Akim is the CEO of the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Gabon and is leading the biggest ever transaction by a sovereign carbon credit transaction. Could you please speak about that transaction? Sure, sure you can. And let me say that I'm really happy to be here and to share that our perspective on the topic. This is an historical transaction because it's the largest ever issuance of sovereign carbon credits that has happened. We're talking about 90 million tons of carbon credits coming from the forest. We have tremendous benefits for it. And actually, the the the the critical element of this issuance is the multiplier at the mid to player effect that it present for the remaining rainforest countries. And so you've mentioned rainforest country. What makes Gabon unique? What's makes governance unique? And you guys said that that is right. What makes Gabon unique is it's the only country in the back legs all producing exporting countries. But at the same time, Campbell's to be a super power. Gabon is 88 percent covered by forest. We have 600 kilometres of coastline. And we had the last really the last arbiter for forest, the elephant on the continent. So that's the reality. But let me turn to the audience first. How many people have been to Gabon or at least nowhere? Gabon is. Yeah. So half the room doesn't know where the lungs are because actually Gabon is in the Congo basin and the Congo basin is the last longer of the world. Since now the Amazon is a net emitter. So this is our last defense line in the battle against climate change. And so that's what make that carbon issuance unique, because so far Gabon has been committed and doing this stewardship of the forest on our own budget. Now, what we're saying is we did made the choice not to make the choice between our development challenges and the stewardship of the forest. But now we need solidarity from the rest of the world because we cannot continue that effort alone. And we're not asking for handouts of grants or donations. We're coming with the product and we want to have these consultative conversations. And so what's been the market's response to your issue and so far? I would say that very promising because we were in the process of validating those carbon credits, that much of which has been done a couple of weeks ago. So we are having now clear conversation more about which way to go in terms of what to market. Do we want to do a bilateral transaction? Do we want to put some on the market place? These are the conversations we are having and we we are confident that will land in the coming weeks. I mean, we offer all of us that we will land in the coming weeks leading up and in the coming weeks is quite soon. What are the questions that investors are asking? What are their concerns around that assurance? Since we have the advantage and also the challenge of maybe being the first one, I mean, this is a breakthrough transaction. We are opening doors. So there is some part of education that has to be done to really understand how we created those carbon credits out, how that the result of ground breaking policies that have been put in place in Gabon for the past couple of decades. We're talking 15 years. And when we look about those carbon vintage carbon between that we've created between 2010 and 2018. So there's this discussion and also about obviously we have the discussion about integrity and quality. And the answer in Gabon also, it's like for those point, they're not really relevant because the country itself is the most absorbing country in terms of CO2 in the world. So we have sold more than we meet Gabon to that saw absorb about one hundred and forty million tonnes of carbon and we meet 35 million tonnes of carbon. So we haven't had sequestration of more than 100 million tonnes every year. Just in terms of order of magnitude, we're talking about a third of France emission or a fourth of the U.K. mission that is being absorbed by the forest in Gabon. OK, and in terms of African credits and the participation of Africa in that carbon credit market, African credits account for about 15 percent of traded volume. That was like 2021. What needs to happen to unlock that market so that more African projects and sovereigns can tap it? Yes. I mean, you even took your loan to give the data of the share of the Africa. But when you look, given that the voluntary carbon market is a little we talking about 200 million tonnes that were traded in 2021. On the other hand, you have more than 50 billion tonnes of emissions every year. So definitely we really need to unlock scale and speed in this market. If we really if we really mean to to address the challenges that is at stake. So one of the solution, obviously, is what we bring into the market. The market should understand that the need to work. Also, we have sovereigns on there's a meter on these emissions and obviously the voluntary carbon market and the sovereign carbon market have to work together. OK. And you mentioned earlier about Gabon being an OPEC nation and now it's kind of becoming a climate finance pioneer for the continent. Was that a deliberate effort to pivot towards? Islamic finance. I wouldn't say it does a thing since it's deliberate. It's not really beautiful thing. I mean, Gabon has been in the stewardship of the environment even before it was front page news. Yeah. Actually, even before great. I was born. So it's been 50 years that the government of Gabon that's embark on this journey. 1992, we had our first sustainable development law. In 2006, we created a network of national parks which cover more than 13 percent of our landmass. 