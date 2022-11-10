Live on Bloomberg TV

JPMorgan Sees Better Opportunities in Credit Than Stocks

Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, discusses the outlook for stock and credit markets, and the opportunities he sees. He also talks about inflation in the US, its implications for Federal Reserve policy and financial assets. He speaks with Shery Ahn and Haidi Stroud-Watts on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Excerpt) (Source: Bloomberg)

