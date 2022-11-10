'Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East' Full Show (11/10/2022)

00:00

This has been a big day break. Middle East on top stories this morning, the crypto crash deepens. Bitcoin falls below sixteen thousand dollars for the first time in two years as RTX warns of bankruptcy. Sequoia Capital writes, Dying the entire value of the stake in the exchange. Disagreement at the Fed. Charlie Evans says it's time to begin slowing the blistering pace of rate hikes. Neel Kashkari insists we're nowhere near a pivot. We are a long, long, long way away from that right now. That's why any talk about it is entirely premature right now. And the Fed to speak comes ahead of tonight's all important U.S. CPI data. Expectations are for seven point nine percent year on year increase. And Dubai's empire raises seven hundred and twenty four million dollars for its IPO after pricing at the top of the range. Meanwhile, telecom begins the process, hoping to pull in more than two hundred million dollars. Manus Cranny in Dubai. My colleague Yousef Gamal El-Din is still a cop, 27 in Sharm el Sheikh. And there's no slowdown on the news. Flow yourself. You guys and girls have been working months hard. What's the beef this morning? I mean, it's not slowing down. I'd love to use the pool and go to the beach. I just never got a chance to do that. We had a jam packed agenda. John Kerry made some more comments. And the thing to take away here is that he did speak with the China climate czar because initially there wasn't thinking that there wouldn't be a high profile delegation from China. Turns out that he did come eventually. And John Kerry described it as a as an informal bilateral discussion. There wasn't an official negotiation. And he says, look at a climate issue is not a bilateral issues. So in many ways, it's much more than that. And it's okay to kind of compare notes on a regular basis. What's interesting to take away as well from the Chinese delegation, he gave a one hour press conference and they said, look, the issue around reparations needs to be a historical issue. So you have to go back to the industrial era and look at emissions all the way back in the industrial era and then come back to this day. And you then account for the damage that's been done. They're talking about billions of dollars that they have had to pay in damages from the climate devastation that we've seen in China so far this year, that they've not. They're not immune to that by any stretch of the imagination. And then as we get into the next few hours, it's been really tricky getting here. A lot of security, a lot of roads blocked. We understand as a congressional delegation on the Nancy Pelosi that is arriving shortly. And then you've got the. Of course, higher level delegation, the very top from Joe Biden, as well as the US president. So clearly a security on edge and we'll see what comes from the hours ahead. But at the moment, are quite a few moving pieces menace. Yeah, it just seems that the momentum in terms of the figureheads that are arriving is building. Yes, if we look forward to your coverage. I know that you've got some pretty good interviews coming along through the day from the Egyptian political side as well. Yousef Gamal El-Din Sharm el Sheikh on the ground. With Mohammed made a little bit later on. Yes. To the markets. It's a Bitcoin backlash and it is biting hard at the heart of risk. Three days that saw an implosion in Bitcoin down over 22 percent in three days. And this is a buy the edifice of crypto that is crumbling in the form of the exchange f t x warning on bankruptcy. Finance bailed on the proposition to help RTX. It was just too deep a hole for by an ounce to fill those dread and fear that this cryptocurrency could go to ten thousand dollars. That's wiping out all of its post pandemic gains. This is the land of crypto that is so bruised. Ether down 24 percent this week. You're looking at Salander down fifty two percent. As JP Morgan warned that we are just at the start of what could be a much more destructive phase of margin calls in crypto, which destruct the landscape of cross assets. But let me show you ahead of the hot button topic today, which is the CPI print. It's what's going on in the bond market. Short end of the curve moved lower yesterday by seven basis points. And again, what would a double CPI print mean again? Turning to some of the big research notes, J.P. Morgan say if you get anything in the drift of seven point six percent, 10 year bonds could go sub 4 percent. But we are waiting to see what the core number is here. Well, the core CPI begin to lighten up because the final flight of the arch dove Evans to the turn coat. Kashkari Evans says it's time to slow a recession. The odds of a recession will make it hard for the Fed. Kashkari Any talk of the Fed pivot is entirely premature. They are juxtaposed as one man leaves and another man feasts on an era at the Fed. Quick snapshot of the stocks. We stopped three days of gains again. There is no sign of a red haze, but there is prevarication over what happens in the Senate. Three zones will come down to Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. Those are the three seats that will rock the Senate vote. Massive cuts, 11000 jobs. And again, we look at tech is taking a lot of the heat. But we're seeing a steadying in the stocks this morning, up a quarter of one percent on NASDAQ. Juliette Saly is in Singapore. Hey, Matt ISE, we are seeing Asian stocks lower for a second session. Evans highlighted particularly what we've been seeing in the Hong Kong session. And those Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong in the morning session, because, of course, you've still got these concerns about the Covid curbs really affecting the sentiment there in China as China continues to stick with its Covid zero policy. We're also watching yields drop in Australia on the 10 year. The RBA is Bullock reiterating that late rates are likely to go up a bit further. We were speaking earlier to a couple of guests. I think perhaps in the early part of 2023, you will see a peak there in the RBA, a cash tightening cycle and elsewhere. Of course, it is a different story in Japan and the Bank of Japan's Kuroda saying they will discuss their exit of easy monetary policy when stable inflation is in sight. You do have a strong again today. Let's have a look at some of the technicals on those Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong. As we continue to watch the momentum here in terms of some potential headwinds, the volume and momentum indicators here are starting to turn the corner. And are the bulls back because they feel great greed excuse me, the fear and greed gauge. Also back above zero. So that indicates a little bit that the bulls are back in control. Technically, it measures, of course, is buying strength and selling strength indicator. And as you and I have been talking about all week, many people do not want to be behind this trade madness. When we do get confirmation of a reopening in China. No, they certainly don't, and the question is, when does that come? Juice. Thank you very much. Juliette Saly. The very latest on the markets. I mentioned the crypto crash. It's deepening bitcoin falling below sixteen thousand dollars. That's for the first time in two years. As RTX warns of bankruptcy, how imminent is it? What are the repercussions? Diana Eisinger is with me covering this so that by Annan's deal to bail out FTSE ex, that blew up. Was it just too big a black hole for Bynes to step in to? What happened, Joanna? Now, it does look like that. So CDC, the chief executive officer of finance, said that he is concerned about reports of potential investigations by regulators into FTSE X and its affiliate Alameda Trading. So and they also said the financials just don't look that good. There are reports of something like an eight billion dollar hole, and that's quite a lot. The concern is if finance can't do it, who could? There aren't a lot of people sitting around with dry powder, and that has really put the crypto markets on edge once again. Of course, we are getting a bit of a bounce. Now, if you look at the crypto prices right now, you might say, hey, this is doing pretty well, but, you know, they're up, say, 6 percent after a big drop over recent days. So you still have a lot of these tokens, FTT in particular. The FTSE token is below two dollars when it was twenty five dollars six days ago. You know, you've got a lot of tokens that are way down right now. Knight at the heart of this, and we don't know the answers to it just yet. It's high perhaps where client funds treated within the retail products. What was the flow of money from one side of RTX to the other? But what happens to RTX? Because we understand there are a series of investigations out which will begin. Right. So there are reports of those investigations and that could come from the US, it could come from other regulators, and that would probably take some time. But the more immediate concern would be what happens, say, with the customers. Coinbase, as CEO has said that the customers might stand to take losses, especially if FTSE can't get some sort of bail out. The RTX people have reportedly said they are considering bankruptcy if they can't get something. We'll see if someone else can come in and if a deal can be cobbled together somehow, at least for parts of the company or something like that. But you know, there is also the potential for fallout from, say, their investments, their invest stores and any counter parties. So there are a lot more shoes to drop in this. Yeah. Just like a.. What's a coyote? I take it? I mean, they put in, what, two hundred and fourteen million bucks. You got Black Rock, Tiger and Softbank, those big high risk takers. Joanna in terms of their exposure to FTSE acts, Janet, I'm sure we'll be seeing a little bit more of her over the next couple of days. John Olsen Jr. in Singapore on the very latest encrypted. Let's turn back to the Fed. Neel Kashkari. He waited to pour cold water on any hopes of a pivot. He spoke at Asides Dakota University last night. We are a long, long, long way away from that right now. So that's why any talk of a pivot is entirely premature right now. That's all ahead of tonight's Hot No CPI data on global economics and policy added a Kathleen Hays is with us from New York Kathleen. An exciting day for the Fed, the markets. What are we expecting? A meaningful slowdown on the core. What we