00:00

Let's just start with a quick introduction for anyone here who maybe doesn't know you, Paloma. Do you want to start really quick for us? Hi, everyone. My name is Paloma Calls. I am a social environmentalist lawyer from Brad Stone. Jihye Lee 1 My name is a starting and I come from Covid tribe, an indigenous community from India, and I'm a researcher looking on indigenous people in climate action. I'm Nathan. I'm twenty three years old. Climate justice and LGBTQ ISE to ISE plus activists. I come from France, but I'm based in Canada. Amazing. And we were just talking for a few minutes in the back. You all are part of the U.N. climate group as a second job. Right. This is you have full time jobs, but this is also an additional full time job. And you've been here this whole week having meetings, having negotiations. Let's just start off with your your pulse. The temperature of the talks. I mean, where where do you guys think you are right now? Are you optimistic about what you're hearing from world leaders, Plummer? I mean, optimistic. It's not the right word, right? We're having a climate collapse, but I think like a lot of leaders are starting to understand what is the needed thing we should do. And I think this is finance implementation side. Hearing a lot, I want to see the implementation action going. So let's see. I try to read about your job. 26 was really historic for indigenous people as we had the one point seven U.S. billion dollar committed to rights of indigenous people. I'm looking forward to implementation of it in COP 27. And most importantly, in terms of access to indigenous people and local communities and transparency. And yes, I'm looking forward to have indices of countries incorporate rights of indigenous people and traditional knowledge and practices of indigenous people. Nathan Yeah, I think for me it's also looking at implementation like Paloma. We have a Paris agreement. We have a roadmap. We know what we need to do. And so today cops are much more about convening and this event. Other events are here to convene. And I think for us, what's the most important is how do we make sure that we have strong movements, strong civil societies all around the world that can push for implementation? Because clearly when you don't hold policymakers accountable, they don't keep their promises. And we're seeing that right now with so many of their leaders, even in the two years we've been youth advisors. So for me, the most important is keeping that up to make sure we all are accountable to produce the maker. Well, I'm part of that is what you say is is funding, right? I mean, your movements. Youth movements need funding. Can you talk about that? Because the implementation is really on the policymakers right, though. So what is it that you're communicating to them about the funding aspect of it? Yes. So, I mean, you know, like an Bloomberg Green has been great at doing that. You've been profiling us and we are making the headlines. I think today people are realizing the work we're doing as youth climate movements where, you know, like we were with the U.N. secretary general yesterday. Micro on Monday, we're running after this event to mate with John Kerry. So we had name dropping. Our people also understand that we are playing an essential part. Yet we launched this study yesterday and actually only zero point seventy six per cent of global climate philanthropy goes to youth climate movement. This is 14 million dollars on average per year. So we've been able to do all this incredible work all around the world, holding policymakers accountable with literally no funding. And so for us, this cup is also about that. How can we make sure that philanthropy as governments and institutions are genuinely committed to fund youth movements, to support the work we're doing and to do much more? Well, what does that funding go towards? Paloma That's what I was going to say because the said implementation is for decision makers. And honestly, who is holding their forests, standing, for example, down? Mazen It is me and my friends are doing that. If we still have an Amazon. Because there is people there sustaining their forests, being threatened with their own bodies and standing with the forest. So I think like when we talk about the implementation, about building up and the structure for you fled from climate justice initiatives to be funded to have the opportunity to be implemented, we are talking about sustaining this entire word rainforest dating conscience minds and making sure that we have a planet to live in because it's the young people in the front that are sustaining all of it. China, what does that look like in India? I mean, what would additional funding for youth climate movements there look like? And in terms of what Paloma was talking about? As I said, I think it's really critical for us. Young people and indigenous people offers us Indians and local communities to access these resources. We are talking about loss and damage finance. We are talking about climate finance in terms of adaptation and resilience. But where does the money go? It's still not accessible to the communities on ground, and that's why we need some. And solidarity, where we are being able to access this allocation, which will come with structural changes and with a lot of specific efforts made to reach out to the communities on ground. Because I would like to ISE emphasize on language diversity, because lot of information is also not in not available on ground to how to access these resources. And that's what I feel. It's very critical to me effort in an institutional approach rooted in justice and human rights based approach that we go to communities and make them accessible so that we can combat. Climate crisis is not happening globally enough. Do you think? I think it's not enough. We need to do more. And let's let's talk, because I think what was really interesting for me, just going into this cop, I was seeing a lot of criticism from from some youth activists who did not want to be a part of it. I'm curious just from the three of you why being here was so critical for you. I mean, what what was it about these two weeks that you you felt the need to be here physically to to address some of these issues? Nathan Yeah. I mean, of