OF COURSE THE FOCUS ON THE MIDTERMS, THAT'S THE POLITICAL QUESTION OVER THESE MARKETS TODAY. SCARLET: YOU ARE SEEING THAT PLAY OUT IN MARKETS OVERALL. A LACK OF DIRECTION AND ASIAN MARKETS INITIALLY BUT THEY HAVE SETTLED HIGHER. THE INDEX CURRENTLY AT SESSION HIGHS MAKING A FRESH ONE MONTH HIGH. IN TERMS OF INDUSTRY GROUPS, TECHNOLOGY AND COMMUNICATION SERVICES ARE LEADING THE GAINS. GEOGRAPHICALLY IT'S A MIXED PICTURE. THERE IS WEAKNESS IN CHINA. SO THAT'S WHAT I WANT TO GO TO HERE WITH THE INDEX. CHINESE STOCKS DOWN BY 6/10 OF 1% REVERSING THEIR TWO DAY 9% ADVANCE. YOU HAVE AN INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF INFECTIONS AND ALSO SOME OFFICIAL COMMENTS THAT SEEM TO MOVE AWAY FROM ANY LOOSENING OF COVID ZERO IN THAT POLICY THAT'S PUT IN PLACE FOR SO LONG. THE AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR CURRENTLY UNCHANGED. FOR WHILE IT WAS WEAKER AFTER DATA SHOWED A DROP. LET'S MOVE OVER TO WHAT IT MEANS FOR U.S. ASSETS. FUTURES ARE HIGHER BY 2/10 OF 1%. THIS IS VERY MUCH A WAITING GAME. THEY'RE LOOKING FOR ANY KIND OF HINTED WHAT'S TO COME OUT OF THESE MIDTERM ELECTIONS IN THE BIG CPI PRINT AS WELL. THE 10 YEAR YIELD CURRENTLY DOWN 4.19% AFTER THE BIG RALLY LAST WEEK. BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX A LITTLE CHANGED AT THE MOMENT. I WANT TO POINT TO BITCOIN HERE BELOW $20,000. THEY ARE ALSO WEAKER AS WELL. THIS OVERALL WEAKNESS IN THE CRYPTO SPACE BECAUSE OF DRAMA BETWEEN THE RICHEST CRYPTO CEOS. THE GUYS LEADING BY FINANCE AND FTT. -- LEADING BINANCE AND FTT. ANNA: LET'S LOOK AT WHERE WE ARE IN EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS IN THE DEFINITION OF BLOOMBERG FOR EUROPEAN STOCKS TALKING ABOUT HOW WE ARE WAITING FOR THE POLITICS TO PLAY OUT STATESIDE AND WAITING FOR THE U.S. CPI PRINT ON THURSDAY. CHINESE PPI AS WELL. THIS IS THE MIXED PICTURE WE HAVE FOR EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS. WERE BEING PULLED INTO TWO DIRECTIONS BY TWO DIFFERENT SECTORS. ECHOING THE RALLY THAT WE SAW LATER IN THE DAY ON WALL STREET SO UP BY 1.6% HERE IN EUROPE. TO THE DOWNSIDE WE HAVE ENERGY NAMES LOSING GROUND SO THIS IN CONJUNCTION WITH BRENT CRUDE A LITTLE BIT WEAKER DOWN TODAY. OUR COLLEAGUES ON THE MARKETS LIVE BLOG WITH THE OPTIONS MARKETS THINK THERE'S A LOT OF ACTIVITY WITH AN OIL PRICE ABOVE 00 FAIRLY SHORTLY. WE WILL SEE IT THAT COMES TO PASS ONCE AGAIN. BUYING TODAY AT THE TWO-YEAR ACROSS THE CURVE IN THE U.K. AND THAT SORT OF A EUROPEAN STORY. WE HAVE THOSE YIELDS COMING DOWN. WE HAVE THE CHIEF ECONOMIST OF THE BANK OF ENGLAND YESTERDAY SAW WEEK APPETITE AND A LOT OF FOCUS ON SUPPLY, TODAY THE FOCUS WITH INFLATION EXPECTATIONS AND LABOR MARKET SAYING A LOT THIS