the barrier for a shop, for example, that maybe is experiencing decreased foot traffic due to Covid, they already had the payment gateway structure in place with WeChat pay and now it's just a couple hundred dollars worth of hardware to get out, live and become live streamers themselves. So we're seeing a big focus away, but really live streaming has a low barrier to entry anyway and more and more people can do it. I mean, we've even seen farms and agriculture sell their products over the last couple of years doing live streaming, too. So it's great for common prosperity. Just maybe less celebrities and more regular people being the focus of that content. Taking we got a live pose question here as well. And it is generic. It is. The question is, is China investable? What is your thoughts on this? Well, I think it's still, you know, even looking at eleven eleven. I mean, that's the largest day, the single day for all brands almost globally. So certainly, again, we're not in these amazing growth rates that we used to be over the last 10 years. We are slowing down a little bit. But even, you know, if we are 8 to 10 percent or even flat, as as your graphic said, with Covid, we still are probably one of the bigger growth markets in what already is a massive consumption market. Equity prices are pretty low. We would expect. I mean, the markets aren't in great condition, but we would expect that if we get out of this, we get great numbers. And now and then we might come off of those lowest quite, quite quickly. I mean, you saw that last week with equity prices just on the Covid rumors, which were only rumors popped equities quite a bit. So we would suspect when there's real concrete, positive data that's going to come out, along with the news that we've heard in the last week about more state owned companies taking bigger positions in tech, including Costco eyeing 10 cent. You know that that's that's positive. That's positive for the regulatory and it's positive for their equity price.