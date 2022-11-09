'Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe' Full Show (11/09/2022)

00:00

DANI: THIS IS BLOOMBERG DAYBREAK EUROPE. I'M DANI BURGER IN LONDON. > > REPUBLICANS MAKE GAINS IN THEIR DRIVE TO WIN CONTROL OF THE HOUSE IN AN ELECTION SHAPED MAINLY BY ECONOMIC CONCERN THAT MANY RACES ARE TOO CLOSE TO CALL. CRYPTO MAY HAVE DIGITAL MARKETS PLUNGE AS DOUBTS GROW OVER THE BINANCE FTX DEAL. BITCOIN SLUMPS TO THE LOWEST LEVEL IN TWO YEARS. CHINA PRODUCER PRICE IS FOR A FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2020 HAS COVID RESTRICTIONS WAY ON DEMAND. GOOD MORNING. WE ARE WAKING UP TO THE MIDTERMS. STOCKS ARE PHLEGMATIC. DANI: A MAJOR FLIP COMING FROM DEMOCRAT JOHN FETTERMAN OF PENNSYLVANIA, BEATING OUT THE CELEBRITY DR. OZ FOR THE SEAT. THIS WAS THE MOST EXPENSIVE DOLLARS WAS SPENT. -- EXPENSIVE THIS WAS THE MOST EXPENSIVE SEAT. $300 MILLION WAS SPENT. MANUS: IT'S IMPORTANT TO KNOW THAT IT IS THOSE BROADCASTERS WHO CONFIRMED THAT. JOHN FETTERMAN HAS RELEASED ON HIS TWITTER STATEMENT, IT'S OFFICIAL. WE BET ON THE PEOPLE OF PENNSYLVANIA AND DIDN'T LET YOU DOWN. STILL A VERY TIGHT RACE. THIS IS ONE OF THE CONVERSATIONS WE HAD THIS MORNING. WE HAVEN'T GOT A RED HAZE CASCADING ACROSS OUR SCREENS. MAYBE ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT WAS THE SANTOS IN FLORIDA. I QUITE LIKE THE LINE THAT OUR COPY IS USING, THAT IS NO LONGER A SWING STATE. BUT THESE MARKETS ARE PHLEGMATIC. DANI: THE MARKETS NOT EXACTLY TRADING ON THE RESULTS OF THE MIDTERMS SIMPLY BECOME -- SIMPLY PERHAPS BECAUSE WE HAVE MANY MORE RESULTS TO GO. THEY ARE TRADING ON THE NEGATIVE SENTIMENT IN CRYPTO. THE DOWNFALL OF FTX HELPING WHAT WAS POTENTIALLY A LIQUIDITY CRUNCH. THE STORY OVERALL IS IF THERE'S CONCERNS OF LIQUIDITY IN BITCOIN , THAT FILTERS INTO THE MEME STOCKS AND INTO THE BROADER EQUITY MARKET. ANDY BRENNER SAYING PERHAPS THIS FORCED A MARGIN CALL. INTERESTING TO SEE THAT EVEN WITHIN ALL OF THIS, THE NASDAQ IS ACTUALLY OUTPERFORMING ITS LITTLE CHANGE. IT MIGHT JUST BE MORE OF THE MACRO FACTOR. YOU WOULD ASSUME TECH WOULD BE ONE OF THE WORST TODAY. MANUS: YOU'VE GOT TO BELIEVE ELI AND WHEN HE TELLS YOU REALLY HE HAS FINALLY FINISHED SELLING HIS TESLA STOCK. LET'S TALK ABOUT AUSSIE RATES. THIS IS THE DEFLATIONARY OF COMING FROM CHINA. DOWN 17 BIBS IN AUSSIE 10 YEAR YIELDS. THIS IS VERY MUCH AROUND THE IDEA THAT YOU'VE GOT DEFLATION IN CHINA. WHAT DOES THAT DO TO PBOC POLICY AND WHAT DOES IT DO TO THE INFLATION NARRATIVE. BITCOIN, WE DROPPED AS MUCH AS 15% YESTERDAY. IT ALMOST FEELS LIKE A NORTHERN ROCK IMPLOSION IN LIQUIDITY WHICH IS WHERE MONEY DRAINED OUT OF FTX, $6 BILLION OF WITHDRAWALS AND 72 HOURS AND IT CRUSHED THE SENTIMENT IN CRYPTO AND THE DOLLAR INDEX IS UNCHANGED. THEY'RE WAITING TO SEE IF THERE IS ANY SIGN OF A RED HAZE. DANI: THE BIG RESULT AT THE MOMENT THAT WE LEARNED MOMENTS AGO OF THE DEMOCRAT FEDERMAN BEATING OUT DR. OZ FOR PENNSYLVANIA. THIS DOESN'T REFLECT GREAT ON TRUMP. DR. OZ WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN THE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE FOR THE STATE IF NOT FOR TRUMP. REPUBLICANS HAVE GAINED SOME GROUND IN THEIR PUSH TO TAKE CONTROL OF THE HOUSE. THE SENATE IS TOO CLOSE TO CALL SO THIS RED WAVE NOT MATERIALIZING. JOINING US FROM WASHINGTON, D.C. IS EMILY WILKINS. WHAT IS THE STATE OF PLAY? WHAT CAN WE TAKE AWAY AT THE MOMENT AS TO WHETHER THERE IS STILL ANY CHANCE OF THIS RED WAVE? > > THERE IS NO RED WAVE. WE WOULD HAVE SEEN THE RED WAVE I NOW TONIGHT IN A NUMBER OF KEY RACES AND WE JUST HAVEN'T SEEN IT AT THIS POINT. IT DOESN'T MEAN THE REPUBLICANS WANT -- WON'T HOLD THE HOUSE. THEIR OPTIONS ARE GOING TO BE MUCH MORE NARROW. WITH THE SENATE AT THIS POINT, IT'S VERY HARD TO STRESS HOW IMPORTANT THAT PENNSYLVANIA RACE WAS FOR DEMOCRATS. THAT WAS THEM FLIPPING THE SEAT THEY NEEDED AND THAT ALSO GIVES THEM A BIT OF A BUFFER IF THEY DO END UP LOSING THE SEAT LIKE NEVADA AND GEORGIA. THESE ARE ALL GOING TO BE INCREDIBLY CLOSE RACES BUT THE FACT THAT THIS WAS ABLE TO BE CALLED TONIGHT SAYS A LOT FOR THE MOMENTUM THAT YOU HAVE DEMOCRATS SHOWING RIGHT NOW IN PENNSYLVANIA AND REALLY AT THIS POINT IN RACES ACROSS THE COUNTRY. IT'S REALLY KIND OF CHANGING THE OUTLOOK FROM WHAT WE CAN EXPECT FOR THE NEXT TWO YEARS IN D.C. MANUS: THERE IS NO RED HAZE OR RED WAVE. BUT IF THE REPUBLICANS DO TAKE ONE OF THE HOUSES, WHAT