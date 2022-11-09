UNECA's Antonio on Climate Financing, Investment

More From Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East
- 05:51
Man Capital's Chair on EVs, Egypt's Economy
- 01:36:24
'Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East' Full Show (11/09/2022)
- 01:38:19
'Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East' Full Show (11/08/2022)
- 05:46
Pepperstone’s Weston on US Labor Market, Midterms, China
Bloomberg Markets"Bloomberg Markets" is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.
The David Rubenstein ShowThe David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.