course, like, you know, I'm a queer person. And so being here in Egypt is very difficult. And yet I come here, as you know, this U.N. representative through the group. And so I'm protected. But what about the others and what about so many people world so facing human rights abuses in certain countries? And so I think there was a lot of worries for a lot of activists. And yet even if we're doing essential work, so many young people are being threatened and are being jailed, are being sometimes even killed and harmed in countries. So the protection of environmental defenders, the protection of young environmental defenders is something that is essential. And we are here at cope with some key leaders from the youth climate movements who are faced and who have been jailed in the past. So that was one of the very big worries around this cup, of course. But I think another thing that is essential for our movements and also for all of you, I guess, is, is being able to meet and to be together. And for the first time in history, we have a youth pavilion, which is a youth pavilion that is completely youth led. So we decided what we wanted. We decided the programming. We decided what we wanted to do. And I had this reflection this morning with Paloma. It's so much it's so incredible, incredibly powerful to have this space together because Cup are a very unhealthy space. You know, like all those pavilions, all those different event spaces and being able to be together. I think it's really powerful for movements because as I was saying before, the implementation is the more important and therefore us being able to connect, to share information, to have this solidarity that helps us to, you know, hold policymakers accountable on the everyday basis. Yeah. Tom Keene. Now, ISE is on this. I'd like a little bit because for me this is my FA Cup and it's the first time that I come to a call for a hotel secure for myself and for my delegation. So thanks Bloomberg for that. But honestly, like, why do we ban so much stress? It's so expensive for people like me, like China to come from our different countries. She'll be here. It's so stressful. We don't have credit cards and we buy so many difficulties that I think people not even imagined. And why that? Because we are making we are talking with decision makers. We had hotels secured for young people because of something that we stand it up. We had one point seven billion for indigenous people, even though we still have to figure out how this money's coming for the communities and so on. So I think like young people, they are not only old servers, but they are the time track because we are here saying we need action, we are doing action. What you are talking about, it's been 27 years at least of conversation. Now it's time to act. They are trying to do you want and yeah, I would really like to emphasize that ISE Paloma said, like lot of our friends and colleagues and young people from those were impacted by climate crisis have not been able to access the species because of lack of accreditation and funding. So it's like, you know, meal participation is also at stake and that's where we need really fund allocations to young people and to support youth movements. We speak about meaningful leadership. How will we have meaningful leadership when we are not being able to access the spaces because of this restriction? And I would also like to see that being part of U.N. Secretary General's Youth Advisory Group on climate change, one thing which I really appreciate and like about the space is that we have a seed, an enabling species, to be very honest and frank and direct to Secretary-General. We need more spaces in the decision making processes in the country levels and local levels where we can directly speak to power and work together. And how do you take that momentum and that solidarity that you guys have found here at. And and sort of spread it out across the world when you're not in front of world leaders and like you're mentioning, Nathan, some some people are not even safe, right, to be able to make their voices heard. So I guess not the three of you. But is there something that leaders can maybe do to better support that and help keep the momentum with with your organization? I mean, I think when people, for example, see my work. They see me here sitting here with a lot of spotlight and so on. But the real world that we are doing and I think this is what is needed to be support and that we has like finance coming cooperation and so on. It's, for example, coming to the Matt Miller territory, which is not that market that in Brazil and farm 200 indigenous, you'll from climate on elections, we change president. We change the ways things are going. And we have a plan for years and years on how we are going to implement like an economy and education and so on. These is the real work, like to act locally but think globally. Nathan Yeah, I think one of the thing that is really important is these conferences I've been over and faced raising the question of climate mitigation. And what we have been pushing for is the youth climate movement is something that we call climate justice, because the reality is if you push governments to mitigate and to make sure that you know, it's all about greenhouse gas, it's all about renewable energy. It's all about, you know, technologies, then the people just don't get it. And the people don't vote for the policy makers who push for that, because if the climate policies you are implemented are not fair and just then the people will just not elect you anymore. And then that's how we end up with the bulls on narrow with a Donald Trump with a melon in Italy. And so for me, what's really essential and I think we really brought the U.N. Secretary-General and journey, among other leaders, in thinking more about how can we think not just about the energy transition or just, you know, climate action, but about climate justice, about dress transition. I think this is really, really essential. And it's part of all the different narratives that I think the youth climate movement is pushing for. And so for me today, supporting the youth climate movement is honestly the best. You know, like thing you can do in pushing policymakers to actually act for transitions are sustainable, because