WILL IT MEAN IN TERMS OF POLICY? > > THERE'S NOT A LOT OF POLICY THAT IS GOING TO BE ABLE TO BE DONE IN A DIVIDED CONGRESS. REPUBLICANS COULD TAKE THE HOUSE AND THE SENATE, THEY STILL HAVE JOE BIDEN IN THE HOUSE WITH HIS VETO PEN. THEY INTEND TO OPEN UP A NUMBER OF INVESTIGATIONS INTO THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AND THAT'S WHERE YOU'RE GOING TO SEE A LOT OF TIME AND A LOT OF ENERGY DEDICATED. THEY HAVE TO PASS ANNUAL SPENDING BILLS. THEY HAVE TO RAISE THE DEBT LIMIT AT SOME POINT. THOSE THINGS GET SO MUCH HARDER THE SMALLER THE MARGIN THAT REPUBLICANS HAVE TO WORK WITH AND AT THIS POINT THEY ARE LOOKING AT A PARTICULARLY TIGHT MARGIN. THAT'S GOING TO MEAN THAT FOR SOME OF YOUR MORE FAR RIGHT LAWMAKERS WHO REALLY WANT TO MAKE SURE THEY ARE IN TRUMP'S GOOD GRACES ARE GOING TO HAVE A LOT MORE SWAY IF MARGINS ARE REALLY SMALL FOR REPUBLICANS IN THE HOUSE. THAT COULD MEAN THAT WE SEE SOME OF THESE BASIC THINGS AS FAR AS FUNDING THE GOVERNMENT AND RAISING THE DEBT LIMIT REALLY TURN INTO LAST-MINUTE NAILBITER FIGHTS. MANUS: CERTAINLY DESANTIS GLOWING WIN IN FLORIDA COULD MEAN TROUBLE FOR THE CANDIDACY. THANK YOU, EMILY WILKINS. TLIV IS WHERE YOU GO FOR ALL OF YOUR FLOW AND ANALYSIS. COMMERCE BANK HAS DELIVERED THEIR NUMBERS. THEY ARE GOING TO SEE THEIR NET INTEREST INCOME FOR NEXT YEAR, THEY ARE GOING TO SET SOME LEVELS FOR THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE. SO THAT IS A HEADLINE NUMBER FOR YOU THERE. THEY ARE TARGETING COSTS OF 6 MILLION GOING INTO NEXT YEAR AND NET INCOME INCREASES, 6 BILLION EUROS IN 2022. JUST ON THE HEADLINES THIRD-QUARTER NET INCOME, NET INCOME. 195 MILLION FROM HUNDRED 56.7 WAS THE ESTIMATE. WE WILL SPEAK EXCLUSIVELY TO THE CFO. SHE JOINS THE TEAM IN THE NEXT HOUR FROM COMMERZBANK. THIS IS CRUSHING A LOT OF ENTHUSIASM. DANI: IT HAS PLUNGED CRYPTOCURRENCIES IN GENERAL. THAT DEAL IS RENEWING CONCERNS OF TROUBLE BREWING WITHIN THE INDUSTRY. THE CEO OF COINBASE TOLD BLOOMBERG IT HAS CHOSEN TO PASS ON ACQUIRING FTX. > > I HAD A NUMBER OF CONVERSATIONS WITH PEOPLE OVER THE LAST 24 HOURS AND THERE'S REASONS IT WOULD NOT MAKE SENSE AND I'M NOT AT LIBERTY TO SHARE THE DETAILS RIGHT NOW. I'M GOING TO LET OTHER PEOPLE SHARE THAT IF AND WHEN THEY ARE READY. IT WILL PROBABLY ALL COME OUT EVENTUALLY. DANNY, JOANNA OSUNDAIRO IS IN SINGAPORE. WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THIS LAST-MINUTE DEAL TO SAVE FTX? > > WE KNOW IT'S NONBINDING. TOKENS STILL ARE DOWN A LOT. THERE IS STILL A LOT OF CONCERN ABOUT SECOND ORDER EFFECTS WE KNOW THAT FINANCE IS GOING TO BE DOING DUE DILIGENCE, LOOKING AT WHAT FTX HAS. WE KNOW THE CEO OF FTX AND THE CEO OF BINANCE SAID THEY ARE GOING TO PROTECT CONSUMERS WITH THE PEER AND IT IS STILL VERY MUCH IN THE BEGINNING STAGES. MANUS: IT'S INTERESTING, PROTECTION OF THE CONSUMERS AND YET BINANCE STOLE MILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF THE NATIVE TOKEN THAT BACKED FTX. IF YOU READ THE STORY, BINANCE BACKSTOPS FTX CRUSHES ITS COMPETITOR AND TAKES OUT A TOKEN. ARE THE RAMIFICATIONS FOR THE BROADER MARKET? CALL ME OLD-FASHIONED. > > IT IS QUITE A SAGA. THEY SAID WE ARE GOING TO BE SELLING THESE TOKENS AND THAT COST A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO WERE NOT WORRIED ABOUT FTX TO SAY I MIGHT NEED TO TAKE SOMETHING OFF THE TABLE HERE AND THEN IT STARTED TO GO DOWNHILL FROM THERE. IT WAS SORT OF A SPIRAL AND WE KNOW THAT THERE WILL BE A LOT OF PEOPLE FIGURING OUT WHAT ASSETS THEY HAVE IN COMING DAYS. THE FTT TOKEN HAS BEEN GOING DOWN AGAIN TODAY AS PEOPLE STILL APPEAR TO BE GETTING OUT OF IT. IT DOESN'T LOOK LIKE THIS IS COMPLETELY OVER YET. MANUS: A LOT OF THINGS HAVE CHANGED IN VALUE SINCE JANUARY. COVERING THE CRASH IN CRYPTO. CHINA'S PRODUCER PRICES SLID TO DEFLATION FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NEARLY TWO YEARS. SOME GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES SLIPPED. SO WHAT DOES IT ALL ADD UP TO? JULIETTE SALY HAS THE LATEST ON THE MARKET REACTIONS TO THE DEFLATION STORY IN CHINA. THE YUAN IS GETTING SPANKED, ISN'T IT? JULIETTE: DOWN FOR A THIRD DAY AND TO DEFLATION ON THE FACTORY FLOOR FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE DECEMBER 2020. