I'll start today talking about maybe first question for you, Daniel, and the commenting on the US midterm election. We've seen that it's not that we're not anticipating a big red wave, but Republicans have advanced and given the US is a big has a big role to play for the green transition. What are your thoughts? My thoughts are I'm going to try and stay away from the politics of it. But. But I think my view on it is, is I'm not sure how much the midterms are going to change. But obviously, the stance that the US takes in the medium to long term does make a big difference. We've seen with the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act now and all of the environmental measures that were that are contained in that. The US has a really big role potentially to play in this space. And it's just a function of the fact that it's the world's largest economy. It has massive innovative power. It has great industries, et cetera. And what we need in the green transition is to develop a bunch of technologies that need to be developed quite quickly and we need to scale them quickly. And I think the US is definitely one of the countries that's best placed to sort of play in that space. So that would be my. My view on it. And Tracy, would you like to comment on that? Yes. So I think I also stay away from the politics. I would just say that I think if you look at what's happening in the U.S., along across corporate America, I think there is a real appetite to focus on delivering to deal with the climate crisis, delivering the innovation and technology that's that's up there. And it's tricky in the industry because you're often caught between civil society on the one hand and politicians on the other hand wanting different things. But I do see that there's a real momentum. And we saw a number of years ago when when Trump pulled the US out of the Paris agreement, actually that really galvanized industry action and corporates taking action. So I think the wave has started. And I think, you know, whatever happens in terms of the elections, that will continue and they'll continue to be a focus on actually delivering what we need to deliver. That's a very good news. And Derek, my turn to you. So next year, COP 28 will be in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and Abu Dhabi. And as the head of responsible investment of a sovereign wealth funds in a no pack country. How is it to be? How is responsible investment taken? Is it taken seriously? Is it top of the agenda? Could you share some thoughts with us? Yes. Yes, absolutely. You know, Mubarak has been a company that has always been integrating ESG principles and considerations. We were established as a development company with a mandate to drive economic diversification, invest in social infrastructure. We used to talk about the double bottom line, in fact, in the early days of the company and as we evolved and grew across global investment. We continued to keep that DNA in our organization. So it's always been part of how we do things in mobile with the establishment of the responsible investing team in 2021. What we've really recognized is that we need to drive institutionalization and consistency across how we're implementing that, where we need to leverage a lot of the fantastic work that's been done over the last few years and in the ESG space and integrate that into this. This fundamental approach as we look to drive ESG into our investment process across the investment lifecycle, both in how we deploy capital, how we manage our assets and how we monetize them and get them ready for months as ISE monetization in the future, because at the end of the day, there is an absolutely fundamental belief in mobile. The learning goes all the way up to the senior most leadership that concentrating on ESG issues broadly, particularly the areas and climate and how we engage with our communities where we work and our employees are fundamental to driving strong economic returns. That's been proven through our model throughout the years and that's something we'll continue to do regardless of what happens in the US. In fact, we we believe it'll be more opportunities there. So we're we're very excited. An organization is fully behind the integration of ESG. Thank you. So moving on, more to the energy conversation. The word it looks quite different this year since last cop cop 26, we have the Russia Ukraine war, the inflationary environment. So is this how is this basically accelerating and challenging the green transition? Daniel, could you comment? Okay. I can I can kick us off at least, and then I'll be interested to hear and what my colleagues have to say. I mean, I think if I start from Europe first, which is which is where I'm based, I think from a European perspective. 