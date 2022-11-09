'Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East' Full Show (11/09/2022)

00:00

Republicans make gains in their drive to take control of the US House, while Democratic candidates stay competitive in pivotal Senate contests with the latest on the midterm elections. Meanwhile, the U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says a Republican win in the midterms will cut the flow of climate finance to poorer countries. We live to cop 27 summits in Egypt throughout the morning. Crypto currencies plunge as binaries moves to takeover rival exchange FTSE Act, renewing concerns of trouble brewing within the industry amongst some of the top players. And Sepp Blatter, the man who was FIFA president when Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup, says the decision was a mistake. Kickoff is just 11 days away. Politics is not the tail that's wagging the dog of risk today so far. We'll see how the numbers come in for the Republicans and the Democrats. But it is the land of crypto where there is a crash of over 12 percent in two days. That repricing in crypto comes from a modern day Northern Rock run on crypto. I'm talking about FTSE acts. They saw six billion dollars go out the gate in 72 hours and by an ounce stepped in to backstop FTSE acts. Also at he sold the coin associated with FTSE flog that five hundred and thirty million dollars worth of it, and it has unseated and unsettled the rest narrative within bitcoin. You aren't seeing the shakedown in crypto. We did make it sub 17th ISE at some eighteen thousand dollars a little bit earlier on and that risk in crypto can have contagion to stocks on an average day. Now this is the state of play and the dollar were just off a seven week low with bill falling for three sessions in a row. And again, this goes back to politics as the GOP make gains in the House races, as we see this voting trend come in across your Bloomberg two lives that go to it immediately. JP Morgan say long the dollar, stay defensive. No, DSA, look, it's getting harder and harder to sustain these long dollar positions that the political landscape changes, that changes the fiscal narrative to the stock market. As I say, the jury is ISE as to whether it is crypto that wags the risk tail today or will it be politics. Gridlock in the USA could be good for yields on the downside, stocks on the upside if tradition is anything to go by. However, as we all know in politics, in 2022, tradition rarely holds Juliette Saly in Singapore with the latest rap. Jules. Hey, man, it's a little bit mixed here in Asia, of course, as we await the results of the midterm elections, too, we're certainly seeing that crypto blowout flow through into the likes of some of the players here. You've got monarchs in Japan down by around 4 percent. And of course, we are seeing weakness on the NIKKEI to a little bit of an uptick, though some in some of the Apple suppliers go. A tech which makes Apple airports is falling by the daily limit. But some of the other suppliers rallying it announced that it has lost a key client, which has, of course, the market speculation that that would be Apple. And we are seeing a bit of a pullback coming through in Chinese stocks today. But you can see that big jump in developing stocks, the most in eight months on some support there. The overall change in CSI 300 comp down by about seven tenths of one percent on the lunch break. We've got to Beijing. Covid cases in particular at their highest since April. And then Gwang Jo under lockdown as well. Let's have a look at the broader impact of the Covid zero policies and lockdowns on the Chinese economy, because we spoke about it yesterday that there were these deflation fears. They have come to light PPA declining one point three percent year on year in October compared to a one and a half percent expect a drop. So deflation on the factory floors for the first time since December 2020, CPI, that core number up by two point one percent in terms of the consumer prices and core inflation, when you strip out everything that affects those seasonal demands unchanged at point six of 1 percent. Bloomberg Economics expecting these disinflationary pressures on the factory floor to build in the next quarter or two as we continue to see demand weaken at both home and abroad minus. Joe, thank you very much, and we just got this one line coming through on China just the other day. Of course, you were talking about the iPhone factories and the lockdowns that went on that China lifts the lockdown in the area around the iPhone plant as planned. So this is going along with what the guidance was. But it is breaking headline across the Bloomberg terminal. It goes to red. Let's get to the very latest on these midterm election results. Our political director for TV radio, Jodie Schneider, joins me from Washington. A late night for you. Jodie, here we go. It's sort of gripping stuff. Rubio taking it home down there in Florida. But how would you describe the current positioning? Are we in for a GOP win? Is it building momentum? Yeah. Well, minus. There's more that we don't know. It's hard to say. Then what we do know, we had hoped by this point in the evening, we may know the house US situation. They only the Republicans only needed to take more than five seats or five seats to take control of that chamber. We're not there yet. There's still so many races left to be called. It does look like the Republicans are having a good night for the House and they will likely take that chamber. Well, we do not know that yet. And there were a few Democratic wins in the House that were not necessarily expected. So we don't know there. And what we really don't know is the outcome of the U.S. Senate. And we may not know that for some time. Races in Georgia and in Pennsylvania, in particular in Arizona, are very close. And in Pennsylvania, they were only able to start counting those absentee ballots on Election Day. So we may not know the outcome for some time. And in Georgia, you need 50 percent. You need a majority of the votes or else you go to a runoff. And Rafael Warnock and his challenger, he's the incumbent Democrat and his challenger, Herschel Walker, are locked in a very tight race. If they if neither of them gets 50 percent, that goes to a runoff. And that doesn't happen for a month. So we may not know the outcome of the Senate until December. So we're still waiting and watching a good night for the Republicans so far, but so far not a great night. It may not be that that red wave that people had been talking about. Yeah, and that's a very nice way to put it. Of course, we're both channeling our inner historic Donald Rumsfeld in terms of the known knowns and the unknown unknowns. I'm paraphrasing Donald, but. Rumsfeld That is not troubling when it comes to Florida. It is fascinating, Jody, when you look at Rubio and what he's managed to do down there in terms of shifting the vote. I like what you and the team wrote. In other words, it's moving from you know, it's turning from a swing state to something else. And it's a by what he's garnered from the Hispanic community and the shift in the voting there. How important is it, Rubio's election that. Yeah. And Rubio was expected to win the challenge. Val Deming had had some momentum for a while, but she really was not able to break. You know, Rubio has been in the sun for some time, has a good base. One of the things we are seeing, though, is the Latino vote in Florida has become much more Republican. And that is something that we're going to know that that's going to probably determine some elections going forward. The other interesting race in Florida was Ron DeSantis. He won handily as expected. But of course, the question that comes up right after Election Day 2020 is what about 2024? And DeSantis has indicated that he might want to be a presidential candidate in 2024. But, of course, Donald Trump has indicated that he may want to as well and has said that he's going to have a very big announcement next week. He's also said some disparaging things about Ron DeSantis. So I'm not so sure that Donald Trump is very excited by Ron DeSantis win tonight. But when he did. And so really the question now becomes, what happens is, is this all about 2024? And of course, when we do know more about what happened this year, we are going to hear, we think from Joe Biden about whether he intends to run in 2024. Is it going to be a rematch of 2020? Are we going to see some different people end up by being those candidates? Yeah. What can the world cope with? And that's my faux pas. Of course, it was de Santos who took it took. That's it, 59 percent to 40 percent. My apologies, Jodi. The first faux pas of the day, Jodi Schneider in Washington. Great work by you and the team. The Tea Live is there for everybody with your Bloomberg terminal. Jump on it and you begin to see the flow and the show across the Bloomberg terminal. The US climate envoy, John Kerry, says a Republican win in the midterms could cut the flow of finance, climate, finance to poorer countries. Let's get to COP 27, the summit in Egypt. Yes, my colleague is on the ground there. So, Youssef, this is a Salafi warning from John Kerry in terms of what is it, donor fatigue or is it political donor fatigue? How would you describe it? Good morning, man. Yeah, I mean, look, even under President Trump, there was some level of climate finance funding, but it's a far cry from the eleven point four billion dollars that the US is committed to to deliver by 2024. John Kerry was speaking on a panel. And let me read out the exact quote. He says that if I think if what I think will happen in today's election happens, the House is gone. You're not going to see any of that money. And this raises a bigger question, about 100 billion dollars per year commitment. He says, look, let's have some common sense. Just because we are barely under that doesn't mean that the achievement is not an achievement to be spoken of. The South African president has weighed in on this as well, on he takes issue with this idea of coming out with new financing arrangements, but without any sustainability. Why are we adding up to debt instead of finding a way to introduce concessional grants that we will be much smarter way to go about it in their view. It's a similar idea around the nature for debt swaps positive climate outcomes that would lead to a reduction in the interest rate, a lower maturity and just a healthier debt profile. And that kind of brings up the bigger idea of where China is and all of that. They kind of provided the first setback for this summit. They aren't here in force by any stretch of the imagination, but now they have pushed out some of their emissions peak target to 2030 minus, which applies to construction materials industry. And that is another pushback on some of the other moves we've seen from India as well in China. And yes, of obviously a number of conversations that you had yesterday, we had Mark CARNEY with Francine, you had the