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE PRICE ACTION IN CHINA AND GIVEN THE FACT THAT WE HAVE A LOCKDOWN AND COVID CASES ARE AT A FIVE-MONTH HIGH, IT'S NOT THE SELLOFF YOU WOULD HAVE EXPECTED. FUELING BETS THAT WE HAVE SEEN A BOTTOM IN THAT MARKET. ALSO HAVE SEEN VERY SOLID MOVES COMING THROUGH IN THE APPLE SUPPLY AND THE KOREAN WON JUMPING SINCE MARCH. A LITTLE MORE POSITIVE MOMENTUM GIVEN THE FACT THAT OVERALL WE ARE SEEING A PRETTY FLAT LINE. A LITTLE MORE POSITIVE MOMENTUM DANI: COMING UP, DEMOCRAT JOHN FETTERMAN WINS PENNSYLVANIA'S U.S. SENATE RACE, A KEY FLIP FOR THE DEMS AND A SIGNIFICANT BLOW FOR THE REPUBLICANS. MORE ON THE U.S.-MADE TERMS NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. DANI: LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR DON FEDERMAN HAS DEFEATED REPUBLICAN CELEBRITY PHYSICIAN MEN MET'S IN PENNSYLVANIA'S ELECTION ACCORDING TO NBC AND FOX. IT IS A KEY FLIP OF A SEAT, HIGHLY CONTESTED PLUS A VERY WIDE MARGIN OF DESANTIS WIND PERHAPS SPELLS TROUBLE FOR TRUMP. DEMOCRAT CUSTER HAS BEEN REELECTED TO THE NEW HAMPSHIRE HOUSE. REPUBLICANS HAVE SEEN SOME LOSSES IN NEW HAMPSHIRE. LINDSEY GRAHAM CITED THEM AS SAYING THE MIDTERM RESULTS WERE DEFINITELY NOT A REPUBLICAN WAVE. IN THE WORDS OF LINDSEY GRAHAM, NOT A REPUBLICAN WAVE. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN GOING FORWARD IF WE DON'T SEE A HUGE SWEEP THE HOUSE AND SENATE FROM THE REPUBLICANS? > > IT DOESN'T MEAN THERE'S NOT GOING TO BE DISRUPTION. ESSENTIALLY WE ARE STILL LOOKING AT GRIDLOCK IF YOU HAVE AS WE EXPECT A REPUBLICAN HOUSE. EVEN IF THE SENATE STAYS WITH THE DEMOCRATS, THEY HAVE HAD SOME BIPARTISAN SUCCESSES OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF YEARS AND SOME PROGRAMS. THAT LOOKS INCREASINGLY UNLIKELY OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS. IT MEANS IF THE SENATE DOES STATE DEMOCRATIC, WE DON'T KNOW THAT YET. AT LEAST FROM THE WHITE HOUSE'S POINT OF VIEW, IT REDUCES THE RISK OF CERTAIN APPOINTMENTS BEING BLOCKED. FROM AN ECONOMIC STANDPOINT, THERE ARE STILL GOING TO BE PROBLEMS OVER THE DEBT CEILING. THERE MAY BE SOME AREAS WHERE THE WHITE HOUSE AND CONGRESS CAN WORK TOGETHER MAY BE ON REDUCING ENERGY PRICES AND OBVIOUSLY THE WHITE HOUSE WILL STILL HAVE SWAY OVER FOREIGN POLICY. MANUS: THERE IS STILL A LONG WAY TO GO. WE HAVE JUST HAD THIS RED-HOT HEADLINE. FROM ROTOR MARKET PERSPECTIVE AND FROM A GLOBAL POLICY PERSPECTIVE TO, PEOPLE ARE SAYING TO ME WE MAY BE GETTING HARDER TO JUSTIFY A HIGHER DOLLAR BASED ON A LOT OF THE RATE HIKES AND THE TRAJECTORIES NOW IN THE DOLLAR PRICE. DO YOU THINK THERE'S A SENSE OF EXHAUSTION IN THE DOLLAR AND WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR ECONOMICS IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. > > I THINK WE ARE STARTING TO SEE SOME SIGNS OF A TOPPING OUT OF THE DOLLAR. SEVERAL FACTORS HAVE AN UNDERPINNING THE DOLLAR OF COURSE. CHINA'S ZERO COVID POLICY AND IN EUROPE CONCERNS ABOUT ENERGY PRICES. WE ARE SEEING INFLECTION POINTS IN ALL OF THOSE. WE HAVE PROBABLY SEEN THE PECAN INFLATION IN THE U.S. COMING DOWN AND HELPED BY LOWER ENERGY PRICES. ACROSS THE BOARD, GOODS PRICES ARE MODERATING. WE DON'T SEE WAGES ACCELERATING AND IF THE ECONOMY AS WE EXPECT IS TURNING DOWN, THAT'S GOING TO PUT A LIMIT ON WAGES AND INFLATION. THEY ARE GETTING SOME TENTATIVE DISCUSSION ABOUT AN END CHINA'S ZERO COVID POLICY. AND EUROPE AND ENERGY, ACTUALLY IT'S BEEN A GREAT STORY. EUROPE HAS BEEN VERY SUCCESSFUL IN BUILDING STOCKS. DANI: WHAT WOULD BE THE IMPACT OF THAT CHINA SWING FACTOR? WHAT WOULD ITS IMPACT ON THE USB IF WE SEE ENERGY PRICES COME UNDER PRESSURE A NEW? > > WE NEED TO BE CAUTIOUS ABOUT ANTICIPATING THERE'S GOING TO BE A HUGE SURGE IN PRESSURE ON ENERGY PRICES. DEMAND FOR GOODS HAS GENERALLY HELD UP. OBVIOUSLY THE SERVICES SECTOR IS THE ONE THAT'S BEEN HIT VERY HARD IF WE GET MORE OPENING UP, THERE WILL BE GREATER DEMAND FOR ENERGY IN TERMS OF TRAVEL. WE HAVE BEEN BALANCING THAT WITH WHAT WE EXPECT WILL BE RECESSION IN THE U.S. AND EUROPE SO DEMAND OVERALL IS GOING TO BE DAMPENED BY THAT. I THINK IT'S THE DOLLAR EFFECT THAT WE WOULD LOOK TO WITH CHINA HAVING A MORE POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR NEXT YEAR GROWTH WISE. THAT SUGGESTS THE DOLLAR IS NOT LIKELY TO BE AS STRONG AS IT HAS BEEN THIS YEAR. MANUS: THANK YOU SARAH. COMING, JOHN FETTERMAN WINS PENNSYLVANIA. THAT FLIPS A KEY SEAT FOR THE DEMOCRATS. SO THE RED HAZE HAS NOT MATERIALIZED THOSE FAR. WE WILL KEEP YOU UP TO TERMS WITH THE U.S. MIDTERMS ON TV, ON.COM AND ON TLIV ON YOUR BLOOMBERG TERMINAL. DANI: THE RESULTS KEEP ROLLING IN THIS MORNING. GO FOR IT. MANUS: IT IS INDEED. WE ARE LOOKING AT LIVE PICTURES OF