are expecting is a little bit of slowdown on the headline and the core. And the problem is not enough to convince someone like Neel Kashkari that the Fed has done enough. So let's just look at the forecast and then what's driving them. Because on a year over year basis, the headline CPI from eight point two to seven point nine rounded off, you're still at eight percent and you've been there for several months. Core CPI take out food and energy at six point sixty six and a half. Well, you're still around six and a half percent and you've been there the past few months as well. On the on the monthly numbers, those are still relatively big monthly changes. The headline is being driven up mostly by gasoline prices. Now, that's something that shouldn't worry you because they go down, they go up, et cetera. And the core is benefiting from goods prices like used car prices, which are look looking less expensive. This is a great chart because it shows you the headline for the the CPI going down eight point two to 7 9 and where the core is, that's the red line. But what it really shows you is those white bars, those white bars are about four percentage points of that 8 percent gain and their services, core services prices. That's the concern. They're big and they're going bigger. And that's why the Fed is more concerned about inflation broadening out and possibly getting entrenched. You've also got a tight labor market where that jobs report just a week or so ago that looks so good. That's right. Tom Barkin spoke up today. He's president the Richmond Fed. He's more in the Kashkari camp. But it he's more clear that they have to get away from this. They have to prevent inflation expectations from rising. That's their challenge. Let's listen. This slow return to normal levels of inflation could threaten the stability of inflation expectations. And if there's one thing we learned in the 70s is that the Fed cannot let inflation fester and expectations rise. If we back off for fear of a downturn, inflation comes back even stronger and requires even more restraint. And Charlie Evans, the Chicago Fed, getting to retire after 15 years heading that regional Fed bank. He said he he's hopes that very soon or or soon that the Fed will be able to start pulling back the pace of hikes. Yes, he thinks that will be a benefit. So the debate. You're right. I think has already looked at it's not about pivoting and really leaving the game entirely. It's about is it time to measure the pace as you still look to go above 5 percent, probably on your terminal rate. But you know what? I think many CAC is that we need a new word when I think of pivot. I think somebody's turning around and running in the other direction. Right. And I think what the Fed is looking at now isn't so much stopping tightening yet. It's just a matter of making the hikes a little bit smaller, watching where you're going, getting there a little bit, a different pace, perhaps, but still being ready again to do whatever it takes. And I think counting what it comes down to is, you know, we are so desperate for the traditional Fed put, and that's what the market's trying to do. It's trying to invoke a pivot and it's trying to craft a put out of that. And that's the juxtaposition, isn't it? It certainly is. And the pivot to me was always sort of it's partially true. Partially not true. The Fed, I think, moves when they see what they need to do for the economy. Now, the Fed makes mistakes. And I think sometimes people thought they were doing that and maybe they were. But no, you're absolutely right. We're not. When you have inflation at 8 percent year over year and you can't get it down. Going to be no pivot. That's that's just the way it is. OK. Covid, thank you very much. Greg, the position this show tells me I'm perfect. I never make any mistakes. Kathleen Hays keeping it, keeping it real in New York for the team with with the CPI number is tonight the first rate headlines from around the world. Let's cross over to Simone Foxman. She's with me in Doha. Good morning, man, as President Biden says, he still plans to seek re-election in 2024 and he's likely to make an official call early next year. That's after Democrats staved off worst case scenario, congressional losses in the midterm elections. Biden says his final decision will depend on his health and discussions with his family hard. Our intention is to run again, regardless of what the outcome this election was. North Korea has fired a short range ballistic missile towards waters off its east coast, adding to speculation it may be preparing for its first nuclear test in five years. Officials say the missile flew about 250 kilometers and apparently landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. Pyongyang has been stepping up its launches, firing off at least 23 missiles last week. Russia is ordered its troops to leave Ukraine, city of their zone, in a highly symbolic setback for President Vladimir Putin. Speaking in a televised briefing. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called on troops to retreat from the city, which was the first regional capital to fall in the invasion and was among the territories Moscow claimed to annex in illegal referendums held in September. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to be planning to skip the G. 20 summit in Bali next week. Sources say the Kremlin is seeking to avoid confrontations with other world leaders. With tensions over the invasion of Ukraine expected to dominate the summit. Bloomberg's been told that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will attend the meetings instead of Putin. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake part by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts. More than 120 countries. I'm Simone Foxman. This is Bloomberg, Dennis. Don, thank you very much. Still ahead this morning, investment banks head of credit strategies is Doug Bitcoin joins me to discuss how his position in the Middle East markets ahead of the US CPI. But up next, Saxon capital markets, Charo Chan and eye on what we're seeing in global markets and the risk on CPI day. Households are seeing if they do have a mortgage interest rates going up. They're seeing petrol prices up, energy prices up, food at the supermarket, everything they're touching is actually going up the price at this stage. People are able to absorb it, but that will become a little bit more difficult as we head into 23. Warning from the National Australia Bank CEO Ross McEwan about the impact of inflation. All that is the ISE mean. Chicago Fed President Charlie Evans says he thinks it is time for the central bank to begin slowing its blistering pace of hikes ahead of tonight's U.S. CPI reading, which is expected to come in at seven point nine percent. My guest is Taro Chan and senior market strategist at Saxon Capital Markets. There is this desperation in the market for a Fed pivot. As I say, we're trying to manifest a Fed put. Do you think? Charlie Evans is just sending a warning shot before he exits and says, be careful. You could be about to break something at the Fed. I mean, I don't really find that basic pricing that I'm because, you know, that it's something that the Fed has also already hinted at. You know, the last meeting and the essence of that message from the FOMC meeting was that it is really no more about the journey. It is about the destination where we get to them. And of course, markets are pricing in 5 percent. That's kind of a dumb noted rate right now. I think there's still potential victims closer to 6 percent. You know, the base being smaller at every meeting. I think it's it's really relevant at that time at this point. In fact, it's already conscious of the fact that it needs to slow down. So I think the bigger message from Tom Keene ISE comments was about all the risk of a policy mistake here, because what I mean and I think that is something that the Fed would have been more cautious about. I mean, that's a fairly bold call. You're in the Larry Summers camp at the time and a rate will be at 6 percent, which I would extrapolate from what you must be still quite bullish and long of dollar because that's miles to go in rates before we sleep. I think the other key thing to look at is that those expectations start used to build up interest rates, double the rate expectations to go up. I think that a big part of that is already in the markets. But at the same time, I think the window story, which you're talking about, it is money from being more sensitive to be more risk sensitive at this point where you have to look at what's going on, geopolitics when what's going on in terms of China's reopening and of course, the crypto space right now, which is the big focus. So I think the need for one, what's been will would just be dependent on how interest beat expectations really shape up. Let's just talk about crypto. There is a lot of initial discussion, cross asset impact is higher than perhaps we had anticipated Bitcoin done by 22 percent over the past three days. Do you think that we are at the beginning of a much bigger and more explosive impact on cross asset as a result of crypto volatility and implosion? I mean, that's certainly, I think, a big risk to watch, so we've seen you the way earlier this year, the collapse of tone on how that kind of dripped down more so into the crypto market. I think with FTSE obviously being bigger, that is a risk that we need to consider as to what the board does of those FTSE points. And if that, you know, the SEC's quickie covered or not, you know, the debt and the liquidity risk, of course, you all liquidity is evaporating quickly. But at the same time, again, there's another key risk to be what's not is the risk sentiment. I mean, earlier know we had done this analysis. The other attacks that we have, we found that Bitcoin is actually highly correlated to NASDAQ. Now it is actually moving like DAX stock. So back to this sentiment spindle. What could be seen into the net NASDAQ Courtney Donohoe equity in this is. OK. So it's liquidity, not systemic risk at this stage. I think that seems to be the building consensus on sentiment. Charlie. Thank you so much for being with us. I think the first time he joined the show. Great to have you in the lineup. We welcome you back soon. Charlie Chan and a senior market strategist over ISE competent markets. It's liquidity. It's not systemic. That's today's call. This has been. Oil's giving up a little bit of the spirits. It's got a drop on its hands over the past couple of days, were down nearly six percent in four