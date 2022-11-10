Markets Live: Crypto Bounces, US CPI Due, Dollar

00:00

We're seeing a bit of a shuffling of the pack only in terms of which of the coins are in focus. We spend a lot of talk time talking about Bitcoin theory. But actually it's the stable coins that you say now perhaps guy. Well, maybe some people are saying, well, we'll look to dominate. Although it was stable coins, we saw chaos in earlier on this year. So, yes, stable coins in three of the top six cryptos in terms of market cap. Of course, they're stable. They're no longer an appreciation play. And I don't think they're going to attract interest for long. Stable coins are essentially like the casino chips in the casino. There's not much use if there's no casino right there. So if, for example, you get to a world where the largest market caps are things like tether or a USD coin or other stable coins, what's the point of having them if you can't betting anything? So I find this a bit of a weird dynamic that they're becoming so dynamic dominant and that is because people are leaving. The casino business is closing at the moment. Generally, we're seeing strong brands across crypto. You're asking what I'm watching for next. On the downside is, is there an M.S. TR MicroStrategy Michael Saylor liquidation point? I have no real idea of that. But people are wondering that we've there's been a lot of speculation about that over the last couple years. But I understand his debt is quite long term, so there's no real stress. But people are wondering because we've always taken another major leg lower. On the flip side, if you get through this wash out, is this now going to be really appealing to those diamond hands, those holders or those hustlers that will just buy into the kind of stock away forever more? So that's the kind of battle we're watching for at the moment. Okay. So those are the things to watch. And a lot of people asking about whether they see a fundamental shift or regime change perhaps within the crypto space away from create. So let's look ahead. Let's look to the CPI number coming out later on today, of course. JP Morgan, I was reading some of the coverage of their game plan. They were suggesting in one scenario, if we've got a really hot print, we could see stocks drop by as much as 6 percent. Mark, what are the two types of outcomes you were thinking about for CPI? Well, that sounds pretty punchy. I hadn't realized there's not much. I think it's important to be ISE. The whisper number seems to be a little bit lower today. Not point five percent month a month from the Corps ever. And I'm seeing a saying, hey, not everyone, but many are saying slightly softer. And I think the truth is that it's a little bit lower. I am expecting a softer print today and I think we'll get an initial reaction, be quite powerful. Certainly core CPI has driven the market this year. We may not get the follow through as to exciting overall. Where am I expected to see it play at best? I think maybe if X is where you get the most sustainable move. Hmm. Yeah. And let me go to that next I mean, worth noting that shelter, of course, as it as always, something to watch. Thirty one percent of the index has shelter. Pete seems to be something that says some are asking intensive effects. We actually see quite a bit of weakness in the dollar in keeping perhaps with a bit of a sell off in Asian stocks. Where does that head today, do you think, Michael? Longer term, I still think dollar can continue weakening its year end. I think it was probably put it in a long term peak. I expect it to have extra spikes next year because the Fed will probably ultimately hike more than its price at the moment, but it may not break the peaks we've already seen. I certainly think dollar can continue to soften against E.M. currencies.