if you just do transition that are unfair, there will never be sustaining and therefore there will just be unlocked and, you know, completely destroyed by the policymakers who come from populist governments or conservative governments. And if I may, that only thing for that period of power and I'll think beyond the period of. Yeah. A form of governance, you know. Yeah. Yeah. Laughing. I like to do things to get voted again for these four years or whatever they haven't in public. Right. And Paloma, I mean, we were talking about this a little bit. You have a new president. Obviously, he he's gonna be coming next week. What is that engagement going to be like? What? What have you sort of give us a little window into what the engagement between the youth activists and the administration will be. We really expect that now that we have the opportunity to have a government open for dialogue that we have, for example, again, the Amazon Fund into walking the climate fund functioning that he has like a climate secretariat. This is not a reality for me right now in my country that he has. For example, we are UF advisory group that can support him on the way forward. So I really hope that this was not just electoral promises, but actual implementation. And I mean, let's do it. We are open to it. You're optimistic about that. And he knows China. What is progress for it for you? Because as we know, you're from India. What does that look like for you from some of the policymakers? Oh, well, I have been advocating for it. And I would like to reiterate that, you know, indigenous people, young people and commune local communities should be leaders of climate action and not victims of climate policies. When I say this, it's really critical in the policy making spaces. Youth, indigenous people, local communities and all the marginalized laced communities are part of decision making processes, because if there is no free ride and informed consent, if there is no participation of people in the policy making, then those policies make them more for the marginalized and make them more vulnerable because this policy is then work in a very contradictory manner. And I think it's really critical to also emphasize on a global perspective that how we see an intersectionality between climate mitigation, adaptation and resilience. Often we, you know, kind. Try to make it a separate and segregate like mitigation adaptation residence, but for the communities on ground, we all are facing the impact of climate crisis. We are facing the impacts of Kuwait and at many places we still are. And it was really very critical facing Kuwait and climate crisis at the same time. And there was loss of livelihood, culture and life. And we can not have balls easily just making us more vulnerable. Now, the holistic approach of policies rooted in justice and human rights based approach is really deeply critical. Have you seen that yet? This week, since being at COP, have you seen any of those discussions sort of leading into what you're saying? I feel there is a lot of momentum at this moment because we all young people have been advocating for human rights based approach. We have been at advocating for climate justice. But I think it all needs to come from policy makers as intent from them. Also, we can not advocate being young people that you need to do this. If there is no willpower and no intent and that's why I feel it's a journey where we are wanting to make a difference and it comes from a personal intent and willingness. Well, and there's the discussion, too, about the next generation of climate leaders. Right. It's going to be people like like you all. Do you feel like that empowerment does need to come from from policymakers? They need to be the ones empowering young people to sort of step up to the plate more? Nathan, they need someone to be empowered by young people, not the other way around. I think this is the powerful thing is I think when you are genuinely connected to a movement like we have been right at play, we speak to each other every single day. Imagine the power of this, right? Like if someone is getting harassed or if someone is realizing that their governments are not doing enough, they can tell us we have this solidarity. And I think one of the most incredible thing, because most of my activism has been in Europe and especially in Brussels as that sometimes, of course, communities and youth movements in the global south would tell us look like actually what's happening in the Amazon, what's happening in my country. It's made its presence, its policies made in Brussels and therefore as global north. You do have an essential responsibility in denouncing that and holding your policymakers accountable. So it's never been just about us and our own countries or for us, our own European Union. But it's always about always been about this international solidarity. And so for me, this is the power of this movement is thanks to the social media, thanks to communication. We build that power, which is an equal. And I want to remember everyone here that is proven now that we lead the largest environmental movement in history. You know, the 2019, 2020 strikes. This is what we hold. And we talk to policy makers like France, Germany, months with the executive vice president of the European Commission telling us like, I would have never done the European green deal if you wouldn't have been in the streets and in the in the backstage to ask me for it. And I think this is the power. So we need to keep that power going. I think it comes through intergenerational transfer and support. I think, you know, for organization like Bloomberg Philanthropies, for other philanthropies is essential that they step in and support youth climate movement in a way that is or isn't all that is, you know, without strings attached. It's actually genuine because we have a power and this power and it's to be supported. And that's a little bit of a call as well to philanthropies in general, genuine dilemma. And to be honest, like I don't think we are the next generation of leaders because we are leaders right now in our own realities. And I think it's a lot of what Nathan said, like we were on the streets. We got we are still on the streets. But we also went to Supreme Court. We went