00:00

SO MANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THE ROLE OF THE WORLD BANK AND IT IS ALL ABOUT FINANCING. GIVEN THE HIGH COST OF CAPITAL GIVEN THESE PROJECTS, ESPECIALLY RENEWABLES IN AFRICA, WHAT IS THE WORLD YOU SEE --THE ROLE YOU SEE FOR THE WORLD BANK? DAVID: MORE RESOURCES ARE REALLY IMPORTANT BOTH FOR THE CLIMATE CRISIS BUT ALSO FOR THE FINANCIAL CRISIS AFFECTING THE DEVELOPING COUNTRIES. I THINK WE ARE FACING A CRISIS IN DEVELOPMENT AND THAT MEANS THE REVERSALS ON EDUCATION AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES AND THE SHORTAGES OF FERTILIZER WHICH ARE REALLY DAUNTING FOR THE DEVELOPING WORLD. THOSE ARE ALL PROBLEMS THAT TAKE RESOURCES. IT IS A GIANT PART OF THE WAY THE WORLD NEEDS TO THINK ABOUT THE RELATIONSHIP WITH DEVELOPING COUNTRIES AND THAT IS OCCURRING HERE AT THIS CONFERENCE AS WELL. FRANCINE: IS THE CLIMATE CHANGE LENS THE BEST WAY TO LOOK AT IT? WE ALSO HAVE INFLATION AND THE COST OF LIVING CRISIS AND PEOPLE BEING LEFT OUT OF THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM. HOW SHOULD CLIMATE BE A PRIORITY? DAVID: THE DEVELOPING COUNTRIES ARE FUELING ALL OF THEM TOGETHER. IT IS A MATTER OF HOW YOU FINANCE THE ADAPTATION NEEDS, EDUCATION AND CHILD NUTRITION. I THINK OF IT AS A GIANT RESOURCE NEED THAT CAN BE FILLED BY GRANTS FROM THE ADVANCED ECONOMIES. THE WORLD BANK HAS ONE OF THE LARGEST TRUST FUNDS, IDA, THAT GOES TO THE 75 POOREST COUNTRIES. ONE WAY IS A AMOUNTS OF GRANT MONEY PUT IN AND WE CAN DISPERSE THAT IN VARIOUS PROGRAMS. COUNTRY PROGRAMS AND REGIONAL PROGRAMS AND KNOWLEDGE PROGRAMS THAT HELP THE COUNTRIES ADAPT TO CLIMATE CHANGE FOR EXAMPLE. I AM JUST BACK FROM SOUTH AFRICA OVER THE WEEKEND AND WE DECOMMISSIONED A COAL-FIRED POWER PLANT WORKING WITH THE SOUTH AFRICAN GOVERNMENT. THIS IS A MICROCOSM OF WHAT IS NEEDED IN THE WORLD. HOW DO YOU FINANCE LARGE-SCALE MITIGATION EFFORTS IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES? FRANCINE: WHEN YOU LOOK AT WHAT WE HAVE SEEN OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS, THE WAR IN UKRAINE IS DRIVING INFLATION BUT IT IS ALSO ENERGY SECURITY. HOW HAS THAT CHANGED FUNDAMENTALLY THE TALK ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE? DAVID: IT HAS ADDED TO THE BURDEN AND MADE EVEN MORE URGENCY. IT IS THE WAR IN UKRAINE BUT ALSO THE GIANT AMOUNTS OF SPENDING ON COVID WHICH IS PUTTING UPWARD PRESSURE ON PRICES AROUND THE WORLD. AND THAT HITS POOREST THE HARDEST. THEY FEEL INFLATION THE MOST. AND THEY ARE PAINFULLY FEELING THE EXTREME POVERTY NOW AND THE FOOD SHORTAGES. THAT IS WHY I MENTIONED FERTILIZER WHICH IS SUCH AN IMPORTANT SOURCE BECAUSE A COMES FROM NATURAL GAS AND AS THE NATURAL GAS GOES TO EUROPE TO MAKE UP FOR THE RUSSIA REDUCTIONS, THAT PUTS A DRAIN ON FERTILIZER AND FOOD IN THE DEVELOPING