Midterms 2022 on Bloomberg

00:00

State the obvious. There's a lot of state government should be accountable. There is no challenge too big for America. Election night in America at stake, the Senate maga. Republicans are fixated on their extremist agenda. Radical Democrats in Washington, the House. We have a responsibility to our children to pass on this planet in a responsible way, less government spending, less taxes and less regulation. And governors mansions across the country. New York State is open for business. We've got to stand up for our state police, invest in police the fight for the soul of our state against and cutting across it all the issues like abortion. Nobody wants Uncle Sam in their doctor's office. Georgia is a state that respects life. And I'll be a senator that protects my election integrity. Voting rights are on the ballot. Will you accept the results of your election? I'm going to win the election and I will accept that result. And what's on everyone's mind? The economy. The economy is number one. Our people responding to inflation. Inflation is a thief. Democrats are focused on creating jobs, lowering costs and bringing the country together. You gotta let people continue to grow their businesses and create more jobs. Stop the deficit spending. Stop growing our debt. Welcome to election night here on Bloomberg. From our studios in Washington, D.C. to our TV radio and quick take audiences worldwide. I'm David Westin. And throughout the night I'll be joined by our team of political reporters and analysts as the country comes together to decide on the leadership in Congress and in state governments throughout the United States. Bloomberg journalists are on the ground across the country, including Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, Florida and New York. And we're to start, as we will throughout the evening with Joe Matthew right here in Washington. He's our Washington correspondent. He's going to tell us what we know we don't know. So, Joe, let us off. What do we know? All right, David, here we are. It's that magic hour on the East Coast. We've had some important states already closed, including Ohio and Virginia. And right now, we add 17 more and they include some of the closest races that we're going to be watching over the course of this evening. Here you have them in front of you. Of course, we're already counting votes in Georgia. Pennsylvania is added to the list as well. And as we talk about some of these races, we'll go a little bit more deep here and try to give you a sense of where we're going. Of course, Pennsylvania, one of the closest races, a toss up here and might, in fact, be the race that decides the balance of power in the United States Senate with Lieutenant Governor Democrat John Fetterman up against the former reality TV star, Dr. Oz. Also in Georgia, too close to call. By the way, that Pennsylvania race could go to a recount if it's within a point in Georgia. The race could go to a runoff. This is very important to let our viewers and listeners know first thing, that this could be days, if not actually a month before we know who won between Rafael worn off, the Democratic incumbent, Reverend Herschel Walker, the Trump endorsed Republican. They have been neck and neck. And if this continues, if neither gets over 50 percent, it will go to a runoff and we won't find out who controls the Senate potentially until then, a month from now, as we set the baseline here, 50/50 makes it pretty simple when it comes to the Senate. That's why the vice president heads to Capitol Hill so often to set the tie breaking vote. And we're going to be watching very carefully here as more votes come in over the course of the night. The House, on the other hand, slightly more, if I could even say that, comfortable position. But the House, of course, is expected to turn red if the projections if the polls are correct, Nancy Pelosi has only five seat majority here, if we can call it that. It's razor thin for Democrats. So every seat that we're going to be covering counts. And a reminder, we're concerned with accuracy this evening, bringing you breaking news. But of course, knowing that it's going to be a wait, we could wake up tomorrow still without an I.D.. Exactly. Of who controls power on Capitol Hill. David, I'll send it back to you. Thank you so much, Joe Matthews. I say he'll be with us throughout the night to really give us the count as it develops. In the meantime, we're also going to be walking Mario Parker. He's Bloomberg political editor. And Mario really takes control track of what's going on with voting across the country. So, Mario, what are the stories so far? A lot coming out of Arizona. Well, Maricopa County in Arizona has taken kind of the spotlight so far in early voting. Right. They had a couple of snafu with tabulation machines. Again, from what we understand, these things kind of happened on an election. What's remarkable, of course, is this is the first major election has taken place since 2020. Arizona was ground zero for some of former President Trump's falsehoods about a stolen election. And you've seen Republicans, particularly that Trump wing of the party, which features some of the candidates that are running in Arizona, pouncing on some of those problems with the machines. So throughout the evening, we're going to joined by Rick Davis and Judy Chance Zeno. But I want to ask you, is it a coincidence, the fact that so many problems in Arizona, because we have had quite a few? No, I wouldn't want to put my tin foil hat on as they call with. I think it's it's definitely a coincidence these things happen on voting on election days as well. Well, let me push you. How do you know it's a snafu? That's just a small glitch as opposed to something broader because some people right now are saying it's malfeasance. Well, what we understand is there is a printing problem. Right. So some of the some of the ballots aren't showing up as bold as they normally would. They fixed the printer. From what we understand that several of those places they have told officials in Arizona have told voters they could either combat cast new ballots or they can put those ballots in to what's called door number three into the machines and they could be tabulated later on. OK. Thank you so much. As I say, Mary Parker will be through with us through the evening for an election. We do have two races now to call. AP is calling both of these. Rick DeSantis has been re-elected. Ron Johnson has been re-elected as senator from Florida. Not a surprise. We thought he was ahead, but he bought built. Of course, Charlie Crist, the former senator who has been defeated there. So Rhonda Santos will return as senator from Florida. A lot of talk about the possibility of him going on to perhaps run for presidency. And then in Maryland. We have a governor. It's Westmore. It's a first, I believe, black governor of the state of Maryland. The Democrat there has won. He was well ahead in all of the polling. He, of course, is well-known to a lot of the Bloomberg audience because he ran the Robin Hood Foundation up in New York and was very much. Plugged into Wall Street. But there we have a W more now. The AP is calling Westmore as the next governor of Maryland. Now, I do want to welcome our Bloomberg political Tribune's Rick Davis of St. Croix Capital and Jeannie Shan Zeno of the University. So really pick up on the Arizona story here, because you've spent so much time there. You were very close with John McCain, ran several whose campaigns have run campaigns out there. What is going on in Arizona? Yeah, look, it's pretty much what Mario said. I mean, there are some 25 percent of machines in Maricopa County failed this morning. They just weren't tabulating. Right. And the officials there announced it pretty quickly. They gave voters options on what to do. And and then the machines were fixed in a couple hours. And so, you know, look, anytime you put a machine, a person and a vote in the same room, you're going to have some snafus every now and then. And I don't think anybody who I've talked to in Arizona today, both government officials and politicos, think there was anything other than sort of normal accidents that happen during Election Day. So do what is this telling us more broadly about some of the challenges we have? We already have a lot of challenges, for example, in Pennsylvania, but some of the early votes about whether people with the accurate data and outside the envelope, for example, you know, this is the story of this election. We've never had an election with so many people so carefully watching the polls. You know, we have poll watchers in an enormous number that we've never seen in this country. And to Rick's point, the most errors you'll see at a polling site regularly are going to be human error or machine error, not, you know. The fix is in kind of error. You can get with so many people watching in these races so tight, there is going to be extra scrutiny on that. And that's OK. But we do have to trust that election officials know what they're doing and they're handling these ballots accurately. We're going to pick up until Jesus said, because so many races are so tight, we have so many there toss ups going into this. That puts extra pressure, does it not, on the system to get every single vote, right? Well, certainly after the 20, 20 presidential elections where vote fraud became a two year investigation by federal, state, local authorities prosecuted and, you know, courts all over the country, local, state and federal, also even up to the Supreme Court, people are supersensitive right now to how their ballots are being managed and what access they have to the ballot box. And so I'd say this is probably gonna be the safest election in American history because so many people have been talking about it for so long. The problem is it's awfully hard to prove a negative Jihye Lee is often hard to prove. There was no fraud. Well, that's absolutely right. And that's why we depend on the court says Rick was just talking about in 2020, you saw 60, 70 cases. There was no evidence of widespread fraud that would have overturned any of these elections, which is why it was thrown out. But, you know, people do have a right to contest if they feel like they weren't given the proper count and they deal with it when it's within a margin. Joe was just talking about that in Pennsylvania with WIN 1 percent. So we will see a lot of that this year. But we do have to accept the results of those when they come out. Otherwise, we have a real problem in a democracy. We depend on the courts. Jeannie says, Rick, do we depend on the courts? Because we had all those court challenges, for example, to the Trump issues and they were all rejected. And yet it didn't stop people from saying it was still front, including the candidate for Senate and for governor and for secretary of state in Arizona. So fraud used to be a thing you investigated and determined and tried to fix. If you found it now, fraud is a political issue. Right. I mean, fraud is not actually something that happens at the ballot box. It's what you talk about in relation to running down the institutions of our democracy. And it could be like anything else, but it's become a political issue. And and so this will be the first election cycle that I will watch. Candidates who win election claim fraud. And I've always wondered if I'd ever see that happen. And I think I'm already in the process of seeing it today. We saw that in the primaries who carry late running for governor. Now, the Zona, she won the primary and she still claims there's fraud. So what is that about you? Why does that make sense? It doesn't make sense to me. But, you know, we may see that she's already today started talking about problems at the polls. And she if you believe the public opinion polling, she is very likely to win this race. So we will have an example of a governor who wins, who is also claiming fraud. And that is something that is highly unusual. But we have seen we saw to a certain extent in 2016 as well. So we are in an era and with this is happening and I think we're going to continue to see it. Thanks so much to Jihye Lee Zeno and Rick Davis. They will be with us throughout the evening, I'm delighted to say. Meantime, we also want to be able to keep checking in on the markets. And for that, we're going to turn to our colleague over in Hong Kong, David English. So, David, how are the markets doing over there? Well, doing nothing as far as U.S. assets are concerned. So we have been up and running for most of these contracts for just over an hour from 9:00, I guess, like you guys. Markets are really just waiting to get more clarity on this. I mean, I can't really go much further when you look at the lack of moves we're seeing right now. The dollar, of course, is coming up quite a steep three day drop. I mean, we took out the 50 day moving average, at least in this specific measure. So maybe some repositioning as Asia really gets underway. Let's also look at crypto, right? That's also a very big story as well. I mean, 1850, 18, 500 is essentially where we were. We have been trading for bitcoin. A lot of these crypto related assets trading across the region. You have a lot in Japan. You have a lot in South Korea, as you can see, feeling the pressure here. I mean, it's it's a very fluid situation, this looming transaction between RTX and buying ISE. I want to get into the details of that one. But certainly uncertainty is pushing everything down very quickly here. Let me just end on this. We're looking at the rest of the Asia Pacific. We're up, I think, nine or 10 out of the last ten or twelve. Right now, we're moving into these open markets here in Hong Kong, it up on the Chinese mainland. It looks like we might get a bit there. We'll see what happens. The case numbers are moving up and they just announce about 30 minutes back the lockdown of a second district day. It and China's fourth largest city by GDP. We'll track that very, very closely. David, back to you. David, it is the story again and again. Again, that Covid zero policy in China. Thank you so much, David Ingles. He'll be joining us throughout the evening to keep us up abreast of what's going on the markets. Coming up here, we're going to go to Pennsylvania to take a look at the latest in that critical Senate race there. And still ahead, this is coverage of the 2022 midterms on Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg special coverage of the midterms 2020 to Mark David Westin will go to another critical state in the battle for control, the Senate. And that is, of course, Pennsylvania. Joining us now from Philadelphia is Bloomberg's Kelly Line. So, Kelly, tell us about the Pennsylvania Senate race in particular. Well, this is one that is crucial for deciding the ultimate balance of power. It is the Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, up against Republican TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz. And the polls closed about 15 minutes ago. So only about 4 percent of the votes are in, according to the estimates of the Associated Press. At the moment, Fetterman is leading by about 84 percent versus about 14 percent for Mehmet Oz. And then in the gubernatorial race, Josh SHAPIRO is leading as well with about 88 and a half percent of the vote. But again, it's only 4 percent of votes counted at this point. And here in Pennsylvania, it could be days before we have a full and final tally, because mail in ballots of which there were more than one point two million, couldn't begin to be counted until 7:00 a.m. this morning. So election officials have warned that it is highly unlikely we will have an end result by the end of tonight or even by tomorrow. And mail in ballots here also getting very contentious after a state Supreme Court ruling last week that said any ballot that did not have the date on the outside of the envelope should not be counted. You've seen Democratic parties as well as John Fetterman filing suit to counteract that, to overturn that. That is a legal battle that will likely play out over the coming days or something. We'll have to continue to watch as we watch the results come in tonight. But again, only 4 percent of votes are counted thus far. David, yet another critical state where we may have to be very, very patient. Thank you so much for viewers. Kailey Leinz in Philadelphia becoming a killer for reports from Pennsylvania. From time to time. In the meantime, I want to turn now to Libby Cantrell. She's managing director and head of public policy at PIMCO. We often turn to Libby to really put this all in perspective, particularly for the Bloomberg audience. And what is really at stake in this election for Wall Street, for the economy, for business. So what is what is at stake, Libby? Hi. Hi, David. Good evening. I mean, well, what is at stake? I mean, honestly, gridlock is at stake. That looks like the most likely outcome here with Republicans most likely flipping the House, of course. That's consistent with with history. On average, the party out of power wins 26 seats in the House since World War 2. And so, again, that looks likely to happen tonight. I think the big question, though, is what happens to the Senate? And now in terms of the policy and market implications, probably not all that different. As long as the Republicans flip the House, as long as they have some majority in the House, again, they'll be able to obstruct. They'll be able to provide oversight and what have you. So I think that's really where the focus for the markets has been and will be tonight. And again, much of that is priced in. I think there is the expectation that the House will flip. Really, the question is sort of how big the margin would be. Well, we'll take us into that, Libby. In an economy which arguably is overheated. We have inflation we still don't have under control. Good luck. Doesn't sound so bad. But if we turn into a recession, that might change. Yeah, that's right. And that's that's something, David, that we have him go have been talking to our clients about for really four months is that there are certainly upsides to to gridlock, to to maybe oversight as depending on what your partisan leaning is. And however, maybe a downside here is the fact that there likely will be a much higher threshold for additional fiscal support. Our expectation is that the economy will likely slow going into the new year if there is a recession, that will likely be shallow. But I think the point here for the markets is even if it were a deeper recession, as long as Republicans control one chamber, if not two chambers, at the threshold for any sort of additional fiscal support will be will be much higher again, even if there is a deeper recession. Because, of course, as you know, David, usually the party out of the White House does not like to help the White House, especially going into a presidential cycle. And that would be no different next year. Let me one more. And this is the big one we've talked to the various lawmakers about. I wonder what PIMCO view on this is. And that's the debt ceiling, because there's some threats from some Republicans. They might actually hold that hostage to get some things that they really want. A lot of lawmakers say, boy, that really would be so awful. What is your view? Is that a realistic possibility? Is there a real danger there? Yes. Say, David, of course, we have to take that threat seriously. We're one of the biggest active debt managers in the world. So, you know, we do take those those threats hostage. I would say, however, that we have, of course, seen this movie before. And usually or all the time, every time this has happened in history, usually one party blinks. And and while, you know, presumed Speaker McCarthy, if Republicans win tonight in the House and he did say that he will likely use the leverage of the debt ceiling to to deal to cut try to cut spending, he. Also said, importantly, what you think has sort of been lost by some of the press reporting that he wouldn't necessarily take it to the brink as well. And you have to remember, David, that just the proximity to 2024 we're talking about, we're going to probably increase the debt ceiling. You know, the third quarter, fourth quarter of 2023 24, right around the corner. Republicans will not want to put the White House in jeopardy by, you know, again, by IBEX taking us to the brink or the debt ceiling limit. If the Republicans do