Irish tee shot with you. What stood out for you in terms of the narrative yesterday, a consensus building to do more. Will this be an actionable cop? I mean, yeah. Thanks for helping me out with some of the some of the research for the tea shark bite. Yeah. What is clear to me is that over the next few days they're going to try and put more ink to pay for some of some of these financing ideas which take center stage of the coming hours on the day three, the full day three that we have here, a cop, 27, and then find a bit of a common ground, develop a framework and a proper legislative agenda that you could proceed with. But there is also a realization that with all the crises around the world, with China and India not being here, that it won't have the kind of bite that you would have in an ordinary year of COP 27. But you're making the best of it and we'll keep a close eye. We'll be speaking to, of course, a lot of the newsmakers that are still very much here behind the scenes, negotiating hard down to the wire. Every hour matters. It is indeed about implementation. Yes, if we see through the money now, you've got more is used to come on the ground. COP 27 in Sharm el Sheikh. Let's get back to Jewel. She's in Singapore with first world news headlines from around the world. Juliet. Manner. Sale on masks sold almost 4 billion dollars of Tesla shares just days after closing his buyout of Twitter filings didn't indicate whether the transactions were preplanned. Musk said in August he was done offloading Tesla stock. Telling a Twitter follower it was important to avoid an emergency sale. He sold about 36 billion dollars worth in the past year. That's around half that since he went public with his Twitter buyout plan. Well, Russia and the US are expected to meet in the coming weeks to talk about resuming inspections of atomic weapons sites. It is a small step towards reviving arms control talks suspended since Moscow invaded Ukraine. President Biden earlier warned Vladimir Putin that any use of a nuclear weapon would be an incredibly serious mistake. As the Ukraine broad drags on, the UK and EU are close to a major breakthrough in their months long dispute over post Brexit trading rules in Northern Ireland. Bloomberg has learned the EU has begun testing the UK's live trade database, tracking goods moving from mainland Britain. If the bloc is satisfied, it could pave the way for a deal on customs checks in the Irish Sea that have stoked tension between the two sides. And someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record two point zero four billion dollar jackpot. After more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize, the winning numbers were selected nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night draw was delayed because of technical problems. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, a community in the foothills north of Los Angeles. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg Markets minus. You just make me dream 2 billion dollars off into the sunset. Still ahead on DAYBREAK, Middle East midterm election results their role in what might have been for China. U.S. relations with one bank with a significant exposure. The Standard Chartered joins me around the desk. The CEO, Bill Winters in Dubai at eight thirty. And later in the show, we hear from the Irish prime minister, Michael Martin, about how his country is positioned for the energy transition right here on Bloomberg Markets. I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race in this first year and I have kept the faith. We've accomplished more than anybody thought possible four years ago, but we've got so much more to do. And I have only begun to fight. Rhonda Santos on fire after winning his second term as the Florida governor. A victory that could bolster a potential challenge to the former president, Donald Trump for the White House, 20 24. That's if he chooses to run. He got 59 to 40 percent. Fifty nine percent win. Four dissenters, of course, skillfully avoiding whether he was prepared to run in 2024. Stocks are lower by an 8 to 1 percent. A beautiful image of the Capitol building in Washington. Let's take a quick snapshot of risk. What happens next? Do we face gridlock? Is it politics that's driving these markets or is it crypto? Let's get to Paul Dobson. He's with me this morning. Our markets editor for Asia. I said at the start of the show that it was crypto. Was the tail wagging the dog's body of risk today? So far at Bitcoin, down by 10 percent overnight. It's a shakedown. I called it the Northern Rock moment in crypto. What do you say happened? An ETF FTSE which got taken over by finance. Yeah, well, a very good analogy as well. Manus Cranny kind of that feeling that it's a little bit like a bank run, you know, a kind of crisis of confidence in an exchange. And suddenly overnight, you know, kind of it needs take a go looking for a rescue. So a pretty big I think, you know, one of one of the things from the market perspective that we saw is this kind of liquidation of assets where people have been trading it with FTSE, for example, which kind of weighed on the whole crypto sector. And it's that kind of thing that takes a few days to run through usually. So the feeding, I think, or the sentiment in markets is we're not done yet with this kind of flush out. And there may be no more to see and there may be more to come and there may be more contagion risks as a result. Well, let me just qualify. You know why I call it the Northern Rock moment for crypto. Six billion dollars was withdrawn from FTSE in the space of 72 hours. And that liquidity crunch fall, as we know. It's not just encrypted. Liquidity crunches in every market is a huge risk. Can we pivot to the politics of the United States of America? There's no red haze yet, but the narrative is building towards gridlock. We've written a lot about it. What do you think the biggest market repercussion would be if there is gridlock on Capitol Hill? The market perception, I think, is that a gridlock would be market positive, especially for equities should be friendly, because if there aren't new policies being enacted, they could do sort of rock the boat, then the status quo is seen as usually quite a good thing. Same for for the treasuries market for that matter. You know, I think the that's the consensus of where we're headed. Yet so far, the picture is not completely clear. Right. There's still a lot of counting going on. There's still a lot of close races. And so it could shift a little bit either way. And I think that's why we're starting to see the market just wobbling a little bit in confidence. I think we were off at the start of the day on U.S. futures now down not not noticeably, but, you know, kind of like at least people factoring in that kind of longer term, counting my colleagues upstairs, taking their lunch at the desk. They've ordered the pizza in making that they're going to be in it for the long haul. So there are still plenty to watch their. Good. Like to hear the productivity is on the march at Bloomberg in Singapore. Paul Dobson, our executive editor of Asian Markets. Plenty more ahead this morning on DAYBREAK Middle East. This is Bloomberg. Five years ago, after the selection process for 2022 World Cup, the FIFA president of the time, Sepp Blatter, was considered a key supporter of Qatar's plan to host the World Cup just 11 days before the event kicks off. And the controversial soccer official says that the decision was a mistake. Simone Foxman is with us now in Doha. I mean, Simona, I once got to wonder why he makes this statement nigh. Why does he say it was a mistake? His specific commentary here was that the country is too small, he said football and the World Cup are too big for that. And it's true, logistical challenges are going to be a big question mark for Qatar in hosting this World Cup. It is indeed a very small country. But what he's getting at actually here is he's tapping in to some of the ongoing angst around corruption, alleged corruption in the bidding process, both through the 2018 hosting of the World Cup in Russia and of course, for twenty two. He also commented brought up these allegations about a meeting that allegedly happened between then French President Nicolas Sarkozy and now Emir Chef Tamim bin Hamad. Fanny and Michel Platini, who was then the president of UEFA. And he alleges that Sarkozy pressured Platini into pushing forward this Qatar bid. I honestly approached these comments by Blatter with a degree of skepticism. Remember, he's still tied up in legal battles over corruption in FIFA. Generally, he left under pretty unfortunate circumstances, largely a you. That said, we have seen this criticism about the corruption in the bidding process play out continually, even 12 years later, especially across the UK press. And I think this is really how the press in some ways is approaching this issue. And I think we're going to continue to see some of their coverage tainted by that. But we'll see if this changes once we start the matches and everyone's very excited for four play to begin. No, somebody didn't get the memo from Qatar in regards to the controversy around LGB T. Q. Plus issues. What are these controversial comments? Who made them? And maybe he just didn't get the email. Well, this is a sticky subject. So in an interview with public broadcaster ZDF, one of the World Cup ambassadors, a former country player by the name of the Halid, someone on the Haneda, he said some. He said homosexuality is a damage in the mind. And he also said he had a problem with children seeing gay people. This interview was actually cut short by the World Cup organizer after he made these comments. We understand. But I think this is you know, m is an emblem of the controversy and some of the criticism we're going to see. But we're trying to square local norms. And remember here, homosexuality is against Islamic values and the expectations of these foreign fans who want to come here. They want to be safe and they want to express their pride for being LGBT. Officially, we've seen. Yeah, we've. The policy is everyone's welcome. Anyone will be safe. But we have yet to see how this plays out in the ground. Someone thank Yvonne Man Simone Foxman, the CAC Financial Center in Doha. We're live to COP 27 on the ground at Sharm el Sheikh. The crypto currencies plunge as finance moves to take over rival exchange RTX, renewing concerns of trouble brewing within the industry among some of the top players. And Sepp Blatter, the man who was at FIFA as president when Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup, says the decision was a mistake. Kickoff is just eleven days away. Well, markets are grappling with news from China around the Apple site, along with disinflation for the first time in a couple of years. Jews once the dominant theme, of course, the midterms that they're in the back of all of our minds. Yeah, absolutely. I think we'll get a greater pulse reaction to that Apple story that we broke when China comes out of the lunch break, but certainly in the morning session