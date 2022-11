00:00

Look at this inflation print that we are seeing. It's likely to perhaps show how shelter because of the rising mortgage costs are perhaps overtaking the main driver of inflation, which was energy for the US. And what are your thoughts on this and how does this play out longer term? And also, perhaps we could talk about Neel Kashkari from Minnesota Fed talking about, of course, how they're going to do whatever they can. And of course, also identifying that lag with what they do and when it plays out. Yes. As far as the forces driving inflation, a lot of these have been very strong. As you mentioned, rental costs and also health care costs as well. A lot of people after postpone taking medical care during the Covid period and then started doing it very substantially afterwards. And that's pushed up medical costs as well, healthcare costs. So those two things are pushing CPI up. But these these things are likely to be somewhat transitory, particularly the health care costs. Once people do go to the doctor, things will go back to normal. So we're likely to see some headwinds to CPI. But you also have to take into account inflationary expectations which are starting to be built in. And so getting inflation down to where the Fed is, is targeting is going to be very challenging. In fact, it's quite unlikely that they'll get it down to 2 percent. Andrew? David, here, when you look at the Fed funds curve, it seems the market expects some sort of reduction late next year, which indirectly the market saying the Fed is gonna be correcting a policy mistake because how can you cut rates after raising them just after a few months? Do you think we'll head into a recession is what I'm trying to get to here and the Fed, not to Rich's point, not really looking at the effects of the lack of when this economy actually starts to feel that pinch. Well, one could argue the policy in the state was actually keeping rates too low for too long and they're actually kind of normalizing them at this point. But obviously inflation pressures have built inflationary expectations that start to be built into the economy. And the only way to slow things down is to is to basically slow the economy down. And that's very difficult because consumers and businesses actually are not particularly in debt, that their balance sheets are reasonably in good shape. So you have to do it through the wealth effect. You know, stock prices, housing, things like that. I believe that the American economy is never actually imported a recession, but it's managed to export a recession every time they've had one. Do you think that they go into recession and what is the policy response in the rest of the world? Well, I think the problem is that the economy, broadly speaking, on a global basis, particularly the US economy, is more resilient than one would have expected in the face of tightening monetary policy. So whereas in order to get inflation down, some kind of slow down and unfortunately that usually means a recession is necessary. But it doesn't look like it's happening yet. And it may be, you know, later on next year and likely see this kind of this the growth numbers right now. No casting, for example, suggests the U.S. economy might be growing over 3 percent. That's that's pretty strong. And inflationary pressures aren't going to drop that much until growth slows down. So to Andrew, based on, I guess, what what you're saying and correct me if I'm wrong, the investing environment next year might not be too different from what we have this year, which really, if you look in hindsight, has just really punched a any variation of a 60 40 portfolio in the face. Is that something I should position for next year, the same thing that happened this year, or are there adjustments on the margin you're looking to make the portfolios? Well, the first thing to keep in mind is the economy and the markets are a distinct trait market center anticipate what's happening in the economy. We've already had quite a significant correction market. So equities, for example, broadly speaking, are probably close to fair value. But given the fact that the interest rate environment is still likely to be rising in the short term, if you buy now, that's more like buying four or five years out, but you probably want to wait till some good volatility called sell before NYSE start investing or overweighting equities. Debt is starting to look more attractive again. It probably makes sense to raise generation of debt, but still maybe the underweight or neutral rather than overweight because rates have already gone up a lot and you are getting a meaningful Carrie. So if you know, you can still have 60 40. But would you say 60 in terms of fixed income and 40 in equities? I'd say that if you do, then go that route. Is it? I mean, you mentioned duration. Are we looking at the front end of the curve here? More than, of course, the longer in. Well, actually, the opportunities for one of the things with the kind of volatility that we've been seeing and all the asset class would have opportunities in certain segments. So if you're looking at equities, for example, the financial sector in the energy sector are both places where there's significant opportunities because as interest rates rise, for example, net interest income gets better. And particularly if you're in a market that's been knocked down. And so European financials, because that sentiment has been very negative for obvious reasons. And European financials, for example, look quite attractive. Other things that are interesting on the currency side of the currency effects could be meaningful on earnings for companies that are exporters like Japan. RTS. Because of the monetary policy, their interest rates have been kept low. The yen has dropped very, very substantially. So earnings, for example, on Japanese companies are enhanced Indian terms. That's that's another place to look at in terms of fixed income. As you point out, the short rates are attractive. And one of the remarkable things perhaps about the current situation is that the emerging markets, broadly speaking, have been very aggressive in raising rates. Brazil raised their rates like eleven or twelve percent. And Mexico by 5 percent. For example, the U.S. has only raised rates a little over 3. Right. So we're seeing quite a big disparity in terms of that. And that's supported these emerging markets currencies. So what that means is if you look at the peso and you picking up 5 percent, you know, that's that can be quite attractive. If you look in Brazil and their currency is supported by the high interest rates, the burning in the short end without a duration risk, you know, something along the lines of less than 5 percent starts to be attractive. So short dated, selected emerging market debt, you know where the currency is supported by high interest rates is another attractive opportunity.