15 percent of global emissions. But from a European perspective, energy security and the green transition are kind of two sides of the same coin. They go hand in hand. And it's because large parts of Europe, the exception of Norway and a few others are fossil fuel importers on on a big scale. Right. And so we're in a sort of different situation now where the energy security considerations have become very clear. And actually, that's serving to reinforce the push towards a green transition, at least in the EU and the and the UK. And in fact, we're seeing that come through in terms of rules being changed. So it's now easier to put up solar panels in Spain and things like that. So it's having a very practical influence on not only the rules, but actually also the amount of green energy generation capacity that's being put in. We're also seeing some of that around the world. So there is there is definitely that effect. On the other hand, it serves to reinforce the dependency on fossil fuels for a whole range of different different purposes. So I think it's sort of both sides of the coin. Thank you. I think that the geopolitical environment has been quite evolving. And one of the key barriers, definite emerging market and I guess I'd like to ask you, Tracy. And how can we increase clean energy in emerging markets? I know a Standard Chartered is doing excellent or very creative solution in helping direct capital towards various emerging markets. Could you share with us some of this experience and recommendation to mobilize more capital? Yeah. So I think you just touched actually on the question of energy security. And I think it's really important that we remember when we talk about emerging markets that there are still hundreds of millions of people in the world who have no access to reliable energy yet of any type, green or otherwise. And so I think the issues we're trying to solve for in in emerging markets, which potentially could be seen as conflicting, is that question of energy access and reliable energy access. The question of affordability, which has become more acute because of the factors you mentioned and also then the need for a just transition. And that just transition is not just about climate. It's actually about jobs and development so that decarbonisation doesn't stand in the way of development. So in the in the emerging markets, we're trying to solve for all of those, which means really looking at how do you focus on leapfrog technology where you can. So if somebody can go straight to solar. How do we think about that? It's very importantly focusing on how do you think about the transition away from fossil fuels, which is not going to be immediate. And we know that even if you look at the IEA pathways and so on, there are rises in fossil fuel usage in certain parts of the world before there are decreases. And it's also focusing on that sort of social and people side and really thinking about as well, how can you help emerging markets monetize some of their natural resources that are actually there and are part of the parliament's defense against climate issues. So things like looking at carbon capture or carbon exchange them. You know, there's a recent project that's been done through Climate Impact Tax, looking at mangrove swamp restoration off the coast of Pakistan. That's something which brings money into Pakistan. It's something which helps the planet. And so on. So I think we've got to look at it through all of those lenses. And we then also have to recognize that not every emerging market is the same. There are some renewables, solar projects, clean energy projects, which are utterly bankable on commercial terms in some markets. There are others that are pretty much on bankable currently, either because of the size and scale or because of the lack of institutional framework and so on. And it's those ones where we need to look at how we work together across the public and private to bring in finance, to use the power of the MDD to to have first risk advantage to take that away so that the private sector can crowd in behind it. So we've got to get much more granular, I think, in the way we think about dinner at this point. Could you share a concrete example in terms of like the blended finance example, let's say cement blended finance examples? We've recently done so in Vietnam and Indonesia, both actually solar power based funding, solar floating solar in Indonesia and a Granby solar panels in Vietnam. Both of those were blended finance with with the IDB. We've done some work in Angola recently, which wasn't on climate, but was on clean water to working together with the World Bank in terms of providing water for the Luanda region in Angola. So lots of activity actually in the blended finance space. The real challenge is how you scale that and how you make it, you know, many times bigger than it currently is. So, Derek, can I turn to you as to scale U.S. asset owner and working with other asset owners? Could you share with us some recommendations about how to mobilize further capital to increase clean energy in emerging markets? Sure. So I think it is really two two steps, two fold. Number one, Mobile has been deeply committed to this, particularly through Masdar Renewable Energies Company since its inception 2006. And there have been numerous times where my star step forward worked collaboratively with governments to set up the necessary contractual structures and do first time deals that establish the template within within that market for four new new renewables deployment. And I think in many ways drawing from Abu Dhabi's own experience, having moved from either establishing that either BPP market in the early 2000s all the way through now having. A number of the world's most low cost solar power plants and largest low power plants. And so through individual action, also through action from entities such as the One Planet Sovereign Wealth Fund initiative, we were lucky enough to host, uh, the member though, the CEO membership from the forty seven different entities, including sovereign wealth funds as well as asset managers and private