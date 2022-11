00:00

Process a price section, escape some single names we can do that with Lisa. Hi, Lisa. Hey, John. Let's talk about the Bitcoin space a little bit more because there are all of these companies that are tied so intimately to the crypto story, including Coinbase. I'm watching today. It's going up, but yesterday and the day before, huge losses up now one point two percent. How much to John's point just to build on this idea of the ramifications and the broader acceptance of crypto investment in it? How much does that really rebound into other asset classes and potentially cause the failure of other companies? But, you know, just some real pain that you start to see expressed in the market valuation at the very least in terms of those that are doing well revision. We were talking you just earlier, Tom, about who the competitors to Tesla really are. Yeah, revision front and center. The maker of electric vehicles up more than 8 percent after reporting faster production than people had been expecting and keeping some of their targets better than expected guidance. How much do we start to see some of these others gain traction against the likes of Tesla, given how much the technology is advancing and given what's going on right now with all of the controversy around Elon Musk and Bumble shares lower by 14 percent, pump less the online dating service, Tom? Yes, sir. The woman has to reach out first. Yes, the man. And that was something that gained traction over the pandemic, now lower by 14 percent as they post worse than expected earnings again. How many things gained incredible market share during the pandemic? Gain incredible amounts of money due to zero rates. Now struggling as they face bleaker reality.