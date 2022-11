00:00

You had over 13 billion euro outflows in the first quarter. Then you have a second quarter here, outflows yet again, a difficult market environment. Twenty nine billion euros. When do you foresee PIMCO starting to draw inflows? What have you seen so far in this month? Good morning. Yes, clearly in the first part of 2022, we saw outflows at pinkos, you said this is not argues and corrected to PIMCO, but that's a function of what is happening in the broader market. In the month of July, we see still some slightly negative outflows, but they're the beginning of a normalization. And we believe it's all about how the market is going to develop moving forward. Why is this British under its rates? Not necessarily going to go up are going to diminish. We say we are going to be a very weak position. So from a pinko point of view, we are definitely very, very positive and we are not surprised that we can see outflows in a situation like this. You need to put these also in relation to their assets under management of PIMCO. Yes. Speaking of an asset manager with one point floor to your assets. So from that point of view, that's a classical situation in a market like this. I would even argue that it's one could have expected higher outflows related to the outflow to moderate considering the environment we went through. And whilst the situation is going to stabilize or these outflows are going to become inflows, because clearly the value proposition of a fixed income asset manager is going to be even more compelling in a higher interest rate environment. Julia, what good morning and welcome to the show at the market really wants to get a handle on where you see whether this is capitulation and deleveraging coming to an end. Or do you expect deeper and more sustained outflows? Because you said you think it'll only turn if central banks are returning and they are not for turning. So will it be deeper deleveraging or is it capitulation time? I will say that when you look at the interest that you might have a situation where on the short end you're going to see rates going a little bit up because you see what the central banks are currently doing. But on the other end, there is still an expectation dating reality right now dealing with, say, a high inflation level for several years. Or you might see basically this kind of flexing of the credit which is happening. And what is going to be also very important from our standpoint is really to play a very different position depending on a different point of the curve. So I think what you're seeing also right now, what you saw in the last weeks is the long end of the curve has gone down a little bit. So I don't I wouldn't say that we are in a situation where we have a capitulation, but I think we are entering anyway a situation of more more stability after what has been a strong shock on interest rates development. Yeah, yeah. Julio, a strong shock when it comes to interest rates and of course there is concern about recession, you say there's more stability to come does not mean your overall view as to whether or not we will have a recession. Really globally, the US and Europe is perhaps mitigated, but that you don't necessarily see that deep contraction that many economists are seeing about even odds of. I would say we are going to see some level of contraction as in disease. If he had to say, I don't think we are going to go into a very deep contraction, but to a certain degree we are going to definitely see some impact on the economy because at the end of the day, in order to avoid it, inflation is going to be spiraling. There would be some need to to act on rates and so on. Eventually this is going to impact to a certain degree. The growth also we see that it's house. Going to spend more money on just two or four basic spending. So from that point of view, there will be some recession, but I don't think we're going to have a deep recession. OK, so that's the recessionary outlook, look. Translating inflation and price rises on into the property and casualty business. I had Axel with me the other day. They are raising their premiums. How much are you managing to raise your premiums and will this endure? Will these raises stick? Yeah, absolutely. Clearly, we see inflation also on the same side as being a little bit of celebrities. We weren't until the second quarter. We are getting rate increases. And by the way, if you look at our growth in property casualty in the second quarter, there was a double digit. So we had 11 percent growth in property casualty, which was kind of widespread across our businesses. And most of this growth was driven by premium rates as we go into the second phase of the year. Clearly, a premium increases are going even to accelerate to make sure that we can't protect our combat ratio. What is definitely an inflationary environment. So you've just wrapped up. You've just finished a program of share buybacks last month. What is your outlook for the next one? Will there be another round of stock buybacks this year? So what we did in there in the first part of the year, we did a buyback of a billion and also we deploy some capital in smaller money where your account is more limited that we did. We deployed about a little bit more than half a billion. As we look at the second part of the year also entering next year, clearly we're going to continue to look at capital deployment. At this moment, buybacks might be even a better idea as opposed to many. But as always, we're going to keep our strategy to look at what is out there in the markets and clearly buybacks a very effective tool. You say that buybacks look interesting. Could you deliver a similar scale of buybacks? Should investors expect that? I would say yes. When you look at a time horizon, ISE analysts say over the next six to twelve months, I will say that this petition to either buy bank or this emphasizes can be on the table.