take majority in the House. We don't know that will happen. Does it matter how big the margin is, how much leeway perhaps Kevin McCarthy has? Yeah. That's and that's again, Dave. Exactly right. I mean, we and we have been sort of impressing upon our our clients here that this is important. So it's sort of the bigger issue is, of course, if Republicans flip the House, but then the margin by which they do so, because you honestly going into 2020 for a 10 to 20 seat majority looks very different from a 30 to 40 seat majority. If it's the latter, Republicans have a very good night, a red wave, if you will. And then it's going to be much harder for Democrats to take back the House in 2024, sort of regardless of what happens to the White House so that the margin does matter as we think. And, you know, as we look into to 2024. OK, let me thank you very much. So great to have you with us. Olympic Cantrell, she's managing director and head of public policy at PIMCO. As we look into the questions of what really could be at stake, depending on what happens in an election, we want to turn the question of foreign policy. And for that, we turn to Bloomberg watching correspond Andrew Horton, who covers foreign policy here in Washington. So I guess the thing a lot of his money is Ukraine. Yes. And that's because of Kevin McCarthy, who's likely going to get that gavel. He said there's not gonna be a blank check anymore. We should know he's walked some of this back and he said it's really about accountability. How can there be be a blank check? But a lot of Republicans, senior members, especially in the Senate, have had to come out. Rick Scott recently to really affirm their commitment to Ukraine, because fringe members of their party, like Marjorie Taylor Green, was at a Trump rally and she said not a penny more to Ukraine. This is something that they are trying to tell their voters. We're not going to shake it up that much. There just might be a little bit more checks and balances. No one's going out voting on foreign policy. But this is an issue that is resonating. Wall Street Journal ran a number of polls this year, the most recent one. You do see a shift in Republican voters, but that's, of course, because people are worried about domestic issues like inflation. Of course, Ukraine is upper most perhaps in people's minds because we're a policy. But let's be frank, Frank. China over the next generation will be the larger foreign policy issue. Does it make a difference how it goes in the Congress on China? Because it seems like that's one thing that sort of bipartisan agreement on. You'd be hard pressed to find someone in Washington, D.C., who doesn't want to take China to task. Right. This is something that not just resonates with voters, but they can work on a bipartisan basis on the CHIPS Act people, politicians went home and they said, we got this done. And this is to bring more chip manufacturing in the United States is how we can be competitive with China. The Biden administration has pretty much followed along with the Trump administration did tariffs are still in place, sweeping regulations when it comes to semiconductor and this advanced technology. Beijing is very much so up in arms from from the Commerce Department in early October. So that's where they're going to really have his bipartisan support is going to be in China. A bipartisan Washington right now. This is one area, right? A scapegoat. And it's Beijing. That's going to be interesting, actually, because right after these midterms, we're expecting President Biden to sit down with Xi Jinping. He's also going to be at the G 20. As you will, as I recall. OK. Thank you so much to Bloomberg's Annmarie Horden. When I come back now to our panel right here is Rick Davis, Stone Hawk Capital and Jeannie Zeno of Iona University. So let's talk about foreign policy. It doesn't make a difference. Gee, do you think whether Democrats or Republicans control the House or the Senate? It absolutely does. I mean, you, Anne-Marie, you William re we're just talking about some of those issues from aid for Ukraine, issues involving China and trade. I would also add there climate change. There are some real differences in terms of the parties on issues of climate change. And we saw the president and the Democrats pass the IRS and the implementation of that is going to be affected by who controls this Congress. So those issues you add to that, Taiwan, which has been an issue of real concern for members of Congress. I expect, for instance, Kevin McCarthy, you were just talking about if he becomes speaker to make a visit to Taiwan, emulating what his predecessor, Nancy Pelosi has done. So I think there is enormous implications for a change either at the House or the Senate level. Rick, pick up on the climate issue because we just have COP 27 over Sharm el Sheikh. Is it baked in the cake at this point, essentially through the Inflation Reduction Act, because a lot of money appropriated? Or can the Republicans really make a difference there? Do they want to? Yeah, I think that they'll probably not mess with what's in there because it's just going to get vetoed by the president if they give him a bill that offset some of that. But it means nothing new is going to happen for sure. All right. And then a question by our allies. Around the world, those we were just meeting with in Sharm el-Sheikh for the cop 27 is what leadership can the U.S. give us? If Congress isn't onboard and we saw what kind of withdrawal we can make when we have someone like Donald Trump is president in these various organizations around climate. And so how really effective will the bite administration be if they can't get anything passed in the next two years? The when we think about climate, we think about renewables. There's a flip side, which is fossil fuels, and that the Republicans have made no secret of the fact that if they're in control, they want more exploration, more pipelines, they want more drilling, things like that. Can they get that done? If a majority in the House and or the Senate, you know, they're going to face some pushback probably from the president. We heard him say this the other day, much to the dismay of his own party member, Joe Manchin, you know. Yeah. Yes. And so I do think that and I think there's something to be said about this issue in foreign policy of consistency, as Rick was just talking about. You see changes in party at both the House and the Senate level impact the issue of consistency in all of these areas. And our allies then cannot count on who we may be and what we will support, whether it's climate change, whether it's issues involving energy, whether it's our role in NATO and you go through the list. So I think it's really important people around the world watching what happens in the United States for those reasons. OK. Terrific discussion. Thank you so very much. That's Rick Davis of St. Caught Capital and Jeannie Shan Zeno of Iona University. They'll be sticking with us. They are, after all, our Bloomberg political contributors. Coming up, we're going to take a look at the Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. That's coming up next on our very special coverage of midterms 2022. Here on Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg special coverage of midterms 2022. I'm David Westin. We're going to go back now to our colleague Joe. Matthew had the results, Wolf, because we do have some results now, Joe. We sure do. A couple of important races called here, David, a couple of historic races, actually, with regard to gubernatorial races. We're going to start in Maryland, this time with West More. The race being called by the Associated Press in an historic turnout here. It was expected. But we have the first black governor for the state of Maryland here, of course, beating Dan Cox, a Donald Trump endorsed candidate in Massachusetts. Also, the race called for governor there as well. Maura Healey, as you can see, leading Jeff Deal in the early going here. Maura Healey becomes the first female governor of the state of Massachusetts, also the first openly LGBTQ governor. Again, not a surprise. Far ahead in the polls before the race was called. And I'll add one more for you. As you mentioned earlier, David, the state of Florida and Rhonda Santos. Not a shocker here. The Republican who, of course, is expected to run for president, if not in 24, maybe someday, depends on what Donald Trump decides. And a fairly easy victory over Democrat Charlie Crist. So that's where we stand there. While we're in Florida, though, I do want to mention the race for Senate. Again, not a huge shocker, but an early call here for Marco Rubio, of course, the Republican incumbent beating Congresswoman Val Deming, the Democrat. As we keep in mind here, the razor thin majority, if I can even call it that, for Democrats in the U.S. Senate, it's a 50/50 split. Of course, the vice president makes that a Democratic majority. But we're going to be watching for any pickups here that Republicans make or any losses, if I can put it that way, that Democrats have over the course of the night. And David, this, again, could be a very long wait for some of these races to come in with toss ups across the country. I'll send it back to you. Definitely. Do you for any of those pickups, Joe, throughout the night. Thank you so much to Joe Matthew. I want to go to one of the critical races here, which is in Georgia for Senate. And we want to turn now to our colleague, Philly House, who is down in Georgia covering a for so Bill. What do we know so far about the voting patterns in Georgia today? Well, something very interesting in that, of course, in Georgia, where Herschel Walker is trying to unseat Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. He needs to get 50 percent or more to win or we go to a runoff. Right now, Warnock is winning by 60 thousand votes with about 33 percent reporting. Meanwhile, in the governor's race, the Republican Covid temp, Brian Camp is up by 60000 votes over his challenge over over water. I mean, I'm sorry. He's got thousand more votes than Herschel Walker. Both are trailing their Democratic opponents. But Democratic precincts reporting earlier than Republicans. The upshot is people are voting for Republican Brian Kemp for governor. And in some of those people are crossing party lines and voting for Democratic Warnock for senator. It doesn't look good for Hershel, but of course, only 30 percent of the vote is in. And that's what we know so far. It's still very early. Bill, what about the process itself? We're hearing some issues in Maricopa County, in Arizona. Obviously, Pennsylvania has a lot of ballots have yet to be counted. They can start till 7:00 this morning. How's it going in Georgia? Well, Georgia has had some problems opening up some precincts. And, for instance, in Cobb County, north of Atlanta and later on in the day, but not to the extent of Arizona, Maricopa County state, the secretary of state, his office doesn't think there's going to be that many problems. Some have been extended hours, some voting is still occurring and some very minor number of districts. So that does not appear to be a problem in Georgia right now. So, Bill, as you know, in various states, you have a phenomenon sort of like two states within one state. You have the urban. You have the rural. Is that true in Georgia? Because I think that's been true historically, particularly around Atlanta, right? Well, that's absolutely true. Georgia is famously now known as a purple state. It once had been a red ruby state. And a lot of that is because of the influx of new voters and new residents to Georgia, particularly in the Atlanta area. But the other areas, for instance, down toward Columbus, Lumpkin, Macon. Those are still ruby red. So it's very much two types of states in one. Okay, Billy, thank you so very much. Billy House will be reporting throughout the evening from Georgia for us here. He covers Congress for Bloomberg. Now want to come back to our political contributors. Rick Davis of St. Claude Capital and Jeannie Shand Zeno of Ione University. So let's talk about some of the cross tabs and specifically talk about, for example, urban versus rural. How important could that be in some of these key races? Yeah. So we've seen gains by the Republican Party and a lot of these rural districts since Donald Trump's presidency in 16. But we really saw it in full display in the governor's race two years ago in Virginia, where a young Ken was able to poll much higher margins in rural districts, basically taking over the franchise of sort of white blue collar families in rural areas, which used to be the bread and butter of a lot of Democratic candidates. So the question we're going to see around the country today is, are these rural countries, are counties going to vote the way they did in Virginia or are they going to hold for for the Democrats? The Democrats desperately need to not lose their edge with these white blue collar voters. So what about the urban vote for Democrats? Is it as solid as it used to be? It's an open question in part. You know, Democrats have been worried in this cycle that African-American voters are not going to turn out in the numbers they need them to as a key component of their base. And so we've seen, for instance, former President Barack Obama has been out on the stump trying to encourage this get out the vote. So that's critical. And the other group that Democrats are keenly interested in are young people. So these would be people centered around the college and university areas in places like Madison, Wisconsin and others. Those young people need to go out in order for Democrats to get that vote drive that they need. So they're keenly interested in those. And I would add to what Rick was saying, Republicans fighting for that wealthy suburban vote, and we've seen them really go after that vote, particularly as it pertains to women in those areas. Rick, I'm I imagine do we hear about the young voters almost every election we have? It's sort of like the great white whale out there. We keep searching for it and never quite comes in. Am I wrong about that? Well, sometimes it plays an inordinate role. The question is, do they actually show up this year? We've got a whole new cast of characters like the millennial voters are really starting to show up and in the pipeline of voters in these various contests. And so the question is, are millennials going to be able to make a difference this time when they didn't really in 2020? So I'm skeptical. I haven't seen burning issues. When we saw cannabis on the ballot and a lot of states, you know, 10 years ago, we saw a rise in voters who are young. Maybe the overturning of Roe v. Wade motivates some of these voters to get to the polls. We'll see soon. Well, let's talk about that. Exactly, Genie, because remember the Kansas vote that really surprised a lot of people because there's an amendment there that really protected abortion and they turned out in big numbers. Do we expect anything like that because of the Dobbs decision this time? You know, I think we may if we do see an uptick in young voters, particularly young women voters, I think a lot of that will be attributed to the Dobbs decision. I have to tell you, ISE just on a campus and young people maybe not as impacted directly by economic issues if they're still in colleges and universities, but they are directly impacted by the Dobbs decision. And I have to say about 70 percent of the questions I heard had to do with that decision now. The question is, does that translate into voting because you can care about something and not necessarily turnout. And if you pay attention to the national polls, obviously things like abortion do not rank that high for most Americans. It's basically about inflation. And the economy isn't a genie. Overwhelmingly about inflation. The economy. Cost of living for Americans as they go to the polls. Absolutely. And particularly in blue states where people feel like the right to choose is secure, like my home state of New York. That's not going to play. But in this in a state like Kansas, where there is a fear that that rate could be overturned or taken away, we had, at least in that one instance, seen turnout go up. So, Rick, when it comes to the economy and inflation, it's generally thought that the Republicans have maybe a better argument this time around. What about something? We talked to Abigail Spanier from Virginia, a Democrat, moderate Democrat. She said, look, I was always concerned about it. What are the prospects for a Democrat to run almost against their own party on that issue and say, look, I'm different. I've been concerned about affordability for you all along. Well, she's a great example because that's exactly what she's done. She ran against Nancy Pelosi and her leadership in the House. She's run against the policies on inflation in the economy of the Biden administration. I mean, honestly, she sounds more like a Republican. Every time I see her out in the stump, the real question is, is this cycle so strong for Republicans that it's going to just wash over the fact that she's really been a bipartisan figure in the in the House of Representatives? I suspect the politics of the cycle is going to overwhelm her and probably not have. That position that she's taken, which is really bipartisan, save in the election and she's not just the politics of Psycho, but the history, the cycle. We should mention that presidential approval rating and how many times since we award to going into that midterm election, presidents with their approval in the 40s really lose a lot of seats. Yeah, almost every time. And they lose in the House 28. In the Senate, four. So if you look at that, it's not going to be a good night for Democrats. And I think many Democrats feel if this is a bad night for them, one of the key reasons is because they didn't listen to their own base to Americans when they were saying they're worried about the cost of living, they're worried about inflation. Democrats for a while said inflation was transitory. Don't worry about it. They were, you know, answering and listening to what the people were talking about. And I think there's going to be a lot of frustration on the part of Democrats if this night isn't a good one for the records of these runaway Republican campaigns. Do you buy that? The Democrat Party will have a forgive the expression come to Jesus moment, or will they say, look at its history. It always happens that way. It's not our fault. So I think they better rely on history because of its come to Jesus. They are going to see a lot of the other guy. Look, I mean, when you take George Bush out in 2001 in his midterm, people who had this approval rating, presidents, 44 percent have an average of over 40 seats lost in the House of Representatives. So, you know, when you take the aberrations out and you say everybody who's had a 42 or 44 percent approval rating, what happened to them in their midterm? It's pretty dire. And so I don't think anybody can escape history, but it'll be interesting to see who the Democrats blame it on. If indeed, history repeats itself tonight, OK. Rick Davis of St. Clair Capital Injections in Ohio, only university will be staying with us. And as we go to break, I sure we're going to have some video of Marco Rubio, who now has been called for the next senator who keep his seat. Senator, he's speaking down there live in Florida. And coming up, we're going to take a look at how the financial sector is playing in the midterms with Wall Street votes. That's next on Bloomberg's with special coverage of the midterms. This is Bloomberg special coverage of midterms 2022 I'm David Westin. We want its cover exactly what this election means for Wall Street and for that we turn to our Wall Street votes. REPORTER Sonali Basak. She joins us now with a special guest who spent a fair amount of time on Wall Street. Sonali, you also spent a fair amount of time on Washington. David, I'm joined now by Jake Siewert. He's the head of Global Public Policy and Political Risk over at Warburg Pincus. You might remember him from his days at Goldman Sachs and also, as previously, the White House press secretary for a time. So, you know, if you think about what we've been talking about so much on this program, in anticipation of at least partially red wave over in Washington and the meaning of what that could mean for gridlock, usually that's a good thing for Wall