MR. FEDERMAN. HE HAS FLIPPED THE SEAT AGAINST THE GOP. THE PENNSYLVANIA SEAT, YOU GET SOME OF THE STATS IN TERMS OF THE IMPACT OF THIS. FEDERMAN HIMSELF SAYS I NEVER EXPECT IT WE WOULD TURN THESE RED COUNTIES BLUE. WE DID AND WE HAD TO. SO THIS IS IMPORTANT IN THE EVENINGS PROCEEDINGS IN BLOCKING THE RED WAVE. IF THAT IS THE CASE. PROCEEDINGS IN BLOCKING THE RED WAVE. DANI: THIS ONE ESPECIALLY CONSEQUENTIAL. THE RACE BETWEEN FEDERMAN AND DR. OZ IS THE MOST EXPENSIVE ELECTION OF THIS CYCLE. DR. OZ HAD BEEN BACKED BY TRUMP. MANY PUNDITS SAYING IT WOULD HAVE BEEN LIKELY -- SAYING IT WOULD HAVE BEEN UNLIKELY FOR HIM TO BE THE NOMINEE WITHOUT THE SUPPORT OF TRUMP. MANUS: DESANTIS WON HIS SEAT. HE'S GOT THE BACKING OF KEN GRIFFIN AND THERE WAS HUGE MOMENTUM FROM THE LATINO VOTE FOR DESANTIS. ON OF SWINGS WE HAVE SEEN IN HISTORY. LET'S MOVE THE AGENDA ALONG AND TALK ABOUT A GUEST I HAD EARLIER IN THE STUDIO, STANDARD CHARTERED CEO BILL WINTERS. WE DISCUSSED THE OPENING OF CHINA AND HOW IT MIGHT IMPACT HIS BUSINESS. > > OUR BUSINESS HAS DONE VERY WELL LARGELY BECAUSE CHINA IS CONTINUING TO OPEN UP. UP. APART FROM ALL THE CHALLENGES OF GEOPOLITICS, CHINA HAS SAID WE WANT TO INTERNATIONALIZE THE CURRENCY. OUR BUSINESS IS UP 30% YEAR ON YEAR IN CHINA. MANUS: CANNOT GROW BY A DOUBLE-DIGIT AGAIN? > > I THINK SO. IT'S HAPPENING IN BITS AND PIECES ANYWAY. ONE OF THE THINGS THAT'S HOLDING HONG KONG BACK IS THE HARD ORDER BETWEEN HONG KONG AND CHINA AS A PRACTICAL MATTER. BUSINESSES ARE DOING PRETTY WELL DESPITE ALL THE COVID CHALLENGES. WE WILL GET A BIG USED. MANUS: THE OTHER THING THAT CAME TO MIND, A NUMBER OF OTHER BANKERS ALL VERY PRO-CHINA. I UNDERSTAND WHY, YOU HAVE A HUGE PRESENCE THERE. BUT THEN I LOOK AT THE FLOW OF MONEY. MORGAN STANLEY AND UNPRECEDENTED OUTFLOW THIS YEAR. PEOPLE ARE STEPPING OUT OF CHINA. WOULD YOU DECRY THAT AND SAY WE ARE NOT AT A PIVOTAL MOMENT? > > I DON'T THINK SO. WHAT YOU ARE SEEING VERY DEADLY IS THAT THE CHINESE ECONOMY IS GOING SLOWER RELATIVE TO EXPECTATIONS AND THE U.S. ECONOMY IS GOING FASTER RELATIVE TO EXPECTATIONS WHICH MEANS YOU'VE GOT A BIG INTEREST RATE DIFFERENTIAL. DOLLAR STRONG, OTHER CURRENCIES RELATIVELY WEAK. CHINA HAS HELD ITS OWN AGAINST THE DOLLAR. IT OVERWHELMINGLY COMES DOWN TO THE INTEREST RATE DIFFERENTIAL. PEOPLE GO FOR HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN THE U.S. MANUS: BILL WINTERS SPEAKING TO ME A FEW HOURS AGO. HE THOUGHT MORE IMPORTANT THING WAS XI JINPING AND BIDEN MEETING THIS WEEK. DANI: THAT COMES OFF THE BACK OF OLAF SCHOLZ MEETING IN CHINA AS WELL. THIS IDEA THAT THE BIONTECH VACCINE WILL BE AVAILABLE TO EX-PATS. IT DOES PAINT A WIDER PICTURE OF CHINA REOPENING. MANUS: THE BROAD AREA AROUND FOXCONN MAY HAVE RESTRICTIONS LIFTED, BUT STILL IN A VERY CRITICAL AREA FOR RESTRICTIONS. THERE IS THIS BATTLE BETWEEN THE LANGUAGE AND WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENS ON THE GROUND WITH COVID CASES ARISING IN SOME OF THE CITIES. WE ARE GOING TO SPEAK TO THE CFO , OF A GERMAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY. ♪ MANUS: IT IS "BLOOMBERG DAYBREAK: EUROPE." I AM MANUS CRANNY IN DUBAI, DANI BURGER IN LONDON. DANI: DEMOCRAT JOHN FETTERMAN FLIPS A KEY SENATE SEAT IN PENNSYLVANIA WHILE REPUBLICANS MAKE GAINS IN THEIR DRIVE TO WIN CONTROL OF THE HOUSE IN AN ELECTION SHAPED BY THE ECONOMY. CRYPTO MAYHEM. DIGITAL MARKETS PLUNGE AS DOUBTS OVER THE BY FINANCE FTX DEAL GROWTH. BITCOIN SLUMS TOWARDS THE LOWEST LEVEL IN TWO YEARS. PLUS, DEFLATION RETURNS. CHINA PRODUCER PRICES FALL FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2020 AS COVID RESTRICTIONS WAY ON-DEMAND. ASIA STOCKS AND U.S. FUTURES ARE MOSTLY LOWER. SOME RECOGNIZE -- SOME BREAKING LINES COMING THROUGH ON SPORTSWEAR MAKER ADIDAS. MANUS: THESE ARE THE TOP LINES SO FAR. THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE OF 6.4 ONE BILLION, OPERATING PROFIT OF 654 MILLION. THIS IS A COMPANY WITH SHOES PILING UP, MANY CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES AND HERE IS THE HEADLINE. THE END OF THE YEEZY PARTNERSHIP WITH THE INDIVIDUAL FORMALLY KNOWN AS KANYE WEST INCLUDED IN THE 2022 OUTLOOK. THIS IS ONE OF THE BIG COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA RELATIONSHIPS THAT ADIDAS HAD. IT'S BEEN PAINFUL FOR A NUMBER OF REASONS BUT THE PARTNERSHIP IS INCLUDED, THE END OF THE YEEZY PARTNERSHIP IS INCLUDED IN THE OUTLOOK. THOSE ARE THE TOP LINES. MORE TOP LINES WILL DROP DOWN. IN