days. Now the inventories are building in the United States of America. Our inventory stockpiles at three point ninety three million barrels. That was last week, the highest level since July 2021. So you are looking at a little bit of an inventory build. The other thing that came out yesterday is, of course, we got by three and a half percent. Yes. Is that at the IEA? Fatih Barrels speaking to Bloomberg at COP 27 there. Okay. Plus may need to rethink that cut. The cut is definitely not helpful, of course. Fatih Birol referring to the cut of 2 million barrels a day that we had at the last meeting in OPEC. Now, how do you feel about risk this morning the of the CPI and you want to be caught on the wrong side of history and on a blowout on the CPI? That's what we're looking at this morning, the steadying of the ship as stocks gave back about two and a half percent yesterday in the market. We have at NASDAQ futures up four tenths of 1 percent as our last gas from Saks said, the correlation coefficient is between crypto and NASDAQ. And even though you are seeing cross acid volatility rise in the aftermath of the crypto crash, you're looking at stocks trying to steady themselves this morning ahead of this CPI print today. If it's a hot CPI, in other words, it blows above the consensus forecasts of point 4 percent on the core stocks could fall as much as 6 percent, according to JP Morgan. Tech also under pressure matter, cutting 11000 jobs. A mea culpa from Zuckerberg. I got it wrong. Meanwhile, tallying begins the process, hoping to pull in more than 200 million dollars a share. Back in those markets, Juliette Saly standing by in Singapore forests again that Jews were trying to grapple with zero Covid in China. That's impacting the oil market. And we're waiting for CPI. We are indeed, Madison. It seems that we're one day down the next on these China Covid curbs, and today it really does seem that investors are being a little bit cautious, of course, again, ahead of the CPI data, too. But the fact that China has said for some time now they are sticking with that Covid zero policy and really showing that by locking down some more key areas has investors a little on edge today and not really buying into that reopening theme. You've got the CSI 300 on the lunch break down by around 1 per cent and significant losses coming through in Hong Kong. A lot of the tech players under pressure there to Alibaba ahead of the singles day with a lot of analysts expecting that perhaps you won't see the big boon from that shopping center shopping holiday. I should say that we normally see Australia under pressure, too. We heard from the RBA again today talking about the likelihood of further rate hikes. And you are seeing the Aussie five year yield down by about 15 basis points when it comes to the currency markets. Were talking earlier about a bit of a dip into safe haven buying. So the yen is stronger. But you can see in that ethics column that we are seeing a reversal in a lot of the other currencies and particularly the Korean one that had that huge run up yesterday, the biggest jump that we'd seen in around two months minus. Yeah, big old run up there, and I think as Bill Winters talked about the currency differentials in terms of the yuan to the dollar, that's gonna be the defining factor as we go forward into 2023 for EM currencies. Jules, talk to me about what J.P. Morgan I mean, they're all over my research notes this morning. They must've just pressed the big gold button overnight. They've got talk. I mean, now they're everywhere. They're in crypto. They're in stocks. They're in bonds. Yeah, they are big. What is what are they gonna say about your markets? Yeah, well, we had a lot of Goldman Sachs the calls earlier in the week and today JP Morgan is certainly dominating, as you say. But I'm looking at this one in terms of when we do finally see this Chinese re-opening where you are going to see some upside. And we know that Chinese tourists account for a large portion into the likes of Vietnam, into the likes of Thailand, but they're particularly looking at Indonesia and Southeast Asian banks also saying that the financials really account for about 40 percent of the Southeast Asian index. So a complete reopening and higher rates will boost those stocks is saying Southeast Asia has been one of the few bright spots in global equities this year. And Indonesia, of course, one of the main performers where they are saying a little bit of caution is Malaysia and the Philippines. So their biggest overweight is in Indonesia and Vietnam. And just looking at some of the banks that they are looking for some upside. Bank Central in Indonesia, which is up 15 percent already over the past 12 months. And UBS here in Singapore, of course, Southeast Asia's largest bank minus. Just thank you very much. Keeping it real there. Some pretty big moves there. Juliette Saly. See you through the morning. Now, sources tell Bloomberg that couple of sovereign wealth fund has deposited a billion dollars with Egypt's central bank. That says the North African nation seeks to plug the financing gaps. It's the latest cash injection from the Gulf states. Simone Foxman is in Doha. So, Simona, we've seen some pretty big action from the Egyptians to get their IMF funding in place. But this funding from DCC nations is critical. So why more money now? Really making on a pledge that Qatar had made to invest more money in Egypt's economy, remember, they were talking about some 5 billion dollars in investments earlier this year and last month, you may remember that Bloomberg also broke the news that they were nearing Q III was nearing a 2.5 billion dollar deal to make investments in government owned companies either by their asset, their states outright or perhaps take on a piece of some of those government backed companies, including perhaps a Vodafone Egypt. This we understand this one billion dollars looks like the predicate for that. So they're depositing this money in the Egyptian central bank. The Q II is. And then that will sort of pave the way for these transactions to move forward. Egypt had a really tough run in the bond markets recently, despite some of those moves, the devaluation, the IMF, the aid package. And it really needs the cash. It needs that support, that signal of support from Gulf investors. So to see AQIM moving forward with these deals that it had pledged, this is definitely a vote of confidence for Egypt at a time when it really could use that kind of economic financial support. And Saudi Arabia taking a few steps towards financing the mega dream, the mega project Neon. Yes, they are hiring Lazard and the New York based investment bank to figure out how exactly they're going to raise all the money to pursue this five hundred billion dollar massive neon project. Remember, we've got a couple of phases here. The first phase, which runs through 2030. That's going to cost some 319 billion dollars. Understand that half of that is going likely to be covered by the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund PPF, but the rest of the money needs to come from somewhere. And so we understand things that Lazard is bringing up as a potential IPO on the Saudi stock exchange, maybe some debt issuance. Either way, there's going to be a lot of money that's likely to be raised here at Lazard, getting a piece of that pie as it has gotten in several Saudi dear deals over the years. And so certainly if you get in on the ground floor in terms of financing for Neel likely sets Lazard up well to win some other projects that will happen around this. We'll see where exactly they go from here as they move to finance this massive plan that is. Yep. It's nothing, if not ambitious, Samoan. Any data to focus on. If we're not focused on Egyptian inflation, Turkish inflation. What's on your slate today? Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. You're speaking my language, man, is Egyptian, inflation is one of those things we're looking out for today. Our last reading back in September was 15 percent year on year. We don't know whether it's going to continue going higher. Most economists do believe inflation will eventually continue moving higher after the devaluation in the currency. But remember, that happened really at the end of last month. So how to food fuel prices factor into the October numbers? We don't get that kind of sense. And that, of course, is going to be important for the central bank later in the year. The other bit of information I'm looking at Turkish unemployment. We had the lowest unemployment rate since 2014 in Turkey when we got our numbers out in August. Nine point six percent. Remember President Erdogan's plan and his unorthodox monetary policy? It's all about pushing economic growth, even if it incurs inflation. If people are employed, they're making money. Even if the value of that money is declining, you know, that says something minus. It does indeed, Samoa. Thank you very much, Simone Foxman. They got the financial center in Doha. Plenty more ahead on DAYBREAK. Middle East. This Thursday from Sharm el Sheikh and Dubai. This is been the. South African presidents are around, Holzer says more climate funding for Africa needs to come in the form of grants and concessional loans. That's to avoid ramping up the continent's debt. However, the COP 27 summit in Cairo, South Africa's environment minister, told Bloomberg that funding pledges from richer nations are still a drop in the ocean for the country. The Jets investment plan, as you call it, looks at the period from now and so 2013 and the indication from our partners is that they will release the eight point five over the next three to five years. On Friday, we signed together with National Treasury for the first tranche, which is about 600 million dollars. So that should be on its way as we speak. How satisfied are you with the funding arrangements that sort grants such loans versus the piling on of debt, which, you know, the president made very clear. So Ramaphosa wants to move away from? Yes, I think that that is a fundamental issue for us. Obviously, a lot of the money is coming at concessional on a concessional basis. So it's much cheaper than we could borrow on the open markets. But you would understand that if you're talking about a just transition, there needs to be active labour market interventions so that workers and communities in vulnerable sectors are not put out on the street. And that requires considerable investment in training, reskilling and those kinds of activities. Don't pretend you have a revenue stream. So the president