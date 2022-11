00:00

What do you think is it is happening and what sort of messages is sending to not just international investors but people in the crypto space actually group? We are we are one of the earliest investors in to the blockade and crypto ecosystem from Asia. I think our goal has always been to really build the technology because we see the technology as a future rails, thoughtful financial services and beyond. And I think we continue to see a lot of use cases coming up beyond just trading off these of these instruments. There's a lot of Web, three opportunities out there with a love, traditional partners and corporate really coming into space. So we continue to be very long term. I think positive on the on the asset class and on the whole technology development. I think a lot of very large players really have been looking at this as a way to transform the business that the current existing commercial business. I think for Hong Kong, it's a great opportunity right now in that I think some of the events now has really shown the importance of some of the basic plumbing of financial platforms. Ultimately, it's about client asset security. And I think the regulators globally has already set up some very clear rules and hash key we have. We've just received final approval from the Hong Kong SNC to run our license exchange. Love is really about client assets safety. Right? But that wasn't a question, though. We can talk about the business. And I you got a license. But the question was essentially, let me rephrase that. Should investors be concerned about the plumbing and the soundness of the foundation of a lot of these big platforms? Because if a top 3 player can just go just like that. What do you know? What stops others? I think it's all about the transparency to the data that's available out there. And I think you really need to understand, I think we most of us assume Hong Kong stocks change. Everything works. Right. But in in the crypto space, you kind of you shouldn't be just taking by the brand name. We really have to understand sort of coming down dawn block chain, really look at how some of these assets that are moving around. And this is, I think of their loved who's out there that helps. And there's been a lot of talks or on chat rooms. And so to me over night on using Moko trees, zero knowledge proof technology X number of exchanges has announced that they would provide these audits, that people can go in and sure that the assets are there and is secure. Now, there are shortcomings with SD technology. It's not a fix all. There's a really positive step towards the right direction. I think there's a lot of people that are questioning if this could happen to to RTX, as Dave mentioned, who is really seen as the white knight of this industry before, who is immune. Do you look at this event as bigger and a bigger scandal, bigger implosion than what we saw with Ouattara with three arrows capital. Is this a bigger blow to the industry? Do you think? I see. I think for our financial services or even in human history. Right. There's always been too much euphoria and there'll be a correction. And most of a correction is caused by leverage. And on on. I mean, leverage is the thing that kill business is liquidity, ultimately. And I think it really is sad that a lot of very well-run platform where asset liability matches fully transparent. I think I think I think those will survive, unfortunately, fall for some of these groups. I think some of us have grown way too quickly. And probably the conflict of interest is very, very tempting. Right. For I mean, it's all very sad, but people have worked really, really hard at and have made one or two wrong judgment calls, failed to disclose our market. If some of this information was out there earlier, I don't think this would have been that ugly. But yeah, I think you guys came in early. So I guess two part question and would you be in favor of full disclosure of assets? I think crypto dot.com said that they were going to do that. And also. You got a license? Yes. What do you plan to do with it? I mean, our license ultimately as harshly group we're building for the long term. Right. We already have a very large ecosystem in Asia and globally. And we see a lot more businesses really using this platform and really building. You knew a lot what to company using the token comics and token does. I do see a lot of listing new companies coming, new projects coming. So that's what we want to focus on. But Hong Kong SSD actually I think quite wise from four years ago, Jeff insisted your website or assets, a cap and a SEC separate, separate custodial subsidiary that's fully insured. And also, I think I'm sure that there's no conflict of interest on a Hong Kong regulated platform or even the US one. I would think you would never get in a situation of. The shareholder exchange being also the biggest Malcolm Malcolm making exchange rate. Unfortunately, I think we have perverted the whole concept of transparency and fairness of market in this particular instance.