we were way down by these deflationary fears. We saw BPI, that producer price index, of course, hit its lowest level below zero for the first time since December 20 20. So more signs of the impact of Covid zero on the overall economy. And you're seeing some movement coming through in the yuan as well, declining there for a third day. We are watching as well, some big moves coming through in the Korean War. It has actually jumped to its highest in almost two months. We're seeing a little bit of risk appetite there, improving ahead of the results of the U.S. midterm elections. But when it comes to the broader Asia equity picture, we are starting to see some wobbles in the afternoon trade. We mentioned the Covid zero policies, but also Covid cases in China at a five month high. That's weighing in on that index. The Hong Kong market down on the lunch break off by about one and a half percent. But certainly some big moves coming through in the Taiwanese market today. And that's another Apple story that we are following after one of the key suppliers, which is listed in Hong Kong, actually said it has lost a major supplier. So starting to see some of those other players in Taiwan rally on the back of that news minus. Dow Jones is a bit of a rally in the old Chinese Chinese developer stocks. What's driving that? Yeah, absolutely state to help here, fueling bets that we could potentially see a bottom in this market that we know has been hit so hard. So you've got that Bloomberg index of Chinese developer stocks up by almost 7 percent in the morning. Trade things have huge gains in the likes of country God and long four as well. And we're also seeing the high yield dollar bonds climb from a record low that they touched last week of around 49 cents. So jumping quite significantly in terms of that index as well. So the latest example here of investors just seizing on any positive news and hopes that there will be more reform and policy support for some of these sectors and that eventually we will get out of these Covid zero policies as well, which will spark more infrastructure minus. Yeah, I think every CEO that has a vested interest in China is hoping for that day. Joe, thank you very much. So we're in the midst of the U.S. midterm election results flow. What can it mean for America's standing in the world, in particular in its relations with China? There's no major banks do business that one of them with the exposure to that economy and the market is Standard Chartered. The CEO, Bill Winters, is on onto in the Middle East. He joins me now around the DAX. Good to see you, Mr. Winters. Good morning. Welcome to Dubai. Good to be here. Fairness beer. Good to be here, Bill. We'll see whether the complexion of Capitol Hill change. As you said to me, minus I don't manage my business by politics. Well done. But let's give it a go anyway. OK. You have a significant China business. Yes. If there is a shift, a demonstrable shift to a more Republican tinge in Capitol Hill, is that a big risk to you? Because we could see a shift in U.S. China relations. How concerned are you about a red haze? So one of the few things that the Democrats and the Republicans seem to agree on is their stance of China. So I wouldn't expect to see a big shift one way or the other. But, of course, you know, an American in the American system that the president has some pretty extraordinary foreign policy powers. So I think the much more important meeting is what's going to happen in Bali this weekend or over the next few days when possibly President Biden will meet with President Xi Jinping. That could be the beginning of another rapprochement. I think that would be far too much to hope. Right. But hopefully just a stabilization of a relationship that's been quite uneven and unpredictable and perhaps ISE. That's part of the reason that we're seeing markets breathe just a tiny bit of a sigh of relief that there could be a sign of a halt of the increasing aggressiveness in the tit for tat between the U.S. and China. Would that shift risk for you without shift risk for the market materially for us? Not too much. Our China businesses has done very, very well, largely because China is continuing to open up. So apart from all that, that the challenges of geopolitics. China has said we want to internationalize the currency. We want to make our selves available to international investors and vice versa. That's the that's the core of our business. And that's why we're actually, you know, despite all the challenges in China, our business is up 30 percent year on year. And China cannot grow by a double digit again if the borders open. You see this big flow, let's say, from Menon into Hong Kong going. Let's get back to wealth management. Let's get back to asset management. I think so. Yeah. And it's happening in bits and pieces anyway. But. But for sure, one of the things that's holding Hong Kong back is that that the hard border between Hong Kong and China as a practical matter. But the businesses are doing pretty well there despite all the Covid challenges. So I think when things really, really open up, we'll get a big boost. And the other thing that came to my mind as you were all that calling Gallaher from UBS, a number of other bankers, all sort of very pro China, I understand that. I understand why you've a huge presence there. But then I look at the flow of money. Morgan Stanley, an unprecedented capital outflow this year. And people are stepping out of China. Would you decry that and say madness? We're not at a pivotal moment. Well, that a generational shift of capital out of China. No, I don't think so. I think what you're seeing very, very, very clearly is that the Chinese economy is going slower relative to expectations than the U.S. economy is going faster relative to export trade, which means you've got a big interest rate differential between the U.S. and China. And as we're seeing everywhere in the world, dollar strong, other currencies relatively weak. Now, China has held its own against the dollar. I mean, relative to other currencies. Yes, of course, it's weakened. But I think that overwhelmingly comes down to the interest rate differential. And people go for higher rates in the US. They do. Look, one of the things I think that you said in the third quarter call was our timing was wrong. There were no ifs or buts about it. You were surprised by the speed of the uplift in rates. Fine. That's the third quarter. I'm going to drill into that. I just wonder for next year, what's the risk, Bill? Are we just ahead of ourselves in calling peak rates? There's this frenzy for peak rates. Yeah, yeah. We'll see. When you look at the inflation data coming out of the US, I think it's actually moderately discouraging. So the underlying core inflation really driven by wage growth is pretty strong. And I think that the reason the markets are reacting badly to that is that the move down from from six, seven, eight percent inflation or 10, 11, 12 in some other markets back down to those mid single digits. That's going to come through reduced energy prices, some slowing economic growth, things like that. But the really inexorable pressure is coming from wage growth in key developed markets led by the U.S. and I think is going to be tough for the Fed to tackle that. They're going to have to take either go a little bit higher or go higher for a little bit longer. And I've lived through quite a number of interest rate cycles. I saw 15 percent. I don't know what you saw at home in the U.K. What would 6 percent? Larry Summers says you might need 6 percent. Just how destructive would 6 percent be for dollar rates in the U.S. and in the wild in the economy? Look, I mean, we'd we'd we'd cope. It's nothing like the day I showed up in the U.K. in 1994 with the day with. Rates of and half percent or something like that. I mean, it was unemployment was was 8 percent and people were miserable. Everybody had negative and negative equity on their houses. I think that's much less likely at a 6 percent rate, much, much, much less likely, but it would be hurtful for sure. Part of the reason why you hear is there's an expansion every time I turn around Dow Jones and you had of a Standard Chartered coming into Dubai high, much bigger with Dubai become for you. Well, thankfully it's the same team, just different people. But when I do, it's the same everybody. But, you know, the status seems to keep going up and up, but up. Oh, yeah. Well, I get to Dubai all the time. And this is our hub for Africa and the Middle East. It's a it's a big region for us. Of course, we've were present in 17 countries across Africa and everywhere we can in the Middle East, and it's booming. There's always an element of unevenness there, parts of sub-Saharan Africa that are quite stressed right now. But but the region as a whole is booming and our returns are very good. We've got a whole board of directors here this week. In fact, we've got all the chairmen of our subsidiaries from around the world. So they flown in from from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, as well as Africa, South Asia, et cetera. So we've got to be gathering and we're all extremely impressed by what we see as we walk around and look through the windows. Believers it believers in the story. Time is always brutal and these get togethers. But I do have to ask about the UK. You're still headquartered. The cynic company to fill a 50 billion pint hole UK tax on banks is at forty five percent. Is it still worth being in the UK? Know the UK is a fabulous place to do business in a lot of regards. We've got very sophisticated regulators who understand how to regulate a global bank doesn't mean we always get from them. But they're there. They're very strong in that regard. The infrastructure, the ability to attract talent is very strong. Obviously, if the tax penalty becomes too severe on banks and I'm sure that this is something that the chancellor and and team are looking at very carefully, then it does become difficult. To mean what they've what they've given you, so to speak. The banking industry is the removal of the bankers bonus cop. And that has got a huge impact. So I suppose what went through my mind is the high salary ISE and the big bonus back. Are you actively reviewing the comp structure as that's removed? As far as I know, it's there's been some narrative around that I think that was two prime ministers ago. And I don't know that I don't know that this government is actually going to go ahead with that. I'm not counting on a big pay rise in. As a result of the removal of the bankers bonus guy, because actually the shareholders have a view on this as well. They seem to quite like keeping executive pay at moderate levels. Knight You run JP Morgan for a long time. The investment banking side. Here's a name. It would be it'd be reminiscent. And you had Credit Suisse First Boston. We grew up with it. I've heard of. It's coming back. Does the world really need another investment bank? You know, the world can always use a great investment bank. And it's up to Michael Klein and that team