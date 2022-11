00:00

I'm just so proud of the race that we ran. And this campaign has always been about fighting for everyone who's ever been got knocked down. It never got back up. This race. It's for the future of every community all across Pennsylvania. For every small town. Or a person that ever felt left behind. For every job that was ever been lost. For every factor that was every closed. For every person that works hard but never gonna ever get ahead. I'm proud of what we read on. Protecting a woman's right to choose. Raising our minimum wage, fighting the union with for health care is a fundamental human right. It saved my life and it should all be there for you. Standing up to corporate greed and making more things right here in America, right here in Pennsylvania. And standing up for democracy. Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock, the start of the program, and I've spent these last two decades fighting for the forgotten communities. Because no community deserves to be left behind. No one deserves to be abandoned. And every place matters. And I want to again, I want to thank all of you amazing supporters, all of you and all watching every. We bet on the people of Pennsylvania. And you didn't let us down. And when is going to is I will never let you down. Haidi Lun, Pennsylvania, thank you so much.