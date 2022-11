00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] When you meet with President Xi Jinping of China, will you tell him that you're committed to defending Taiwan militarily and what are you hoping to get out of this meeting that will make it a success? So you're willing to make any concessions to him? Well, look, I'm not I'm not willing to make any fundamental concessions because what I am what I've told in the beginning. And this is we've. I've spent over 78, I think they told me hours with him so far, 60, some seven in person when I was vice president. President Obama knew he couldn't spend time with the vice president of other countries, so ISE to travel 17000 miles with him in China and around the United States. ISE Matt Miller many times. And I've told them I'm looking for competition. Not, not, not conflict. And so what I want to do with him when we talk is lay out what what kind of what each of our red lines are. Understand what he believes to be in the critical national interests of China. What I know to be the critical interest, the United States and determine whether or not they conflict with one another. And if they do, how to resolve and how to work it out. And so in Taiwan, doctrine has not changed at all from the very beginning. The very beginning. So I'm sure we'll discuss China, the Su Keenan, Taiwan. I'm sure we'll discuss a number of other issues, including fair trade and and trade and relationships relating to his relationship with other countries in the region. And and so anyway. So. So there's a lot we're going to have to discuss. You want another question? Everybody else got one. You didn't have to, if you will tell Xi Jinping personally that you are committed to defending Taiwan. I'm going to have that conversation with him.