to determine whether they're going to be great or another one. But what we're seeing, job cuts, bill fraud in various investment banks are actively reviewing jobs. Credit Suisse has its own turmoil. But we're also seeing Citi in a number of other institutions cutting jobs and IDB. And that's the reason why I say an overcrowded market in IBEX. Yeah, you know, it's a super cyclical business and we're clearly at the down part of the cycle for many deals and debt and equity capital markets. But it's cyclical and it'll come back one day. So, I mean, if I were sitting in Michael Clancy there, probably say this is probably a good time to pull a team together as long as somebody can fund me through the down period. And then when things pick back up, which they will, at some point I'll be there to take advantage. It just depends whether you get the right equity. The equity CAC with what? Well, we really don't know the inside of that deal. Well, thank you very much for being with us. We look forward to seeing you next week at the New Economy Forum in Singapore. Glad to hear you. And the whole board are here in Dubai. Bill Winters, the Standard Chartered CEO, executive director, joining me around the desk for a conversation this morning on DAYBREAK Middle East. This is member. It's come 27, they're on the grind at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. No time for scuba diving. My co-host Yousef Gamal El-Din is there. Yes, if. Well, minus the Irish prime minister made a quick appearance in the last 24 hours. And basically there was an opportunity for us to discuss some of the ambitions the country has. When you think of Ireland, you think of those large, beautiful forests. And the reality is that Ireland is a emitter of carbon based on some of the large and vast forest areas. You're also looking at innovative ways to get more investments into places like wind. And that is something we've talked about. That's the prime minister of Ireland. Behold, Martin, tee shot. Listen. There is a welcome focus on delivery, delivery on the commitments that have been made last Shery Ahn in Glasgow. But also there's an increasing focus on loss and damage, what we've termed loss of damage. Countries that are already suffering from the devastating impacts of climate change, particularly weather events. And this morning I was at a breakfast where we launched the Golden Shield, an initiative of Germany and Ghana, along with G7 countries and the 20. And it was interesting to hear the prime minister of Pakistan, the president of Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Lu, all talk in very moving terms about the extraordinary devastation brought this year on their countries as a result of severe weather events caused by climate change. And so the message is that along with all of the measures we must take to reduce emissions, we also now have to look at adaptation trading, financial instruments in terms of dealing with catastrophic risk and to all of us coming together to try and create that offer for people. Let's get into some of the domestic priorities for Ireland. Wind energy is at the top of your list. We spoke with some investors are saying there are delays, the regulatory issues in delivering on the major ambitions, which is I think seven gigawatts by 2030. How do you respond to that? I think we have reformed or our planning framework. We brought the new legislation to create a new agency to streamline maritime and economic development, and that includes wind farms. And also we have bring to a cause a fundamental recall and overhaul of our planning court to make it again, faster, more streamlined for people. We have a great acid, its wind and wind off and the Shery Ahn in Ireland is particularly strong and we are in a position by 2030 to have 80 percent of our electricity generated by wind. We will get there and we will work with industry to make sure we can accelerate to target. The European Union is also providing legal instruments. A public overrating calls, for example, that can move offshore wind platform yet more quickly to show that there is a lot of debate about the right way to address methane emissions and 25, 30 percent. What is your view on that, given that at the moment for Ireland, it's 25 percent with the rest of the world appears to be moving towards a truce? Yeah, I think we have a strong agricultural sector in Ireland, a very carbon efficient method of food production. But nonetheless, we can do better. Dairy and beef been the big ones. So we have said what are very challenging targets for farmers in Ireland and farmers understand this in terms of their individual farm enterprise, perhaps more than most of the population. So I think it's a realistic target that is challenging, but that we can achieve. And I think it's better to set targets that are realistic and achievable than shooting for the stars are not getting there. That was the T shock therapy marathon. I've got a lot of emails, banners praising me for pronouncing some of the names and titles correctly. And I told them why, you know, why that is the case? Because I think conquering would Manus Cranny for over seven years. So that's been helpful. But in terms of the agenda, it is the finance day. So we'll see what kind of innovations come to the table, whether they're able to agree around some of the nature for debt swaps to kind of make the whole system a bit more sustainable instead of just piling and piling up some of those debt. Yep. Well done. Good conversation. I was just actually thinking as I was like I was thinking you're only one of the first people at Bloomberg that actually knows how to pronounce his title correctly. But then again, I have I have killed a few titles in my time of various people and our geography. So I do look to you to save me on the odd occasion. That is, if great. Maybe you will get a little bit of scuba diving when it's all said and done. Yousef Gamal El-Din. COP 27. You've got more. You've got more work to do. Yes. Before they free you? Yes. On the ground at camp from. We'll be there with Yusef throughout the day. Plenty more ahead from COP and right here in the Middle East into the. Low shot of Washington, D.C., So we're seeing these results roll in across across the United States of America. But it could be a couple of days before we see how the house sits. Of course, the Republicans only need to take five seats to take the House. There are no indication of a complete red wave yet. Although the GOP is making gains in the House races, voting ends in the east of the United States of America, of course, that the solidifying news for the GOP was the Republican's dissenters and Rubio at winning re-election in Florida. Couple of other one liners to come through. We have Iowa Republican. Grassley wins an eighth term in the Senate and Ohio Democrats immediate. Sykes projected to win a seat. That's according to NBC and A, B, C. So we'll keep an eye on those results as they flow in across the Bloomberg. Stocks. Phlegmatic you go. That's my word for the day, phlegmatic response in markets. Thus far, stocks are flat. Many of the world's oil refineries are rushing to guarantee supplies of Middle East crude for next year. They're fearful of what's to become Russia's giant export program. Simone Foxman has the details. Salmon what do we know? What's happening in the market? You know, are the refiners getting the supplies that they need? Well, our Sharon Chu and Sherry Sue wrote this amazing report, they spoke to a lot of traders who are in the market right now, both in Asia and in Europe, and they say they're rushing to negotiate these term contracts for crude next year. They're very fearful of what happens when European nations are no longer allowed to purchase ocean freight of crude supplies. So far, they say Asian some Asian buyers, at least, are getting the kind of demand that they want. But everyone seems to be looking at minimum to maintain the kind of crude supplies they've already purchased, if not increase by at least a little bit. The amount of crude they will take in for next year. That said, you know, if refiners don't secure these contracts now and if they're not successful in these term contract negotiations, there's real concerns that not everyone is going to be so lucky, particularly with OPEC cutting its output production targets. So we're going to see some of the Mideast production likely to come down over the coming months. And everyone says this urgency is really driven by the increased competition between Europe and Asia over the very same supplies. That's if they want to avoid supplies of Russian crude. I mean, one of the world's largest oil producers, Kuwait, announcing a climate pledge, would Saudi Arabia do this at camp? Mohammed bin Salman was there himself, not Kuwait. What have they promised? Yet two different parts of this pledge. One is for the oil and gas sector. Kuwait says that will be net zero by 2050 and then other industry is going to be net zero by 2060. This roughly falls in line with some of the other climate pledges we've seen from around the region, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, roughly kind of similar timeline. And the question here is just that no details have really been outlined for how to get Kuwait there. So this is going to play out over the next couple of decades. And again, we haven't seen concrete plans from pretty much any of these Gulf producers. That said, Kuwait has been one of the worst and worst producers on the emissions front around the world on a per capita basis. For recently, they've had some success in cutting emissions, but they've mostly done that by turning to natural gas, to power power plants, to power desalination. But if they want this net zero, they're really going to have to move a bit more towards renewables. We'll see how they turn this pledge into reality. Yeah, I think that's that's the perennial issue really with these announcements is the differential between the rhetoric and the delivery. Hedge funds flocking to Dubai. We know that's a theme. But what's the latest shock to set up? Yeah. Valley as me. It's a 17 billion dollar multi strat normally based in Chicago. They've been on an enormous hiring spree this year, hiring some 50 portfolio managers, taking their headcount of portfolio managers to 170. And it turns out a lot of those portfolio managers will they want to live in Dubai. And that is why the firm is opening an office. There are likely to be about 20 people their starting first quarter of next year. They join the likes of Millennium Management. Exodus Point, Blue Crest. And they say really there's going to be portfolio managers, traders across strategies, everything from equities, commodities to credit and beyond continuing this push to be in Dubai. That's something we've seen across the financial sector and valley as just the latest. Yep, it's all rushing to the center of the DFC. Certainly there's a huge influx both of talent and capital Simone Foxman that the financial center in Doha. It's just posed for a moment. What is really driving risk today so far? It's not