MORNING. THE BIGGEST HOUSE BUILDER HERE IN THE U.K. DOWN BY 6.3 PERCENT. THEY'VE BEEN OUT RETURNING A LOT OF MONEY TO SHAREHOLDERS OVER THE RECENT PANDEMIC AND POST-PANDEMIC BUYING BIGGER OUT OF TOWN HOUSES. NOW THINGS HAVE CHANGED. ALL THE MORTGAGE MARKET TURMOIL THAT WE SAW IN RECENT WEEKS WEIGHING ON SALES AND DEMAND. THE OUTLOOK DOESN'T LOOK GREAT AND AS A RESULT THAT STOCK IS DOWN. > > AS WE MENTIONED IT'S ELECTION DAY AND MILLIONS OF AMERICANS PREPARE TO VOTE, A PRESIDENT BIDEN IS ADMITTING, KRATZ FACE A TOUGHER CHALLENGE HOLDING THE HOUSE AND THE SENATE. REPUBLICANS ARE CURRENTLY FAVOR TO TAKE CONTROL OF THE HOUSE WHILE THE BATTLE FOR THE SENATE IS CONSIDERED A DEAD HEAT. ANNMARIE HORDERN, WITH THE LATEST. GOOD MORNING ALWAYS GOOD TO SEE YOU. A BUSY DAY AHEAD OF YOU. TELL US ABOUT PRESIDENT BIDEN'S LAST CAMPAIGNING AND WHY HE WOULD SEEM TO GIVE UP COMPLETELY ON THE DEMOCRATS HOLDING THE HOUSE. > > IT'S NOT JUST A LAST BUSY DAY AHEAD IN THIS TO BE GOING ON FOR DAYS. SOME OF THEM IN SOME STATES CAN BE COUNTED UNTIL ELECTION DAY SO 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WE MAY NOT GET THE FINAL COMPOSITION TILL LATER IN THE WEEK OR EVEN IF GEORGIA HEADS TO A RUNOFF ELECTION WE MAY NOT KNOW THE MAKEUP OF THE SENATE UNTIL DECEMBER. SO IT'S REALLY A BIT OF CHANGE AND TUNE FROM THE PRESIDENT BECAUSE OVER THE WEEKEND HE HAD SAID ONE OF HIS RALLIES THAT WE WILL KEEP THE HOUSE AND THEN LAST NIGHT COMING BACK FROM THIS RALLY FOR WES MOORE IN MARYLAND HE WAS SHOWING A LITTLE BIT OF ACKNOWLEDGMENT THAT THEY ARE DOWN IN THE HOUSE AND IT DOES SEEM REPUBLICANS WERE POISED TO TAKE THE HOUSE AND LOOKING AT THE DATA ANALYSIS THERE'S A BIG QUESTION WHETHER OR NOT IT WILL BE A WAVE OR TSUNAMI BUT IT LOOKS LIKE IT WILL BE READ IN THE HOUSE. IT COMES DOWN FOR THE SENATE AND THAT'S WHAT EVERYONE'S COULD BE WATCHING. IT'S GOOD TO BE A DEAD HEAT AND WHETHER OR NOT THE DEMOCRATS CAN MAINTAIN CONTROL OR FOR REPUBLICANS ARE ABLE TO FLIP A SEAT OR TWO. > > IF SOME OF THAT GOES TO DECEMBER WE COULD BE WAITING FOR QUITE A LONG TIME. THE FORMER PRESIDENT ALL BUT CONFIRMS HE'S WIDELY ANTICIPATED THIRD RUN FOR THE WHITE HOUSE. HE SPOKE AT A RALLY IN OHIO. > > I'M GOING TO BE MAKING A VERY BIG ANNOUNCEMENT ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 AT MAR-A-LAGO IN PALM BEACH, FLORIDA. [APPLAUSE] > > SO HE WAITS UNTIL AFTER THE MIDTERMS TO MAKE THE ANNOUNCEMENT BUT I SUPPOSE THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT IS SOMETHING IN AND OF ITSELF. SOMEBODY WILL HANG OVER HIS -- PEOPLE'S DECISIONS AROUND THE MIDTERMS. > > HE'S BEEN TEEING THIS UP FOR DAYS. HE SAID LOOK OUT FOR MY RALLY IN OHIO. I'LL HAVE SOME BIG NEWS TO SAY. J.D. VANCE -- HE WAS THERE