is on record as saying we need a greater non debt component. And of course, the partners have indicated a willingness to look into that. Yes. In terms of the next five years, I mean, again, he said this is an initial step. We're looking at, what, about eighty four billion dollars for the energy transition. That's a lot of money. How is that going to get reined in, as it were? How do you how do security? Well, I think, first of all, they are the partners who would be interested in joining the partnership. We've already had indications from Denmark and candidate that we expect they will be there will be great interest. Now that we've released the investment plan and the vision, I think is much clearer to everybody. Of course, some of the transition processes do have revenue streams. So if you are repurposing coal fired plants with new energy sources, obviously you can sell energy. There would be a revenue stream. So I think that we do expect or we do hope also to be attracting significant private sector investment for those aspects of the plan that would have a revenue stream. So I look at what the government's doing in South Africa with an expression of interest in expanding coal and nuclear. At the same time, there is also an ambition to move to renewables and cleaner forms of energy. How do you reconcile the two and what do you say to people who criticise and wonder why you can't just switch it off overnight? Well, I think that it's important that everybody understands that 90 percent of our current energy is generated by coal fired power stations over the last six months. We have opened up to considerable private sector renewable investment and Minister Great Mantashe is responsible for energy policy has indicated that in line with our climate commitments and also energy security needs. He will be reviewing the integrated resource plan so that we get greater clarity on the energy mix going forward. I know you've been involved in a long list of meetings, John Kerry, and you might have overheard as well. Of course, the climate czar from the United States saying the reality is, yes, we're under the 100 billion dollar a year pledge. But what's the deal? What's the big deal? It's OK to be close rather than completely off. So nine out of 10 is. So it's still a good mark as far as he's concerned. What message do you have to the US climate czar and to the wealthy nations in general who bring in this kind of argument? Well, I think, first of all, we should all remember that the 100 billion dollar commitment was every year. So I guess we haven't got nine out of 10 every year. Even if we have voted this year. But I think most more importantly, 100 billion is a drop in the ocean when we understand the trillions that are going to be required over the next decade for developing countries. What I think this means is that if we are going to see a significant shift, an emissions reduction. Shift in developing countries. And if we are going to see those countries becoming more climate resilient, we're going to need fundamental reform of the international financial institutions. And that means that the multilateral development banks are going to have to become less risk averse. There's going to be a need for a significant recapitalization, because what we understand is that climate financing, as required under the Paris agreement, is not going to be able to meet all these things, even if they do get to 10 out of three. So a little bit of an improvement on the scorecard, but still a long ways to go. I look at what's going on with this crop and you know, that's been in the headlines for quite some time. My understanding is that the instruction is that they need to start bringing some of their units within pollution limits. Otherwise, all the coal fired ones. Otherwise, you get a sudden can get shut down. The answer has been, well, you know, we still have to keep them on to make sure that we can bring supplies through the system. How do you reconcile the two realities? Well, you you may well know that we've got a judgment. And earlier this year, the finding was that our country is in breach of people's constitutional rights to clean air. That is not damaging to their health. I have before me appeals against emissions from its farm and Sasol. I also have appeals against the emitters from the environmental lobby. I have set up an expert panel and I've said to that panel somewhere between these two parties is a fine line. And that fine line will allow us to maintain energy security on the one hand and reduce emissions on the other. The job of that panel is to advise me with that fine line is so that we can achieve what definitely at the moment like competing objectives. Chris, you that the South African environment minister was Yousef Gamal El-Din, my co-host of this show on the ground at COP 27. Now, what's going on in the diesel market is incredibly important. Why do I think it's important while having a blast as tweeted their site in the past couple of hours? So this is the average price of diesel in the U.S. And the real issue here is, is it's rising and is not just rising, but it's heading new highs. This is more inflation angst for the United States, trucking and farming inflation nationwide. Diesel prices have risen to a three month high, up 50 cents in the past five weeks. So once we see perhaps some of a roll down in gasoline prices, which have turned around and will impact the CPI tonight. This is again about the reality on the ground in the United States and this story of inflation. So I think it is worth just noting that overnight as part of the narrative and we haven't seen this on a huge number of occasions. OK, we'll leave you with that thought. Who would have thought I could get deep into diesel at eight forty nine in the morning and Dubai. This is. See of the National Australia Bank Ross McEwan is expecting further interest rate increases next year as consumers face rising prices. It's an exclusive interview with Bloomberg. McEwan spoke on his assessment about the Australian economy. Look, the Australian economy has remained very strong. We're seeing that coming through in our results with our business customers in pretty good shape. Look, we have we've got low unemployment here. We've got an economy that's continuing to grow with exports leading the charge. But the issue for us, like every other economy, we've got inflation that's higher than anybody expected and costs that are going up both in the household aid and for businesses. So I think Australia is in a very good, good position. And given that next year we've got a hundred ninety five thousand visas out there for people to come and join us here in Australia on the skills that we need. I think we're poised for for a year that might be quarter this year, but still growth and this is certainly economy people will look at and say, how is Australia continued to grow with the rest of the world squatting down profit outlook for 2023? It does remain challenged that for those very reasons that you just thought of rising rates, rising inflationary pressures. Can you give us an idea of how much of an impact that will have on loan demand on your growth outlook as well as on costs? Well, this year we think that Australia will probably grow for the year 2022 by about two and a half percent GDP next year. It's more likely to be about 4 days to 1 percent. So it's coming well off, but it's growth. And I think if you look at our other trading partners, they may struggle to get to those numbers. So from a relative position, we're in good straits, but it's going to feel like we are having more difficulties because the growth has slowed down and the impact is also on households. You know, households are saying if they do have a mortgage interest rates going up, they're seeing petrol prices up, energy prices up, food at the supermarket up, everything they touch is actually going up a price. You just need to go to your local cafe and the price of a coffee has gone up 50 seats to two a dollar. So it's everything's moving. But at this stage, people are able to absorb it. But that will become a little bit more difficult as we head into 23. We see some wage growth coming through. You're now starting to see people getting a bit more money in their pockets, but it won't make up for the additional costs they're receiving through cost of increase and all those costs I just talked about. So it'll feel as though, quite rightly, that the economy has slowed down. And I'm guessing that's also forming part of the view as to why not hold back compared to some of your peers from the mortgage market. Is that because you see that excess balance sheet better deployed elsewhere? What are the better opportunities? Well, we had a very good growth in our mortgage book over the last 12 months. We had 22 billion of growth in our home loan book. Plus we purchased the Citi personal business here in Australia, which was another 9 billion. So that's a very big growth. And at that time, there was, I think, reasonably good margin in that business. Today, things have changed. It's a very much a risk refinancing mark to market rather than a new business market. It's also a market where a lot of competitors are in that market and the margins are getting thinner. So I want to hold on to our good customers. We want to hold on to as much market share as we can. Having having grown at. But we're off our balance sheet. I'm probably better off putting excess any excess liquidity into our business market or into our corporate institutional market for better return. But look, we'll stay strong with the market in the home market. But there are other areas that I can get a better return out of my balance sheet. National Australia Bank CEO Ross McEwan speaking to the Bloomberg team. Sonic, this is the road operator here in the U A E! Headline Revenue rises by just over 9 percent at four hundred forty five million dirhams. However, the profitability drops by 27 percent over the year on year comp. Course the road operator on its debut, I mean, it was a smashing debut on the upside, 20 percent up on the day one that it traded on a huge debut order book. And don't forget, Goldman Sachs, Citi, Bank of America are all overweight on this stock on the trading debut. Fifty billion dollars worth of orders flew in the door for Sally on its opening day. So those are the numbers that see how the market takes those on the opening. We're still up 17 percent and change post the day view. It was the third IPO of this year. Indeed, we're on the slate for 10 IPO this year. I want to give you a quick snapshot