WORLD. THEY COMBINE AND CLIMATE CHANGE IS ONE IMPORTANT ASPECT OF WHAT HAS TO BE DEALT WITH. FRANCINE: I KNOW YOU PUT OUT A STATEMENT AFTER THE CONTROVERSY BUT THERE HAVE BEEN A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT WHETHER YOU ARE A CLIMATE CHANGE BELIEVER. CAN YOU SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT? DAVID: IT IS CLEAR THAT HUMAN ACTIVITY IS CONTRIBUTING TO THE GLOBAL WARMING. WE NEED TO HAVE ACTION AND IMPACT. IT IS WHAT THE WORLD BANK IS DOING. MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF ACTION. A BIG PART OF MY JOB IS TAKING ACTION ON MITIGATION AND REDUCING GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS. THERE ARE A LOT OF CONFERENCES BUT WHEN YOU GET TO WHAT WE DID IN SOUTH AFRICA IS IMPORTANT, DECOMMISSIONING AND REPURPOSE IN THE LAND SO ELECTRICITY CAN BE MADE FROM SOLAR PANELS IN THIS PARTICULAR PROJECT AND ALSO TAKING ACCOUNT OF THE PEOPLE IMPACTED BY THE CLIMATE CHANGE GOING ON. I WILL BE ANNOUNCING AND PRESENTING TODAY A BIG TRUST FUND BY THE WORLD BANK CALLED SCALE THAT WILL BRING GLOBAL RESOURCES IN TO FUND THE CLIMATE ACTIONS BY POORER COUNTRIES. THAT IS A CRITICAL PART. I JUST WENT TO A BREAKFAST WITH SEVERAL HEADS OF STATE ON GLOBAL SHIELD WHICH IS AN INSURANCE MECHANISM TO HELP THEM PREPARE FOR CLIMATE-RELATED DISASTERS. FRANCINE: TODAY IS A HUGE DAY FOR THE U.S. ECONOMY WITH THE MIDTERMS. HOW DOES THIS CHANGE THE ECONOMIC POLICIES OF THE U.S. GOING FORWARD INCLUDING CLIMATE CHANGE? DAVID: WE HAVE GOOD RELATIONSHIPS WITH ALL OF OUR SHAREHOLDERS INCLUDING THE U.S. IT IS UNANIMOUS SUPPORT WITHIN THE WORLD BANK FOR ACTION AND IMPACT. I ' M SURE THAT RELATIONSHIP WITH THE U.S. WILL CONTINUE STEADILY AS IT DOES IN DIFFERENT ADMINISTRATIONS. WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO WORKING WITH THE SHAREHOLDERS RIGHT NOW ON MORE RESOURCES. THAT HAS BEEN ONE OF THE ASKS. HOW CAN THE WORLD BANK BE USED TO EXPAND THE TRANSMISSION OF RESOURCES? WE ARE TALKING ABOUT SCALE TODAY, THE GLOBAL SHIELD AND A METHANE INITIATIVE THAT IS IMPORTANT BECAUSE IT IS SUCH A POTENT GREENHOUSE GAS. FRANCINE: DOES IT MAKE YOU FEEL MORE COMFORTABLE IF THE CONGRESS GOES REPUBLICAN? DAVID: I WAS MERELY PROPOSED BY THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION. THERE WAS UNANIMOUS SUPPORT AMONG THE SHAREHOLDERS FOR MY PRESIDENCY AT THE WORLD BANK. THIS IS A CONTINUOUS RELATIONSHIP BY THE WORLD AND I BOTH THE SHAREHOLDERS WHICH REPRESENT DONOR COUNTRIES AND ADVANCED ECONOMIES AND VERY IMPORTANTLY THE DEVELOPING COUNTRIES THEMSELVES. PEOPLE AT THE WORLD BANK ARE WORKING REALLY HARD IN ORDER TO HAVE AN IMPACT AND TO TAKE ACTION SO WE DO A MASSIVE AMOUNT OF PROGRAMS AIMED AT ALLEVIATING THE POVERTY THAT EXISTS AND ALSO RAISING LIVING STANDARDS. THAT IS A KEY PART OF WHAT THE WORLD BANK DOES.