00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Mr.President, do you think Elon Musk is a threat to U.S. national security and should the U.S. and with the tools you have, investigate his joint acquisition of Twitter with foreign governments, which include the Saudis? I think that. Elon Musk's. Cooperation and or. Technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate. I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting that the world's worst being looked at and and that's all I'll say.