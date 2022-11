00:00

How are you working with companies, how are you thinking about what it means to actually use data in a way that helps sustainability? Yes, of course. Happy to look at SMP retouch about 90 percent of the global goods and financial flows. So that's why we're here. That's why we have a huge focus on sustainability, data transparency. And basically, look, when I talk to our customers that many have most of them have moved beyond, why should I do sustainability? What should be my targets all about how to implement? And the first question many face is how to get to reliable data. And then there are three main challenges we face. And we hope on the first one is how to record reliable data. We call that the journey from averages to actual. So right now, a lot of the sustainability data is managed in spreadsheets and dispersed systems based on estimates. And we have to get to a stage where we actually share carbon data across the entire supply chains and make actual data available like with financial data. The second piece where we hope is how to report. I mean, many companies, especially in the US right now and Europe with EU taxonomy and FCC regulation are super nervous about upcoming regulatory requirements and how to comply. And we put a huge focus together with our eco system on how can we hope companies to have auditable, reliable data to report. And then lastly, of course, it's about ECT. I mean, we all here know that we are on a straight path to climate. Hell, if we don't act fast. And I think to me it's not about having a sustainability transformation, it's about having sustainability being part and sustainability data being part of every business process of a company. So those are the three challenges that we focus on solving for our customers. I want to ask you now, how do we solve this challenges that you just laid out? But really, how do we do? Is it. Is it a challenge with different divisions, not talking to each other? Did people not know what data to report? Did not know how to report what it what? That solves some of those challenges. So I think the biggest challenge that I'm hearing, especially from sea of all around the world right now, is the lack of standardization and how we approach especially carbon data where the biggest focus is right now. So is whole whole alphabet soup of you taxonomy, T.C., TFT, hundreds of regulation bodies. And it sounds so simple. Greenhouse gas protocol. But actually when you talk to companies that have to implement carbon accounting more, it's unclear than clear. I mean, if you compare it to financial accounting that had 150 years time to grow and everything is defined, I think that's not the case for and that's where you start then. I think the second thing the second starting point is you have to define this strategy, a clear ambition and clear targets. And that should guide where you focus on your data. Jordan, because otherwise you will do data transparency for the sake of data transparency and then you will drown in an ocean of data. So really, what do you want to focus and then go to the hotspots? And I can imagine that the goal would be to move towards more automation and standardization of all of this. But it sounds like where we are now is that there's a lot of of those actual details and collecting and decision making that still is in the way of that. Right. Yes. So absolutely. I think right now how it happens in many companies, it's even dispersed within the companies. There's no data sharing across supply chains. And I think those are the things we need to we are working on right now to help solve. So first of all, to get standardized data aggregation tweets within companies to aggregate the most important ESG metrics. That's not only carbon, it's also data on diversity and inclusion, on water consumption, on all the typical 20 odd KPI ISE companies typically track and report on. And then secondly, I think we would pretty soon be in a state where consumers investors would demand carbon data sharing on a product level. So across the entire value chains and that's something where we put a huge focus on because most value chains actually run on as a piece to help companies ship product carbon data with the next one in line so that you actually move from average data to actual data like you do with financial data on that value chain piece. You see a lot in this effort for companies, probably more than they can see sometimes about themselves. Right. So how are you helping to connect those pieces with them and say we can see this happening across your value chain? This is what you don't know or you're not asking or supplementing that data. So it's interesting. So we have in our business network for procurement collaboration, about 6 million companies connected across entire industries and value chains. And basically what we already enable today is that you can share with the procurement and logistics data. You can share carbon data as well from value chain participant to value chain participant. But I think we are still in the infancy of that because the biggest challenge is that most companies are not in a position to. They might have their corporate carbon footprint, but they cannot calculate that product carbon footprint. So that's why we've put a lot of research effort around how to stand in a standardized and automated fashion calculate product carbon footprint that you then can share with the next in your supply chain. Think of an automotive company. You have ten thousand products in that car that actually make up all of the carbon footprint of the car. 90 percent is in the supply chain of the carbon of a car in scope 3. And basically what the car we everybody needs is that all these suppliers share the data of whatever the OEM buys from these suppliers on carbon footprint so that they can aggregate. And that's what we are working on with initiatives like Captain X, where we bring the entire automotive industry together to track and trace not only materials, but also come. So really it's a big part of challenge of solving that. The scope three challenge, which is where a lot of people get stuck, is it gets to a scale where they're they're having trouble measuring it. So how are you working with them as they think about putting wrapping their arms around or having their minds around the challenges scope 3. So as I say, I think the biggest thing we try to help is to help with the standardization of how data is actually measured and shared across value chains. We are very active, for example, in the Pathfinder Project of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, where we tried to develop a standardized approach for product carbon footprint calculations and product carbon data sharing. So it's really a team sport. So it's not us doing that alone, but really bringing together various players, companies across value chains in business networks like Kathleen Hays for automotive and with them with the right energy bodies to define the standards on how to record and share Covid data. And a big part of that team is the people inside of those corporations, obviously. So how can they be helping you with finding the right data access the right data? What questions should they be asking of their own company? So I think, as I said, I think the most important thing is to not drown in the complexity of dispersed data is to have a clear strategy with sustainability embedded with clearly defined targets against which you measure and then go for these specific measures. Identify what are the biggest levers you want to act on and stop measuring. And I think having this top down and very clear approach is the best hope because then you actually know what you need to measure. And then we can hope, of course, took, measured and really get that data in an automated fashion because most of it relies as a piece systems for many customers and for many companies in the world. So that's then where we can take over. But first, you need the strategy and the ambition in place. And for you personally and for SVP more broadly, what are you hoping to get out of camp this week while you're here? So I think for us it's really about meeting many of you, hearing from many companies what the biggest needs are, where we can help the most. And then also actively participating in shaping standards and shaping how we actually standardize around. Especially comes scope through data measurement of scope three data sharing. That's our biggest ambition to make a make an impact then to contribute how we solve this challenge globally. Fantastic. And just one last question there. Flip it and say for the audience, what do you hope that they are going to take away from the experience of thinking about data as they're here with this global mindset in place? Of course. So, first of all, data shouldn't be your enemy. I think most of you have more day at like all the data available that you need to actually measure corporate carbon footprints, product carbon footprints, the tools available. And I think you shouldn't shy away from that. There is still a lack of standardization, but just get started. Every company will need to calculate a corporate carbon footprint. Every company should be able or every larger company to calculate the footprints of their most important products and processes. So there is a starting point and then it will be a journey. But there are companies out there to help and I think it's a team sport. So nobody has to call the journey alone a team sport. Great way to end this. Thank you so much, Sebastian. Thank you. Thank you.