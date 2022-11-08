Glitchy Voting Machines in Arizona Spark Fraud Claims

00:00

Continuing coverage of the midterm elections, Arizona, a key state. We are watching with both Senate and governor race closely under way from our I want to bring in Bloomberg's at Ludlow, joining us from outside the Maricopa County tabulations and election center in Phoenix, Maricopa, of course, the second largest federal jurisdiction in the United States. And talk to us. We've been hearing about some of the technical issues affecting about 20 percent of those polling locations. What is your view on the ground? Yes. Maricopa County invested in new tabulation machines in 2019. Officials say 20 percent of them are having issues where some ballots are not being read. They've clarified that those ballots can either be put into a secure box, too late to be manually counted, or you have the option to recall your ballot and go to another location to vote, according to county officials. But particularly, Republicans are already jumping on this, spreading what is being dubbed, frankly, as election misinformation about the state of play and how ballots are being cast. This is the story here in Arizona. Republicans have made 20 24 front and center. And leaning into the idea, the unproven claim that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election has been the mainstay across the GOP ticket here. Well, this is a big issue. I mean, you're standing in what I think we all kind of consider the hotbed of a lot of these election conspiracy theories out of 2020. And one of the key candidates in Arizona right now in that governor's race is pretty much fully embraced. A lot of those theories here. So how does this, if at all, affect that race between Kerry Lake and Katie Hops? Why exactly the building behind me has been barricaded in, additional sheriff's deputies have been added because of what happened on the evening of November 4th and 5th and then set in 2020. Kari Lake is kind of leading this ticket right in the Senate race. You have Blake Masters, who's very quiet, unassuming. Carey is a former TV host. She is leaning heavily into election denial as as as a main tactic they have given up, trying to consider this a purple state. The Republicans are not bothering with the independents and the more moderate members of their own party, they're leaving those to the Democrats. They are firmly positioning themselves as Trump candidates with a view to making Arizona front and center for 2024. On that idea that the election was stolen by the Democrats, which is we write at Bloomberg News, is unproven without fact.