of what's happening with the affects market ahead of the CPI data later this evening. You're looking at the dollar. Having just given back some of its initial spurt to the upside this morning, we're waiting on the CPI numbers to come in. We are a long, long, long way away from that right now. That's why any talk of a pivot is entirely premature right now. And Fed speak comes ahead of tonight's all important U.S. CPI data. Expectations are for seven point nine percent year on year increase. Dubai's impasse raises 724 million dollars for its IPO pricing at the top of the range. Meanwhile, tell him begins the process, hoping to pull in more than two hundred million dollars. This is gone 9am across the Emirates. Well, welcome to the show. Manus Cranny in Dubai. My co-host Yousef Gamal El-Din is on the ground at COP 27 in Sharm el Sheikh. Yusuf, great interview. Yes, he was listening to the South African minister, as you talked about the size and the scale of the finance that's actually on the table. Good morning. Good morning, Manus Cranny. That's going to take center stage again over the next few hours. John Kerry has been having his role in meetings and basically we understand that there's been a one to one with the Chinese envoy. The chief climate czar for China is actually in Sharm el-Sheikh. And even though John Kerry didn't make a big deal out of it, he said, look, there's not any need. There's nothing official. But it goes beyond just being a bilateral matter. So there's nothing wrong with exchanging views. I certainly stand ready to negotiate. The climate crisis is not just a bilateral issue. The Chinese delegation actually held a one hour press conference to the surprise of many months. And one of the key takeaways is, look, reparations around the Kansas focus on the last 10 or 20 years, because now China is considered one of the biggest polluters in the world. You have to go back, in their view, all the way to the industrial age and accounts for emissions from back then when thinking about compensation, cause they're saying they've been disproportionately affected, billions of dollars of damage so far this year in China. Many have also died and some of the accidents. And so as we count down to the remainder of this conference, we're looking ahead to an arrival from a delegation from the United States, a congressional delegation with Mrs. Pelosi, but also the US president arriving in the next 24 hours. He's going to be meeting with the Egyptian president as well. And they are going to be discussing some of the climate matters. We're going to get into a deeper discussion on the Egyptian side of things with the finance minister, Mohammed in mind. He's going to join us later this hour at 940 AM Dubai time. We'll talk about what they're what they've been able to do here at the conference, but also about some of the ongoing struggles with getting investor confidence back into Egypt. That's happening. Made it sound as. Confidence is the key word. Yes, it isn't it? In terms of the flow of money in there after that major devaluation, IMF, too. Yes. If we see a little bit later on with the minister Yousef Gamal El-Din, a cop, 27. No. It's a Bitcoin backlash and it's pervasive across assets everywhere. In other words, meeting your margin call in Bitcoin means you may need to divest elsewhere. Institutional investors are taking a smack 22 percent in three days. ISE RTX High Flyers warns that they may need to file for bankruptcy as by nuns. Looks as if they bailed on the bailout that they were offering to RTX. The dark hole of the finances within RTX seem as if it was a little bit too deep, even for by an ounce. And the market is worried about this. This is the implosion in crypto over the week, down 17 percent for bitcoin. Could it retest the 10000 dollar level? JP Morgan make the point that we're in the process of the cascade of margin calls. So every day you have an inflicted wound in Bitcoin, has a perma Asian across the assets in terms of what you need to divest to meet those margin calls. The RTX quote, token, of course, nothing better than watching it by NANCE bail on the token itself. And that, some would say, initiated a run on liquidity on FTSE X, but that is speculation. Let me just show you the impact across the bond. Michael Barr waiting for CPI to hit the tape tonight. An ugly 10 year auction, a hot button CPI tonight. And I would say as far as the election is concerned, a red repo rather than a haze is what my colleague Jonathan Ferro coined at ISE on Twitter overnight, 4.5 9 percent short end of the code moves a little bit higher. But it's the final flight of the arch dove of Evans vs. the Turncoat Kashkari. Evans says it's time to slow down the Fed. Kashkari says any talk of the Fed pivot is entirely premature. So we are utterly juxtaposing what's next from the Fed to the stock market. I mean, we gave up some gains yesterday, down 2 percent. What happens in the Senate that's going to be decided by Georgia, Arizona and Nevada? The reality there is a brutal reality in tech. You're looking at matter having to cut 11000 jobs. Zuckerberg. I got it wrong. That's a mea culpa and a half. So big tech has had its bruising. But is it done at forty eight point forty four percent up on the NASDAQ at the moment? But is the reality of a recession and the growth challenge fully absorbed in the price in Juliette Saly in Singapore? What is the mood music there? Ahead of CPI, Jules? Well, minus a bit of caution and of course, these Covid curbs in China not really helping out investor sentiment either. When you have some more restrictions in Gwang Jo, which is a key hub, you've got a number of factories there. You think of the lights as well of the company expanded its just over the border from Hong Kong to. So we are seeing stocks in China and Hong Kong. Those Chinese stocks in Hong Kong down for a third session. Asian stocks as a whole are for a second session. You've got a bit more money going into the yen on safe haven buying. So the NIKKEI under pressure to you actually flagged this to me, to the big moves that we're seeing in the Aussie rates. And we heard from the RBA deputy governor Bullock speaking in parliament earlier. She did indicate that they are seeing more broad based inflation pressures in the economy and that rates are likely to go further. So we're seeing a bit of pressure coming through on yields in both Australia and in New Zealand, too. But of course, similar to those moves you saw in Treasuries. Let's have a look at where we are on the broader Asia picture, because we've been really struggling to push below or push above through that 50 day moving average. And it certainly seems that that is a stalling point at the moment. Back below that level, Mitsubishi, you have JP Morgan Stanley saying that the increase we've seen over the last few sessions or so is mainly just short covering. So you could continue to see some shakiness as we try to push through these moving day average. And we spoke to yesterday BlackRock Thomas store saying he thinks that there is a case where you can continue to see a bit of a former rally into the latter part of the year. But certainly this key level here seems to be one that Asian equities are stalling at minus. Just thank you very much. Very succinctly put. Let's see what the CPI number is this evening. So we've been talking about this cryptic crash. It's deepening Bitcoin trading below sixteen thousand dollars for the first time in two years, all as RTX warns of bankruptcy across asset. Team editor Joanna Austin Jr. is with me Joanna. The Nancy RTX bailout. I mean, in some ways, it'll be up to regulators to look at this. But by not stepping in to help RTX and yet they flog that very token which undermined the crux of confidence in FTSE. It's a multiple story. What is that top line for you today? Hey, man. Yeah, it is just a stunning story with twists and turns. Pretty much every eight or twelve hours, I think the main thing going forward is going to be what can happen with FTSE X if finance doesn't want to do the deal? Who actually would do the deal if anyone if nobody does? It's gonna be really a problem for the crypto complex. Overall, there are a lot of investors investing as counter parties. So that's what I'm really looking at right now. Just what the knock on effects are if nothing happens here. There are there is some talk about putting something together for FTSE, but we'll have to see. Yeah, I mean, we just got to see where we can stop this confidence ebbing away. What happens now with FTSE Exodus, various parts of the business. So just break that down for for our viewers. Yeah. Well, you have the FTSE exchange itself. You also have FTSE us, which actually was not going to be part of the finance deal. But interestingly, when when Sequoia did its write down, for instance, I believe they wrote down both RTX and RTX us. So, you know, that's another factor to consider is whether there's the U.S. operation. There is also Alameda Research, which is the trading arm that is affiliated with it. And so we'll be looking at all sorts of parts of this thing. And if anybody would want part of it or, you know, try to try to do some sort of strategic combination. But at this point, crypto markets are definitely on edge as we await this FTSE token as about two dollars right now. It was at twenty five dollars six days ago. Yeah, and these guys did manage to some monster fund raising earlier in the year. Hopefully that looks nice. Joanna, thank you very much. Joanna Eisinger. In Singapore, we'll talk about the liquidity and perhaps the exposure risk as the morning evolves. Let's turn our attention back to the Fed. Neel Kashkari, he's weighed in. He's poured cold water on the hopes of a pivot. He spoke at an event in South Dakota University overnight. We are a long, long, long way away from that right now. So that's why any talk of a pivot is entirely premature right now. And that's ahead of the CPI data later today. Chief Asia economics correspondent and the current is with us and I'm reading note after note after note that if it's a good CPI number, you can take bonds under 4 percent of it's a hot number. It could erupt stocks. What is your house estimate for core CPI? Well, update the general reading is for Haidi Lun NIKKEI minutes seven point nine minus. The point is, even if it comes in a bit below that, that's still well outside of the Fed's comfort zone. So we're going to have work to do. And to your point, the devil will be in the detail of where the core gauges come in and what kind of readings are we getting for food and shelter, a