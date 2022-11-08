We Won't Know Who Controls Congress Tonight: Luntz

00:00

As you look at it, because you are so informed of these, what are you looking at tonight as you watch these returns and in the coming days, I'm going to be looking at a couple of congressional seats right off the bat. Ohio is Steve Chabot is running for re-election in Ohio, one I believe it is Indiana, one where you've got a very tough race. There are a number of seats that the Democrats and Republicans are separated by 1 percent or 2 percent. And the truth is, we're not going to know who won tonight. It's going to take us until tomorrow morning to know who won control of the House. And I think it could take us days to know who won control of the Senate with such an evenly divided country. It is remarkable how many tossup states there are, how many tossup districts there are. And the polling that we have is sort of very, very close. How reliable you think polling is. I mean, we have an awful lot of polls out there now. I don't trust a lot of it because they seem to be driven by people with an agenda. I know that our polling had to change after 2016 because we had to bring in Trump voters. Our responsibility as pollsters is to tell it exactly as it is. And I don't feel that it happens. And I'll give you one specific example. The number one issue clearly is not inflation. It's affordability. It's the cost of life. And when you ask people in a poll, what's the most important issue, they may say the economy. But that's not precise. People can afford fuel, food, they can't afford fuel. They can't afford insurance and can't afford their car, their house. Affordability is by far and away the number one issue and it's one out of fear, anxiety and even anger. And it's the reason, I believe, that Republicans will have a good night tonight and as they count the ballots.