THE VERY FIRST INSTANCE, REVENUE 6.4 BILLION FOR THE THIRD QUARTER, A PROFIT OVER HALF A BILLION, 564 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER. DANI: ALL RIGHT, LET'S GET ON TO SOME OTHER EARNINGS NEWS, SPECIFICALLY SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, THEIR EARNINGS INCREASED 27% IN THE LATEST QUARTER. THIS IS HAPPENING AS THERE IS AN EASING OF SUPPLY CHAIN PROBLEMS IN CHINA. THAT HELPED OFFSET A DROP IN DEMAND FOR THE COMPANY'S CORONAVIRUS TEST. JOINING US NOW IS JOCHEN SCHMITZ , CFO OF SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS. LET'S START WITH THAT, WITH THE SUPPLY CHAIN. HOW MUCH NORMALIZATION, HOW CLOSE TO COMPLETE NORMALIZATION IS IT AT THIS MOMENT? JOCHEN: SUPPLY CHAIN IS AN ONGOING TOPIC AND IT IS STILL TIGHT. ON THE OTHER HAND, AS IN THE PAST, WE HAVE OUR ARMS WELL AROUND IT WITH ONLY ONE TOPIC IN ONE OF OUR SEGMENTS WHICH PUT UP BACK REVENUE TO A CERTAIN EXTENT. EVEN THAT SEGMENT SHOWED GROWTH IN THE MID SINGLE DIGITS. MANUS: GOOD TO HAVE YOU WITH US. LAST YEAR, YOU HAD THE WINDFALL PROFITS FROM COVID, COVID TESTS. WE WERE NEEDY IN COVID. FIVE COUNTRIES IN FIVE DAYS AND IT WAS 10 COVID TESTS. YOU HAD THAT BOOST LAST YEAR. THAT SHIFTED. HOW IS THAT GOING TO IMPACT YOU PHYSICALLY NEXT YEAR? HOW MANY EUROS ARE GOING TO COME OFF THE TOP LINE? AND HOW IS IT GOING TO HIT THE BOTTOM LINE? JOCHEN: WE WERE ALWAYS VERY CLEAR ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTION FROM ANTIGEN. 1.5 BILLION OF REVENUE. WE EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT LOWER NUMBER THIS FISCAL YEAR WITH 100 MILLION. BUT DESPITE THIS DROP OFF IN ANTIGEN TESTS, WE EXPECT TO SHOW FLATTISH GROWTH AND EX-ANTIGEN GROWTH OF 6% TO 8% ON A COMPARABLE BASIS. DANI: ABOUT 13% OF YOUR REVENUE COMES FROM CHINA, AT LEAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021. HOW MUCH OF A GAME CHANGER WOULD CHINA LOOSENING SOME OF THEIR COVID ZERO POLICY BE FOR YOU? JOCHEN: I THINK IT WOULD NOT CHANGE THE SITUATION DRAMATICALLY WITH REGARD TO THE SHARE OF REVENUE OF CHINA. WE HAD ALREADY A GOOD Q4 OVER THE LAST FISCAL YEAR AGAIN ON CHINA. IF CHINA NORMALIZES IN FISCAL YEAR 2023, IT OBVIOUSLY WILL RETURN TO ITS HIGHER GROWTH TREND, AS WE EXPECTED FOR THE COMING YEARS. BUT AGAIN, THIS IS NOT, I WOULD SAY BECAUSE OF THE SHARE OF 13% I WOULD SAY, IT IS NOT A SIGNIFICANT DRIVER OF OUR BOTTOM LINE IN THE SHORT TERM. MANUS: WHEN IT COMES TO PRICE RISES, WE'VE TALKED TO MANY CONSUMER CEO'S, THEY HAVE BEEN PUTTING THROUGH PRICE RISES. THEY ARE CAUTIOUS NOT TO KILL THE CONSUMER. ARE YOUR CUSTOMERS LESS PRICE INELASTIC? ARE YOU ABLE TO PUSH THE BIGGER PRICE RISES? DO YOU EXPECT TO HAVE TO DO THAT AGAIN NEXT YEAR? WHAT KIND OF PRICE RISES WILL YOU PUT THROUGH NEXT YEAR? TALK TO ME ABOUT THE ELASTICITY OF YOUR CLIENTS. JOCHEN: WHEN YOU LOOK AT OUR BUSINESS, IT IS NOT A BUSINESS WHICH HAS A PRICE LIST. WHEN YOU LOOK AT IT REALLY, WE SELL LARGE CAPITAL EQUIPMENT, WE SELL SERVICE CONTRACTS, REAGENT CONTRACTS SO IT'S NOT A CLASSICAL PRICELIST BUSINESS SO EVERYTHING IS QUOTED, EVERYTHING IS TENDERED. INTERNALLY, WE HAVE AGREED UPON THAT THE PRICES NEED TO GO UP TO COUNTERBALANCE THE INFLATION WE SEE AND THIS WORKS EXTREMELY WELL. WHEN WE LOOK AT THE ORDER INTAKE, WE SEE US MOVING FROM NORMAL PRICE EROSION IN THIS INDUSTRY, DUE TO ITS HIGH-TECH NATURE, TO A PRICE -- WE WERE SURPRISED BY THE IN ELASTICITY OF DEMAND. DANI: IF WE ARE IN A WORLD WHERE FUNDING BECOMES MUCH MORE DIFFICULT, WHAT DOES THAT DO TO OVERALL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AND THE HEALTH CARE BUSINESS, YOUR PEERS AS A WHOLE? JOCHEN: I THINK WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE HEALTH CARE SPENDING, ASSUME 100%, THE STUFF WE DELIVER TO OUR CUSTOMERS REPRESENTS THE PERCENT OR 2 OF THE OVERALL SPENT. AND IT DRIVES SIGNIFICANT INTELLIGENCE INTO THIS SYSTEM, IT DRIVES PRODUCTIVITY INTO THE SYSTEM. SO THEREFORE, YOU CANNOT GET RID OF THIS. THIS IS THE BASIS OF DOING, OF RUNNING A HOSPITAL, OF HAVING DIAGNOSIS AVAILABLE, OF HAVING MODERN TECHNOLOGY BASED THERAPY IN PLACE AND THINGS LIKE THAT. THEREFORE, IT IS NOT REALLY AN AREA WHERE YOU CAN I WOULD SAY DISCRETIONARY STEPS. THIS IS WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IN THE PAST WHEN WE WENT THROUGH PRICES -- CRISIS, LIKE A FINANCIAL CRISIS OR ALSO THE PANDEMIC. THERE MIGHT BE A SHORT DIP IN DEMAND BUT THEN IT COMES BACK AS PENT-UP DEMAND. MANUS: LET'S SEE IF THE PENT-UP DEMAND IS THERE. GREAT CONVERSATION. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BEING WITH US THIS MORNING. THAT IS THE CFO AT SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS. WE HAVE DO DIG INTO THIS ADIDAS NUMBER. WE HAVE MORE OF AN UNDERSTANDING OF WHAT THE END OF THE YEEZY RELATIONSHIP, THAT PARTNERSHIP WITH THE INDIVIDUAL FORMALLY KNOWN AS KANYE WEST ACTUALLY HAD. THEY ARE INCLUDING THIS AND FORWARD GUIDANCE. THE FULL YEAR NET CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF ABOUT 250 MILLION. THEY HAD SEEN THAT AT AROUND 1.3 BILLION. I CANNOT SAY THIS IS ALL TO DO WITH THIS RELATIONSHIP, BUT THAT YEEZY WAS A MONSTER BRAND, MONSTER RELATIONSHIP WITHIN THE ADIDAS FAMILY. YOU ARE LOOKING AT FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGINS OF ABOUT 2.5%. SO, AGAIN, THAT IS A QUESTION ON THE MARGINS, ISN'T IT? DANI: IT IS. IT GIVES A BIT OF A CLUE TO LOOK AT WHAT MORGAN STANLEY ESTIMATED WHAT THE YEEZY , GAVE ADIDAS IT WAS 8% OF THEIR TOTAL REVENUE BUT IT WAS MORE THAN 40% OF THE COMPANY'S PROFIT. YOU HAVE TO IMAGINE SOME OF THAT CHUNKY MARGIN THEY ARE LOSING CAME FROM SOME OF THOSE PRODUCTS. TOTALLY RIGHT TO POINT OUT THAT THE END OF THAT PARTNERSHIP IS INCLUDED IN THIS NEW OUTLOOK. MANUS: I WANT TO DIG INTO THIS STATEMENT, I OPENED THE STATEMENT PHYSICALLY. I WANT TO READ TO YOU IN LITTLE BIT ABOUT THEIR GUIDANCE. FROM SEPTEMBER, THEY SUCK CONSUMER DEMAND IN? IT'S SLOW AND TRAFFIC IN GREATER CHINA FURTHER DETERIORATE. AS A RESULT, SIGNIFICANT INVENTORY BUILDUPS FOR THEM, LEADING TO HIGHER PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITY DURING THE REMAINDER OF THE YEAR, WHICH IS GOING TO NIP INTO OUR EARNINGS, SO THIS IS ABOUT INVENTORY BUILDUP. THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT CURRENCY NEUTRAL REVENUES OF 4% GROWTH. IT IS WORTH DIGGING INTO THIS STATEMENT IN TERMS OF WHAT THEY SAY AND IN TERMS OF THE GROWTH. WE WILL KEEP AN EYE ON THAT AS THE MORNING GOES ON. DANI: BEEN A TOUGH TASK FOR INNER INCOMING CEO COME JANUARY. COMING UP, WE ARE GOING TO GET BACK TO THE MIDTERM STORY NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ DANI: LET'S GET THE LATEST ON THE U.S. MIDTERMS. IT WOULD APPEAR AS THE RED WAVE IS OFF. WE ARE NOT SEEING. DEMOCRAT TONY EVERS. HAS BEEN REELECTED, DEFEATING REPUBLICAN TIM MICHELS. ONE OF THE OTHER INTERESTING THINGS IS EXIT POLLING SHOWS ABORTION AS A TOP ISSUE RANKED NEARLY AS HIGH AS INFLATION DID. MANUS: YES, AND THIS IS PROBABLY GOING TO BE THE SURPRISE OF ALL IN TERMS OF WHAT'S GOING ON OUT THERE. WE ARE LOOKING AT REPUBLICANS DID DO WELL IN FLORIDA. I LIKE THE LINE, IT IS NO LONGER A SWING STATE. DESANTIS COMING IN, RUBIO WINNING REELECTION IN THE REPUBLICAN STATE. THAT'S GOT TROUBLE AT MILFORD MR. DONALD TRUMP. DANI: ONE OF HIS CANDIDATES IN PENNSYLVANIA ,OZ, LOSING TO JOHN FETTERMAN IN PENNSYLVANIA. LET'S BRING IN KRITI GUPTA, WHO IS STANDING BY. MANUS AND I WERE TALKING ABOUT THIS, THE RED WAVE NOT MATERIALIZING. REPUBLICANS PICKING UP SOME SEATS. WE ARE STILL WAITING FOR ARIZONA AND GEORGIA THAT SEEM TIGHT. WHAT DO WE READ FROM THIS, THIS PERHAPS UNDERPERFORMANCE FROM THE REPUBLICANS? IS THAT FAIR? > > I WOULD SAY THEY CAME OUT WITH A VERY HIGH BAR, SO UNDERPERFORMANCE YES BUT VERY HIGH STANDARDS. WHAT'S IMPORTANT TO KEEP IN MIND IS THIS DIVERGENCE WITHIN THE REPUBLICAN PARTY. THINK ABOUT SOME OF THE STATES, NEW HAMPSHIRE, FOR EXAMPLE, MAGGIE HASSAN, A DEMOCRAT, BEATING HER OPPONENT, WHO IS KNOWN AS A MAGA REPUBLICAN, VERY VOCAL IN TERMS OF HIS SUPPORT FOR TRUMP. EVEN IN NEW YORK, YOU SAW THAT WITH KATHY HOCHUL BEATING LEE ZELDIN. IN THE STATES WHERE YOU HAVE REPUBLICANS WHO PERHAPS ARE NOT IN THAT REALM, THOSE ARE THE ONES THAT SEEM TO BE WINNING OUT. YOU ALMOST SEE THIS DIVERGENCE IN FLORIDA WITH RHONDA SENTENCE, WHO BY THE WAY, -- WITH RON DESANTIS, WHO BY THE WAY, IS SEEN AS A 2024 CONTENDER, A POTENTIAL RIVAL TO TRUMP IF HE INDEED DOES RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN 2024. YOU ARE SEEING THIS DIVERGENCE IN THE REPUBLICAN HAND OF CARDS, FOR LACK OF A BETTER TERM. WE WERE TALKING ABOUT A RED WAVE AND WE ARE STILL SEEING THAT, TO SOME EXTENT, IN TERMS OF THEIR POLICY AND WAYS THAT THEY CAN FIGHT INFLATION, SPECIFICALLY IN TERMS OF ENERGY INVESTMENT, BUT PERHAPS NOT MEETING THE HIGH STANDARDS THAT WE STARTED OUT THE NIGHT WITH. MANUS: I SUPPOSE THEN THE QUESTION BECOMES, HOW DO MARKETS REACT? LARRY SUMMERS IS TALKING ABOUT THE DEBT CEILING. THIS IS WHERE EVERYBODY