milliliter core kind of metrics in the economy. But all of that said, you know, whether or not we're getting towards pivot territory, there does seem to be some discussion starting, though, about maybe the Fed needs to have a look at the pace of it's going. There was a hint from the last meeting with Chairman Powell that we had Charles Evans speaking overnight to our own colleagues at Bloomberg, make the point that he's hoping we're nearing a point where inflation will come under control and the Fed can start to shift gears down a bit. So, you know, whether or not we're getting towards paper territory, I think is a little bit of a sideshow. There do seem to be a growing hint of a growing chorus that maybe the Fed needs to slow down. A lot of a lot of economists are warning, but the lag effect. Look at the job warning from the tech sector. There's big job cuts coming out of metal, for example. So as I say, if we've got inflation, perhaps on the softer side of things tonight, it might lend itself to maybe 50 basis points move in December. But to your point, minus if the course is going in the wrong direction, it just reinforces the point that Kashkari said, which is the Fed obviously have a lot of work still to do. Yeah, it's amazing how, you know, way. Ultimately, it's the arch dove to the turn coach or on the fad. You know, one arched leaves and the arched off did the pivot. And thank you very much. And to kind of see with this, that number is this evening on the tape. Let's check in on the first word headlines from around the world. Simone Foxman is with me in Doha, Samoa. Thanks, man. As President Biden says, he still plans to seek re-election in 2024 and he's likely to make an official call early next year. Is after Democrats staved off worst case scenario, congressional losses in the midterm elections. Biden says his final decision will depend both on his health and on discussions with his family hard. Our intention is to run again. That's been our intention. Regardless of what the outcome this election was. North Korea has fired a short range ballistic missile towards waters off its east coast. Adding to speculation, it may be preparing for its first nuclear test in five years. Officials say the missile flew about 250 kilometers and apparently landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. Pyongyang has been stepping up its launches, firing off at least 23 missiles last week. Russia has ordered its troops to leave Ukraine, city of Ferguson, in a highly symbolic setback for President Vladimir Putin, speaking in a televised briefing. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Short, who called on troops to retreat from the city, which was the first regional capital to fall in the invasion and was among the territories Moscow claimed to annex in illegal referendums held in September. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to be planning to skip the G. 20 summit in Bali next week. Sources say the Kremlin is seeking to avoid confrontations with other world leaders with tensions over the invasion of Ukraine expected to dominate the summit. Bloomberg's been told that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will attend the meetings instead of Putin and the Chinese city of Zheng. Joe has extended Covid curbs on the world's biggest iPhone factory, despite ending a lockdown where the plant is located. A spokesperson for Foxconn says it's Zheng Joe Plant will remain under a closed loop, meaning the flow of goods and people at Apple's main production base will remain curtailed. The city's restrictions have prompted Apple to warn it may ship fewer devices than anticipated. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Simone Foxman. This is Bloomberg. Thank you very much. We'll be live to COP 27 climate events. The exclusive interview with Egyptian Finance Minister Mohammed Mate joins Youssef on the ground. But up next, we'll talk global markets and the eye dog with the ISE Marois, chief investment officer at RTX Investment Solutions right here on Bloomberg. Households are seeing if they do have a mortgage interest rates going up. They're seeing petrol prices up. Energy prices are food at the supermarket. Everything they're touching is actually going up for price at this stage. People are able to absorb it, but that will become a little bit more difficult as we head into 23. That's the outlook from Ross McEwan there Down Under tonight. He is, of course, the CEO of an Australian National Bank. We've got the CPI hitting in the tape tonight. The impact on inflation. What are we going to see? The outgoing Chicago Fed president Charlie Evans says he thinks it's time for the central bank to begin slowing the blistering pace of hikes all ahead of that print this evening. Seven point nine percent is what we're expecting. We're just showing you a chart that in terms of the component parts of the CPI and services are critically important part of that. Let me just reflect on that. Services excluding food and energy is 4 percent of this number. Let's get to my guests, Ashish Marois, ADX Investment Solutions. Ashish, at you know, there's a great deal of hope of the pivot. Charlie Evans says we should do one. Kashkari says this is not the time to be thinking of it. Do you think we're close to any kind of a pivot? Are you hopeful that we're at the beginning of a much more accelerated decline in inflation, or is that overly optimistic? What he meant is an accelerated decline, I think is probably not the case. What we can see is a topping out phase, a slow decline back to where a long term or the medium term plateau can be, which we think is around 4 percent on record for our 2020 3, but not an accelerated decline and asked for a pivot. It's a very hard word to quantify, but we can definitely see a slowing down in the pace of hikes by the Fed, which can give the market optimism for a pause and then puts it puts a wind of the sails of the market for the near-term. Tell me this then. If there's a more demonstrable pivot or nuanced pivot, will it have the same power as a Fed put? In other words, when not a pivot moment comes or it's intimated or reflected maybe in the dance, etc. how powerful will that be for bonds to retrace below 4 percent for equities to exit a bond market rally sentiment? I think we have to make it clear that the Fed is dead and buried six feet under. We cannot. We cannot take it. We cannot take it into account for any kind of projection. As for a rally in bonds, we can definitely have a rally in bonds over the short term. But I think even here, duration would be not what we would go for. It would be much more credit, because if you think about if we think about bonds, our web, where bond yields should be. If we are right in our in our next year, inflation or inflation projections around 4 percent, they should be slightly higher from here, not lower. So whatever rally we're going to see is going to be short lived and probably much more focused on credit because that's where risk premiums have gone up significantly. Premiums have not gone up that much. So I would not extend duration here. Let's focus much more on credit and possibly high yield or advance. I don't want to be investment grade. You want to be in safer credit than high yield. That would be for longer term investors, short at investment grade bonds are a fantastic opportunity now. You will see very little duration losses from here and you have fairly significant yields for 6 percent on 3 year Irish investment grade credit. But I think if you want to catch a kind of a rally, you will be a short term trade. And if you can't find a liquidity high, you will be the place to go. When Bitcoin drops by 16 percent in three sorry, 22 percent. Gonna get about 22 percent in three days. A great deal has been made up. This is the beginning of a much bigger unwinding of cross asset positions to fund the Bitcoin losses. Or indeed, it really has shaken risk. Do you think Bitcoin will retest the downside of 10 fires? And first of all, let's start there. I think if investors are trying to sell other assets to fund their position in bitcoins, that would be the wrong way to do it. In our estimation. I mean, what we what we see people as classified crypto as an asset class. Now for something that neither ISE utility nor any class, I would say it is it is misguided to keep an allocation in crypto over other assets which are which have utility, which have value and potential to recover their prices as and when economic conditions change. However, I think we've discussed this before. We look at crypto crypto ISE logically and transaction network and to have utility for crypto. You need to have transactions. We are not seeing anywhere and yet in any forum any significant. Paying transaction networks happening, transactions happening on that network. And that is actually if you wanted to do a DCF analysis, you would actually end up with negative value on crypto. So to us, this is an asset. This is an asset that is worth nothing. There is a very finite answer there. It is worthless. In your view, and indeed on a DCF basis, it could even be negative. Sheesh, my wife. Thank you very much. A punch line on crypto. Eddie ISE, Investment Solutions CIO with a death call on crypto. This is Bloomberg. What is Bitcoin really worth it? Securities has just been with me and they have a fairly scathing view. We're going to kick off with us equity futures. First of all, because, of course, the crypto implosion. Let's go back to Bitcoin, which we've got there, which is rallying ever so slightly this morning. We did take off at nearly 22 percent in three days. You have the small bounce back. Have we overblown this story? FTSE warning of bankruptcy needing a billion dollars. Danny and I will take you through that story next. The worry is that if we test 10000, my last guest at ADF security said it's worthless. In his view, it could be worth zero because he says there are no transactions and no meaningful transactions taking place in bitcoin. So it's more an analytical position rather than a pricing could run it up. Having a good equity futures, as I say, there was there's at crypto buyback from the buyback from the bitcoin losses in the equity markets. Yes, we cross assets. There was quite a substantial sell off. NASDAQ is clawing back a tiny gain of a half of 1 percent. As you see overall sentiment waiting to see what happens in the Senate. You haven't had a red haze. You've had a red ripple. One could say some of the president Trump candidates didn't do that well in the Senate race. Biden says he's waiting to see