equity. And I would all begin in October. And that really culminated in, uh, it was the culmination of a year of hard work and collaboration together, looking at how we can, uh, work together for ecosystem oriented approaches that are equity led. Uh, not necessarily a D5 led, uh, which I think is where a lot of the efforts have, uh, we we've heard about over the last couple of days have been have been, uh, oriented. I think that the this solution really needs to lie with the the asset owners at the end of the day, be they sovereign wealth funds who are very interested and have a long history of deploying capital and into the emerging markets. Or or other entities. And so working in partnership to find solutions. And of course, in collaboration with other other parts of the capital structure of other the DEA, IDF, ISE, the multilateral ISE, uh and and grants. And I think we need to do that in a in an iteration of approaches that we've used historically, but at an institutional scale. And I think that's the benefit of working in collaboration with an entity like the One Planet Sovereign Wealth Fund initiative, where we we really draw together all of the resources. Uh uh. Putting aside a lot of the politics that many, many organizations are getting caught up in and are focused on, on finding tactical solutions, real life implementation, for example, on on on data, uh, data and private markets. We'll talk a little bit more about later. So I think it really has to be led by individual companies and on on an institution wide ecosystem level, working in partnership across the, uh, the the equity side of the spectrum. Thank you. Would you like to comment on this? Yeah, sure, I can. I can chip in a little bit as well. So. So I agree with with what Tracey said and what Derek said. And I think, you know, there's a lot of discussion about blended finance. There's a lot of discussion about getting the whole capital structure at play. I guess one thing I would add, and that's an area where we, as McKinsey have played a role, is actually constructing the deals and getting the investment pipeline going in the first place because that's right at the front end of the funnel. If you see what I mean. Right. So there needs to be something for the MTBE and the development finance organizations and the ECJ and the commercial banks and the venture capital people in sovereign wealth funds and so on to invest in. And what I find some of the time is that in places like Africa, for example, part of the problem is that there are actually quite a lot of projects that could be done, but they're not they're not being created in the first place, if you see what I mean. And I think a lot of the financial institutions are not necessarily that well placed to drive that development of those commercial ideas in the first place. That has to come, as you were saying as well. Right. From. From companies and from from other players. Miss mission driven players as well. So I think to some extent, the frustration or the challenge from a financial side or from a financial institution perspective is that they're a little bit further back along that funnel, if you see what I mean. So thank you. And I. Yeah. And that was a very, I think, important topic to cover energy from different angles and different regions as the next barrier. And moving on maybe to regulation, greenwashing, litigation. Daniel, maybe staying with you. Do you think greenwashing risk and litigation risk, which is on the rise, is do you see it with your clients? Is this dampening or is there a risk or a fear of this is dampening investment appetite in responsible investment? I don't have any hard data on it, and it's probably too early to sort of establish that, although I'm happy to be proved wrong. If somebody has a has a nice dataset that shows this, I'd be very happy to see it. I anecdotally, though, I do worry about it a bit and I I do see some examples of the concerns about greenwashing leading to a reduced appetite basically to invest. It's anecdotal and its examples that I probably can't really share in a public forum, I should say. On the flip side, of course, there's a good reason why there's so much focus on greenwashing, right? Fundamentally, what what what what is sought to be achieved is that there aren't investments that are being carried out that sort seek to pass off the delivery of some benefits, rather, that then aren't there. If you see what I mean. But yeah, I do. I do worry about the other the other side of the equation. So maybe we can turn to Tracey, who is as a former regulator, can guide us. So, I mean, we're seeing there is a I mean, greenwashing is real and regulators have stepped in very rightfully. And. But there may be different aspects we need to talk about as barriers first. Maybe there is an angle about it. Again, emerging market application of regulation drafted with a Western lens. And the second one being we are seeing many taxonomy is emerging all over the world. There is, I believe, more than 35 different green taxonomy is and how an investor can manage or have the interoperability of those taxonomy. So maybe two questions in one for Tracey. So I think, as Daniel said, there is no surprise the regulators are focused on their sense of growth, the emerging area. And there is a strong desire actually, including from the industry, to have a level playing field, which leads to a focus on how do you regulate, how do you mandate disclosure