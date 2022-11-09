Man Capital's Chair on EVs, Egypt's Economy

00:00

You're providing some of these these then here for the venue. I mean, that's cute. All right. But how do we take this and extrapolate to the rest of the country? How do you take this success story and implement it more widely? Well, you know, we're providing about 250 units to cop 27 of electric vehicles. The next step that we're looking forward to is how to start a factory in Egypt to produce electric vehicles and be one of the earliest to do it in the Middle East and Africa. So this is something that's going through serious stages, right? What kind of cooperation are you getting from the government? Because the people I speak to who want to buy a Tesla want to buy, you know, any other type of electric vehicle. They're like, yeah, great. I've got the car. I don't know where to charge it. Well, the charging units, also one of our companies, which is called Infinity that my nephew actually started is the largest. Creating the infrastructure was a charging units and charging units are all set up here in Sharm el Sheikh and in Cairo and around Egypt now. And the progress is going here. So electric vehicles are coming. The government is supporting because they set a car policy for how to encourage electric vehicles being produced and imported into Egypt. Car prices have gone stratospheric. That's for both used and new cars. What needs to be done here to improve this mismatch between supply and demand beyond what has already been done? Yes. Well, I think, you know, cars have gone prices gone up because of inflation basically around the world. I mean, you have inflation going up everywhere due to things that have been happening. You can walk and, you know, the pandemic and things like this. Supply chains have been affected. And as a result, car prices have gone up. We hope it will be settling down. I mean, that's that's how it looks today. So how does it get resolved and how many cars are stuck at the ports? Can you give us a sense of the magnitude of the disruption stuck in the port in Egypt? Quite a few. I don't know the numbers exactly, but I think the government is working on it now with the help. You know, they did reach an agreement with the IMF in which to start promoting the cars that are in the pipeline. And I think this will happen in the next month or two. How big of a breakthrough is the devaluation of the pound for you as an Egyptian business? Because what has happened so far is that businesses and this is from other CEOs as well. They're like, hey, Youssef, I kind of get dollars. I'm trying to get the dollars. I can't get them get me somebody who'll get me greenbacks. Does that get resolved with the devaluation? Well, yes, it does get resolved with the good devaluation. But the good news is that the agreement with the IMF is in its final stages. Once the board of IMF approves that, that will go into effect. And I think the availability of the dollars will be available then. I mean, that's what the business community feels and that's what our information is assessing. So the other conversations that I've had point to Morocco's an example of a country that has been able to create an industry around cars and vehicles. Why is it so far not been successful in Egypt? And if anything, people are pulling out rather than investing for the long term? Well, our factory. General Motors, Egypt started in 1983 and we are probably the largest manufacturer in the country today. Our volume has been going up year after year. I think the government has also set up a policy how to encourage manufacturing of vehicles here in Egypt. And I think this is going to happen. This policy has been approved by the parliament. So it's going to go into effect to encourage both ice vehicles as well as electrical vehicles. So that's going into effect. And I think it's a matter of, you know, 2023 would see an improvement there. The CEOs that have been on this program here, a cop 27. I mean, a yes, we're talking about climate change, but we're also talking about a reality of higher inflation. And at the same time, the Ukraine war and the geopolitical fallout between the US and China. How does that triple threat to your outlook for 2023 and your portfolio of businesses, where are you likely to see some gains and where are you likely to see some difficulties? Well, internationally, I'm I'm I'm an optimist by nature. But internationally, I think 2023 is going to be choppy internationally because we have also international investors. So I have investments in Silicon Valley as well as in the tech side around the world. And the muscle group has about maybe within over 100 countries. So our view is that 2023, the first six months are going to be choppy. I mean, so from a public market standpoint, we've reduced our exposure as much as we can bring back to mid 2022. And I think it's going to stay this way to the third quarter of 2023 because we're faced with inflation factors first. Faced with the Ukraine war, where there is a shortage of supply, you know, as well as the pandemic. All this was hit at one time. So the world is being affected and we have to be. There was a lot of optimism a few months ago. The markets, the public markets are going to pick up. Yeah, but that really didn't happen. Have you? And have you frozen hiring as a result or maybe even laid off some people? No, we haven't laid off. Laid off. I mean, because the months of family in the months group believes in its people. This is our main asset. So we lived through them through the good times and bad times. And this has been the belief that we've done. You haven't laid off anybody but our investment in public markets around the world. This we have reduced because we believe it's going to be challenged over the coming period. So holding more cash than usual. Exactly. So we were we were holding cash. We're waiting for the right time to come in again and invest. But here in Egypt, I think I think things will hopefully 2023 should pick up once the issue of inflation and the dollar shortage would be resolved.