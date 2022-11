00:00

Third quarter net profit. Better than estimates. But the at the CIBC revenue, the investment banking side of things, perhaps a shade below. I know. Colleagues pointing out that some of the other French banks were beating estimates on that front. Are you happy with the performance in the investment banking side? Yes, we're quite happy with this performance because you have to keep in mind that in our business, with the CIPA activities, we are here to finance the investments and the operations for our customers either through our balance sheet of capital markets. It so happens that this quarter. And most of the time choose a syndicated loan and other balance sheet operations to finance their activities. And this led us to post a significant rise in our revenues in the financing activities of the CIA. Whereas at the same time, the level of DCM operation was weak. Looking in the market. So this led for us. The weaker revenue in our capital market is already known on the quarter revenues that we see C.I.A. and oil revenues of capital markets activity activities on the 9 months are up. So definitely the mother works and we are happy with this performance. So revenues in the capital markets were up just slightly weaker than expected. I think that's where trading has really outperformed in some areas. Obviously, interest rates of support in the banking sector. Are you concerned, though, in your opinion that the ECB may be going too fast with rate hikes and given the slowdown in growth we're seeing? No, I think it's important to fight against inflation. Maybe there is a theoretical question, which is they stop, it is too late or not. But nevertheless, I think that fighting inflation is a necessity. So we are perfectly all right. Risk this evolution of the monetary policy. It happens that in France, when interest rates increase the cost of diabetes, retail banking activities increases faster than the yield of our assets. So we perfectly know that there is going to be a time adaptation for banking activities as independent because of the nature of the regional banks. But all in all, this movement is not a game changer for us. Let me ask you what message you're communicating today, Jerome, over the role of your regional bank shareholders. You're saying today that they are going to buy up to one billion euros of the company's shares by the first half of next year. Is this because they believe you believe that your shares are undervalued? What is the what is the story there? Well, it's a joy to show without any spying, so we are communicating this information because we have been made aware of it, but it's not the decision of ourselves, of course. I think that the majority show is fully taking into account that indeed the price of bank shares, especially in your piece that it reached these days, when you assess our own share, the net asset value of their shares are both subject to euro and the price is often yours. Obviously, it's definitely a clever move from our majority shareholder vote to increase it in its investment in our capital in this period of time. Italy is obviously key to your kind of strategy overall, is there any update of your pursuit of Banco PMS insurance business? Discussions continue. And I say it's not relevant to current private discussions in the beach before they've ended. We are absolutely confident that you have a very good fighting proposal. In order to help them build up their insurance business, it's a business that we know perfectly. We've become over time the number one insurer in France for household. And we've seen that we have the capacity to develop the same business in Italy, both with our own as well today. And we serve party networks like VPN. So we are very confident on the outcome of this discussion. OK. You got to go into details. You're very confident the outcome of the discussion. You're very confident of expanding your insurance operations in Italy. Is this a sign that you see the country has now found a new kind of stability under the new government, or do you have concerns about the direction? We are long term bankers. Instead, it's been probably 20 years that we are the banker in Italy and we have a long term view on this country, which is an attractive country, a country that is culturally very, very close to France in which we feel really at home. And so, of course, we do very much what is happening politically easily. But there are lots of genuine changes in the political life in Italy. So we tried to look at it beyond what is happening on a day to day basis. And in addition to that, we must admit that up to now, the new government hasn't taken any decision that is invested business. As you wrote, can I go back to the ECB conversation? I'm thinking about the role of the ECB in the banking sector at this point. We've seen some senior executives from the European banking space complaining to the ECB essentially about requests from the ECB to sit in on board meetings that are taking place. Having oversight, of course, and stating their preferences around dividends. Do you see too much some overreach from the ECB at this point or are you happy with the relationship there? With the ECB, the SSA, I should say, is all supervised. So it's very difficult to prevent our relationship with our supervisor in public, of course, when we have some some fine, some which we disagree, we have discussions with. Yes, except with the joint supervisory team. And we have a very frank conversation. But it's been now close to eight or nine years that, yes, this is the supervisor of banks in your office. Our supervisor. It's a it's a profound change as compared to what it was when the French authorities, the French volunteer force were in charge of the supervision of French banks, because, of course, they have to supervise a lot of banks, different size, different business models. And this translates possibly into sometimes in bureaucratic approaches in order to have a level playing field of the supervision between all banks. But I think it's not useful to comment in public. That's the nature of the discussions that we have with our supervisory.