UNECA's Antonio on Climate Financing, Investment

Research from BloombergNEF shows that in 2021, Africa’s clean energy investment fell to its the lowest level since 2011. Their study found that of the $434 billion invested globally to build wind, solar, and other clean power projects, only 0.6% or $2.6 billion, went to Africa. Antonio Pedro, Acting Executive Secretary for the UN Economic Commission for Africa discusses climate funding and the need for international cooperation to tackle climate change. He speaks with Bloomberg TV Anchor Yousef Gamal El-Din at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. (Source: Bloomberg)

