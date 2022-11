00:00

In the UK, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, is considering raising more money from inheritance tax as he tries to fill a 35 billion pound fiscal black hole when he announces the government's spending plans next week. Joining me now is Bloomberg's UK correspondent, Lizzy Burden. Lizzy, how would this help fill fill the gap? What is the plan that's being considered by the chancellor? Well, Tom, what we're hearing is that the chancellor wants to raise more tax revenue without raising the inheritance tax. In other words, he'd keep the threshold at which people start paying exactly the same level it has been since 2009. And because of double digit inflation and higher property prices, it would drag more people into paying it. It's a stealth tax rise, exactly the same move that's been pulled by the Treasury on income tax and capital gains tax. It would supposedly help to raise half a billion pounds to help plug, as you say, this 35 billion pound hole in the public finances. But it would hurt traditional Tory voters the hardest. They would pay this more. But at the same time, soon I can. Have been laying the groundwork for the people with the broadest shoulders to pay the most tax over the past few weeks. The trouble is, though, the backdrop is you've got the Bank of England doing active quantitative tightening. We know in the first round of gilt sales last week, there were losses of 90 million pounds. Transpose that over the course of about one point five billion pounds. The Treasury's covering the loss says a loss, of course, because the banks selling a lower price than it bought because of higher interest rates. And put it all together, you've got the chancellor scrounging down the back of the sofa for a fiscal squeeze. And it's an uncomfortable juxtaposition.