and so on. I think one of the big challenges in this space. We all know that the availability of data is inconsistent across the globe and between industries. And there is a risk that the rules get written for developed markets, for listed companies on developed markets. And actually that's not where the fundamental flow of capital needs to get to. So I think it's really important that as regulators think about how they are going to regulate this, that you look at this through a lens of what's going to be something which will be credible, but will also be flexible enough to allow for the fact that you may have different data points or data sources or ways of measuring something in Indonesia than you might do in the UK, for instance. That does go on a little bit to interoperability, because I think part of the reason why you are seeing these. Multiple taxonomy is develop is partly because everybody frankly feels they should be doing something and there's a sort of pressure to do something. And, you know, if we think about the global financial crisis, where there was a lot of consensus about what needs to be done, it still took, you know, 15 years to actually implement the regulatory changes in full that were flowing from that. And we haven't got 15 years here. So we've got to get on with it. I don't think there's any realistic way we are going to get one global taxonomy. So I think the key focus and certainly one of the things we've been arguing for at Standard Chartered, where we are subject to many of those 35 different sites on a maze, is to focus on this question of interoperability. So it doesn't all have to be the same. But can Singapore recognize the UK? Can the UK recognise what's happening in Hong Kong and so on and so forth, so that you actually can get yourself at least 90 percent of the way there to compliance by actually looking at those other areas, because otherwise you are inundating clients with requests for information and creating extraordinary complexity, which is operationally really hard to manage and has to be done anyway. I have a quick file on North Sea and also an extension. I think also there's there's there's the challenge in a lot of the greenwashing claims that are going on right now. Absolutely. There's sort of two buckets. There's misrepresentation. Then people who are doing that absolutely must be held to account. And there is often a call of greenwashing for entities that are coming out with with goals or objectives that are perceived to lack ambition or not to go far enough and not stretch far enough. And I think that it's important that we given where we are today and that's some of what we've heard in this in this cop convention. We need to be celebrating the wins, even if they're not quite as far as we would like them to be. And we need to be working together in collaboration and partnership and putting energy towards finding solutions, how to find that path forward, how to find that further ambition, perhaps less than less than putting so much energy into holding people who are trying to make progress to the best of their ability in our current circumstances back. And I think we're seeing, you know, one of the ironic outcomes of that is that you may have seen that article referencing green hushing in the Financial Times recently, where it tries to describe companies still making progress, but not being willing to talk about it. So effectively decreasing transparency across the space. And that's a very unfortunate outcome of what's going on in the space. So I think it's important that we absolutely hold entities that are that are misleading and misrepresenting accountable and that we we also work to celebrate entities that are moving forward in the journey and then to help them move further and find ways collaboratively to do that. The green hatching point is excellent. Absolutely. And I guess just conscious of time, we can't finish a panel on the barriers to responsible investment without talking about data. That data challenge. So maybe I'll turn to you, Danielle, for this one. So everybody and we heard it a lot during this Gulf and many, many other conferences that there is a massive data challenge. So as a previous HSBC banker today at McKinsey with many of your clients, so do you see improvement? I guess we can all agree there is improvement, but what kind of improvement? But do you also see data as a source of perhaps competitive advantage? Yes, potentially so. So, yes, everybody's heard a million times that the data is an issue and it is having lived and breathe it for things like emissions calculations and things like that. It's a mix of getting external data, the counterparty level, which often isn't there or isn't of a sufficient quality. But I would also say sometimes at least the big banks and others, it's actually often about getting the data internally within the organization, which is not so much to do with the industry procuring data, then it's to do with different standards being deployed by different organisations. So everyone has their own questionnaire that they put to their clients or counterparts, which is slightly different from everybody else's. And we've seen across industries, both banking and and also in your world, Derek Wright sort of efforts to try and coordinate these things are challenging. But I think, you know, on the flip side, the data situation will improve. There are incentives that are sort of built into, for