politics. It's a little bit more of the wash back from Bitcoin trashed over the past two days, done over 12 percent. The reason being both bitcoin and ether were down 2 percent this morning. But you are seeing this modern day Northern Rock. Moment in the crypto space FTSE exchange owned by Sam Bank and fried at busted outflow of money, 6 billion dollars in 72 hours in combined and swooped in, picked up the exchange, bailed it out. Crypto currencies plunge as Barnes moves to take over the rival F T X, renewing concerns that trouble may be brewing within the industry amongst some of the top players. And Sepp Blatter, the man who was fit for president when Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup, says the decision was a mistake. Kickoff is 11 days away. It's just gone 9am across the Emirates. Warm welcome to the show on Manus Cranny in Dubai. Now, what is driving risk today? Politics is phlegmatic and subdued. But it is cryptocurrency where there's been a 12 percent implosion in two days, which is the tail that is wagging the risk dog today. And it could get worse. You're looking at 12 percent crash in crypto bitcoin over the past two days. Why? Well, because there was a Northern Rock moment, which was a rush of money out of one of the biggest exchanges, which was FTSE owned by some bank man fried. That exodus of capital six billion dollars in 72 hours meant liquidity issues came to bear and swooping in came buying on Sisi. He saw the opportunity. He crashed his competition. He bailed them out. And then he flogged their token selling over half a billion dollars, whether that's what you call taking out your opposition in one fell swoop. However, there is a malevolence to this move in crypto that could have a backwash into the equity markets story. The dollar is supposed to be ground zero of the reaction function to the midterms, which are muted at this stage. There is a GOP move, but not a red haze, seven week low, three sessions, taking the dollar dying the most since March 2020. We are off the lows. Will rate hikes still drive the long dollar position? Let me show you stocks. I used the word flag matic. I quite like phlegmatic. It's how I should try to be in more meetings. Flat dead, even though Tesla flogged, even though Elon Musk flogged four billion dollars worth of Tesla stock. But he said he was finished in August. You have to believe him. Juliette Saly in Singapore. She believes everything I tell her every day. Absolutely, I've never, ever seen you flat either met us. But we are seeing a little bit of flat movement coming through in these Asian equities. We are now starting to see a bit of a wobble as we await the midterm election results. You've got monarchs there on your screens to falling by about 5 percent in Tokyo. So that's just showing the fallout from crypto here in the Asian equity markets in Tokyo under pressure. There is a lot of upside, though, in some of the Apple suppliers. And we flagged earlier that that Apple plant coming back online after a week long lockdown. You can see the likes of TSMC boosting the tie X 2 and Chinese developer stocks getting some very solid moves in terms of what we're seeing with hopes for a key regulator expanding financial support here. So jumping the most in about eight months. But of course, those Covid 0 policy still weighing on the overall outlook and Corbett cases in Beijing at a five month high. So that is weighing on the CSI 300 today. Let's have a look at the impact on the broader economy from the Covid 0 policies to because we were flagging yesterday, we did likely see China in these deflationary concerns. And that is exactly what you've seen on the factory floor. With producer prices in deflationary territory for the first time since December 2020, PPR declining one point three percent year on year in October. Core inflation, though, unchanged at point six of one per cent in Bloomberg Economics, expecting these disinflationary pressures to build minus in the next quarter or two as we start to see demand weaken on the ground at home. And of course, abroad minus. OK, Jules, thank you very much. Just a Bill Winters that talked about the reopening in China and certainly upbeat in that regard. Now headline this morning is around the midterm election results. Kitty Gupta is settling into her seat in Washington to Romney through the latest issues. No sign of a red haze, a wave just yet. But the issues that are going to come to pay to borrow equity are about the regulatory risk and corporate America in terms of what they face, what what is top of that corporate America issue? Well, the no brainer madness is simply the antitrust legislation that you're going to see supported by both sides of the aisle. Republicans and Democrats alike really want to see big tech pay their fair share. And that seems to be something that is top of the ballot. But it's not just your big tech companies, it's your oil companies as well. This is really where you see the divide between the two sides of the parties. The idea here, the Democrats are actually in favor of the Biden agenda, more clean energy, more tax credits, but perhaps not necessarily in favor of massive oil profits. Republicans on the other side, for example, you're seeing this become a top issue in Pennsylvania, a key swing state wanting to invest more of their energy, specifically as we talk about higher oil prices. But for that, we need more pipeline infrastructure. So, man. These are some of the issues they are starting to see really come up, not just for the American economy before corporate America. Some of the largest companies that are not just driving the S & P 500, but driving the world economy as well. Look, tax reform. It's on the ballot. I mean, there's a whole host of issues on those ballots that people could perhaps be moved by Roe vs. Wade. Tax guns, etc.. But, you know, where does tax reform stand in terms of Capitol Hill? Well, you know, it's interesting because there's a corporate angle and then there's a personal angle as well to start with the corporates here, because like I said, the anti-trust legislation also comes with this extra bonus legislation, if you will, this idea of research and development. Think about all of the profits that are coming from the likes of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, some of America's biggest tech companies. Well, a lot of their budget goes into R and D. This legislation, first introduced, by the way, by President Trump, actually means that you can perhaps write off some of those tax cuts in the year itself, that they occurred rather than five years down the road. That completely changes the investment thesis for some of these companies. That's on the corporate side, minus on the personal side. You have several states really talking about how much the wealthy individuals, the top bracket should really be taxed, not just on a state level, but on a federal level as well. Top of the bracket, though, California, Proposition 30, this would include a one point seven, five percent annual income tax on those who make over two million dollars. That might be a lot for you or me. But think about the Hollywood stars, the Silicon Valley millionaires. These are the people that are really going to be impacted by such a tax if it were to come through. Absolutely. And it is part of that tax narrative critique that has a whole dislocation globally in terms of where the wealthy around the world go to. Not so much the American dislocation on the wealthy, but a global issue. Kitty, thank you very much. Kitty up in Washington as the results roll in. And top of that agenda, of course, is the risk of gridlock in the United States of America. Florida goes from a swing state to a Republican stronghold, with DeSantis and Rubio winning re-election there. So we'll keep an eye on some of those big moves and some of the Democratic names coming through, of course, in Massachusetts, the attorney general, Maura Healey. Easy victory at beating the Republican and Illinois. You saw Mr. Scott winning re-election. The heir to the Hyatt Hotel on the Democrat side. So we'll keep those results flowing. And it's on the t life for everybody with the Bloomberg terminal, not the US climate envoy. John Kerry says a Republican win in the midterms will cut the flow of climate finance to poorer countries. Let's get to COP 27 on the ground in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt is my co-host, Yousef Gamal El-Din. So, yes, if this is a warning from Kerry in terms of the reality for trying to make some of the promises that cop come true. Absolutely. So if you think back to President Donald Trump, the US gave out a little bit of climate finance, but it's a far cry to the eleven point four billion dollars that this administration is committed to by 2024. And so the US climates are. John Kerry spoke on a panel. I want to take out an important quote as those discussions got on the way. He said, If what I think will happen in today's election happens, the House is gone. You're not going to see that kind of money. And that raises the bigger question are on the one hundred billion dollars per year that needs to go from developed countries to developing countries, who says, look, let's apply some common sense this because we got nine out of 10 out of the tests and we're a little bit under that benchmark. It's not the end of the world. The South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, weighed in as well, and he talked about a need to move away from just adding to the debt. Right. Moved to concessional grants and that would create the more sustainable way ahead. That brings me to the creative ideas that we got. Some of them are truly remarkable, like the idea of nature for debt swaps. We restructure a debt profile, lower interest rates, lower maturity, so lower duration. And that means that you're able to channel more investments into the right direction. But we then had a setback as well. Magnus, I just want to point that out from China because they're pushing out some of the deadlines for peak emissions to 2030. They're not here in force. And now the numbers get pushed back as well. Remarkable. Indeed, years of and it is about trying to make sure that the finance lines up with the actual commitments Yousef Gamal El-Din a cop 24/7 throughout the day himself and Francine talking to some of the main protagonists there. Well, China's producer prices have fallen into deflation for the first time in nearly two years. This is Covid outbreaks and lockdowns dragged on demand. Let's get to our China economy editor, James Maiga. So, James, looking at the P.I.. Is this the beginning of a much bigger move to deflation from rampant inflation? I think the pit near the forward to the deflation that we saw today and the producer prices is going to be continue. He's going to continue at least through this year and into next year. Yeah, the one of the drivers is falling commodity prices. And, you know, obviously with Europe going into recession, you know, the U.S. economy looking like it's slowing down. Other countries also going into recession. It's