Street, for big business, but not always. And I'm wondering, what is the cost of gridlock in Washington? Well, for for the country, the gridlock could be can be damaging because we have long term challenges on the fiscal side on immigration, where we can use some bipartisan effort to solve some of these problems and problems that are really intractable in a lot of ways, but could use some some some Washington action is probably not going to happen. Right. It's really hard in this polarized world to imagine a lot of progress on those critical issues, but business will be OK with that business after a lot of instability over the last four years and political instability. Businesses will. Enjoy having a sort of stable macroeconomic environment. If we get there. But but a stable policy environment where they can make decisions and know that the world isn't going to change dramatically. So for a short term investment perspective, it's not all bad. But as a country, I do think we need some action in some ways to to break those things down. It's hard to imagine that happening after after the election. Well, let's just just think about immigration. A lot of your former colleagues, current colleagues have brought that up to me as a key issue. Jamie, Diane puts it in most of his annual letters. It's being a huge problem for the workforce in America. So do you really believe that's not somewhere we would see any movement? And are your peers fighting for it at all? Besides writing it in a letter? I think it's not a it's not a really it's not an issue that motivates a lot of business leaders. It gets them really passionate. They get more excited about sort of interest rates, inflation and the macroeconomic environment, but they all recognize the importance of it in Covid set us back a little bit because immigration slowed down for a lot of natural reasons during the pandemic and we haven't had a really coherent immigration policy for a long time. But the strength this country's always been attracting the best and the brightest great entrepreneurs. And it's really hard to do that right now because the laws haven't sort of caught up with the reality. You talked about inflation. You talked about the economy at large. What about the event of a potential recession? How are you preparing for that? And what is the worry that a gridlock would mean no support for the economy or not a lot of support for the economy moving forward? Well, I don't think. I don't think gridlock on the fiscal side is going to matter all that much. Right now, this is really all about the Fed and and for most investors, most business people making decisions right now. There are almost a hundred percent focus on what the Fed is doing. What are the chances of success in managing to beat back inflation without causing a recession? And my old colleagues at Goldman Sachs put the the percentage of recession, the probability of recession at 35 percent. They're the most optimistic on the street. I hope they're right. But that's really what people are paying attention to right now. So one of the things we've talked about before is the things that are bipartisan. One of those things is the approach to China, for example. How much is that a concern for a business like yours that does operate globally? Does it really start to put some fear into the folks that are operating in China and what that means in terms of any potential future issues? Well, I do think I do think there's some probability that the Republicans will put a greater focus on China and some of the issues there. And so I think that's already baked in to the assumptions that most people making that tensions are going to keep increasing a little bit. And so that's that's already sort of baked into everyone's assumptions about how to do business going forward. But it took us 30 years to build economies that since really since China entered the WTO in 1999. But even before that, when the economies became tightly integrated and it's really hard for these economies to unravel overnight. I mean, we're very, very closely. A lot of businesses, all kinds of businesses are very closely intertwined. And it's not going to pull apart overnight. I don't think the administration is suggesting they do that, nor are the leaders. The Republican Party there is putting a spotlight on some of the issues that they're concerned about. And you saw what the administration did on chips and some other things like that. There's going to be more tension in certain sectors. Well, even when you talk to lawmakers that had testified or, you know, questioned the bankers testifying in Washington just weeks ago, one of the main questions was, will you pull business from China? If there were to be an invasion of Taiwan? You know, when you look at the rhetoric between lawmakers and the executives that are in front of them, what does it sound like? Yeah, I think businesses is used to that now getting questions like that. And I think most of them can deal with that. I thought the bankers handled that really well. You know, there's people understand there's going to allow scrutiny of their operations in China and what they're doing there. But as I said, virtually every manufacturing business has some relationship with with China and some supply chain that's dependent on China. And that's not going to unravel overnight. People can invest and a lot of people are investing in places like Vietnam and India and in the Philippines and other places like that, which are which are making a play right now to attract more foreign direct investment and successful ones. But it's going to take years and years to rebuild supply chains and onshore restore. Those things aren't going to happen overnight. Jake, you have a unique view because I know that you do keep close ties to your friends in Washington and your contacts in Washington as well as across Wall Street. What are the races they're watching right now and for what reasons? Well, I mean, I to listen. Everyone has their own personal races that they pay attention to for whatever reason. Listen, I was at the White House in 1994 as young, a lot younger. But I remember it was brutal to sit there and watch people that you'd worked with really closely lose elections and a lot of people. Elections, you didn't you didn't think would happen. I don't know what's gonna happen tonight. We don't know what's going to happen tonight. But I do know that the people in the White House in this in this White House are veteran of veterans of that time. So Steve Fischetti, Ron Clay and Bruce Reed. Neera Tanden, John Podesta, they all worked in the Clinton White House in the late 90s and in the Obama White House when you had divided government and they found ways of getting things done. So you've got a core group of people around the president who know how to work with Republicans. I'm not saying it's easy, but when you do manage to get a consensus on some things, then it sticks a lot better than it does when it's just a purely party line vote. So then how does what happens tonight? What happens in the next couple of weeks? How does that set us up for 2024? Well, I mean, listen, 2024 is a long ways away and we don't know what's happening tonight. So it's really hard to speculate. But it's going to be. Listen, it's going to be a tough fought campaign. Every presidential election now seems to be very close. Right. And so it's very hard to handicap right now where if if Republicans gain control of the House, you're going to see the president will have a little bit of a foil. And I think one of the issues the president's had is with a 50 50 Senate. It was really hard to get things done as we saw. He did get a lot of things done, infrastructure, the Inflation Reduction Act, a lot of work on climate, a lot of work on Covid. But it was brutally hard and the expectations were out of whack with reality. I think expectations would be a lot more grounded going forward. Founded expectations both for Wall Street and Washington. David, thank you so much. Back to you. Thank you so much, Chanel and J.C.. That was a terrific discussion. We're back now with our political contributors Rick Davis and Jeannie Shanahan. So, Jeannie, let's talk about the economy a little bit coming off this Wall Street folks report. First of all, what role it has played in this election? I think that a lot of Democrats don't think it did them any favors. It didn't. I mean, with inflation at a 40 year high, we cannot be surprised that this is the number one issue on voters minds as they head to the polls. The cost of living, we see it around us, not just gas. We see it with food. We see it with the cost of housing and everything else. And voters are feeling that. And that's the responsibility of the Democrats who very narrowly control Washington. They needed to respond to that. Most voters feel they haven't. And so that's what we're going to see play out tonight. You know, a lot of what we'll see will be a response to issues involving the economy. And of course, midterms are always a referendum on the president. And people do not feel that he has done a good enough job when it comes to the economy. And we're going to see that play out tonight, which Rick raises a question. What comes next? I mean, sure, we have inflation. That's a really big problem here. And we have a lot of jobs, lots more jobs than we did at the beginning, this thing. If, in fact, we headed to recession and we start losing jobs, unemployment goes up, then to some extent the Republicans might be on the hook for that. You know, it'll be interesting to see how this administration plays out because, look, they have been out to lunch when it comes to battling inflation first. They said there was transient inflation and that didn't work out for him. Then they said, oh, the Fed's in charge of fixing that inflation thing. And that didn't work out for him. And then gas prices went up and there was a direct correlation between Republican success and gas prices. And they realized, oh, we've got to do something about that. And they really haven't even accomplished that task. So if they get stung with a recession, my guess is it's going to probably be Joe Biden's recession. It's his inflation. And if the fix and inflation is to drive us into a recession, then it's not Congress that did that. It's the Fed and the Biden administration, I think, with the recession. But if you actually do have increasing numbers of people unemployed and the Democrats in the minority, let's assume that happens, are proposing things to get them back to work. And the Republicans are saying, no, no, no, no, no, we want to be prudent. Doesn't that hurt them? You know, look, I mean, Republicans have to have their own plans, right? They have to be able to respond to a crisis like that, where if you have the kind of unemployment that goes along with a recession and then some people saying you have to have the unemployment to avoid too much of a recession and get the inflation down, then then you're going to have to have some fixes. And those are going to be programs that support people like the unemployed employment insurance that was going on during the Covid era policies. And so if if the Republicans do nothing. Sure. They could be culpable. But generally, presidents are the leaders, right? Their leaders, the country. They take it on the chin if it's bad and they get the pat on the back of it's good. And I think in this administration, they own this economy. And that goes along with jobs and recession. Do you we just heard from Wall Street, the Wall Street folks segment, and there was a time in I mean, really generally Democrats thought to be on the side of the little guy and the worker. And Republicans were more on the side of the big corporations. Not sure that's true anymore. I'm not sure a lot of Republicans had a lot of friends in seaweeds. No. That's right. And this is one of the many shifts we've seen in the party. And, you know, it's gonna be interesting to watch how this plays out in a lot of it is going to depend on if Republicans take Congress and by what margin? What do they propose to handle this? You know, for instance, one thing I'm really curious to watch is what do they do in the area of social media and tech? Because we do see a strange, you know, sort of bedfellows between people in the Democratic side and Republican side. Interested in regulation in that space, which is not where you would normally find the Republican Party of the past. Another issue I'm really curious to watch in a very different way is going to be how they handle the IRS because this is something that has played well on the campaign trail. You know, we have a new commissioner there. They have 80 billion dollars from the IRS. They want to hire and Republicans. That I think is going to be one of the first things they tackle is trying to make sure that we aren't seeing an increase in auditors in that space. Getting more orders might give us more money in the Treasury, which help might have the deficit. Is the Republican Party going to do anything with the deficit? You know, they say they are going to you know, but both parties have been pretty lame when it comes to reducing deficit. This administration has actually done a pretty good job of talking about the reductions that have come in place because of the policies it had, including the growing economy. And so that has at least brought it back up to the fore. Will Republicans actually start to act like Republicans are not big spenders like they have in the past and actually do something to control could control government spending and reduce the deficit that I think the jury's still out? Well, it leads is actually perhaps in the debt ceiling discussion because there are reports now that some Republicans would like to use that to address issues of entitlements, Social Security indexing, for example, things like that. Is there any real prospect that people keep talking about that? Gee, you know, if they do that, I think that would be something that the Democrats would welcome. Because they do, you know, this is something they have tried to use on the campaign trail. Democrats have against people like Senator Scott who proposed some of this. But we are in probably for a really tough debt ceiling fight. If Republicans take Congress and of course, there's many people who believe that the United States having this debt ceiling itself needs to be addressed because it is a political football that has not served our economic interests. Is there any real prospect, Rick, that the Republicans will drive us all over the side of the cliff on debt ceiling and actually default? Probably not. But I think they'll get something for their cooperation. And it like we've seen in the past, spending limits like Graham Rudman, we've seen sequestration. There are ways to try and put into the budget, you know, systemic ways of reducing government spending that cut all the way across the government. So that would include defense spending and that would include domestic policies, including entitlements. And so I would bet that Republicans, based on what they've said in the election cycle, will try to use all the leverage they have. And obviously, debt limit is a very big leverage item for anybody who controls the House. So entitlements is so much the issue here is that you're going to touch that for the reason you describe, because whoever brings up the other will blame for the other one blames them. And that's exactly what Democrats have tried to do. You know, we do need to address the issue of entitlements in this country. We do need to address Social Security and Medicare. But it is this third rail of politics that you simply cannot touch and survive in an election season. So nothing made Biden and the Democrats more gleeful than when it was raised. And we, of course, heard Mitch McConnell say, no, that is not our plan. So I don't suspect. As we look, you know, right into 2024 that the Republicans touch it. It would be political suicide. Really bipartisan news about a commission to me. No question about it. Thanks so much to Rick Davis of Stone Caught Capital, Angie Shan Zeno of Iona University. They're going to be staying with us. Coming up, the polls are closing in the critical states of Arizona, Michigan, New York and Wisconsin. We're going to bring you whatever results we have on this special coverage, Michael Bloomberg of the midterm 2022. From our studios in Washington, D.C. to our television, radio and quick take audiences worldwide. This is Bloomberg special coverage of the 2022 midterm elections. I'm David Westin. It is 9 o'clock in the East Coast. That means a lot more polls are closing. And to bring us up to speed specifically on what we know at this point in the midterm elections. We turn now to Joe Matthews. Joe? Well, David, thank you. We're actually just crossing another time zone here, if you will. And another big set of polls closing as we look west. And a pretty good bash for those of us who are listening in our radio audience, 15 states here on the map with polls closing right now and a couple of very important races that we're going to be watching, states like Arizona, Colorado closing now in Wisconsin. As we mentioned at the outset, a number of toss up races when it comes to the U.S. Senate, races that are simply too close to call. That could last well into tomorrow. Arizona is a pretty good place to start here. And an important contest for governor between Kerry Lake, the Republican Trump endorsed candidate, a former television news anchor who today is claiming fraud in the election cycle, which is something that we'll be talking about with our panel through the evening here. As I mentioned, endorsed by Donald Trump against Katie Hobbs, the Democrat secretary of state in Arizona, who in fact, refused to debate Kerry Lake. We're going to be watching this very closely, along with the race for Senate Mark Kelly, the Democratic incumbent, former astronaut, former Navy captain, and he's been dusted a deadlocked race here against Blake Masters, the Republican, and Donald Trump endorsed candidate funded largely by Peter Teele. In fact, they used to work together. These could be late calls, but now the counting begins. And we're going to be watching these very closely through the course of the evening. I want to mention as well, Wisconsin Ron Johnson, the Republican incumbent against Mandela Barnes. This race closing as well now. This was a seat that Democrats hoped to flip. Polls leading into this election night will lead us to believe that that's going to be a very tall order for Mandela Barnes. We'll keep you posted on these races as we learn more about them. And I do want to mention with regard to the House. This is an important one in the state of Virginia. The Seventh District, Abigail Span Berger, the Democratic incumbent, former CIA officer up against. Yes, Lee Vega, the Republican in this case, who's giving her a real run for her money. This is considered a bellwether as we look for clues into what might happen over the course of the evening. Virginia 7 is one that we're going to be watching closely. David, I'll send it back to you at the desk. Thank you so much, Joe, for those results. Really? We've got to Joe from time to time whenever we have those results. Meantime, we have reporters across the country, including in Arizona and in Florida and in Pennsylvania. Want to go to some of those now. Let's start with Ed Ludlow out in Arizona. So, Ed, what do we know? It took point to Arizonans. A lot of news coming out there, a lot of questions about some of the voting. Yeah. Polls have closed and elections official here in Maricopa County tells me that a motion from a coalition of Republican groups was denied by the court to keep polls open. We've reported all day that some tabulate is at around 60 or sorry, 20 percent of locations across the county here in Maricopa, which accounts for 60 percent of the electorate, have had issues relating to the printers and detecting those ballots that were put through the tabulate. As officials manage to find out what the technical issue was, they started to resolve it in at least 17 locations and said that the fix would work in 60 locations. We care because this has become a very tight race both for the Senate and for the governor's race in the Senate race. Mark Kelly had a wide lead in polls for a long time. He is out fundraised. Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is backed by billionaire pizza tale. But he has closed the gap in recent weeks down to almost a single percentage point by some polls. The Republicans across the ticket, including Carrie Lake, the candidate for governor, have really focused on the idea, the unsubstantiated idea that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election. They have reinforced this idea of unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. And on the other hand, they've kind of moved away from this idea that Arizona is a purple state. I heard you talking with your guest about that all evening. You know, a third of voters in this state is strongly independent. And that's what where we see the Democrats focusing their initiative, trying to reach out to those independent and more moderate Republican voters. They've distanced themselves, the Democrats, from Joe Biden on issues like the border. But we're expecting a tight race. And in around an hour's time, we'll get a prelim result based on seven hundred and eighty thousand early mail ballots that were received by the close of business last Friday. But we do expect a final result not to come for at least a couple of days. While we should have a firmer picture by some point tomorrow where this race stands both very tight. Both really important in the context of the 20 24 presidential election. That is how the Republicans at least are framing the race in this state. Not a big surprise there, but it's shaping up to be one of the big stories so far in this election. Thanks so much to Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow out in Arizona. We do have a race to call now. AP is calling now Chuck Schumer as the next senator, continuing his position as senator from New York, the Democrat. And I believe this will make him the longest serving senator from the state of New York in history. When I turn now to Florida and Bloomberg Quicktake Madison Mills, she's down in Miami and Madison, you already have at least some results down there. We do, and I really want to focus on the 2024 implications of the results this evening, specifically looking at Governor Rhonda Santos decidedly winning his re-election for governor here in Florida, flipping some blue stronghold counties like Miami-Dade, where I am right now, which has been a Democratic bastion for decades. This county did not go to Trump in 2016, 2020, but DeSantis was able to flip it over to his side tonight. Why is that important? This has huge implications if DeSantis is going to run for 2024, of course, he hasn't announced yet, but his gubernatorial campaign, it certainly looked and sounded a lot like a presidential campaign. David, we heard the Santos talking about President Biden more than he spoke about his opponent here for the governor seat, Charlie Crist. He talked about national issues like the economy, inflation, gas prices, and, of course, his anti-war agenda. And I know from sources on his campaign that he is going to move out of the state of Florida in the days and weeks to come, taking that message to other states across the country. Of course, a big question here, former President Trump. He started critiquing DeSantis over the weekend during the Senator Rubio rally today. He told Fox News he knows some unflattering things about Ron DeSantis. So we're going to have to monitor this sort of tete a tete between Trump and De Santis as we move forward. But an important number, I want to point out, 60 percent of Republicans and Republican leaning independents say the GOP should follow Trump's leadership heading into 2024. I spoke with voters today who said they were concerned that Trump might be indicted. So they are going all in on dissenters. These are lifelong Republican voters who had a lot of energy for DeSantis today, and that shows in these election results that we're getting out of Florida tonight. OK. Anderson, thank you so very much. As Bloomberg Quicktake Madison Mills reporting from Miami. Oh, we go to another key state in this midterm election, and that is Pennsylvania. Kailey Leinz is in Philadelphia. We've talked to you before. Kelli, what do we know at this point? Well, David, the reason why this is a key state is because the Senate seat in question is a Republican one that a retiring senator, Pat Toomey. So this is an opportunity for the Democrats to flip a seat. The man trying to do that, of course, is the current lieutenant general, lieutenant governor, rather, John Fetterman, who at the moment with about 11 percent of votes counted, according to the estimate from the Associated Press, is leading the Republican candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, with a margin of about sixty nine percent votes for Fetterman, a significant amount less for Dr. Oz. And you're also seeing the Democratic candidates in the gubernatorial race leading as well. That would be Josh SHAPIRO, the current attorney general leading against the Republican candidate. State Senator Doug Mastery on it now, of course, is again very early. Only 11 percent of votes counted. And a lot of these votes are going to be mail in ballots. One point two million mail in ballots had been returned as of the latest tally from the SEC, the Department of State here in Pennsylvania. And of those, about 70 percent or four from Democratic registered voters. So that means that as we see more mailing ballots being counted, which is a process that could take some time, considering it was only able to start at 7:00 a.m. this morning, we could see more blue votes perhaps than in-person voters, which tend to lean in the more Republican direction. So this could be days before we finally get a result here in Pennsylvania and we could see a lot of litigation around this race as well. Already, the state Supreme Court had ruled last week that you could not count ballots that did not have a date on the outside of the envelope. There were thousands of voters just here in Philadelphia who were told that their ballots, their mail in ballots had issues that they needed to come in and correct. So that could be something that really has an influence on the vote. We'll continue to monitor any litigation, of course, around this, especially if the race is close. Polls coming into tonight indicated it was incredibly close when it comes to the Senate race, less than half a percent margin between ISE and Fetterman. And if the ultimate final tally is a margin of less than half of a percent, it would go to an automated automatic recount. So that could prolong this process even further. So, David, again, tonight, about an hour after polls closed here in Pennsylvania with about 11 percent of the votes and the Democrats are leading early, but again, I would stress it is very early at this point. OK. Thank you so much, Su Keenan reporting from Pennsylvania. We've come back to you, of course, Kailey Leinz an important story that is far from over and right now, even as we speak. Rhonda Sanders is speaking down in Florida. And now I want to go up to Capitol Hill and Bloomberg government reporter Emily Wilkins. So, Emily, one of the questions we really have here is what this could mean potentially for Congress. Obviously, we're looking at who would have majority in both houses of Congress, but it also could have some replications potentially, depending on how it brings out, it comes out for the leadership, especially this talk about the House. I mean, you're absolutely right, David. Here live in the halls of power and the huge question is who is going to really have that power? We have a really good expectation that Republicans are going to be controlling the House next year. That right now really means that Kevin McCarthy, the current House Republican leader, is it likely to become the next speaker? There's really no one who's challenged him. He's got Donald Trump's endorsement, and that has been so key. McCarthy He's done a lot to really caught Trump to make sure he remains on his good side, to make sure that for the members within the House, other Republicans who are really allies of Trump, that McCarthy is making sure to include them in things, to listen to them, to really try to knock it on Trump's bad side. And it's an interesting contrast between what you're seeing in the house and what you're seeing in the Senate, because there is a lot of tension right now between Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump. Their husbands since the January 6th riots on the capital, McConnell blamed Trump for those. And Trump has now hit the campaign trail, saying that McConnell needs to be removed as the head of Republicans in the Senate. McConnell says that he has enough votes within his caucus to stay on, but Trump has started to push Senator Rick Scott of Florida as a potential leader for Republicans in the Senate. Now, of course, how much power that that individual will have really depends on whether Republicans are able to win the Senate. Something that we might not know now for a couple of days or even weeks or even until December, depending on how close various races are. But it certainly will be very interesting to watch in the next weeks and months as those leadership elections play out here in Congress. OK. Thank you so very much as Bloomberg Markets. Emily Wilkins reporting, as she says, from the halls of power up on Capitol Hill. And now the markets may be closed, New York, but they're very much open in Asia. So let's turn now to the Asia Pacific area and Hong Kong, specifically, where our colleague David English is to report on the markets. What's going on? The markets, David? Yeah. So, David, let me start off with, as you alluded to, that, of course, cash markets are shot. We are getting us futures still up and running for just over two hours from now. Just to give you a sense, really? So it's a very, very tight range. This is over two days, of course. That's a swing we had overnight. This is essentially what we're seeing right now. So give or take about 15 points. That's really nothing as far as this is concerned. And perhaps down to when you look at other metrics, for example, NASDAQ Futures, VIX futures. The two year yield you're getting the Bloomberg dollar index. Do when you look at the whole sort of swap, this list of U.S. proxies, if you will. It does indicate, obviously, we're waiting and seeing what happens with the elections. There's also inflation numbers coming through. Right, to watch it very, very closely as it gets AAA, an indication, if you will. Which way to swings. And also, keep in mind, there's very little that little for this market to really beat us up further on the back of, what, a three day run in equity markets. Right. Let's have a look at what's happening this side of the world, 40 minutes into the session here in Hong Kong. This is really the story we've been swinging between gains and losses here as far as MSCI China is concerned. We're focused in on what's happening in the property space. In fact, when you look at this list, this other list of property names, not really modest gains. When you look at some of these, I think we're up 17 to 25 percent across some of these names. But then again, even despite this magnitude, of course, we're simply back to levels of two weeks ago just to show you how bad or this group really is. Essentially, there's some news out there that China might expand its refinancing tool, which might help some of these sort of cash starved property developers. Let me end with a look on the crypto space related stocks across the region here. As you could imagine, that drop overnight into where we are right now here across Asia, Japan, Korea and Hong Kong. Feeling the pressure, of course, as bitcoin and company, obviously feeling the pressure on the back of the uncertainty we're seeing with that potential deal looming large. We're talking, of course, FTSE David. And of course, finance and of course, finance and RTX. How could we not talk about. Thank you so much, David English reporting from Hong Kong. We'll check back in with him on the markets a little bit later on. Coming up here, we're going to speak with Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. This is coverage of the 2022 midterms. Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg special coverage of midterms 2022 David Westin throughout the evening. We want to focus on exactly what will change if Republicans do take over one or even both houses of Congress to help us identify what could change, particularly for Wall Street and for business and for the economy. Welcome now. Bloomberg's critic Gupta. So let's talk about taxes, first of all. What might change if Republicans take over one or both houses? Well, their tax policy and some of the biggest companies, not just in the United States, but in the world, could really change room or a lot of this is Trump era policy that could get either reinstated or extended here. And the one that, of course, comes to mind is this tech or indeed, Bill. The idea that they can technically write off some of their research and development income in the year itself rather than waiting for five years, that completely changes the game when it comes to what the stock might do, what their balance sheet might do. It also talks about just how fast they might grow. Think about Apple introducing new products that all comes from their indeed budget that could be influenced by that talk. Paul tax policy, but not just tech, it's oil as well. Think about some of your biggest oil companies, the windfall oil profits tax that's coming in from President Biden right now. A Republican win in either the House or the Senate could perhaps put a stop to that or at least delay that to some extent. Those are just two from the corporate side. You also have, of course, tax credits coming on, things like Evie's, for example. Think about energy efficiency, all that could be put on pause by any sort of Republican gains. So that's at the federal level in the Congress. As I understand, there are also some state initiatives, haven't you, with wealth tax, perhaps? There are on so many ballots. But the two I want to focus on California and Massachusetts, some of the wealthiest individuals coming out of Silicon Valley, even the hedge fund space think up in Boston, for example, there are two major bills, Prop 30 over in California, about a one point seventy five percent tax on annual income, over two million dollars. That might be a lot to you and me, David. Over in California, not so much. Same deal in Massachusetts, about 4 percent annual income tax. Over one million dollars. Once again, it really does impact those wealthy individuals in finance in Hollywood, in Silicon Valley. It's real money to them. No question about it. Thank you so much, Dr. Gupta. She'll be back to report more on the consequences potentially of this year's election a little later. And now I want to turn to somebody very much involved in tonight's election as Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. And I'm joined once again by Rick Davis and Jeannie Manzano. So, Senator, thank you so much for spending time with us. I have a guess about how you think this might come out, but be specific with me. How do you think this war will end up with the Senate race tonight and as important, why? What I think will happen tonight is having 50 to 53, maybe 54 Republican senators. The reason people are voting for the Republican candidates is inflation, the economy, the price at the pump and the grocery store. They're very concerned about crime in the communities. They want to see more support for law enforcement. They're frustrated with the open border with drugs that are in our communities and really very frustrated with what has happened. As you look at gangs and terrorist known terrorists that have been apprehended, it's that southern border parental rights is another issue. And looking at what children are being taught in school, this is one of those issues that we have all seen continued to grow as parents saw what was happening in school with their children during the Covid pandemic. And also, you know, they're now looking at their daughters that are athletes and competitors. They thought they would get college scholarships. But now you have boys and girls sports and it disadvantages women. So this unsettled attitude of the American voter is why they're voting Republican Central. They come back to where you started there on the economy and inflation. Obviously, the polling that's been done indicates that is the number one concern of most Americans. Go to the polls today. OK. Let's assume, as you suggest, that the Republicans take a majority in the Senate. I'm going to assume that they do that. They're probably getting a majority in the House. What are you going to do about inflation? Will you do with the economy? It would be different. What we have now. Yes. Item number one is to freeze federal spending, federal hiring, federal salaries and make certain that you put a cap on some of these expenditures. That is a way to begin to get this under control. That should be item number one. And then good legislation I've had for about a year now, which would require a two thirds majority vote to pass a spending bill during times of high inflation. And of course, CBO pegs that at 4 percent. If you do that, then that gives you a way for Congress to recoup their Article 1 powers and actually control what is being spent. When you have the president doing student loan forgiveness programs, when he has no authority to do that. That has caused a lot of people to say, how is this happening? How can he pass these executive orders that have such a massive impact? And Congress has no say. Senator, my colleague Janice Manzano has a question. Yes. Senator, you mentioned that one of the issues that people are concerned about and I'm from the state of New York, we hear it all the time, is crime. If the Republicans do take the Senate and and or the House, what is the one thing that you think should happen in that space, which would address the concerns of people both as it pertains to crime more broadly and also securing the border? Yes. So let me give you a couple of things on that. Senator Haggerty and I have a piece of legislation, the Restoring Law and Order Act, which would put more resources to local law enforcement and also would keep these violent criminals locked up. It would require some some timely processing of the rape kits. So that is something that is good. Another provision that I think the House will take up very quickly is to take those eighty seven thousand new IRS agents and turn those positions into positions for local law enforcement and for Border Patrol. Those things would make a big difference. And as a border patrol, as you know, they've said for decades that they need three things. They need a wall or some kind of physical barrier where they cannot have a barrier. They need better technology and they need more officers and agents. If you give them what they say, they need to do their job. I think you will see the border secured, which will have an impact on the crime issue in our communities. Right now, our local law enforcement agencies tell us they're on the front line fighting these drug cartels, fighting the gangs, dealing with the issues that are so heartbreaking about fitting all. We have time for one more. Rick Davis, real quick. We've talked about some of the contrasting issues this election cycle, Senator, but how about China? You've recently taken a trip to Taiwan shortly after Nancy Pelosi did. And it seems to be an area that we might be able to, as Republicans and Democrats agree, to start to push back China's, you know, malign influences, especially in the Pacific. Are there things that we can do as a party to work with the White House to actually helping a united front with China? Yes. And coming against the CCP and their aggressiveness is important not only to Taiwan but to the other island nations that are there in the Indo-Pacific. And we need to be very explicit in stepping forward to making certain that foreign military sales are conducted to Taiwan. So this they have what they need to protect themselves. Helping them move to that asymmetric battle posture is something that will be truly a positive. And you're going to see more emphasis on that. That should be an area holding China and the Chinese Communist Party to account. It is an area of where we should work together to make certain that U.S. corporations are abiding by U.S. law and not abiding and kowtowing to the communist Chinese. OK. Thank you so very