THOUGHT IF THERE WAS THIS RED WAVE, WE WOULD HAVE THIS DEBT CEILING STANDOFF, I'M NOT SAYING WE WON'T BUT IT WAS PERHAPS ONE OF THE MOST CONTENTIOUS FISCAL ISSUES FOR THE BOND MARKET AND THE DOLLAR. WE DON'T KNOW THE RESULT YET, BUT WHAT DO YOU THINK MARKETS ARE GOING TO LEAN TOWARDS? KRIRT: IT'S INTERESTING -- KRITI: IT'S INTERESTING,, YOU ARE ALREADY SEEING MARKETS PRICE IN THIS IDEA OF GOOD LUCK. AND THERE'S GOING TO BE THIS QUESTION OF LEVERAGE THAT REPUBLICANS PLAY OVER DEMOCRATS. THIS IS SOMETHING THAT IS USUALLY DEALT WITH ON A BIPARTISAN LEVEL. HISTORICALLY, MARKETS HAVE KIND OF SHRUGGED THAT OFF WITH THE IDEA THAT THE GOVERNMENT WILL ALWAYS COME AROUND, PUSH THE BUDGET FURTHER OR DEAL WITH A DEBT CEILING IN A WAY THAT DOES NOT SHUT EVERYTHING AROUND. THIS TIME AROUND IS DIFFERENT BECAUSE REPUBLICANS ARE LOOKING TO USE THAT AS LEVERAGE. WHAT'S IMPORTANT FOR THE DOLLAR, THE INVESTMENT SCENARIO IS THAT THE DOLLAR HAS BEEN WEAKENING. I BELIEVE IT'S THE THIRD DAY WERE YOU HAVE SEEN SOME DOLLAR WEAKNESS AND THE THREE-DAY WEAKNESS YOU HAVE SEEN IN THE GREENBACK HAS BEEN THE WORST SINCE MARCH OF 2020. THAT'S A SCENARIO THAT IN THE CURRENCY MARKETS ARE 100% BEING PLAYED OUT AND WE HAVE NOT EVEN GOTTEN THE CPI DATA LATER TODAY. DANI: YOU KNOW, PERHAPS THAT CPI DATA IS EVEN MORE IMPORTANT FOR MARKETS AT THIS MOMENT. IF WE DO HAVE REPUBLICANS CLENCHING A MORE SLIM MAJORITY FOR THE HOUSE, PERHAPS KEVIN MCCARTHY HAS TO APPEAL TO MORE OF THE FRINGES, HOW DOES THIS ALL PLAY INTO INTERNATIONAL POLITICS, GEOPOLITICS, ESPECIALLY FOR VIEWERS IN EUROPE? KRITI: ONE OF THE THINGS THAT REPUBLICANS ARE REALLY VOUCHING FOR OUR CERTAIN FISCAL SPENDING PRIORITIES. THERE ARE TWO WAYS THIS HITS YOUR PRETTY CRUCIALLY. ONE IS DEFENSE SPENDING. REPUBLICANS ARE VERY VOCAL ABOUT WANTING TO SPEND MORE IN DEFENSE, WHICH FEEDS BACK INTO WEAPONS THAT ARE PERHAPS IN FUNDING SENT INTO THE WAR IN UKRAINE AS WELL. THE OTHER PIECES ENERGY INVESTMENT. PENNSYLVANIA IS A KEY STATE FOR ENERGY PIPELINE INFRASTRUCTURE. TO NOT HAVE THAT REPUBLICAN BASE THERE ACTUALLY HITS THE CASE FOR MORE ENERGY INVESTMENTS, WHICH THEN IN THE LONG-TERM IS MEANT TO PULL DOWN SOME OF THOSE OIL PRICES. AND THEN IN TURN, PERHAPS DECREASE THE COMMODITY COMPLEX FOR AROUND THE WORLD. ALREADY, YOU ARE SEEING SOME ISSUES THAT COULD POTENTIALLY HIT EUROPE, NOT TO MENTION FURTHER EXTENSION OF THE FARM BILL. WHAT THAT MEANS, SIMPLY DECIDED THAT GOVERNMENT SUBSIDIES INTO THE GRAIN COMPLEX IN THE UNITED STATES WILL THEN IMPACT HOW MUCH GRAIN IS THEN EXPORTED TO THE REST OF THE WORLD, PERHAPS MAKING UP FOR THE GAP COMING OUT OF UKRAINE AND RUSSIA. THOSE ARE THE KINDS OF PIECES OF LEGISLATION THAT REPUBLICANS WOULD HAVE SUPPORTED IF INDEED YOU SAW THAT RED WAVE. MANUS: AS YOU SAID, THE NIGHT IS YOUNG. BUT IT IS BEGINNING TO SHIFT FROM WHAT WE THOUGHT IT MIGHT BE, LET'S SEE WHAT REALITY IS AS WE GO THROUGH THE REST OF THE MORNING. HUNKERING DOWN IN WASHINGTON, KRITI GUPTA WITH THE LATEST MIDTERM RESULTS. THAT RED HAZE HAS NOT APPEARED. WE WILL CATCH UP WITH ANOTHER CEO. THERE ARE OTHER ISSUES AT PLAY APART FROM THE MIDTERMS. FRANS MULLER, THE CEO OF DUTCH RETAILER AHOLD DELHAIZE, 60% OF THEIR BUSINESS COMES FROM THE U.S. WHAT DOES HE MAKE OF THE U.S. CONSUMER? ARE THEY STRONG? ARE THEY FLYING THE FLAG? THE INTERVIEW NEXT ON BLOOMBERG. ♪ ♪ DANI: AHOLD DELHAIZE -- MANUS: AHOLD DELHAIZE HAS BE IN ESTIMATES WITH A THIRD QUARTER ESTIMATE OPERATING PROFIT OF 993 MILLION EUROS. THE DUTCH MULTINATIONAL RETAILER AND WHOLESALING COMPANY HAS ALSO ANNOUNCED A BILLION EURO BUYBACK PROGRAM. REWARDS FOR ALL THE SHAREHOLDERS. JOINING US NOW IS FRANS MULLER, THE CEO OF AHOLD DELHAIZE. GOOD TO HAVE YOU WITH US WELL DONE ON THE BUYBACK. WHAT WE WANT TO KNOW IS HOW STRONG IS THE CONSUMER? ARE THEY TRADING DOWN? HOW RESILIENT IS THE U.S. BASKET AT AHOLD DELHAIZE? STOP AND SHOP. FRANS: GOOD MORNING. ONE OF THE GOOD QUARTERS WE HAVE SEEN, MAINLY BECAUSE WE WERE ABLE TO MANAGE COSTS FOR CUSTOMERS EFFICIENTLY AND HELP THEM MANAGE THEIR WALLETS. CUSTOMERS HAVE A DIFFICULT TIME, AS YOU KNOW. IT WAS REWARDED WITH STRONG SALES GROWTH OF 9%. WE SEE A STRONG CONSUMER IN THE U.S., WHICH COULD FIND OUR SHOPS VERY NICELY UP THE WHOLE EAST COAST. THAT'S WHERE WE SEE WE GAINED MARKET SHARE ON THE TOTAL EAST COAST. THE U.S. MARKETS ARE VERY DIFFERENT. THESE ARE STRONGER FOR US THAN IN EUROPE, ALTHOUGH WE GREW ALSO THERE, A GOOD 8% IN SALES. MARKETS ARE MORE IMPACTED BY THE WAR IN