example, emissions calculations with the peak of scores to try and improve those those numbers over time. I do also think that they will provide competitive advantage. For example, if analysing specific companies, you have asset level data. You can use that to really understand the profile of that company, if it's a if you know, if it's really subject to, you know, various physical risks or transition risks, those sorts of things. So I'm I'm optimistic it will develop over time. But I've also found that there is a coordination challenge around a lot of these things where almost the ideal outcome would be for the industry to collaborate more around things like creating common questionnaires. But it doesn't quite happen to the extent that perhaps people might like. Absolutely. Standardization is key and I guess physical risk, as you mention, private markets and a definite dented Derek in a second. And emerging markets are definitely where although there remain big challenges across sectors and standardization in most regions, these are three big gaps. We need to fill in terms of physical risk asset level data, which is critical. And if I don't know if Traci, you have any comments on physical risk, add data specifically or emerging market data. That would be very interesting. Yeah, actually interest in a physical risk data. There has been some of the stuff that's been easiest for us to get hold of because the insurers have been thinking about physical risk not through a net zero lens, but through insurable risk lens for for some time. So actually you can get a surprisingly good amount of data that's an asset level, albeit it's based on a set of scenario assumptions which obviously may or may not happen. It's actually the data around emissions levels that's much harder to get to. I think the only thing I would would add to what Dominic said is there are moves afoot to go through G funds and watch the Bloomberg the net zero data utility. I can't remember what its technical title is, but the idea of that is to create a free source of data, which if that works, that will be an absolute game changer in terms of creating an available source of data, which means that your clients aren't mean unindicted with twenty five requests from twenty five different banks, the slightly different information in a different spreadsheet and so on. So I think there is reason to be optimistic. Structural changes and Derek may be moving on to private market, which is much more challenging. Seventy five percent of private markets do not report any kind of climate data at all. And being a big investor in private market, how do you make investment decisions with climate in mind in private markets? Well, without data, it's very hard. And so, you know, we can talk. We can gauge with our GDP is about the theory of asset management and how they engage with their assets. But until we start talking numbers, it's hard to bring that up to the level of really having informed discussion and integration into our investment lifecycle. So what we've decided to do is work very closely with the One Planet Sovereign Wealth Fund group, where we have a very aligned group of organizations who are all dedicated and interested in integrating climate into their investment processes and a much more comprehensive manner than we can do today. And actually, we've been able to make some significant progress on that over the last year coming together to start using existing frameworks. This isn't more alphabet soup, but using it first in existing frameworks and really focused on trying to move that 75 percent of the market. That provides absolutely no information today into the next iterative step forward, which is calculating estimated carbon footprints for their portfolio companies. And as a group, we came together with a strong encouragement for our GPO to to provide us with that information for their portfolio companies in 2023. And so as we start to talk about practical implementation, the the boring plumbing of actually effecting change to the beat of a drum every month, every year going forward, it's these kinds of things that need to happen. That needs to be equity equity led initiatives in combination with our banking partners or private equity partners or our consulting partners, of course, and asset management side to really come out and give clear messaging on converging and trying to clear away the clouds of all of these different methodologies and to provide clear and concise a path forward. And at least as we talk to some of these less developed GP is the first step in climbing the mountain because a lot of them don't know where to start. Their risk is just too complex out there today. And and in part of that process is you've got to your point, Daniel, too many people asking for too many different things. I actually think that was Tracy's point. But to me, too many entities asking for too many different versions and too many flavors of. The same ice cream. Um, and so we need to work together. Ta ta ta ta ta. Provide clear guidance on that. Well, Observe has been a fantastic method to work with. We've done that and succeeded to do that in the last year and we look forward to doing in the future. So with that great call for action and collaboration, I hope you enjoyed our panel about the next barriers. Uh, that, uh, we, uh, need to work on and break down. Thank you very much, everybody, for attending this session and have a great, uh, cup.