much, senators, really a pleasure to have you with us. That's Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. Great to have you, Senator. Thank you for your time. And we're also, of course, have you with us is Rick Davis of St. Caught Capital and Jeannie Shan Zeno, owner of university, fails to be staying with us. So. So what do you make of that? Do they have specifics, Rick, that they can pursue? Yeah, look, I mean, there's gonna be an agenda. You know, answering Jeannie's question about crime, there's obviously things they're going to try and put in there, whether or not the administration is going to go for that or whether they can even get the votes for it. There's gonna be a big question, especially because under any circumstances, it's only going to be a margin of two or three. Exactly. A lot of ambition. Thank you so much to Rick Davis and Jeannie Sands. Coming up, more special coverage of the 2022 midterm elections. And this is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg special coverage of midterms 2022. I'm David West is now nine thirty on the East Coast, which means it's time once again to get a read on our results. And that's from Joe Mathews over at the results. Well, Joe, what do we know? Well, we've got an important call here, David. I mentioned a couple of important congressional seats in states like Virginia that we were gonna be looking at closely as early indicators of what might happen over the course of the night. And we just got a big one. This is the Virginia 10th Congressional District. And in the race called by the Associated Press, Jennifer Weston, the Democratic incumbent here. This is northern Virginia, D.C. suburbs beats Hung Cao, the Republican who was giving her a real run for her money here. This was one of the seats that Democrats were concerned with and concerned about possibly losing. So this is an important call as we look ahead to the rest of the evening here, remembering the House side, 218, that's for control of the House and only a five seat majority, if we can call it that, for Democrats in the House. The Senate is pretty easy math. It's 50 50. And that's why we're watching some very close toss up races really across the country that could take till far beyond tonight for us to have actual results on here. Pennsylvania's a great example where we've had Democrat John Fetterman, the lieutenant governor, just in a dead heat here with Mehmet Oz. Dr. Oz, the former reality TV star endorsed by Donald Trump. For those of us who are listening on the radio here. The percentages here look a bit lopsided because we're just waiting for four more votes to be called. And again, if neither gets over a certain amount here, if they're within a point that's going to go to a recount, a runoff would be the option in Georgia, where Raphael Warnock, the Democrat, is defending his seat against Herschel Walker. These two have been within a point too close to call and one that could take some time if this goes to a runoff. We're going to wait a month to know who won the seat in Georgia. That could mean a month before we know which party controls the Senate. There's one more than I'm going to mention that we're watching in terms of of close races for the Senate. That's North Carolina where we have Ted. But the Republican congressman who is in the lead here by a couple of points against Democrat Sherry Beasley, the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. This is the seat that's being vacated by Republican Richard Burr. It's one that Republicans are trying to hold, one that Democrats would like to flip. And that's why we're going to keep our eyes on these numbers for you, David. So an important early call here, but also some races that we could be waiting a long time for. David, I'll bring it back to you at the desk. Fascinating. Thank you so much, Joe, for bring us up to speed on the results once that we haven't talked about much yet. But it is important start that as Ohio. There's an important reason there between J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan, a congressman for the Senate. We turn now to Bloomberg's Mark NIKKEI out in Ohio. So what do we know about the race out there, Mark? Well, the Senate races is really tightened up here. It's almost tied. Tim Ryan, the Democrats started with a pretty big lead when the early and absentee votes came out. First, advancers caught up as the in-person Election Day votes are tallied. The Republicans are confident that Vance will win this race and maybe even comfortably. But it's spending much more competitive than certainly Republicans thought it was going to be at the beginning of the six mark. I saw that Mike DeWine won the Republican as governor. Does that help? J.D. Vance potentially. It actually might hurt him. The polling before the election was showing that because of ticket splitting going on where I think independents and even some Democrats were voting for DeWine, but not necessarily voting for Obama. So a big victory by DeWine and a close race by Barnes might mean that these voters are splitting their tickets and not supporting Barnes could help. I actually feel like it's a few Republicans in Ohio feel pretty confident that when the votes come in. Barnes will win this race. This was obvious for an open seat as Rob Portman was stepping down, the longtime Republican senator from Ohio. Did Mr. Portman take a position? He endorsed JD event. He did. And he spoke at the election night gathering here in Columbus and also sprinkled press conference at backs with men and maybe the statement that Vance his support for his policy positions on the economy and other issues were more aligned with Ohioans. Interesting. With the race to Ryan, the Democrat made the exact argument that Francis was sort of out of touch with Ohioans and that the Jim right was was much more authentic Ohioans. And dance was an out of touch millionaire. So one of things we're watching here tonight is that that message resonates with moderate and independent voters who might not be ideologically aligned. OK. Mark, thank you so much, reporting from Ohio. That's Bloomberg's Mark NIKKEI. Well, one of the issues this race is visually basically been the integrity of the election process. We heard President Biden, among others, say that democracy is on the ballot. We turn now to the person who's heading up our efforts here in Bloomberg to really monitor the election integrity. She's Wendy Benjamin's and she's Bloomberg deputy managing editor for U.S. government and the economy. So, Wendy, welcome. And we already had some stories coming out of Maricopa County, Arizona. What do we know so far about this election? Well, what we know so far is that the true adherence to Donald Trump's election denying movement are really trying to make something out of nothing so far. In Maricopa County, there was a printer issue. The printers in the ballot tabulations machines didn't have enough ink. And there are. There was a lawsuit by led by the RNC and other Republican officials to try to keep the polls open longer. That was just denied a few minutes ago. The polls are closing at 8:00 p.m. and Arizona time. And the they're all saying that this is a sign of fraud. It doesn't help that the Democratic gubernatorial nominee is also the Arizona secretary of state who is running the election. So that gives them a lot to talk about. So are we confident that, in fact, there's not something bigger going on in Arizona? Because, I mean, we have some incidents there and people are making queues. How do we know whether it's a broader issue or whether it's just sort of natural problems? You have an election. All the evidence points to these are just natural problems. There was something else in Washington County, New York, where the long lines were long or something like that. And Congresswoman Alix Steel, because a real Trump fan, she started crying. Fraud, fraud. It just seems to remember there are 10000 local elections going on tonight. Tens of millions of people have already voted. Millions more voted today. Humans are involved. Little things are going to go wrong. But that doesn't mean at least there's no evidence yet tonight that anyone is cheating. OK. Thank you so much to Wendy Benjamin's essay. She's really leading our effort here at Bloomberg to make sure we're monitoring the integrity's election. She is the deputy managing editor for U.S. government and the economy at Bloomberg. Back with us now, our political contributors, Rick Davis of St. Caught Capital and Jeannie SHANN, Zeno of Iona University. So I must say, Rick, I'm a little loath to spend too much time on the question of the ticker, because I wonder if we're raising more questions about the integrity election just because we keep talking about it. Well, that certainly has been Donald Trump strategy. So maybe we're playing into Donald Trump's strategy. Yeah, look, I mean, we have really safe elections. There's been no problems that have been documented in the 2020 elections as of today. Everything we're hearing is we've had really good elections again today. And the fact that we're even giving it this much airtime kind of lends some question as to whether or not we think we're going to have a problem. The reality is we do great elections here in this country. And the fact that some people have used it to basically try to gain political advantage because they're turning it into a political issue is a different issue entirely. People's votes for safe today. Everyone had a chance to vote who wanted to vote. Votes are all going to get counted and we're going to have results, even though it takes some time to get all this counting done. And the reality is voters are telling us a story. There's historic turnout in 2018. Historic turnout in 2020. And today will likely be historic turnout for this election. Voters think we're crazy because they trust elections. One person Justin Trudeau complaint with the election is run to Santos, who's gotten re-elected there. And we've now heard from Ron DeSantis is part of what he had to say about what he accomplished tonight. I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race in this first term and I have kept the faith. We've accomplished more than anybody thought possible four years ago, but we've got so much more to do. And I have only begun to fight Jeannie. I mean, he won. He deserves all the credit that he's being given the same time. It's no coincidence he quoted from Paul St. Paul, and that that is from the New Testament. He likes to use the Bible as he campaigns for good races. He does as his recent campaign commercial, almost a viral ad we've seen this election cycle went out. I'll call it the eighth day ad. I'm not sure what they were calling it, but Ron DeSantis also did something, I think it's important to note, which is that he won Miami-Dade County. I heard you talking to Madison about that. That is an enormous important shift for Republicans as they really pulled over that Latino vote down there. It's the first time they've been able to do that. Florida gubernatorial races have been traditionally very close. We're going to still wait on the final number, but it looks like he's got a margin, which means, David, you know, my favorite topic is coming Tuesday, maybe Donald Trump enters the race and we're looking at another potential 2024 candidate. I give you a tough time that I was going to go to that because I got apostle Ron DeSantis will beat Donald Trump to the race because I wonder if tomorrow, Ron, dissenters, dozens are running for president and he certainly has an opponent, Donald Trump Rick. Well, I think they've all been running for president. I mean, that's really all their motivation they need. It was, oh, there's election. I can go out and run for president. The reality is, it really is something. What's going on in Florida? I mean, it was a state where, you know, at best it was a competitive state. And Republicans had as many problems in Florida as they had advantages. And now it is a red state. Anybody who is looking at the demographics area would have to say Democrats are going to have a hard time. So when you take Florida off the electoral map in 2024, it becomes very difficult to start seeing how Democrats can achieve an electoral victory. And so when you have two candidates potentially coming from the state of Florida and maybe three. I mean, you know, the reality is, you know, Senator Rubio was a candidate for president. I'd say it's his Donald Trump is to say all the senators are candidates for president United States unless you're incarcerated or under some kind of treatment program. So do they have an hour and 40 minutes in and we're talking about 20, 24 race already? We started our coverage of this. Rick Davis don't care CAC in Ohio. He or she will be staying with us. Coming up, we're going to get the reaction from former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, giving us his view about what this could mean for the economy. That's next on Bloomberg's special midterms coverage. This is Bloomberg special coverage of midterms 2022. I'm David Westin. Well, we've been keeping our eye on North Carolina and with us from Raleigh, North Carolina is Bloomberg's Amelia Pollard, joining us from Democratic Senate nominee Sherry Beasley's Election Party. So thank you for being with us. Amelia, tell us what's going on in North Carolina. Well, it is a neck and neck race, and but, Ted, but the senator I mean, the Republican nominee for senator is currently a congressman serving from North Carolina. He has been pulling a few points ahead of Sherry Beasley, the Democratic nominee, in recent days. But the first results coming in tonight are indicating that Sherry Beasley has a slight advantage. And that's largely because there's something called the Blue Mirage. And that is taking place because North Carolina, unlike other states like Pennsylvania, has a chance to count early votes earlier today. So those are the first results coming in this evening. Do we have any sense of how much of a delay there is in North Carolina and getting the votes and we know, for example, in Pennsylvania it's going to take a while. Yeah. It's going to take a while here. Definitely not as long as Pennsylvania. You know, a professor I spoke to tonight from USC Chapel Hill told me that North Carolina does count its ballots pretty fast. The last time I checked, you know, about 50 minutes ago, I think 53 percent of precincts were reporting. And Headbutt is leading right now by a few points. But that's largely because a Wake County, the largest county in North Carolina and the most Democratic or one of the most Democratic has not yet reported. So it's likely that there'll be a big wave coming in for Cheri Beasley in the coming hours as Wake County and other big, you know, Democratic strongholds like Durham start coming in. So it's real, really be a touch and go race for the next few hours. And it's really hard to tell who has the advantage right now. OK, Media, thank you so very much. As Bloomberg's Amelia Pollard reporting from Raleigh, North Carolina. And now we get a rare opportunity to talk to Larry Summers is a former U.S. treasury secretary currently with Harvard University, of course. And I'm delighted to say, a very special contributor on Wall Street week. Larry, thank you so much for taking time with us this evening. We don't know how this is going to come out. I certainly know it's going to come out. But give us a sense of what's at stake in terms of the economy, in terms of managed economy, whether Republicans or Democrats control the Congress. Look, what's important, however, exactly this comes out, is that there be a measure of responsibility in the carrying out of policy. Of course we'd all prefer bipartisan compromise and legislation on a whole range of issues. I have a feeling that's not going to happen. However, this comes out, but what I'm pretty sure we need is to simply move the country forward. What's been disturbing to me is the number of people, particularly, frankly, on the side of the House Republicans, who have said that if they don't get their way on a whole set of issues, they're going to send the country into default by not being willing to raise the debt limit. And that's something that I think is really threatening both to the economy, to financial markets at a moment when we already have fragility in the Treasury market and to the nature of our democratic system, which should involve tough negotiation and hard fought contests and elections, but should not involve taking the country's credit as hostage. So that's something I'm going to be really hoping to avoid. I'm going to be hoping that the center holds. This is not the time for extreme proposals from the left or the right. And the other thing I'm going to be hoping is that Congress is going to watch carefully, but is going to let the Biden administration get on with executing the work of government. We are as a country. Ninety two percent dependent for the most sophisticated kinds of semiconductors that drive everything from our supercomputers to the guidance systems in our airplanes to the automatic door locks in our cars. We are ninety two percent dependent for that on Taiwan. That can't be sensible security policy. That's why we had bipartisan legislation, the CHIPS Act, and we've got to execute that legislation effectively. We've got to execute in an effective way. Moving to a much more electric economy with much more electric transportation. Obviously electric cars are at the center of that. And what we need is the government to execute crisply, efficiently and effectively on that. And at the same time for Congress to provide oversight. If we can have that, we can really move the country forward. And that's the right way. Not a lot of witch hunts in any direction. Larry, you have had positions at the upper most levels of economic policy in Washington, the Treasury Department in the White House. And of course, you've been a macro economist for your entire career. We've heard both Republicans and Democrats raise the debt ceiling issue before for their own purposes. Why is this time different or is this just a boy crying wolf for more time? Well, look, we've come to the brink a number of times the last major time in 2011, the country actually had its credit rating downgraded, but we haven't had it happen, to my knowledge, after a period of major interest rate hikes from the Fed. We haven't had it happen at a time when there was substantial illiquidity in the Treasury market and people were worried that there'd be big spikes in Treasury yields. We haven't had it happen when we were as precariously, precariously dependent on foreign governments holdings of our debt. So I think this is a moment. Especially not to play games. This is a moment to let the country move forward and have our hard fights, but not have them in a way that's threatening the idea that the United States of America pays its bills. Laura, let me ask you about fiscal policy, something you and I have talked about a fair amount at this point. The Republicans to a person, as far as I can tell, say the one thing they're gonna make sure if they do get control of one or both houses is to make sure no more fiscal spending of any substantial size. Are you pretty sanguine with that, given where we are with inflation? We don't need a lot of fiscal stimulus, do we? We don't need fiscal stimulus. God knows we we need the opposite. But, you know, fiscal stimulus is measured by the change in the deficit. And if we need more spending and we finance that spending with taxes, that's the right thing to do. And gosh, I look at what's happening in Ukraine. I look at what in some ways is an increasingly threatening China. I look at the uncertainties in the Middle East. And frankly, my suspicion is we're going to need to increase our national security spending in the time ahead. I think we need to pay for those increases by cutting other programs or by increasing taxes. But I wouldn't want to say absolutely, categorically no new spending, given that often spending more money can enhance our national security or spending more money can pay for itself down the road, as is the case for many programs. You know something I work very hard on, David, that I think is very important is the strengthening of the IRS capacity not to launch some kind of attack on American taxpayers. That's ridiculous propaganda, but only to get back to the same kind of capacity to audit tax evaders than it had 10 