unlikely you're going to see the kinds of high commodity prices that we saw last year. So that kind of pressure on downward pressure on producer prices is going to continue. And the other thing that's driving this is obviously the domestic side. Chinese domestic demand is weak. Demand for Chinese exports is weakening. We saw them fall in October for the first time in more than two years. So with the Covid 0 lockdowns, with the housing market slump, which again is another one of the factors that is pulling down prices for things like cement and steel, there's no sign of that ending. There's no real reason why Chinese prices would would start rising again at this point. And in terms of the reopening narrative, James, look, nobody really knows, and that is I've just had the winters run the desk. He's very optimistic about the economy when that happens. When do you see that? I mean, I'm reading lots of research notes and they're all coming in at the back end of next year. The third quarter. So do we just have a very tough economic time between now and then? We surveyed some economists in China and they said the most of them either think that the reopening will start in the second or in the third quarter. But the vast majority of us think that that process is going to take at least six months or longer. So if you're looking at reopening, which starts in April or May, that's basically taking you through the end of next year before you know the country and the economy gets back to some semblance of normality. And if you look at the opening, other countries like Australia, in Taiwan and New Zealand, it took months and months of high you cold cases and lots of illness before they cut their economies were able to normalize and life for those people go back to normal. There's no reason why China should be any different. So, yeah, there's a lot of expectations, a lot of froth in the markets about, say, a quick reopening trade, which is going to boost tourism and it's going to boost consumer spending. But the the amount of the amount of illness it has to work its way through the population and China, which basically hasn't had Covid yet, means that that that any reopening is going to be a very long, extended and painful process. So the earlier it starts, there ends. But I I would say that through the end of next year, you're going to be seeing a lot of instability in Chinese markets and an and in the economy more broadly, instability, rate volatility. James, thank you very much. We're tracking the flows of money as well. China economy editor James Mega. Let's check back in on the first world headlines. Juliette Saly is side by side with me in Singapore. Man on mosque sold almost 4 billion dollars of Tesla shares just days after closing his buyout of Twitter. Filings didn't indicate whether the transactions were preplanned must fit in all this. He was done offloading Tesla's stock. Telling a Twitter follower. It was important to avoid an emergency sale. He's unloaded about 36 billion dollars worth in the past year, around half of that since he went public with his Twitter buyout plan. Russia and the United States are expected to meet in the coming weeks to talk about resuming inspections of atomic weapons sites. It is a small step towards reviving arms control talks suspended since Moscow invaded Ukraine. President Biden earlier warned Vladimir Putin that any use of a nuclear weapon would be an incredibly serious mistake. As the Ukraine war drags on, the UK and EU are close to a major breakthrough in their months long dispute. The post Brexit trading rules in Northern Ireland. Bloomberg has learned the EU has begun testing the UK's live trade database, tracking goods moving from mainland Britain. If the bloc is satisfied, it could pave the way for a deal on customs checks in the Irish Sea that have stoked tension between the two sides. And someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record two point zero four billion dollar jackpot. After more than three months without anyone hitting the top, prize winning numbers were selected nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night draw was delayed because of technical problems. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, a community in the foothills north of Los Angeles. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts say more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg, minus Jews telling me this. If you want two billion dollars, would you still be with me every day? That's the question. We'll get an IP from Jews in just a moment. He's still there. Jews know she's gone. She's gone off to think about Tidjane Thiam to be back on his voice from Singapore. About two billion dollars. I come back and work with you every day. That is the line of 2022. OK. They're not going to bring Jews back in division. No problem. Still to come. But back to cope with Antonio Pedro, the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa to discuss the financing for developing nations. But next, is the US government gridlock actually good for stocks? When we asked about just looking above from Northern Trust Asset Management on Bloomberg. I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race in this first year and I have kept the faith. We've accomplished more than anybody thought possible four years ago, but we've got so much more to do. And I have only begun to fight and punchy governor, wrong that on the hustings taking his election victory speech, Mr DeSantis, of course, could be the contender for that beautiful building of the capital dollars flat and stocks of Flag Matic. The two F's defining risk this morning as we wait to see whether there will be a red haze, of course. The Republicans are still favourite to flip the House. The Senate could be tight. You are looking at Dani Burger. My co-host for the next hour sent me through some updates. Of course, we are waiting to see, but it's still tight in some of the key battle zones. Arizona, Georgia and Pan are still height tight and Republicans lost New Hampshire. There's a lot there's a lot of confidence today in markets, but just took a bomb is my guest, chief investment strategist for EMEA and a pack at Northern Trust Asset Management. We don't know the political outcome, but gridlock in Washington. Are you a buyer of that? Well, certainly at the margin, we do think that having a little bit of divided government in the US is a positive for markets. It takes it the left hand tale of two aggressive fiscal policy, often off the books, while the right hand side, of course, you don't get to to aggressive policy either. So it sort of brings things a little bit back to the middle. So that part of it we'd like. It's also good to see that this is not a blow out election for either side. So big again, that middle part of the electorate a little bit more powerful. And then, of course, we have to move forward on the fundamentals because that's in the end what's going to drive markets as opposed to the politics. There's been a moment of, I would say, reflection in the dollar dime for three days in a row. Biggest losing streak since March 20 20. Do you think that the rising rate narrative is an exhausted narrative to justify a higher dollar? Yes, actually, we do. We do believe that because the expectation from a faith perspective, we feel is not fully priced in and very close to what the Fed has signaled it will deliver. That means that the divergence gap between interest rates where the Fed was moving ahead of other central banks, that's no longer the case. In fact, some of the other central banks are catching up a little bit. And that means, of course, that one of the driving forces of a diverging interest rate outlook behind a strong dollar is waning a little bit. And of course, we're also seeing that the U.S. is not immune to the global economic slowdown and certainly has a better economic outlook than, let's say, Europe or China. But clearly, if you look at all the data coming out of the U.S., that global slowdown is still there and is still affecting the U.S. outlook just as much as the rest of the world. So from both of those sides that a strong dollar narrative is is taking a little bit of a backseat. You've got quite a bullish view on credit, particularly in high yield relative to equity is got a call on a a soft landing. It's certainly a call where we don't want to take too much risk on the soft landing scenario. We do have a central case scenario where there is a soft landing. But because we don't want to overshoot in terms of our risk budget, we have decided to take a bit more risk on the credit side as opposed to the equity side to play that scenario, because clearly if we are wrong and we do get a hard landing, then equities have more downside risk associated with them than the credit spectrum. So it's that that balancing act that we're trying to put in place in our portfolio and this is one way of doing that. We have stopped talking about Europe and the UK. We're so mega trend, fad orientated dollar and rate rises in the United States of America. Can I just ask you what what exposure in Europe do you want to take? Do you think? I mean, listening to Christine to God, she's very unsure about the outcome of Kutty if and when it gets really under way. How brutalised are European stock markets at the moment at all? Briefly. Yeah. No, I mean, I think Europe is starting to look more attractive. Part of that story is, is valuations. Clearly, valuations in Europe are not quite cheap, though roughly on par with emerging markets. And that gives you an attractive entry point. We also take note of the fact that year to date in local currency, European equity markets have actually done relatively well. That tells you a little bit about how European equity markets are behaving in this difficult macroeconomic environment. I know fully well that the strong dollar part of the of the trade has helped European local currency returns because European companies get a lot of their revenue from abroad in dollar terms. So having a weak currency helps that in terms of their balance sheet. But still, it is interesting to see how how the markets have behaved relative to the macroeconomic fundamental outlook. And then, of course, we now very well know what the macroeconomic outlook is. And we also know some of the measures that governments have taken 500 billion across the region in fiscal support measures is going to make a difference. So I think the whole picture for Europe is clearer now and things are starting to look a little bit better. The only the only problem is now with a economic slowdown coming. Having a more value oriented exposure in Europe is a little bit of a risk. And that's still that's still keeping us back. Yeah, I mean, I think it's the great unknown in terms of where we go with Russia, Ukraine and in terms of what pressure might come to buy from the United States of America in trying to eke out some kind of an off ramp early days in that narrative. I know. But thank you very much about John Tucker, chief investment strategist for EMEA and APAC at