2010, we decided to ban the export of raw logs, which was really a hit away economy. But that's the decision that the leadership took. And now, 10 years down the road, we are reaping the benefits of it. So it's definitely deliberate. And now I would even say that our laws are written with the pen of sustainability. And you've given a bit of the environmental history of Gabon. But we also know from the governance history, Gabon has had the same family in power for a few decades. Does that show up in the conversations that you have with the investors, the issue of governance? It doesn't show in any form or shape because the reality is I'm sorry, I don't know. Maybe you don't know. I'm not a minister, so. I mean, rooms we've investors, we've a financial expert, climate expert, and we're looking for a solution to save the world. So that doesn't. No, it doesn't come up into that conversation. It's really I the type of question you asked me earlier about the quality of the product and this other conversation that we're having about the integrity of the product, because this is really what we're focusing on. And again, if the underlying question until question is, would a change in change in government will change that direction the country is taking? The answer is obviously no, because it's been more than 50 years that we are doing this. And beyond the transaction that we spotlighted at the beginning of this conversation, Gabon has also been part of another conversation specifically about getting paid for preserving forests. Gabon is Eddie High Flyers. No deforestation country with methane as a big pile of entrapped forests. How is that conversation evolving way is it at now? Mm hmm. That conversation. It has more to do with net sequestration. The fact that today. And it ties also into the conversation about additionality, where today we having this ludicrous situation where we will get pushback as well. You cannot reasonably expect to be paid to let the folks do what the first does. But the reality is somewhere, someone that's maintained that for us, because if not, if it was so easy, we would all have their voice to their right. And that for us, the fact that we preserve it is coming with tremendous benefits such as the biodiversity, the gorilla, the elephant, which we do know their importance in the global biodiversity ecosystems. So I believe that we believe the world will become reasonable about that. And the community, the financial community also would be reasonable about it and understand really what is at stake. And I mean, you said it's not by accident. You have that much fun. I said to be CAC Congo as I get von ISE 88 percent 5 Covid. What's it like to even live in a country or in a city that has that much fire? At least you brief profit, you breathe properly. Yeah. Yeah, but you should come and visit. I should come and visit. Yeah. Actually I think it's one of the few capital city from where you can take a bold 30 minute cruise and you're in the national park. If the elephant, the buffaloes, etc.. And then as a result of this sale, do you see or even the other clinic finance steps that you're taking? Do you see that helping you pay down some of the debt that Gabon has? And also in terms of other countries where no context, where a lot of countries are facing debt issues. Now we have the possibility of the carbon market and that getting hopefully more accessible to African countries. What's your take from a Japanese perspective, but also from a broader one? That's a very good question. Actually, Gabon, we already have and this is also one of the reason why the sovereign wealth fund was mandated to monetize those carbon credits, because we do have that vision and way to approach our capital being infrastructure or natural capital that it has to be transferred to a future generation. So that's why the Sovereign Wealth Fund is managing is leading the charge regarding the monetization of this carbon credit. Now, directly to a question, we do have a waterfall at Forbes, Gabon, Bonnie's considerable idea of a waterfall enshrined in our finance law of how these funds will be allocated once we monetize those carbon credits. So just so just for conversation sake, 25 percent of the revenues will go back to the first 15 percent to the people, 10 percent to the conservation effort, 25 percent will go into servicing our debt, 25 percent will go into building climate resilience and also shows social infrastructure for the country, health care and education. And 25 percent will come to the sovereign wealth fund as an endowment to the fund of future generation. So that's what the bond will do. And obviously all this is happening in the backdrop of political tension and economical turbulence with the increase in energy prices, the inflation and also the debt affordability. So I would assume that all the remaining country in the region are looking at how will this initiative led by that bond will will evolve. And obviously it will also give them the right incentive, not if we succeed, but when we succeed, it would give them the right incentive to follow in their footsteps. I have one more question that I just want to let everyone know to please keep the questions coming through the platform so that we can take audience questions once minus and said. And so my question is just to know about. You've mentioned part of the proceeds going to its debt payments and interest payments. And I'm just wondering in general, in terms of the revenue that you get from climate finance, you see a point where that will overtake lets you make