years ago. That's been cut back massively by years of congressional neglect. David, we have in this country a seven trillion dollar tax gap over the next 10 years, seven trillion dollars. I would suggest to you that a country like ours should be able to collect 5 percent of that. And if we do, it would make a meaningful impact on budget deficits. I think we can do better than that, actually, but we're not going to do it if we have lawmakers who are demagoguing the issue as was done in too many campaign ads in this cycle. But but what do you say? Because I know you spent a lot of time, a lot of effort on this question of the tax gap. And yet it seems to be a very effective campaign issues for a lot of Republicans. A lot of you are running against this one. Eighty seven thousand agents or whatever they're talking about. All anybody is talking about is returning the IRS to having the capacity to stand up for the vast majority of Americans who pay the taxes they owe by collecting taxes from the people who don't pay the taxes they owe and don't report their income or use abusive tax shelters. This is standing up for the ordinary, vast majority of honest Americans. And I'm sorry that people who have been able to demagogue the issue. But it's really not very complicated. It is kind of unbelievable if you think about it, David, that a few years ago there were nearly 100 Americans who had incomes of 10 million dollars or more who didn't even bother to file a tax return. And the statute of limitations was able to pass without the IRS doing anything that can't be the right way to run the tax collection system of the greatest country on Earth. And we've got to fix that. And as we fix it, we've also got to and this is where the people who are raising the objections are right. We've also got to make it so that when you call the IRS, the damn phone gets answered. We've also got to make it so there's a taxpayer bill of rights. And IRS agents who are trying to enforce the law aren't allowed to do the tax equivalent of a strip search or to do any kind of abusive practice. And absolutely, these resources have to come with an enhanced commitment to the taxpayer bill of Rights. That is something very important. And in all honesty, I don't think it's been said quite often enough where you were to send a very powerful and you always bring so much on the table. Thank you, Larry. I really, really appreciate you being with us on this election night. As Larry Summers, of course, is the former U.S. treasury secretary now of Harvard University. Back with us now, our political contributors. Rick Davis of St. Caught Capital and Jeannie Chan Zeno of Iona, inversely. So, Rick, I want to turn to you because you're raising the question about taxes and hiring more IRS people. What about that? We're not going to have strip searches. No, I think strip searches are definitely off the table, at least for tonight, while the election is still going on. But but look, I mean, Republicans are going to react in a opposite an equal act to what Democrats did and especially on things that went through under sort of 51 vote rules. Right. And so when you don't need 60 votes in the United States Senate, you can do whatever you want to do if your party in power. And I think Republicans will use this opportunity, whether it's right or wrong, to roll back some of these more symbolic things that Biden and the Democrats did over the last two years. And and so the difference is when Democrats could put these things into place, they had a pliable president who would sign those bills. I think Joe Biden is going to spend a lot of time vetoing legislation that makes its way. If Republicans get control of the Senate and House. It's premature to say that that's going to happen right now. But clearly, that's going to be one of the dynamics if it does occur. The sad part of that was whether it's right or wrong. I mean, it's a procedural problem, our political process, if, in fact, things are right. We can't get him done because they're just not popular. That's right. And I think Larry said it so brilliantly. You know, this is this any way to run a government? It's it's a question we have to ask more often. You have to be able to collect taxes to pay for what we deliver in the public sphere. And that has to be a fair process. And it has been an issue that's been demagogued, particularly in this election cycle. And there's widespread misunderstanding about what this funding was for. And so I think it's very important that it be cleared up. And I think it's going to be a shame if Republicans monkey up to that and don't allow it to happen. And there's some irony in that. Some of the people who are complaining about the increased IRS tax agents would actually benefit the most because they wouldn't have to pay as much tax as themselves. Yeah, well, that's a bipartisan issue. But I would say this is the difference between doing things under reconciliation, which was heavily criticized this year because it was a 51 vote margin versus having bipartisan solutions, which there were many in the last two years. And they will that they will stand the test of time. So, you know, if you have consensus in government and you can get a bipartisan approach like they did in the last two years on a number of issues, including an amazing trillion dollar infrastructure bill, then those things will last. But if you play politics on the front end, you have to assume that politics is going to be played on you on the back. It makes sense to me. Thanks so much to Rick Davis is Dunkirk Capital and Jenny Shand Zeno out a university degree staying with us. Coming up, we're going to have more special coverage of the 2022 midterm elections. And this is Bloomberg. From our studios in Washington, D.C. to our television, radio and quick take audiences worldwide. This is Bloomberg special coverage of the 2022 midterm elections. I'm David Westin. Let's go now to Bloomberg's Joe Matthew at the results wall for what we know as of now. Joe, we're filling in more blanks here as the evening goes on, David. Certainly with regard to the Senate, we have another call. This goes to the state of Colorado and the Democratic incumbent, Michael Bennet, who beats Joe O'Dea in an interesting contest here. The Republican who was endorsed by Rhonda Santos, but not Donald Trump. Something they were arguing about on social media. Maybe they cancel each other out either way. Michael Bennet leading in the polls going into this race. And a call here, a victory for the Democrat in Colorado as we have a couple of more states to add to the list here, 10 p.m. on the East Coast. And we add three more to the list, including a couple of very important states that have races that we're going to be watching still very closely and maybe beyond. Tonight, Montana, Nevada and Utah, we add to the list. Nevada, a pretty interesting one, an important race here that saw Barack Obama out in force, that saw Donald Trump out in force. This Senate contest as Catherine Cortez, master of the Democrat, tries to preserve her seat here in a flip that would come in the form of Adam Laxalt, the Republican. This is just closing now and numbers will be trickling in. I want to point as well to some of the other contests that are taking some time as we knew they would. None more than Georgia. Look at these numbers here. If you're with us on the radio, both Rafael Warnock and Herschel Walker, both below 50 percent still. They could end the night there. And if that is the case, this will go to a runoff that will happen a month from now. And if the Senate is hung up, as we wait to find out what happens in Georgia, it's pretty clear here, David, that we're going to be waiting a month to find out who controls the Senate shades of 2020. David, I'll send it back to you at the desk in that election night Matt Miller election month. Joe, it's a little sobering. Thank you so much to Joe Matthew. We'll keep coming back to him for results as we get them. Meantime, I want to turn once again to critic Gupta. She's here to tell us what affects this election might have on business and the economy. And specifically now we're talking about the positive regulatory effects. You know, it's interesting because immediately what comes to mind is tack and anti-trust legislation, which you've heard from both sides of the aisle, really from Democrats and Republicans alike. But there's other issues as well, David. Think health care, for example, this is going to be a key issue where both sides of the aisle come tackling it from different angles. Republicans looking at it from transparency when it comes to hospitals, insurers. Even Democrats looking at it from more of a big pharma angle. The idea that drug pricing should be more clear, two different angles. One that surely ensures that at the end of this midterm election, something is going to change in the health care space. We just don't know what angle. But it's not just that cannabis legislation on a federal level is up for grabs as well. Think Chinese de-listing foreign policy when it comes to. That's something Republicans have really been pushing for. You even have the likes of regulation from the S.E.C., think crypto, think fintech, Robinhood, for example, perhaps perhaps starting to see a little bit more scrutiny. Something pushed by Democrats, perhaps delayed by Republicans. This is all assuming perhaps one or both houses goes to the Republicans tonight. But as you mentioned, the S.E.C., what about ESG? You know, it's interesting. This is where a lot of financial companies are really going to come under a little bit of scrutiny, not from Democrats actually are pushing the ESG agenda, but from Republicans think BlackRock, the major asset manager, has a lot of ETF that are ESG based. Think some of the major financial companies like J.P. Morgan, like Morgan Stanley, like Goldman Sachs, who actually made a big case against companies that support gun rights, for example. Those are all going to be issues that are perhaps re brought up and investigated by Republicans. It's not easy in the C suite these days. Thank you so much. A critic Gupta for that report on possible consequences of this election. Now I want to turn to an academic for his point of view on these elections. James Boys is a visiting scholar at the Center for Strategic Studies at Tufts University's Fletcher School. And I'm joined, of course, by Rick Davis and Ginny Manzano here on the desk. So, Professor, thank you so much for being with us. Give us your perspective on specifically one thing we've not talked about much tonight, and that's the scene in New York. Typically, we wouldn't be talking about it because really a foregone conclusion, not so much this year. No, you're absolutely right. And the fact that that gubernatorial position is still in flux at this point isn't indicative of the situation, I think of the the relative positions between the two parties and the stances they're taking. You know, the you know, the the incumbent in elections is usually the foregone conclusion. And certainly you've seen that worn out across the. The races have been calls so far this evening. But, you know, the Republicans have got a real good leverage here, quite frankly. And as much as they're able to play the crying card and anybody who's been to New York recently as I have will know that it isn't the place it used to be, for example, and this is being played out across a whole host of American cities. And I think that they must have a real good chance of taking the gubernatorial position at this point. It's obviously very early to tell. It's a very fluid situation out there. But certainly it's it's not the the race that I think the Democrats thought they were going to be running in New York, where I think they could perhaps felt they could play upon what I think was the Republicans great misplayed card, which was to bring abortion into the election relatively late in the game. So, you know, a safe what should have been a relatively safe gubernatorial position fall over for the Democratic Party is clearly still in play at this point on the election. So, Professor, are you able to tease out two different possibilities, one is that the policies, for example, on crime, not just in New York, but across a good part of the country. The policies Democrats have been wanting as opposed to they just were late to jumping on the issue because they seem to be almost dragged into the issue by Republicans. They were loath to really address it. Yeah, I think one of the challenges is that, you know, the Republican Party, if you're running this campaign, is relatively straightforward. You focus upon issues of crime across the country. You issue. You focus upon issues of the financial state of the country and how people are feeling, whether they are better off now than they were two years ago. And if necessary, you raise the issue of a President Biden's relative mental health and how he appears to be performing or not in public. That was a relatively straightforward race for the Republican Party to run. And I think that what the Democratic Party has done is is to fail to appreciate that, to push back on those issues. And I think the Democrats in far too many locations have seemed to be out of touch with the American people. Arguably, both parties have been dragged to the extremes by by their far, far right and far left members. And I think many people in the United States have felt between a rock and a hard place as to which way to vote, quite frankly. And it's come down to pocketbook issues in many cases, you know. Are you feeling better off than you were two years ago? Are you feeling safer than you were two years ago? And the great nexus of those cities, I think, where those issues are felt most. Most of all are impacting upon how it is that the states are voting on a broader scale. Genie Yeah. Professor Boys, it's always good to see you in your life. WOOD What do you think? How much of this do you attribute what we are going to see tonight? And we don't know yet. How much do you attribute to history and the fact that this is a referendum on the party in power, even narrowly so in Washington vs. it's a real misstep on the part of the Democrats say, like you were talking about on issues of crime in terms of either messaging and or policy. I'm going to deal with a nice conservative answer and say I think it's both. It is obviously a referendum upon not only Joe Biden but upon the Democratic Party. They have, after all, control the House and the Senate, along with the White House for the past two years. But again, as you'll be aware, historically, the first midterm election of any administration is often a blowout. If we go back to 2000 and 2010, for example, at this point in the Obama administration, he got the shellacking that he referred to. You go back to 1994 when Newt Gingrich led the Contract with America. You got the same situation that massively impacted Bill Clinton's ability to get anything done for the remainder, meaning six years of his term in office. So we are seeing something of a political pattern emerging in the United States. I'm sure Democrats who were watching would say, well, hang about. The result so far this evening have not been as bad as many people were forecasting. And of course, we are mainly seeing results coming in across the eastern seaboard this time. It's very early in the evening. But I think when you look at the small gains that the Republicans have to make just one seat to be picked up in the Senate, I think it's five in the House of Representatives to take control or just those small number of gains that are required to really make the last two years of Joe Biden's presidency an absolute nightmare, both politically and personally for him. You would have to say the odds are at this point that they will prevail. And let's not forget also what's happening around the country at the governorship levels. Understandably, a lot of focus is on the Senate and the House. But if we look at what's going on at the governors mansions, those are key states and key races, because, of course, it's those positions which are going to have a huge impact on how the 2024 presidential campaign is run and those elections held in those states. And whatever we say about tonight, I think most people recognize it really is a precursor for what happens in two years time. Professor Yeah, that's exactly where I wanted to go as a follow up. We were just talking about how different Florida looks today than it looked maybe 10 years ago, where it was much more of a competitive state. And then you look at other places like Ohio, these are big blocs and electoral votes that Republicans, you know, conceptually could be taking off the table over the next two years. That could really change the complexion of a presidential campaign. Do you see any one particular state right now that we should be watching that will inform us on sort of where the next battleground might be? It's a great point. And again, you know, far too often people get confused about popularity and what it takes to win a presidential election. I usually just tell my students, you know, forget whatever, we actually think it's all about 270 and how can you get to 270 Electoral College votes? The state of Florida, as you rightly points out, used to be one that was quite a seesaw state. It's becoming increasingly Republican. And if you look at the results out of Florida tonight and you see where the Santos has picked up votes, it would seem, in previously Democratic strongholds in that state. I think you can see how Republicans will be gleeful, quite frankly, over the course of events in that state this evening. I also think we can add to that state what's happening so far, at least this evening in Texas. For many years, we've heard how the Democratic Party believe they were slowly turning Texas purple with the hope to turn it blue. They keep running, beat away, thinking, well, if we can't get him to win a seat in the House, maybe he can win the presidency. Oh, no, not the presidency. Well, maybe he can win the governorship there. This idea that they keep running these candidates to lose at one level and they run at another level. We're seeing it with Stacey Abrahams, I think tonight in DAX in Georgia. We've seen it before with Amy MCGRATH in Kansas. So, you know, the Republicans, I think, are putting a stranglehold in key large states where, of course, those Electoral College votes are very, very, very quickly. So you add, you know, Florida, you add Texas and you add a whole series of key states through the Midwest. And all the sudden you're looking at a very difficult route to the presidency for four Democrats moving forward. I think that's going to be exacerbated, for example, by issues to do with abortion and as more states look to ban abortions. I think you're going to get a population voting with its feet and by leaving these states. And so you're going to drive this even greater sense of red states and blue states with with detrimental impacts, I think, for the Democratic Party as a whole. OK. Thank you so much, Professor, really great to have you with us tonight. That's James Boyce of Tufts University Fletcher School. So so, Richard, gee, this is my question for you. We typically look at these nights and say what does say what the candidates want to say about the partisans? I would it say the country, depending on how this comes out, we don't know what's going to come out, but what are we looking about? What it tells us about us, because this is an election is a snapshot of ourselves. Gee, you know, I think it tells us how divided and polarized the nation really is at this point. I mean, we have reverted to form where people are voting purdy and that in some ways can be a good thing in a democracy. But in other ways, we have, you know, as Rick talked about earlier, this widespread enthusiasm in terms of turning out to vote. And yet there is very strong feelings that the other side is somehow wrong or bad for the nation. And I think, you know, people working together is not something we are seeing across party lines as much as we may be used to. And that's something I think that is deeply concerning to many of us. Rick? Yeah, I think it's surprising how little change is actually occurring so far tonight. You know, I think Republicans are hoping for a bigger wave so far. And then some of the key districts that we've been watching in the House, Republican picked up a couple, but not much more