Northern Asset Trust Management. This is Bloomberg. Perhaps the one area you can see a little bit more angst is in the oil markets. You're seeing the capital, Beijing, the highest Covid cases in five months and a number of months, 78 new infections. On Wednesday, oil down 4 percent, by the way. And the last two days, there is malevolence in terms of the lockdowns. They're far from done in China, even though the reopening the area around the iPhone factories at Covid challenges and higher inventories in the United States of America. Inventories rising by five point six million barrels last week. Byron's moves to take over the exchange FTSE. Renewing concerns of trouble brewing within the crypto world's top players. And Sepp Blatter, the man who was FIFA president when Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup, says the decision was a mistake. Kickoff is just 11 days away. Markets are moving. Juliette Saly with me in Singapore. Jules, we've got deflation and of course, more Covid cases to grapple with in Beijing. What's the first take? Yeah, absolutely madness. Never a very good picture coming through on the China front and certainly those deflationary pressures on the factory floor with KPI below zero for the first time since December 2020, just continuing to show the challenges for that economy and of course, the impact of the lockdowns when it comes to those lockdowns. That region where we are seeing a key iPhone plant that has come out of that weeklong lockdown. But of course, you mentioned the fact that we are still seeing these Covid cases spike, particularly in Beijing, hitting the most in around five months. So that is weighing into sentiment with the CSI 300 in the afternoon session down by about eight tenths of one percent. Weakness to coming through in Hong Kong and Japan under pressure as well today. And it's being flown through into the currency market as well. You've got the yuan weaker for round a third session. But we have been seeing a pretty good uptick coming through in the Korean one. It has been rising the most in around two months. And the other key factor that we are watching is some pretty good moves coming through in Chinese developers. So that is a positive sign there as we hope for some more regulatory support. That index of Chinese developers rising the most in around eight months today minus. Indeed. And global funds flow. I just asked Bill Winters whether we're at a pivotal moment, a generational moment of funds flowing out of China. Now he runs a big bank, of course, in China, and he wasn't going to go with me on that flow story. But what can you tell me about the reality? Yeah, but it was interesting. He did say that you would get a big boost today, didn't he? Bill Winters, when you get the Hong Kong China border particularly reopening, we're looking at this cold, though, from Morgan Stanley. They're saying that, look, we've had some terrible outflows this year. In fact, you're seeing something like 100 billion dollars this year, an unprecedented number of capital outflows. But they do see money going back into the Chinese markets in 2023, saying equities will lead the rebound in flows with that growth recovery. We're hoping firming up in the latter part of the year, similar to what James Mego was telling us. Bond buying, they saying, though, may resume at a bit of a slower pace. And of course, the other caveat is if geopolitical concerns increase as well. They say that global funds could pull at least 300 billion dollars from onshore sales and bonds. Let's with the board and have a look at what a terrible year it has been for equities in China. The MSCI China index in particular, down some 40 and a half percent. So as we've been saying for a number of weeks now, you don't want to be behind that trade when we do suddenly start to see signs of reopening. And of course, the other big call we got earlier in the week was Goldman Sachs saying you could see a 20 per cent pop when we finally do have some confirmation of a reopening Manus. Joe, thank you very much. Yeah, certainly. Pretty brutal reality on the board for the year, isn't it? Juliette Saly. The very latest on the Markets Cup 27 is underway in Egypt. My co-host Yousef Gamal El-Din is on the ground at Sharm el Sheikh with a special guest, Yousef. Minus one of the important and salient features of our work on Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg News, for that matter more broadly is that we bring in all kinds of views and as part of deliberations here, a cop 27. The latest say that we're now joined by the acting executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. That's the 20 Pedro Antonio. There is a lot of anger and frustration in countries across Africa, even beyond Africa's borders, about this request to speedily move from fossil fuels over to renewable energy. I think there's a consensus that that's not going to happen overnight. How does that journey look like? How do you game out the next 10, 15, 20 years? Good morning. Yes. Thank you very much for having me here today. First, I mean, Africa has a very clear and common position on energy transitions, which recognizes the importance of pursuing green growth, but at the same time recognizes where we are coming from. We have about 600 million people that don't have access to energy for us to be able to provide access to energy. Those 600 million people, we need baseload energy. This is where natural gas comes as a transition fuel. This is happening at the same time as our countries are equally articulating pathways and strategies with a view to increasing the share of renewable energy. For example, as you know, Nigeria has, I think, their own transitions and pathways that have recognized the importance of of of of renewable energy support. Yesterday, did Zambia, Zimbabwe, sorry, have signed an agreement with sky power with a view to generating 500 megawatts of solar? And they're making a lot of progress here just in terms of the compensation calls from developed countries to developing countries. John Kerry was saying, you know, don't make a big deal out of it. You know, if it's a little bit under 100 billion dollars a year, you know, at least we're getting close to that. How do you respond to that? Well, I mean, the sector agenda, I'm telling you, details on the opening day has conveyed a very clear, unambiguous message about what the asks. I would argue that those assets needs to be taken into consideration, has to be a part of the negotiation strategy. And I believe that with the necessary patience effort, there will be a compromise reached. But what the important message here that I want it to leave is that Africa, it's asking for four for a loss in damages and compensations are equal, investing into translating its assets into ways, addressing the structural problems. For example, DRC, as you know, as 70 percent of the global cobalt resources is now. I mean, investing into producing is back to his locally. It's with a view to deploying more renewable energy. Yesterday or the day before yesterday, we had the Great Blue Wall initiative again, how to put more things sustainable green investments globally. So I gave him some good examples of your positive examples of progress just in terms of not just about the USC's. It's really about Africa. Also taking lead into promoting sea. So I'm talking to you in terms of concessional finance versus grants or a combination of the two. Yeah. Yeah, exactly. We are hearing about blended financing, lending, finance, where certainly the international finance institutions have a role to play. I mean we are under table now liberal shifting with the IMF and all those international bodies on the global financial architecture that needs to be, let's say, better aligned with the needs and priorities of developing countries, middle income countries, vulnerable countries in general. So that that's an important agenda moving forward. I mean, you know, singling out 42 African countries have committed to renewable energy targets, according to a new report that's being launched by Bloomberg. Any. Yes. Is there a possibility for you to bring together a common African position? So we talk about this court and a lot of the deliberations here that layers and layers of bureaucracy and coordination, if there was a common African position, will make things a lot easier. Is that realistic? Yes, there is an African common position. I mean, together with the African Union Commission and other stakeholders in the content, we've worked for a couple of years with a view to formulating that common African position. And it is being presented here and is part of the negotiation of Africa in this cop, 27 and beyond. And African common position, as it indicated, have recognized the role of natural gas in the production of of of. Energy for food to address our shortfalls in providing access to all member states and to our citizens. These are often common position. We are working with the member states into articulating that position into real changes, transformational change on the ground. For example, as I've indicated earlier, we are working with our member states to promote renewable energies, for example, with the African Union Commission. We have to climate a commission for the Sahel, for Eastern Africa in general, which is essentially about the great initiative. The other two components, I just want to get some closing thoughts on what would be a point of success for you as we get perhaps over the next two weeks. But what would need to happen for you to say, hey, this has actually been really positive for the world and for our fight against climate change? Well, I mean, an agreement, of course, that's what everyone expects out of these cop processes that recognizes where we are coming from. The difference is that the low compound, the there the the path towards green net, zero targets and how we can reach them in this way. I mean, we have to look at the African common position. We are also, of course, looking for mobilising the private sector interests into this. For example, on the carbon in the Congo basin, we could go establishing a carbon credit market facilities. And in the Congo basin is the second largest ecological system in the world. After after after the Amazon there we are talking of negotiating price for a tonne of CALDWELL of CO2 that is sequestered did that 120 dollars. This would generate about 82 billion dollars a year. This is much more than many of our countries currently generate from the export of resources. So it's moving from resource extractive ism, which is essentially has been the economic model on the continent for resources, for sustained development. We'll utilize our resources to promote indigenous growth, industrialization and job creation. There are a lot of exciting ideas for you there. Best of luck with the remainder of the negotiations and discussions. Healthy debate here on the ground. That's what I meant to say, that African Continental Free Trade Area provided their business fundamentals for us to pursue and pursue this indigenous growth. We'll make