[CC may contain inaccuracies] So in traditional assets like bonds and equities that you talking about, where do you find the better opportunities, especially when it comes to relative pricing? Well, for us, it's still looking at the nutritional quality assets we see within the investment grade space and that relative pricing point you mentioned there we can PSA that feed a corporate bond spread will cover bond yield to the earnings yield in the US. That spread is very much evaporated, having being quite a large gap for some time. So that suggests the relative pricing towards corporate bonds is still quite good compared to equities. We see the quality bias coming through there at a time we still have that cautious degree or cautious attitude towards equity markets around the world and we're picking up a little bit of carry now. Those spreads could widen a little bit given some of the outlook for the economy and some of that uncertainty will come through. But we feel that risk reward is the balance when it comes to the credit space. I would stress that as in the high quality aims, when it comes things like high yield, we do expect to see spreads widen out a bit more. We could see more risk around the recession being priced in there. So we would be keeping it generally towards the higher quality end of the credit space at the moment. How will the U.S. CPI print on Thursday playing to your call? I think, you know, as I was discussing earlier, I think there's the expectation that that year on year point is going to come down by a few tenths of a percent across both headline and core rates. The real issue there is how much of it's going to be driven round those services and that tightness in the labor market is feeding through into wages and also in those shelter costs. And it's really coming back to the sort of competition between the hare and the tortoise, if you will. You know, the hare is really the tightening in financial conditions. The tortoise is the slow movement and inflation. And really, whether that inflation rate is going to come down fast enough or with financial conditions will tighten too much. The near term, I think for us that review is really that we will see inflation rates fall over the course of the next year in the US. But the path of that is still to be determined and the final rate is still to be determined as well. And again, that's going to add to the uncertainty and maybe a little bit of that volatility we've seen in the equity market this year and the response from the Federal Reserve to it. So, again, a reason for us to be a little bit cautious on equities at the moment, given that it's going to be quite a large overhang for a couple of months.