than that as we move through the East Coast. And there aren't really any indications of a mandate that are coming out in these Senate races right now. They all look very close and very competitive. So like what Jenny was saying, that the country is divided there. There hasn't been a pendulum swing in quite some time. And it doesn't look like tonight there's going to be one either. OK. Thank you so much, Rick Davis and Derek Davis and Jeannie Chance. Chance, and we'll be staying with us. Meantime, want to check in on the markets once again with David Inglis over in Hong Kong. David, what are you seeing there? Well, in terms of the market reaction, I mean, certainly across U.S. assets, there is a lack of it. I mean, very, very tight range across U.S. futures. S & P, for example, 18 points between the low point and the session higher right now. I want to get into what's happening with the dollar, I guess. Certainly when you look at things like these key crosses, for example, cable, you look at dollar against the Chinese currency euro. As you can see, we're now, in fact, looking at a fourth day of weakness across the dollar gauge here, whether that's the Bloomberg dollar index or the Dixie. A quick look at some, for example, some of these Asian equity markets, for example, 10 out of the last 12. So we are putting together a string of gains right here in the Asia-Pacific. India, by the way, is the next market to open up in about 30 minutes from now. We're looking very closely at these crypto related stocks. We look. I mean, Bitcoin, for example. I just had a glance before I came up here that we were flirting with 18 1. Oh, here we go. Eighteen thousand might nice at level. And that's playing through, as you can see, quite steeply and quite visually across some of these crypto related assets here in the Asia-Pacific. I'll leave you with this, because this is certainly a very fluid story. So we'll continue to track this very, very closely. David, back to you. David, thank you so much for keeping us up to speed on the markets throughout the evening. David English over in Hong Kong. Coming up here, we're going to take a look at another key race. This one, the battle for a Senate seat in Nevada. This is coverage of the 2022 midterms on Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg special coverage of midterms 2022. I'm David Westin. Another key race in these midterm elections is Nevada. We haven't heard from Nevada yet, so we now turn to Bloomberg's Francesca smugly only. She's joining us from Las Vegas. So Francesca ISE Hang Seng, we don't know which are the results yet, is that right? Yeah, we don't know the results yet. The Senate race is a very tight race that we probably won't know tonight or even tomorrow. And the polls just closed and we won't know any results until the last person has voted. OK, so what do we do with the process? Do you have any sense of how many people are voting? How many people voted in advance in early voting, absentee? What do we know about the process? So one of the data points that we have about the process is in Washoe County, Nevada, Republican in-person voter turnout was around 52 percent vs. Democratic voter turnout. That was around 22 percent as of 3:00 p.m.. This is not that unexpected since Democratic voters are usually more keen to vote through mail. But this is one of the indicators we have as of now. And hopefully as it progresses, we're going to have some more data on that. So, of course, we have a Democrat who is the incumbent there, but it was thought that she had a very tough race in front of it. Do we have a sense, Francesca, what the issues are that might be driving Nevada voters? Yes. So many of the voters that I spoke to are really concerned that the cost of living rent in Nevada has jumped up dramatically. It's also really interesting because Senator Corker's motto is the only Latino senator. As of now. And the Latino voters are are annoyed about or upset about high costs. But at the same time, she's there, both the Republican and Democrat are trying to appeal to this vote. That is really important, that Latino voters account for like 30 percent of Nevada voters. Of course, Nevada is heavily dependent on the travel and leisure particular cause of the casinos, the travel, it goes out to Las Vegas. Is there any leftover residual resentment of shutdowns because the pandemic or are we past that? Well, I was actually with the Culinary Workers Union this morning. It's a union that has mobilized about more than 60000 canvassers and they are actually endorsing the Democratic Party. So it seems that this workforce is really keen on supporting the current Democratic incumbent. OK, Francesco, thank you so much for reporting from Las Vegas as Bloomberg's Francesca Ugly Only. You're welcome. Now, are Wall Street weak voices votes reporter Josh Sonali Basak. So, Shell, you've been doing a terrific job Keeping US Honest here about what Wall wrote role Wall Street plays in this election. What do we know? I want to point out something about that debt ceiling debate, because that is a key issue when you come to Wall Street and asset prices. Let's listen first to two sides of this debate. First coming from Congressman Kevin Brady, who spoke to you a little earlier today. Our debts will be paid. They'll be paid on time. I'm a little surprised this issue feels like a little more of that economic fear mongering we're hearing from the White House about, you know, if Republicans take the majority. The economy will crash or so security will end. All those things have been debunked. Now, David, I also want to bring you inside a conversation I had earlier today with Charles Myers, who is the chair of Cigna Global, which advises and works with more than 100 clients that as asset managers that says he's really worried that we're really getting close to the fiscal edge or very close to technical defaults. And the only way to avoid that is if Mitch McConnell does the right thing in December, he says, and he thinks it's going to be very difficult for him to do that. That would be having nine Republican lawmakers really side with the Democrats here to raise the debt ceiling. And that's because, as we know, that debt burden has burdened past 31 trillion dollars for the first time ever and is very close to hitting that ceiling. What what Charles Myers believes is at the beginning of next year. Now, I want to put this in a perspective to you. 2011 was raised a couple of times here. What exactly happened in 2011? Aside from just that, the U.S. was downgraded, which, of course, was the first time in history you did see. Take a look at that. A massive drawdown in equities from peak to trough. That was more than 17 percent, almost 18 percent. That's in that year ended about flat on the year. And even through September, you saw that overhang really last. So months of concern even after the initial dispute was brought up. There's something else that was different about that time. And now, David, at that time, it was only equities that really saw the pressure from the debt ceiling debate at this degree. And remember, a lot of folks now THG as well, drawing that concern that this will be similar to 2011. This time around, treasuries and the dollar may also be under pressure if this really gets to the degree that people are really worried about. As we've said, this is a two sided issue. They may not want it to get to that point, but to the point that you've been making all night with your guests. This could be a point of leverage as Republicans, certain Republicans may want to start reining in fiscal spending and other issues in the budget at a time when we have the U.S. debt to GDP ratio ballooning past hundred percent. And that is very different of an environment that we're dealing with today than in all of the prior times that we've dealt with this question. Thank you so much as Bloomberg Surveillance Wasik. She is our Wall Street Post reporter. Back with us now, our political contributor Rick Davis. Stone caught capital and genius Shan Zeno of Iona University. So, Rick, apart from the debt ceiling issue, what are the other issues that business should be concerned about with a Republican in charge? Or maybe they should be happy? Some will be happy on issues related to government spending and taxes. There's no question that Republicans have a much more conservative point of view than what Democrats were calling for with their taxes and taxes on minimum corporate profits and things like that. So that'll be a sea change. I would also say an area that Republicans will go after, but for different reasons is a big tech. Both Democrats and Republicans have their issues with big tech Republicans. Issues are slightly different. They include things like not using enough conservative voices in their algorithms and things like that. Democrats have a lot of issues related to privacy and and other issues on that scale. Will Republicans work with Democrats to sort of unite against big tech? It's going to be a big question coming forward. Or do they just move out on their own agenda that has their own specific questions, you know, and a little bit like the debt ceiling where I hear about it all the time, but nothing ever gets done. How many hearings have we had about big tech where Democrats and Republicans beat up, as Rick says, for somewhat different reasons, but nothing. But nothing here happens. Do you really expect anything really is going to happen? You know, it is an area where we do see agreement on doing something, but they can't quite agree on what to do. Hence, nothing seems to happen. And I don't get the sense that going into a presidential election, we're going to see much progress in that area with a Democratic president. If we do have one or both the House or the Senate, go Republican. So I'm not quite sure. And one thing we haven't talked about is as we focus on the federal government, we have seen Republicans want to revert power to the states. And some of that is happening tonight with ballot initiatives. So we have a question in Massachusetts about raising taxes on millionaires. So there are other concerns for business to be in. And people in the business community be focused on outside of Washington, D.C., particularly in an environment when Republicans want it return power in many senses to the states. They may like where that goes in some states and not in others. And so it's something to watch. Is this right, Rick? Do the roads really in general want to return policies or they just want to return it when it comes out their way? No. Fundamentally. One of the basis of the Republican Party is federalism, and the idea there is that the government closest to the people is the best. And so, sure, whether it goes back to the Reagan era where block grants were created to give to states rather than government, national government spending it in, it is a contrast to what Democrats espouse, which is the federal government is by far and away in their minds, the best arbiter of your health care and of your taxes and your spending. And so I think those kinds of fundamental differences between the parties exist today and are manifest themselves in some of these policies that Jenny was just talking about. Sounds to me like Jefferson and Hamilton. Yes. So thinking about this. That's right. No. You know, it's interesting because in its system, this polarized in blue states, you know, business may like what happens in certain areas, in red states, but not necessarily in the blue like in Massachusetts with this tax initiative. So it's gonna be interesting to see this play out. Just take away their tax deduction for state taxes right now. Rick James is Dunkirk Capital and Genius Tanzania of Iona University. We'll be staying with us. Coming up, we're going to take a look at the Senate race in Pennsylvania. This is coverage of the 2022 midterms on Bloomberg. This is boomer special coverage of midterms 2022. I'm David Westin this time now to go back to Joe Matthew at the decision while the results. Well, because we have some results, Joe. That's right. An eye on Virginia. Here we go. Full smash on the Commonwealth of Virginia. David, for good reason. Three races we were watching as early bellwethers. And as we round our third hour of coverage here, we have results. We're going to start in the second district of Virginia. The race called for Republican Jan Coggins. This is a very closely watched race. This brings us down to Virginia Beach. Elaine Lauria, the Democrat trying to defend her seat as she tried to get a third term here, remembering Elaine Lauria, known to most Americans for those who know her as a member of the January 6 committee. And she ran specifically on saving democracy as an issue as opposed to so many others, from the economy to abortion and on down a loss for Elaine Lauria. As we moved to the Seventh District, though, this is not a night for Republicans to start popping corks yet because Abigail's span burger has won her race again, the 7th District of Virginia. This is northern Virginia reaching up into the D.C. suburbs here. Abigail Span Berger, a former CIA officer who spent a lot of time talking about national security, moderate cultural issues, managed to keep her seat here in a race that saw a lot of money and a lot of outside influence here in the state of Virginia. It's called for Abigail Spann Burger, 52 percent in the race there. And then finally, the 10th District, another win for Democrats. We brought this to you a little bit earlier. Jennifer Weston, Democrat again, Northern Virginia holds it together against Hung Count, the Republican who was trying to unseat the Democrat here when you put these all together here. What it tells us is there's no real trend. And that's what we were looking for, whether there would be a red wave or a red mirage or whatever you might want to call it. We're going to look ahead to a couple of more states here as polls close at 11:00 out West. We're now moving to the West Coast time zone here. That means California and Washington state. Among them with some important races that we're going to be following, we still do not have calls. By the way, on Pennsylvania Senate, we don't have a call on Georgia Senate. In fact, these could last some time. We might be in a world where we wake up tomorrow with Pennsylvania on the way to a recount in Georgia on the way to a runoff. And that wouldn't happen for another month. So everybody strap in. We got a long way to go here. David, I'm going to send it back to you. Yeah, a long way to go, but you took us a ways. There were those two important Virginia Congress races. So that was well done. Thank you, Joe. Really informative. So we want to check in on a couple of key states we've been talking about there, Arizona and Pennsylvania. Starting with Ed Ludlow, who's reporting for us out in Phoenix. Ed, what do you have to report? Yeah, David, we have some unofficial early results from Maricopa County, which accounts for around 60 percent of Arizona's electorate of the eight hundred and forty three thousand odd ballots that have been counted so far. Democrat Mark Kelly leads with 59 percent of those votes. Have those ballots cast in the Senate race against Republican Blake Masters, who's received around 39 percent of the vote as the early ballots cost in the gubernatorial race. Democrat Katie Hobbs has received 58 percent of those early ballots, while Kari Lake, the Republican, is received around 42 percent. Again, these are early ballots that were received before the end of the day on Friday, last Friday. And as we know and you've discussed with Rick over the years, it does tend to be Democrats that vote by mail vote early in this state. But it is also a purple state. Right. A big chunk of the votes that we are taking into account here are independents. It was interesting to see the Democrats here really focus their attention, not just on those independents, but also some more moderate, moderate Republicans, both races in the Senate and for governor, really tight going into election day, a big focus being inflation and energy in this state, but also how Biden has handled the economy more broadly. Mark Kelly, the Democrat running for re-election as senator, has distanced himself in some respects from Biden on issues like the border. But he's also been pretty firm on his stance on women's reproductive rights. For example, while many across the Republican ticket have been pretty steadfast in their more extreme views and have also recounted unproven claims that Democrats stole the presidential election in 2020, an issue they've really doubled down on throughout the day here in Arizona. Ed, one more. Is there any update on some of the issues surrounding the voting, particularly in Maricopa County? Yes. Yes, there were issues with the tabulation machines, which related to the printing on the tabulation machines, 20 percent of vote centers throughout Maricopa County were identified as having these issue issues. Officials told me they resolved the issue at 17 locations and plan to resolve the issue by the close of polls. P.M. local time, 9 p.m. Eastern, and another 60 odd locations, ultimately all of those ballots will still be counted. There is redundancy designed into the system where if a tabulated cannot read a ballot electronically, a voter has the option to put it into a safe box to be tabulated manually by a human being later. Or they could check out their ballot and ask administrators onsite at election centers and voting locations to go and vote at another location. But polls closed on time here, 7:00 p.m. local time. Every vote will be counted. That was cast according to electoral officials here in Maricopa County. Thank you so much for the. Reporting from Phoenix, Arizona. That's Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow. Now let's go to the other key state there. That is Pennsylvania. And we have queue lines in Philadelphia. So, Kelli, what do we know in Philadelphia? You've told us before we have to wait a while. Yeah, we likely will still have to wait a while, David, at this point, the Associated Press estimates that about 54 percent of votes have been counted thus far. So it's progress, but there's still a long way to go in the Senate race in particular, which is absolutely crucial for deciding the ultimate balance of the Senate. At the moment, the Democratic candidate, currently tenant Governor John Fetterman, is in the lead with right now about 51 percent of the vote relative to Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidates, forty six point eight percent. So it's a relatively narrow margin here. And again, a lot of votes left to be counted, including mail in ballots. We heard from the acting secretary of state, Lea Chapman, in the last hour. She gave a press conference talking about how nearly one point two million mail in ballots will returned. Of those, nearly 1 million were from registered Democrats, only three hundred and three thousand registered Republicans. She also said that they do not have an official number of the number of ballots that were undated or incorrectly dated, which is very much in question here in Pennsylvania after the state Supreme Court ruled that any undated ballots that don't have the date on the outside of the envelope cannot be counted. A lot of litigation likely to follow that issue in the coming days. And the secretary of state, Lea Chapman, again asking the media, voters and the candidates to be patient as they do expect that unofficial results could seek to take some time. And the candidates do seem like they are being patient tonight. We have Bloomberg reporters about ISE headquarters in Bucks County just outside of Philadelphia, as well as the federation headquarters in Pittsburgh. Neither candidate has come out yet at this point to address their supporters. They are likely waiting and watching as these results roll in. And just quickly, on the note of results for the governor's race. The margin is much wider in favor of the Democrat, the current attorney general, Josh SHAPIRO, with 54 percent of votes counted. He is leaning about fifty five point six percent relative to the forty two point six percent of the Republican candidate, Doug lost Shery Ahn. So that's a margin of about 13 points. We will see if that race is called in the near term. And that's going to be an interesting one to watch when it comes to acceptance of the vote and questions of election integrity. Shery Ahn, of course, closely aligned