that, that they're supposed the discourse between DeSantis and Trump. So stocks are prevaricating ahead of the CPI numbers. We look at the seven point nine percent on the headline plus point four percent on the court. That would move the bond market if you get a significantly tighter reading on the core CPI. You could see a significant move lower in 10 year paper. According to JP Morgan, stocks would run up by 6 percent and tans would trade sub 4 percent. This is Bloomberg Quicktake. We are seeing a second session of losses here in Man in Asia. Madness ahead of the CPI print. And of course, as we continue to watch the Covid curves, particularly with that locked down in Gwang Jo, where a number of factories are unjust, just, of course, across the border from Hong Kong to you've got the Hang Seng index in afternoon trade now extending its losses down by over 2 per cent and China's market off by more than 1 per cent. A stronger yen weighing into implications in the NIKKEI there, too. We've also been looking at these moves in the bond market, a bit of a reversal of what we saw yesterday as yields drop, particularly in Australia and New Zealand. And we did hear from the RBA deputy Governor Bullock earlier speaking to parliament, reiterating that rates are likely to go up a bit further in Australia. And also saying that they are seeing more broad based inflation pressures in the economy. Magnus. And another day, another note, JP Morgan. They're all over the note agenda today. What are they going to say about Asian equities? Yeah, absolutely. I mean, we continue to wait for actual confirmation of when we are going to see a reopening in China, and bear in mind that is going to be huge, particularly for Southeast Asia in terms of tourism, because that is where you do see the predominance of tourists come from in China. They are looking, though, for Indonesia to continue to outperform. Remember, it has been one bright spot in 2022 and also for some of these Southeast Asian banks to outperform, too, given that they make up about 40 percent of the MSCI Southeast Asian Index. This reopening theme, higher rates playing through into that as well. You can see the implications of some of the calls that they've made, the likes of CBS here in Singapore, also Bank Central Asia in Jakarta. Both of those have already had an impressive 12 months, but certainly it does look like there is some more upside for the MSCI Southeast Asian Index to play a little bit of a catch up after a 16 percent drop over 12 months. Magnus. OK, Jules, thank you so much, great run up there. Juliette Saly in Singapore, as you've been saying, we have tonight a very important CPI data print. Expectations are for the year on year number to come in at seven point nine percent. My next guest says financial conditions have tightened and that higher U.S. rates will slow economic activity both in America and globally. Here's a bitcoin head of credit strategies at a smaller investment bank. Doug, good to have you with us. Greg and I will look at we were looking at the African chart. And if you take the tightening that we've got so far in the GTA V lie, we let's have a look at it. So this is an economy, United States of America, but it's nowhere near where we were in the pandemic. Charlie Evans, have a point. It's time to start slowing. That's the US inflation chart that was showing at the moment on the headline. Of course, Afghan, it is tightening. Do you think it's tightened enough to warrant a slow? Well, I think there's a big difference between doing the pivot and slowing the tightening. So Kashkari talks about that Jihye Lee. We're not. We know in a pivot. He doesn't say that we're not going to slow the tightening. And I think this is really, you know, the terminal rates is price just about five per cent. They're going to move up to that kind of level. And then I think they're going to stay there and see how the market reacts. It takes time for monetary policy to take effect. It is starting to disconnect that that there is a consensus building, 4.5 four point seventy five. Some people call it six. I know. But the range seems to be 4.5 percent to 6 percent. Has the market quite grasped that we're going into, in theory, a progressive hold pattern? Well, I think if you'd look at the terminal rates, you know, they talk about the terminal rates around about June hits around by 5.1 percent. So that's moved out. That terminal rate was in May. They were expecting it was actually at four point seventy five percent. And then the rate coming down quickly from then that the Fed is going to wait and see what the data is. Move, move rates up to that. That kind of level and then monitor the data from that night. I was drawn to what you had to say. I just want to get this quote up for you. We spent the third quarter. With our finger on the trigger, let's leave if I've got this image of Doug and the entire team sitting with a big red button on the desk with a finger on on on the trigger, looking for a pivot from I know short duration, high yield is where you were into high grade longer duration exposure. Fortunately, that pivot has yet to happen. Night. What is it that's going to get you to move from short dated high yield? N2 longer duration. Well, I think you do run a risk of if you're trying to anticipate inflation coming down, you run a risk of being disappointed. And if we look at September's numbers, you know, the JP Morgan GCSE index was down 5 percent in September. So if you had moved into a longer duration, you would have seen your portfolios would have struggled. I think the labor market concerns us in the US. We want to see some of that labor market weakness coming through in the numbers. And I think if you look at the layoffs that we're seeing in the tech sector going on at the moment, I think it's only a matter of time until you see layoffs in the broader economy. And that's going to come because rates are moving higher and and companies are slowing their hiring because it has been a fairly full employment. It's not. Michael O'Leary with me of day. He's talking about Europe and the U.K. It was a very full employment scenario going into a recession. And it is a very full employment, strong consumer still in the United States of America. But to our markets here, we saw a little bit of a move from the ratings agency on CAC just the other day. And you talk about that, that improvement, high grade, longer duration spreads of retrace from the highs. And you're looking at Abu Dhabi, Qatar, along with. So just talk me through your your investment thesis for the longer duration in this region. So longer duration in the street and the credit spreads are fairly tight. And they they they they moved out in September and they've come back around about 20 to 30 basis points in recent weeks. What we've seen in November is actually stabilization and in fact, a longer duration is starting to starting to generate positive returns and portfolios again. And we think that the bulk of the pain has been felt in the segments of the market. And the downside from this point going forward is actually quite limited. OK. Let's see what the CPI comes in tonight. The hot button issue will be the print that decides everything. Head of credit strategy is there. Doug Beck on at Russ Manor Investment Bank. Back to COP 27 at the summit in Sharm el Sheikh. My colleague Yousef Gamal El-Din is on the set with a very important minister, Youssef. Well, thanks, Manus. As you know, we had Finance Day and there were quite a few delegations from around the world discussing some innovative financing ideas. The core of a lot of these discussions has been the minister of finance for Egypt and he joins us now. Good morning. Thank you for making it back. Give us your initial impressions, then, of how those meetings went and how satisfied you are with the outcomes. Yes, some McCain was with come. We discussed a lot of ideas to ensure that financing climate change should be implemented. And those two enthusiasm for initiatives regarding pricing carbon and carbon market, regarding partial and full guarantees, which will ensure that we can, as a developing countries, get cheap financing regarding increasing their capital of MDD so we can have more concession and loans and all sort of governing some. There was IMF was a World Bank. So that discussion would very good. There's something. What about telling some of the sovereign debt ministers to climate outcomes? The nature for debt swaps as well. Could you explain that a bit and how much traction that got? I think it has got a lot of interest. And I believe that people were saying it's a good day. It's not that new idea, but obviously it was for development purpose. Let has to do with now for climate purposes. So many were suggesting about going this road and put rules for that and start applying that. So I'm very happy whose outcome in that regard. I want to talk a bit more about Egypt. You have a vision for the country in terms of the financial profile when it comes to the climate financing. What would you like to achieve? What what are Egypt's demands to the world? I think we have initiated more than 14 billion dollars climate change projects, mostly in energy, renewables, water, sanitation ideas. So we believe to get some stability, to get this financing for such a project, particularly that Egypt has moved very quickly. Was it in the Arab world's now more than 20 percent of our energy is coming from renewables. And I believe that that would come. And what we've signed an agreement, hydrazine, getting ammonia, which already started in the economic Su Keenan area. So I think we are progressing and we say in the contract and we'll use two days ago. I want to talk about the IMF funding, three billion dollars that's going to come in stages. Could you break that down for us? And also, if there are any more Gulf investments or Gulf asset allocations that are in the pipeline financing deal is nine billion dollars city from the IMF. One plus one from artist D and five from MDD. And this will be over 40 years of the program was also expectations that most of the ISE and the more assets, the forward money will come from different sources. So we are sure about getting this financing gap over 40 years was the program. It was IMF would be achieved. Do you think we'll get an announcement on more Gulf funds before the end of the year? Yes, that day was there was an announcement about one billion dollar and central Bank of Egypt. And I'm expecting that in the coming days, weeks and months, we will head about with more money coming from the Gulf War