UKRAINE. DANI: I DO WONDER, ARE YOU SEEING ANY SIGN IN TERMS OF THE ECONOMIC STRAIN, INFLATION THAT FOLKS ARE FACING, HAVE YOU SEEN ANY SIGNS OF THE CONSUMER TRADING DOWN, AS IT WERE, TRYING TO SEEK OUT CHEAPER PRODUCTS? FRANS: WE SEE THAT ON BOTH SIDES OF THE OCEAN. WE SEE THAT CONSUMERS LOOK FOR MORE PRIVATE LABEL PRODUCTS, THEY LOOK FOR MORE VALUE. WE SEE HOW THEY ARE SHOPPING WITH US. WE OFFER 30% RANGE OF PRIVATE LEVEL PRODUCTS, 50% IN MOST EUROPEAN MARKETS. WE SEE DOWN TRADING INTO OUR OWN PRIVATE LABELS, BUT ALSO CUSTOMERS LOOKING FOR BETTER DEALS. AND ALSO FOR MORE NEW SOLUTIONS, CONVENIENCE FOODS, AND ALSO IN THE RUN-UP TO THE HOLIDAY SEASON, THANKSGIVING OR LATER ON, WE ALSO EXPECT THAT CONSUMERS ARE VERY FOCUSED ON PRICE. THIS IS WHAT WE DO NOW, A STRONG EFFORT FROM OUR TEAMS TO KEEP THE PRICES AS LOW AS POSSIBLE. MANUS: I THINK THE BIT THAT MOST PEOPLE MISS WHENEVER PEOPLE TRADING DOWN, THE CUSTOMER BECOMES A LOT MORE STICKY TO YOU IN THE LONGER TERM PROBABLY. THE BUYBACK IS GOING TO BE WELL RECEIVED, ONE WOULD IMAGINE WOULD BE THE FIRST INSTANCE. THE NATURAL QUESTION IS, ARE THERE JUST ARE NOT GET OPPORTUNITIES OUT THERE FOR YOU? IS THAT WHY YOU ARE RETURNING CAPITAL, BECAUSE YOU ARE DOUBTFUL OF THE LANDSCAPE TO BUY SOMETHING? FRANS: YES, WE HAVE A VERY CLEAR STRATEGY ON THE BUYBACKS. IN THE MOMENT THAT WE HAVE EXCESS CASH, WE WOULD LIKE TO RETURN A PART TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS, FULFILLING THE ONE BILLION BUYBACK THIS YEAR, AND A BUYBACK FOR NEXT YEAR. IT'S BEEN A SMALL ASTERISK. IF WE HAVE MATERIAL M & A OPPORTUNITIES OR IF THE ECONOMY IS DEVELOPING VERY DIFFERENT NEXT YEAR, THEN WE HAVE A RESERVATION ON THE SHARE BUYBACK. BUT THIS IS MANAGEABLE WITH A STRONG BALANCE SHEET. DANI: COULD THAT OPPORTUNITY COME FROM KROGER'S BUYING OF ALBERTSONS? THEY HAVE EXPRESSED A WILLINGNESS TO DIVEST SOME STORES TO GAIN CLEARANCE FROM REGULATORS. ARE YOU INTERESTED IN SNAPPING UP ANY OF THOSE ASSETS? FRANS: WE, OF COURSE, NOTED THAT ANNOUNCEMENT. WE DO NOT COMMENT ON THE M & A ACTIVITIES OF OUR COMPETITORS. WE FOLLOW THE DEVELOPMENTS AND WHEN TIME COMES IN, ASTUTE FOR CLOSING, PLANNED FOR 2024. WE LOOK AT OUR OWN OPPORTUNITIES. WE HAVE A VERY STRONG BUSINESS ON THE EAST COAST, NUMBER ONE AND TWO EVERYWHERE, AS YOU KNOW. WE GAINED MARKET SHARE, HAVE A STRONG BALANCE SHEET. WHEN WE HAVE M & A OPPORTUNITIES ALONG OUR AMERICAN BUSINESSES OR ADJACENCIES, THEN WE ARE WELL PREPARED FOR THAT HIGH VISIBILITY AND A GOOD M & A TEAM. THAT'S WHAT WE DO. I THINK ALSO USE THERE HAS BEEN STRONG MARGIN DEVELOP AND ALSO WITH 5% IN THE U.S. IN THE LAST QUARTER. AND THAT'S, OF COURSE, A GREAT COMPLEMENT TO THE TEAM BUT AT THE SAME TIME, OUR COMPANIES MANAGING COSTS IN A GOOD WAY. WE HAVE A WEAKER SITUATION IN EUROPE, MAINLY DUE TO ENERGY PRICES IN EUROPE, THEY ARE SO DIFFERENT THAN IN THE U.S. WE ARE VERY HAPPY WITH THE QUARTER IN ITSELF. WE HAVE A STRONG BUSINESS, A STRONG DOLLAR AND ALSO EUROPEAN BUSINESS WHICH WE WORK HARD TO GET BACK ON PLAN. DANI: OK, THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US THIS MORNING. FRANS MULLER, CEO OF AHOLD DELHAIZE, COMING IN WITH A BIG, BOLD RETURN OF CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS. JUST A QUICK NOTE, AGAIN, THAT'S LOOK AT ADIDAS CUTTING PROFIT FORECAST. THIS COMES OFF THE BACK OF THE YEEZY PARTNERSHIP. IT IS THE THIRD TIME SINCE DECEMBER THAT THEY HAVE CUT THEIR FORECAST. MANUS: YES, AND THE MARGINS ARE GETTING CRUSHED. YOU ARE RIGHT, IT IS INTERESTING HOW THESE MASSIVE SPORTS BRANDS CREATE SUCH A MONSTER ONE RELATIONSHIPS OR A STABLE OF TWO , THREE RELATIONSHIPS THAT ARE SO DOMINANT IN THEIR PROFITABILITY. IT JUST SHOWS YOU SOME OF THE RISKS THAT CAN COME TO BEAR. MARGINS UNDER PRESSURE, OPERATING MARGIN TO 2.5% FROM 4%. THAT'S GOING TO BE A PRETTY IMPORTANT POINT FOR THE MARKET. WE TALKED ABOUT THAT, THAT DISCOUNTING THEY ARE GOING TO HAVE TO DO GOING INTO THE BACK END OF THE, FROM THE STATEMENT. DANI: YES, YES. ACCOUNTING FOR NEARLY HALF OF ADIDAS' TOTAL PROFITS WAS YEE WE ARE KEEPINGZY. TRACK OF THE U.S. MIDTERMS. 48 SENATE SEATS HAVE GONE TO THE DEMOCRATS, 47 WITH THE REPUBLICANS. WE ARE STILL WAITING FOR SOME KEY STATES LIKE GEORGIA, FOR EXAMPLE. HOUSE160 TO DEMS, 190 TO REPUBLICANS. MANUS: WE STARTED THE SHOW WITH THE FLIP IN PENNSYLVANIA AND THAT WAS PRETTY IMPORTANT COMING THROUGH. OF COURSE, THERE ARE STRIDENT WINDS IN FLORIDA FOR RON DESANTIS AND MARCO RUBIO. LET'S SEE WHAT MIST BLOWS