from oil and gas. That's the that's the objective. And it will do even go beyond Kabul and it will go into a biodiversity cap. The biodiversity created that today we don't know to measure yet. It goes into IP for our plants, medical plants that are in the rainforest. And also, we have to take that into what Gabon has been doing for the past 10 years, which is really transforming its economy. We've had diversification. Eileen guys was representing 10 years ago. All NGOs was 45 percent of our GDP. Today is 38 percent of our GDP. So that's really the object. That's the destination. Excellent. But we need to ensure that we don't do that, that the come from myself, our development. And this is what it's all about. You have a question. How should a fare carbon price be worked out? Mm hmm. This is this is an interesting question because how to say it depends. It depends on which perspective you're taking it. If you ask me what is a Fab Five? I would say the highest price possible now. It depends on very various element on the volumes. How much volumes are we talking about? The vintage? Are we talking about carbon credits from twenty eleven, twelve, thirteen. Are we talking about. Plus this one. So there's several elements which will come into play if we're looking at carbon something carbon credits. That's a market. I would say there's some carbon credits that today are trading around 15 dollars per tonne. So we believe that our carbon credit being the best out there should at least trade at a higher price. Just to give an indication, you kind of answered this question a little bit, but maybe some more specifics on what will you be doing with all of the revenue from the carbon from that story? What will you do with all the revenue from declining markets? And I assume that this is just an informative question. It's not like a condition. Precedent goes that that was ISE, to be clear. It's like saying we have a clear waterfall. So we'll go 25 percent. We'll go back to the forest or conservation efforts to the level of 10, 15 percent to the people. Because one of the challenges that these preservation efforts also create is you can have also conflicts, for instance, in Gabon. We have an elephant conflict. Right. So we have to ensure that we create a sustainable and economical path for this bull populations in the forest and areas and several things. Our dad freeing up some spare budgetary space for the government to continue investing for the population and for the sovereign wealth fund so that we can keep on investing for future generations. Brazil is expected to propose an appeal for Forest a cop. How does Gabon stand in relation to such a proposal? We part of the globalization. 90 million. 90 million for a market that traded 200 last year. Are you worried you're going to flood the market? That's that's a sorry. It's an interesting question. But the reality is, I think I mentioned it. We we we in the world where we have more than fifty two billion tonnes of emissions every year to deal with a carbon market of 200 million. Obviously, it's not fit for purpose. So we need scale. We need speed. And that's why we need seven carbon credits also to come into play. Yeah. And you're here a cop. What are you hoping? What is the number one thing you're hoping to see come out of this cop? Hmm. I will say that we. We living in tight trying times, you say, and the reality is the world is tired of commitments. Africa is tired of commitment. We tired of trillions of dollars of commitments. What we really want now is billions of impact on the ground. And here again, we are not asking for handouts. We are bringing to the we bringing to the table a solution from Africa to the world. So now the question that we will have that we have when we discussing with potential investors is, for instance, there is no scenario where we keep the 125 degree alive without saving the rain for the rainforest. There is no scenario we can continue investing in. I don't know, electrical cause. Carbon capture innovations. But all this will be irrelevant if we don't ensure that we preserve that last defense line that we have in that battle against climate change and we are bringing a solution to the table. So now it's time to test the veracity of the commitment of the various parties to their government that is committed to remain climate to remain. Galvanize. Sorry. The governor is committed to never be net zero. So to remain subzero. Now and we willing and we ready to be held accountable to that commitment. So now the question is, well, is the commitment that we collectively taking to ensure that we can we can we ensure that we not filling the future generation and that we still have a planet for them when they come around? And I've heard in this court that Gabon is really seen as a leader in that space at a continental level. And I'm just wondering what kind of conversations you're having with neighboring countries or countries on the continent in terms of them also being able to build that capacity to hopefully do similar things. We are we are. And our for instance, this issuance that happened three weeks ago, it's the result of three years of work by our government and especially the Ministry of Environment that work long and hard. And this is a science and methodology that we making available to our neighboring countries, because this is not the story of Gabon is the story of the world. And there's no there's no way in if we don't all win together. So I think that's a great case to end it. Thank you so much. I came for your time. I saw your insights. Thank you. And thank you, everyone.