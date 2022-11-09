UNECA's Antonio on Climate Financing, Investment

00:00

Antonio, there is a lot of anger and frustration in countries across Africa, even beyond Africa's borders, about this request to speedily move from fossil fuels over to renewable energy. I think there's a consensus that that's not going to happen overnight. How does that journey look like? How do you game out the next 10, 15, 20 years? Good morning. Yes, thank you very much for having me here today. First, I mean, Africa has a very clear and common position on energy transitions, which recognizes the importance of pursuing green growth, but at the same time recognizes where we are coming from. We have about 600 million people that don't have access to energy for us to be able to provide access to energy. Those 600 million people, we need baseload energy. This is where natural gas comes as a transition fuel. This is happening at the same time as our countries are equally articulating pathways and strategies with a view to increasing the share of renewable energy. For example, as you know, Nigeria has articulate their own transitions of pathways that have recognized the importance of of of of renewable energies support. Yesterday, Zambia. Zimbabwe, sorry. Have signed an agreement with sky power with a view to generating 500 megawatts of solar. And they're making a lot of progress here. Just in terms of the compensation calls from developed countries to developing countries. John Kerry was saying, you know, don't make a big deal out of it. You know, if it's a little bit under 100 billion dollars a year, you know, at least we're getting close to that. How do you respond to that? Well, I mean, the sex agenda, I'm telling you, details on the opening day has conveyed a very clear, unambiguous message about what the asks. I would argue that those asks needs to be taken into consideration, has to be a part of the negotiation strategy. And I believe that with the necessary patience effort, there could be a compromise reached. But what the important message here that I want it to leave is that Africa waits asking for for for a loss in damages and compensations are equally investing into translating its assets into ways, addressing the structural problems. For example, DRC, as you know, 70 percent of the global cobalt resources is now I mean, investing in producing batteries locally. It's with a view to deploying more renewable energy. Yesterday or the day before yesterday, we had the Great Global Initiative again, how to promoting sustainable green investments globally that was widely seen. Some good examples of your positive examples of progress just in terms of not just about the asks. It's really about Africa. Also taking lead into promoting Novak sort of Antonio in terms of concessional finance versus grants or a combination of the two. Yeah, yeah, exactly. We are here about blended financing, lending, finance, where certainly the international finance institutions have a role to play. I mean we are on the table now negotiating with the IMF and all those international bodies on the global financial architecture that needs to be, let's say, better aligned with the needs and priorities of developing countries, middle income countries, vulnerable countries in general. So that that's an important agenda moving forward. I mean, you know, singling out 42 African countries have committed to renewable energy targets, according to a new report that's being launched by Bloomberg. Any. Yes. Is there a possibility for you to bring together a common African position? So we talk about this court and a lot of the deliberations here. The layers and layers of bureaucracy and coordination, if there was a common African position, would make things a lot easier. Is that realistic? Yes, there is an African common position. I mean, together with the African Union Commission and other stakeholders in the continent, we've worked for a couple of years with a view to formulating that common African position. And it is being presented here and is part of the negotiation was our focus in this cop, 27 and beyond. And the African common position, as it indicated, have recognized the role of natural gas in the production of of of energy for food to address our shortfalls in providing access to our member states and to our citizens. So these are African common position. We are working with the member states into articulating that position into real changes, transformational change on the ground. For example, as I indicated earlier. We are working with our member states to promote renewable energies, for example, with the African Union Commission. We have to claim a commission for the Sahel, for Eastern Africa in general, which is essentially about the great initiative. The other two components, I just want to get some closing thoughts on what would be a point of success for you as we get perhaps over the next two weeks. But what would need to happen for you to say, hey, this has actually been really positive for the world and for our fight against climate change? Well, I mean, an agreement, of course, that's what everyone expects out of these cop processes that recognizes where we are coming from. The difference is that the low compound, the there the the path towards green net, zero targets and how we can reach them. Guess where I mean, we have to look at the African common position. We are also, of course, looking for mobilising the private sector interests into this. For example, on the carbon in the Congo basin, we could establishing a carbon credit market facilities. And in the Congo basin is the second largest ecological system in the world. After after after the Amazon there we are talking of negotiating price for a tonne of CALDWELL of CO2, that is sequestration, that 120 dollars. These would generate about 82 billion dollars a year. This is much more than many of our countries currently generate from the export of resources. So it's moving from resource extractive ism, which is essentially has been the economic model on the continent for resources, for sustained development. We utilize our resources to promote endogenous growth, industrialisation and job creation. There are a lot of exciting ideas for you there. Best of luck with the remainder of the negotiations and discussions. Healthy debate here on the ground. That's what I want to say, that African Continental Free Trade Area provided their business fundamentals for us to pursue and pursue this indigenous growth.