than from other sources. The positive news that came through with this deal and this breakthrough macro picture in Egypt wasn't really reflected in some of the bond market action because Bonds retweeted the cost to ensure the country's sovereign debt default soared. Is this a bigger issue here with the strength of the dollar and the Fed going about hiking rates? Is this is this going to be what it's all about, the point where the Fed pivots? This is one of the factor, of course, and a significant factor that the markets are still not until now in that direction. We would like to see. We hoping that as we move to 2020 city, we hope that the markets would be better. So I look at that investor started to, for example, to come back to that Egyptian domestic Covid, the capital market and also. Egyptian treasury bonds and bonds, which is a good sign for us. I hope that the international market will see good signs as well. Do you expect the Fed to pivot sooner than later because of the pain that countries like you in the emerging markets are facing? I hope it will be starting to, you know, ISE to stabilize or to start to decline. But we have to be prepared for some modest and I believe, yes. That having a negative impact on most currencies around the world. Egypt's currency was also impacted by some factors, including this Fed increase in interest rate. Fitch downgraded its outlook for Egypt. They're saying that there is a weaker external liquidity, that they're seeing reduced prospects for access to the bond markets. Given that kind of uncertainty, what kind of plan if you put together for issuances, how are you going to approach this diversification? Let us talk about it other than to concentrate on traditional Eurobond. So we we were able to issue as your bonds, capital markets somewhat a bond. Five hundred million dollars. We are now in that stage for issuing 500 million dollar Banda Bond and Australia's capital market. We are working on. We are working with support for private investment and also public offering and some national markets. We are trying to diversify. At this stage and depends more on MTV ISE concessional loans and also financing projects, particularly green projects, which we are getting a lot of France's ism as this business has been great catching up. Thank you for making the time early in the morning. I know you've got many more meetings throughout the next two weeks. That's how it might the minister of finance for Egypt and plenty more coverage, of course, throughout the morning on Bloomberg TV. But for now, it's back to you, miss. Yes. Thank you very much. Message from Mohammed made that more money on the way after that money flows into the central bank. Yes. Well done. At CAC 27 Covid Sharm el Sheikh with Yousef Gamal El-Din Francine Lacqua and a whole team on the ground right here on Bloomberg Quicktake. Sources tell Bloomberg that couple of Southern Wealth Fund has deposited a billion dollars with Egypt's central bank. That's the North African nation seeks to plug the financing gaps. It's the latest cash injection from the Gulf states. Simone Foxman has more on the story. You just heard from the finance minister there now. And the headline is he expects more FDI and more money in the coming months, possibly, possibly more coming from the Gulf. From that interview just now. Right. And already 20 billion dollars worth of commitments from the Gulf. Part of that. Those commitments are from Qatar. We saw AQIM looking to invest about five billion dollars in Egyptian companies. And so we had the headline yesterday that the AQIM had deposited one billion dollars in Egypt's central bank. It was that new money? No, it's actually part of that overall plan to start taking these investments, particularly in state backed businesses, and move that money in move country money into the Egyptian economy. So really putting the money there as part of what could be a plan to take stakes, including the likes of Vodafone, Egypt. That's one of the things we reported on just last month. Yet to see exactly which stakes QCA will take and start this process on. But it appears we're getting this vote of confidence from Cutter's Investment Authority at the moment. At the same time that Egypt's having a pretty rough run in the bond market. And minister might also told us yesterday that there was going to be a 16 billion dollar funding gap over four years. So the IMF wants to see private capital come in and move the government a little bit out of the public sector. Q I may be helping that effort. So all towards this goal of trying to get Egypt's economy and more private, more streamlined and back on track. And Saudi Arabia, small steps towards a big project, of course, until he might need the megaprojects. Where are we on the financing? What are they doing? Have they stepped their toe in the water or have they got ambition to do so? We understand that Neal and the Saudis are talking to Lazard to try and figure out exactly how they're going to fund what could probably be a five hundred billion dollar project, that's the number we've pegged on this. They've been talking to the New York based investment bank about whether or not to raise debt. The potential around an IPO. Remember, one of the plans that was thrown out there, at least for the first phase of any arms development, was to kind of put money in a fund and then IPO that fund and so allow investors to sort of participate with you. And we understand no decisions on exactly how they're going to do all this yet have been taken. But they've got to kind of get rolling because the first project, the first phase of the project is look to be complete by 2030 and they'll need it. That's going to cost them about 319 billion dollars, we understand. Good news for Lazard, though. Lazard was on the Aramco deal there on the Aramco trading financial adviser to the Aramco trading IPO. So here they are again with yet another Saudi deal. They're hiring people and no surprise if they're getting all this potential business out of the kingdom. Yeah. Well, it's a changing landscape on the investment banking side, isn't it? Some of the American hires is scaling up and others are in the process of reviewing their overall IBEX presence. Sloan Thank you very much. Mon Foxman there at the Cat Financial Center in Doha. Plenty more ahead on this day. Middle East discipline. Cracking co-founder Jesse Powers says his company doesn't have any exposure to RTX assets in an interview with Bloomberg Technology. Powell discussed the impending collapse of the exchange and what it would mean for the wider crypto market. What might remain of FTSE IBEX, which from the outside looks like mostly a pretty big crater know and I think they took a look at it and just decided this was a hole too big to fill with too much kind of radioactive regulatory scrutiny around it, which looks like it might have been a pretty big headache to deal with. So unfortunately, it right now it looks like RTX might be heading into a bankruptcy process, the likes of which we've seen frequently recently, unfortunately. And, you know, for some, like the clients of Voyager, you know, you might be aware that FTSE X was just appointed the sort of trustee to manage the Voyager payout process who acquired those accounts. You know, so it's history repeating itself here with crypto. I mean, we saw a similar situation with Mt. Gox back in 2014 when another trustee had deposited funds from Bitcoin. It got into Mt. Gox, which subsequently got hacked and clients got a double penalty. They're still waiting 10 years later to be paid out. So hopefully it doesn't take that long here. But yet, unfortunately, another black eye on the industry. And it's going to be really tough times for for the consumers and the clients of that exchange. I asked Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong the same thing I'm to ask you would crack and be interested in buying RTX. Now, I'm sure they have some assets that that are interesting, that have some value. You know, we've already got quite a bit of the same infrastructure. You know, there's a lot of redundancy between exchanges. So, you know, maybe we're talking about user accounts. Maybe they have some subsidiaries that do specific things we'd be interested in or possibly some licenses. But, you know, I don't think there's gonna be value there, anything close to what the hole seems to be. So, you know, I think the process is likely going to go into bankruptcy. You know, there's gonna be an organized maybe auction for these assets at this point. Know, I'm not sure whether they even would be allowed to sell these assets. You know, which which might belong to the creditors at this point. Has RTX approached crack at all? Yes, sir, we have. We have spoken to them about this. And, you know, we're in the loop and we're looking to get more information at this point. It does crack, and do you have any exposure to FTSE X or Alameda? And if so, how much? No, we don't. You know, we steered clear of the FTSE token. You know, we haven't lent them any money. We don't trade FTSE on on the spot exchange or the futures exchange. So we're we're in the clear on this one, fortunately. I mean, we're very conservative business in terms of our operations. You know, we don't operate a hedge fund on the side. There are no strange relationships like that. We're not trading with clients funds. We're not lending out clients funds. You know, they don't know about it. So we're relatively conservative business. Jesse Powell reaffirming his conservative position, and yes, they are chatting to RTX, the co-founder. Let me just show you what happens when the darling era of cheap money ISE zero rates comes to an end. It's a cascade down for a myriad of assets from ARC beginning, let's say, with Kathy Woods ARC Bitcoin. These are the tech darlings, which I'm taking a bit of a bath, so to speak, at the moment. Bitcoin drop by 22 percent over the past three days. Reprieve this morning. My guest this morning said it was worth us, worth zero. And of course, non profitable tack. In other words, the whole growth to value proposition. Also, again, very much challenged. How much were challenged with that become if terminal rates were 6 percent rather than the current four and a quarter? Four and a half is where we are. Let me show you at U.S. Equity Futures, because we're grappling to understand what the cascade of margin calls in crypto might mean for cross assets. J.P. Morgan says we're just at the start of a cascade of margin calls NASDAQ up a half of 1 percent as matter. Let's nearly 11000 employees go.