to formal spaces. Now we have, like you negotiators. And I told you before, this is my fourth cop that, for example, the Brazilian delegation, the league delegation, the global youth delegation, they were so small in the first call I came and now we had a big group. We have a pavilion, we have strength. We know what we what is our power. So we are here to make everyone accountable and to implement what they are promising, because there is no sense that people do a lot of commitments, come here to international conference and say they are going to do that like the forest agreement. And we are still waiting how this agreement is going to be implemented. Benji Jonas, fan and so on. So it's not about just talking. We want to see and we will push for action. And we know today is a formerly youth day. Every day you stay where you are and you mentioned you're going to be meeting with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry. Are you are you going to be telling him anything specific? Is it is it sort of what you've just outlined here? I mean, what is it what is it that you want to see from a country like the US? I would really like to see country from us to advocate and champion for rights of indigenous people and local communities and more so being a championing the vet calling upon countries to incorporate in their indices about rights of indigenous people and supporting the traditional knowledge and practices. So this is what I would be. I'll be telling him. But apart from that, I would also like to add on that. Now we are talking about, you know, youth leadership. But I would like to emphasize, like we still have a very less representation from Asia. We need more young peoples from Asia and being from Asia. I feel that there is lack of resources coming to Asia and it's very difficult for young people to access this decision making spaces. And most importantly, it also comes down to that how we young people, everyone is working in this space in a volunteer capacity, and it's very difficult to sustain like at the point of time. You have to either look for your education job or your continue activism. And I think that's what is really important, that this basis we are in the decision making spaces, everyone can contribute in their own way. I'm a researcher and we have lawyers and we have writers and communicators and a lot more. We young people are unique in our own way and can contribute in a unique way to climate action. And you mentioned your jobs are forgiving for the amount of time that you have to put into this. But you're saying it's not necessarily the case for some people in Asia, right? Yeah. All right. I'm supposed to leave a few minutes for questions. Yes. Do we have any. Okay. I think, you know, it's pretty essential, like climate mitigation, where I think a lot of the thing we've we've tried to say today is also that, you know, it's not just about emission. It's not just about that. It's actually about a much more, you know, system change that also is about climate adaptation, also about loss and damage. Also about just polices that are, you know, supporting welfare states that are supporting states that are supporting the poor. And, you know, I was with my crew on Monday and this has this whole conversation. But, you know, we need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and we need to upscale renewable energy. But the real question is that people in France, one of the wealthiest countries in the world, cannot afford to have food, cannot afford to, you know, like pay their rent. And I think this is a real question. And as individual activists, we even struggle with that. So that would be my take on that question. For youth who want to focus on addressing climate issues. Would you encourage them to focus their time on policy and rhetoric or to learning the hard sciences, technology and engineering skills to actually create climate solutions? As I said, we all young people are unique and it's important for young people to be in different spaces and we also consider ourselves as professionals in a different thematics. So I think it's really critical for young people to choose the profession which they like in order to contribute to climate action and also decision making processes, because we need scientists, we need researchers, we need community mobilizes and we need young people at different levels and different thematics, expertise and decision making processes. Let me you want to jump in. Signing one last one. How can indigenous youth better have their voices heard at COP? I think it's very sad that even after so many years of coal, we barely have adequate indigenous youth representation in coal. And it's really sad that even in countries in DC, we do not have the word indigenous peoples, local communities, indigenous you would mention. And if it is not that in the indices, then how will the implementation happen on the ground? So I think it's really critical in order to attain the goals of Paris agreement and climate action. We need to have the rights of indigenous people and local communities or the land for US and territory. Meaningful leadership of indigenous youth, supporting the traditional knowledge and practices incorporated in the indices and the countries, those who have already incorporated implemented. And that is where it starts. And then it's really important to identify indigenous youth, support indigenous youth, and more to ensure that indigenous youth are part of the processes and the underpinnings and skills are supported. Now, I want to, if I may, just add a little bit on that. Like, I really believe that we are talking with Macro Lola Korea and so on, but because we went for the meetings. Imagine if we had like a space where we could together with decision makers, we have had our philanthropic organizations with different sectors with free time to have honest and real conversations on what are the initiatives that we've been doing that we say are good on the things that they have as priority and how we can combine and uplift all of these initiatives. I don't see a space for that except for the ones that we actually create. So more action. All right. I think we have to leave it there, Paloma. Regina, Nathan, thank you so much. And thank you to everyone for coming in.