with President Trump. He is not a denier of the results of the 2020 election, and he has already tried to cast doubt on the integrity of the vote here in Pennsylvania. So we'll have to watch that vote carefully to see if it is accepted, if Moss Shery Ahn were to lose, which indications right now are that it is not heading his way if he does indeed concede the race going to be a lot to watch in Pennsylvania. And again, David, we could be talking the course of days here, not hours. OK. Kelly, thank you so much for your continued reporting. That's Kelly Lines at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. We have a really potentially important correction to make right now. It turns out that, in fact, the race in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District is between a Lauria and Jenkins has not been called early reported in effect. Lori had lost includes one. We're pulling that back now. We apologize. But it's potentially a really important correction to make. He's not been called, I understand, as yet. Back with us now, our Political Ticker is Rick Davis of St. Caught Capital and Jeannie Shen Zeno of the University. So this is potentially important because we have two of the three critical races now that have been called, as I understand it, for Democrats. And the one left on standing down in Virginia Beach has not been called Jeannie. That's right. And I'm going to quote meatloaf here, even if it's just two out of three and maybe three out of three, that's not bad for Democrats, as Joe was talking about. These are bellwether districts for Democrats and Republicans watching to see what's going to happen as we fanned across the country and the fact that Democrats have held at least two out of these three at this point. Potentially, we'll have to see what happens in the second with Lauria. But at least that two out of three is a positive sign for Democrats that potentially this tsunami that we thought might burst across the country may not be quite as dramatic for the Republicans as we thought. Yeah, absolutely. It's still really early going. There could be a tsunami out there we just haven't seen yet. But I want to get rich reaction. But just before that, the Associate Press now has called the governor's race in Pennsylvania for SHAPIRO, which is not a surprise, the attorney general there, right? Yeah, that was a foregone conclusion. You know, Republicans nominated a full on Trump mega candidate, M.B.A., who was out of step even with the Republican base in the state, nowhere near the vote, getting that even know Amendment ISE is getting in the Senate race. So I think that that was one shouldn't surprise. But I would say, you know, in these Virginia races, they are bellwethers. We have been watching them. The logic race, that's the one district out of the three that is a Republican district. So it wouldn't shock anybody if she lost. But the fact that Abigail Stan Burger, which was one of the hottest contested races in the country, enormous amount of money may spent on that campaign from both sides of the party. Republicans and Democrats alike, the fact that she has survived another term will be a big disappointment to republic. Thinking that that would be part of the sweet Abigail's members, was a former CIA officer in the field, actually an operative, as I understand. The CIA is very strong, a national. She came in in 2018 as part of that sweep there, particularly involving the Affordable Care Act. So it is interesting, maybe important, Jeannie, that payment, perhaps some of those moderate might hold their slots. We have a similar situation with Elissa Slotkin up in Michigan. That's right. And, you know, Republicans were bullied by the women of Governor Young Kin in Virginia, feeling that this might be a district that they could potentially pick up. And I think one of the important things for Democrats as they look at this race is that Abigail Span Berger very much ran her own race when you've talked to her. She has said very much, you know, whatever is going on with the president and in Washington, I'm concerned talking inflation all along. That's right. That's right. So, you know, don't pay attention that look at what I'm doing here. And so it's going to be an important message, I think, for Democrats going forward into Rick's point, a big disappointment for Republicans. Well, I also want to read too much on this, Rick. But as I recall, Abigail Doolittle spell maker did not support Nancy Pelosi for speaker. She has sort of a new generation that maybe is taking a different road. Well, like the model that Jenny was talking about with governor young men who created a model to how do you exist within a Trump type Republican Party? She may now be dessert, you know, creating a model for Democrats within a Biden administration where she opposed many of the Biden initiatives and even oppose, as you point out, Speaker Pelosi's last vote as speaker. And in many of the initiatives that have been going on by Democrats in Congress, she's been on the other side. She she she ran on inflation. She ran on crime. She she used her credentials in a very significant fashion to show that she's a unique individual. So whether or not that's replicable in a Democratic caucus is divided by ideology. There's going gonna be hard to say. But the fact that she's survived tonight is a real kudos to her campaign and something that I think, you know, Democrats are going to study this election cycle, say, OK. How do we replicate that? What else we're looking at? At this point? One of the reasons were Lori IBEX, you want to know what happens down there in Virginia, too? But what other races are we should we be focused on in the House? In the House? I think we look at the Indiana race with Marvin. That's one that I haven't heard. If it's been called the I think it's still too early because Joe Matthew would tell us, of course, if it was. And I think that's one that we want to look at. It's very, very tightly contested. He is the incumbent in this race. You know, that is one that we said was going to be potentially an early indicator. And of course, I'm also looking at Sean Patrick, who's going to say I haven't heard anything about Sean Patrick Maloney. We haven't heard I haven't heard that yet. He is ahead of the D triple C. It's a district that has been that Republicans through, I think, what, six billion dollars into. And so a lot of money there against him. But he has a powerful position in the Democratic caucus. So that's another one. We're looking Tidjane Thiam either were this far into it and so many open questions, actually. We don't know that much really. As a practical matter. Rick Davis of St. Cord Capital and Ginny Shanahan of Iona University will be staying on with us. Coming up, we're going have more special coverage of the 2022 midterm elections here on Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg special coverage of midterms 2022. I'm David Westin. We're back now with our special political panel issue Rich contributing contributors Rick Davis is Don Clark Gable and Jimmy Shand Zeno of the university. My math gets ahead of me, Jeannie. So I was just saying, there's so much we don't know and let's just get used to it. I guess we've been warned that might be true. We've been about the house a fair amount and certain bellwethers in the Senate. Pennsylvania, look, it's going to take a while. Arizona, Arizona's going to take a while. We've got a long way to go. We do have a long way to go. You know, the one I'm really waiting for which we think we may get maybe later tonight is New Hampshire. I think you know what happens with Maggie Hassan up there. It's a race that Democrats they actually helped fund Bolduc thinking that he would be easier for her. They were celebrating Ron Paul. They got the nomination. We're celebrating that, thinking this is a Maggette candidate and it has been much, much tighter up there. And so it's an it's a state that we believe may come in earlier than some of the other ones, although we haven't heard it yet. So that's what I'm really waiting for, because if Maggie Hassan survives, then we move sort of wave across the United States. If she goes down, that's a bad sign for Democrats. So me put you on the spot, Rick, at what Apple is Baldock, because he ran as sort of an extremist and then, as I recall, the day after he gets the nomination. Oh, I thought better of it. Actually, I think that 2010, Tony. OK. He tried to become a regular Republican host. Right. I mean, like now that I'm the nominee. But Eric Holder is running back so strong. You know, look, I mean, a lot of what we saw in this election, regardless of whether you were a mega Republican or not, is that the Republican base was going to support you against the Democratic opponent. That's number one. And so what what happened in New Hampshire is just like that. Right. He became the Republican nominee regardless of his background or his views. He was going to get the Republican base vote. Whether there's enough swing vote in New Hampshire to bring him over was going to be. Maggie has since challenged Ken because she was an unpopular incumbent. She was the number one target by the Senate committee to take out because they just weren't convinced with a decent candidate they could pick up that seat. And it looks like that might be a challenge. So, Rick, Angie, please stay with us. You're going to turn now back to the question of election integrity and Wendy Benjamin's Shery Ahn once again at Bloomberg, deputy managing editor for U.S. government and the economy, who's heading up our efforts in reporting on this. And we do have a call. And you know, your instant An, that is SHAPIRO for governor in Pennsylvania. Tell us why that's so important. That is so important because Doug, M.B.A. was one of the strongest, most enthusiastic election deniers in the in the country. He was at the capital, not inside, but he was outside the capital on January 6th. He promised to make every voter registration in Pennsylvania null and void if he were elected, make everyone register. And he would appoint what he called a like minded person, the secretary of state there appointed in Pennsylvania. He also worked very hard to overturn the presidential election in 2020. So he lost resoundingly, while Mehmet Oz, the Republican Senate candidate, right now is is in a really tight battle with John Fetterman. So voters are actually picking and choosing and not voting straight ticket. It's still early going despite the fact we've been on the air for almost three hours. It's still early going. Is it too early to get a sense of how the election deniers more broadly are doing? Because there were an awful lot of them who were nominated. Right. There are now Republicans who are winning their House seats. A lot of them are election deniers. A lot of House Republicans are. They have less of an impact than governors or attorneys general or secretaries of state because they can only vote en masse to decertify an election. But in the states, it's still too early to tell. What are the key states there? Obviously, I assume Arizona has one. Absolutely. Arizona is kind of ground zero candidate. And the governor and the secretary of state all deny. We're also watching Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin and of course, Pennsylvania. And we'll keep watching them. Thank you so much for Wendy Benjamin's. Great to have you with us tonight. That's Wendy Benjamins. She's Bloomberg deputy managing editor for U.S. government and the economy. And now back to Rick Davis and Jenny SHANN Zeno. So we're coming toward the end of our coverage only because I don't think we know the answer tonight and maybe not even tomorrow, but thus far, based on the partial information we have. Jeannie, how would you sum up what we know that we didn't know we have in the air at 8:00 Eastern Time? You know, I think what I'm taking away from this is and again, it's so early, it's hard to summarize. But is the fact that whereas history should have suggested with inflation as high as it is the president's approval rating in the 40s, you would have expected that we would have seen already potentially some more Republican gains. And what it seems to be happening, we just look at those two Virginia districts we've been talking about, is that we're seeing a vote on party. And so I don't think we're seeing as of this point yet quite the wave we might have. And what we're going to have to go back and think about is what do we attribute that to? Do we attribute it to candidates, some of these. Maggot candidates that you and Wendy have been talking about, do we attribute it to issues like Dobbs? What is sort of been the Democrats ability, if it holds up to defy at least a little bit of some of that gravity as we go forward? I don't know what you think, Rick. But at the moment, at least, I find a little refreshing, because typically by this moment in election and any network I've ever been involved in, we think we know the answer. You know, we've got we've got an explained whether we're right or wrong. We've got the narrative all laid out. Right now, I don't have the narrative that there aren't going on. David, you're right. There aren't big margins coming out, right. There aren't people other than SHAPIRO winning by 55, 60 percent. And so it's what we've been talking about for quite some time. We're in a very evenly divided country and we're seeing that manifest in races. So people who were predicting up 54 Republicans in the Senate and 40 new Republicans in the House. It doesn't look like they're going to be on the right side of history right now. But control of the Senate, I think, is the big thing. That's still a big question tonight. Still looks likely Republicans will gain some ability to manage the House. But I don't think we've seen a clear path to a Republican majority in the Senate as of tonight. Now, as you say, we've got a lot of counting to do and there are a lot of races still in play. But right now, if anybody tells says that they know how to get 52 Republican senators identified in this election, they're there. They're making a prediction. It might not hold true. OK. Revkin Judy, please stay with us one more time here. We're going to turn now to Jack Fitzpatrick, who reports on the Capital Hill for Bloomberg. He's a Bloomberg government reporter. Jack, we originally asked you, come on and tell us about where the Congress is going from here. I'm not sure you can tell us. It's gonna be tough. I mean, there there could be a takeaway if this is a very narrow margin and if it's not an absolute red wave, there's a lesson to be learned there. You know, if Republicans face very narrow margins, that tells us that it's going to be difficult for Republican leaders to strike deals that can make it very difficult for government spending deals if you have a slightly smaller and therefore less moderate caucus. It can be very challenging for Republican leaders to whip the votes necessary that that can lead to a sort of an emboldened freedom caucus in the House. You know, as you guys said, it's early to tell exactly what those margins are going to be. But if it is a very, very closely divided night and we're not sure what's going to happen with the Senate and the House is not necessarily an absolute wave. It's something that immediately tells us that it's a challenge for Republican leaders. It's a challenge for them to strike bipartisan deals on the necessities like government funding. Jack, I'll put you on the spot here. I know something I think you may not know, and that is that we have a call from ABC and NBC. We call it if you have two networks for the AP saying that Senator Hasson has been re-elected from New Hampshire, the Democrat, that is potentially an important development. What do you make of that? Yeah, that's between her and Michael Bennet in Colorado. That's two nice defenses for Democrats. They need to pick up some others. And as you guys have mentioned, Georgia being so close, it could take a while to see which way it's going to go. Hansen was somebody who, as we got closer to the election, was a little tougher to even get talking is somebody who clearly was on the defensive. But for them to hold on to New Hampshire and Colorado and then still Democrats to have some hope for a tougher state like Georgia. It's one of several steps that Democrats want to take to potentially hold on to maybe even just a 50 50 Senate. OK. Thank you so much, reporting from Capitol Hill. That's Jack Fitzpatrick from Bloomberg Government. Now we come back one more time to Rick Davis and Jeannie Shanahan ourselves. Maggie Hassan, how about that genie? That is a big, big win for the Democrats. And it suggests we can now look to Pennsylvania. If Democrats can flip Pennsylvania to their side, we then move west. It's very likely we could have a runoff in Georgia. We don't know yet. But this is, I think, an indication that Republicans may not be performing the way history would suggest with 40 percent inflation and a president hovering around 40. And that's going to lead to questions as to why Donald Trump may own some of this with some of these candidates like Bolduc and others. Mitch McConnell himself said candidates matter, character matters, and they may have gotten in a situation where they had candidates that couldn't appeal to moderates. So, Rick, it's a hold. It's not a flip for the Democrats. And as Jeannie says, we have Pennsylvania, we have Georgia, we have Arizona, we have Nevada still to come. But did the chances just go down a little bit of the two to three seat gain for Republicans? Sure, David. I mean, New Hampshire was one of the top targets. The Republicans had to flip a Democratic seat. You only need one to regain control of the United States Senate, which is really important when it comes to being able to block things that are happening in the administration. So I'd say we're starting from a negative right now. If it looks like how you're going to regain the Senate and I think it's what Ginny said and it's to be reminded within a Republican Party, it does matter who your candidate is. It's not just a matter of ideology. And I think it's a real shot across the Trump battle, because in both this case and in my story on his case, these were his handpicked candidates who he said, you know, would be able to win based on, you know, his endorsement. And these are two big slaps in the face for Donald Trump early in the night. Well, to go back to the 20 24, would you like to do Genie and David Westin bring it out. But if it isn't a resounding move one way or the other, what does it do to positions of Donald Trump, of Ron DeSantis and yes, even of Joe Biden? You know, it makes it harder as Donald Trump goes out potentially on Tuesday to announce his candidacy for the president. Of course, on the Democratic side, Joe Biden, again is hovering around the 40s. If he decides to run again, we could have two fairly unpopular leaders at the top of both of these tickets. And then you look at somebody that Ron DeSantis, we have to say Florida has been a bright spot for Republicans so far tonight. They have performed their better so far and it's still early than anywhere else. So this could be a boon for Ron DeSantis and not so much for Donald Trump, which is not going to make Donald Trump happy. I have to guess. You agree with that, Rick. Is this a blow in favor of Ron sanctimonious? Yeah, it's not a zero sum game to men can still occupy the same space in the same state. But I mean, it's a good night for Ron DeSantis. No question about it. If Donald Trump is unable to win some of these other seats and I'm looking hard at the Senate race in Arizona right now, where Masters, who has been an election denier and part of the Trump sort of coalition, is unable to compete, it's going to be another blow there. You know, it could be a real mixed message for Donald Trump. It is not a mixed message for Ron de Santos. He won a big victory in an important electoral state, and he's got a hundred and fifty million dollars left in the bank. So he's going to be a player one way or another. Fascinating. Thank you so much. It's been great to be with Rick Davis of St. Claude Capital Ingenious Shan Zeno University. I'm delighted to say our balloon Bloomberg political contributors. That's it for me. Here in Washington. Election coverage continues on Bloomberg Television Radio. And I'll be back at 12 p.m. Eastern time tomorrow for two hours of balance of power. And this is Bloomberg.