sure to compare notes towards the end of the event. They're going to tell you. Thank you again for taking the time to talk about Pedro, the acting executive secretary. No other nations Economic Commission for Africa would be speaking to more people throughout the week. For now, it's back to you. Thank you, sir. Thank you very much. Great work on the ground there. Fascinating conversations throughout the day from COP 27 with Yousef Gamal El-Din and Francine. That's a car crash in crypto. You're looking at a drop in bitcoin extending its loss. At one juncture, down by nearly 13, 14 per cent in the past two days, you are just seeing a real drive by on this. Why? Well, it's because there's a great deal of uncertainty around liquidity in the crypto space. RTX. This is the Bloomberg Quicktake Galaxy, by the way, the index that we run down 75 percent from its peak. So this encompasses a great number of digital coins. The bottom line today is, of course, that RTX owned by some bank man. Fried had to be bailed out by buying. That's who went on to literally flog the token associated with RTX FTT. And that, of course, was the backing for the balance sheet. How to take out your rival and crush his or her as token. This is a masterclass in MBA and in on heavily unregulated market. This has been. The World Bank is warning the food shortages and inflation hitting the WAS and the planet's poorest people Covid spending and the energy crunch create a crisis for the developing world. World Bank President David Malpass spoke to us at CAC, 27 at the climate conference in Egypt. I really think we are facing a crisis in development, and that means the reversals on education. That means the higher interest rates, the inflation, the shortages of fertilizer, which are really daunting for the developing world. So those are all problems that take resources. When you look at, of course, what we've seen over the last 12 months, it's a white crane that's driving inflation, but it's also energy security. How has that changed fundamentally? The talk on climate change and sustainability, it's added to the burden and made even more urgency. So it's the war in Ukraine, but also the giant amounts of government spending that we're done on Covid. And so that that is putting upward pressure on prices around the world. And that hits the poorest the hardest. They feel inflation the most. They also very painfully are feeling the extreme poverty now and the food shortages. World Bank President David Malpass speaking with our very own Francine Lacqua, a cop, 27. Twelve years ago, the selection process for World Cup 2022 was under way. The president was Sepp Blatter and he was considered a supporter of the Qatar plan to host the World Cup. We're 11 days out from the event, and the controversial former soccer official says the decision was a mistake. Simone Foxman is in Doha. Is this a mea culpa or what is the basis for his criticism? Potentially, but you have to remember that Sepp Blatter continues to be under a lot of pressure as he faces various ongoing court cases about corruption at FIFA. He left the organization in disgrace several years ago. So we really need to take all of his commentary here with a grain of salt. Specifically, the two things he pointed out were that the country is too small. He said football and the World Cup are too big for that. And it's true, logistical issues are going to be a major challenge for this World Cup country of three million people, one point two million fans expected to come through here over the course of a month. However, really, what he was doing was tapping into this ongoing angst about these corruption allegations that may have colored both Qatar and Russia's bid back in 2018 to host the event. He referred to something you said in the past, which is that Nicolas Sarkozy, he alleges, pressured the way for President Michel Platini into voting for Qatar. This corruption discussion is really something that I think is colored a lot of the coverage we've seen out of Europe, but particularly the U.K. And the question mark for me, as there's been so much critical press recently, is that does it continue to color our discussions when the tournament begins after kick off, after we're excited about play that's on the pitch. Yeah, very, very much so. We've also had some controversial comments from Katori, World Cup ambassador. What did he have to say? Yeah. Former men's national team player, how did Selman Mohammadi making some comments to a German public broadcaster? He said that homosexuality is a, quote, damage in the mind. And he said he had a problem with children seeing gay people immediately. An organizer for the World Cup apparently cut off this interview after he made some of these comments. This really underscores a bit of the controversy about LGBT rights in Qatar. Homosexuality is officially illegal, but organizers have said, you know, come everyone of all sexual orientations, you'll be safe here. Just don't show your affection for each other in public. And what I've reported on last week was an internal presentation that said the directed security officials to essentially look the other way, both at protests around LGBT rights and also public displays of affection. But this message is something that's very controversial here, where many people allege that homosexuality is against Islamic values. We just aren't going to know how this is going to play out on the ground until after November 20th, after these fans arrive and we start seeing, you know, people interacting on the ground minus. Well, Samoa is certainly the most hot button topic in an uncontroversial topic that all broadcasters are going after, aren't they? Simone Foxman at the CAC Financial Center in Doha. Plenty more ahead on Bloomberg. Much more important meeting is what's going to happen in Bali this weekend or over the next few days when possibly President Biden will meet with President Xi Jinping. That could be the beginning of another rapprochement. I think that would be far too much to hope, right. But hopefully just a stabilization of a relationship that's would create an even and unpredictable and perhaps that's that's part of the reason that we're seeing markets breathe just a tiny bit of a sigh of relief that there could be a sign of a halt of the increasing aggressiveness and the tit for tat that a ray of light from Bill went. As you join me around the DAX Covid, a multitude of topics talking about China and the potential for his business on reopening. And of course, his memory in 1994 of where interest rates got to as he arrived in the United Kingdom. But you can pick up that conversation on Bloomberg dot com later on in the day. Shameless. Plug it to be on my Twitter as well. Well, the former Bank of England governor, Mark CARNEY, says renewable energy assets are primed for an era of growth. The answer to both energy security risks and the efforts to fight climate change. We caught up with him on the sidelines of the COP 27 climate summit in Egypt. We're in a market where collateral is going to be increasingly scarce. That's having knock on effects on liquidity. It's hard to predict exactly when, but you get these jumped to real illiquidity situations. And as a portfolio manager, as a bank, as a market participant, you have to plan for what is a very fat tail risk. And as we've seen over the last few years, that tail risk can manifest in the most liquid otherwise most liquid markets in the world, U.S. Treasuries, gilts as two examples. And certainly as you get farther afield, expect expect to see it. So pricing for illiquidity. Another point I would add, which we haven't seen yet, is in my view, we're moving to a medium term where we. Yes, we have higher inflation on average. We certainly have higher volatility around inflation. And we should have you should get paid for that as an investor. You should get a term premium on longer term debt. And I'm looking at the tenure today. It doesn't really have much of a term premium in it. Even at four point two percent. What it has in it is a expected path of Fed funds rate in the near term. But Ron, I mean, I'm not saying it's necessarily that's necessarily wrong. What's missing is that this path does not magically return to the very low rates of before. Look, on the balance, too, I think the Fed's going to have to do a bit more. Yes, I'd put myself in the camp of that. But, you know, we'll see. It's not a decision they need to take today. Let's get this other data through. My sense is momentum and inflationary pressures in the US economy are still quite significant. What does this mean for the rest of the world? Talk about finances for African countries. There's a lot of damage. Again, back to the funding of the debt crisis there, the high dollar. It means a few things. And one of them is that we're going to be in a higher interest rate environment over the medium term. I mean, for sake of argument of total, hold me to this. But think of a 5 percent 10 year U.S. Treasury on which financing for Egypt, for South Africa to pick two very prominent ones here is price offer that becomes, you know, considerably expensive with the risk premium. And in part of the question is, how do we deal risk elements? How do we collectively deal risk elements of the big ramp ups in clean energy that have to happen there? We need our international financial institutions to work much better. We need that wall of money, which is what defense is, is an absolute enormous wall of money to become more familiar with these markets and in these markets. We need markets like farm and credit markets to truly develop lots of headlines about price and carbon pricing in individual jurisdictions who be lies. I don't hold my breath for a carbon price. Those are deep. They work when they come in. But there's there's deep politics with them. And we won't see a global carbon price anytime soon. Marconi catching up with our very own Francine Lacqua. A cop, 27 more coverage throughout the day. Take you to the global market map. I'm a little bit obsessed about Aussie rates on treasuries at the moment. These are 10 year government bonds. You can see them down by 17 basis points. I think a number of things are at play here. One, we're in a deflationary cycle out of China. What does that mean across the board? Not just at seeing Australian rates being done by 17 basis points, but the currency, the remember, is also done by nearly a quarter of 1 percent. As you're going to see this battle of the softer CPI MPI gives an alpha to bonds, gives an alpha to buy bonds used dropping. But you're also seeing this divergence between the PBS C and the Fed and the gap will widen because of that. You're going to see more pressure on the currency. Is the narrative coming through on the equity story and the rate story today? Roll it over. And if you look I look at what's going on with equity markets, there's no sign of a red haze. It's very much an unknown knowns in terms of a split Senate at this stage. No definition of a carry for the GOP in the House. Let's see how that plays out as the results flood in on Bloomberg.