FOR J.D. VANCE BUT IT SEEMS LIKE THE PRESIDENT -- FORMER PRESIDENT TRYING TO DRUM UP SUPPORT FOR HIMSELF. HE'S TEASED IT OVER AND OVER AGAIN. HE WILL BE MAKING A BID FOR A COMEBACK. THIS WILL BE HIS THIRD BID FOR THE WHITE HOUSE. AS YOU SAY THIS NOW HAS A LOT OF QUESTIONS OF OTHERS IN THE RACE THAT HAVE BEEN LAYING THE GROUNDWORK SINCE 2020 TWO MAY BE EYE A PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN. THIS IS THE GOVERNOR OF FLORIDA RON DESANTIS IS UP FOR REELECTION. THIS IS HIS FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE WHO ON NOVEMBER 15 IS STARTING HIS BOOK TOUR AROUND THE COUNTRY. YOU ALSO HAVE OTHER INDIVIDUALS LIKE FORMER TRUMP SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO. THE ISSUES THESE INDIVIDUALS WILL HAVE IS FORMER PRESIDENT HAS GOTTEN A LOT OF PEOPLE OUT AT THESE RALLIES, HE'S BACK TO NUMBER OF CANDIDATES PENNING ON HOW THEY DO IN THE MIDTERM ELECTION COULD POTENTIALLY HURT HIS CHANCES. IT DOES LOOK LIKE HE IS DEFINITELY GOING TO RUN AND HAS A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT AT HIS MAR-A-LAGO RESORT ON NOVEMBER 15. SCARLET: THANK YOU SO MUCH, ANNMARIE HORDERN IN WASHINGTON. SHE WILL BE PART OF OUR TEAM COVERAGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY AND TONIGHT, OUR MIDTERM SPECIAL BEGINS AT 8:00 P.M. EASTERN TIME. MOVING TO GLOBAL TECH NEWS. NVIDIA HAS BEGUN PRODUCING A NEW PROCESSOR FOR CHINA. THE COMPANY SAYS IT CONFORMS TO NEW RULES AIMED AT LIMITING ACCESS TO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE COMPUTING. SO LET'S BRING IN ALEX WEBB OF BLOOMBERG QUICK TAKE FOR MORE. THEY FIGURED OUT A WAY TO MAKE IT SHIP FOR SALE THAT FOLLOWS U.S. RULES, THAT MEETS U.S. RULES? ALEX: THE CHIP AT THE TOP OF THE RANGE OF PRODUCTS IN THE SPACE, THAT'S THE LIMIT. ANYTHING ABOVE 600 MEGABITS PER SECOND THEY ARE NOT ALLOWED TO SELL IN CHINA. SO THEY'VE DOWNGRADED IT WHICH IS 400. WHAT THE ARE USED FOR IS FOR DATA CENTERS AND THEY ARE REALLY HANDY WHEN IT COMES TO PROCESSING ARTICLE -- ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FUNCTIONS. IT'S THEREFORE COST-EFFECTIVE FOR THINK THEY CAN BE USED FOR MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS. THE U.S. HAS CONCERNS ABOUT CHINA'S ACCELERATING EFFORTS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE. ANNA: TECH MEETS TRANSPORT NEWS, LYFT RESULTS FOR SUGGESTING IT MIGHT BE LOSING GROUND TUBER. WHERE DO WE STAND IN THE RIDE-HAILING WARS? ALEX: IT'S NOT JUST THAT THEY HAD A DISAPPOINTING QUARTER IT'S THAT UBER HAD A QUARTER OF OUTPERFORMANCE CAME TO THE NUMBER OF PASSENGERS. OFTEN THESE TEND TO TRACKBACK HOW YOU SPEND MONEY. MARKETING TO GET CUSTOMERS WERE TRYING TO ATTRACT DRIVERS. UBER HAS AS MANY DRIVERS EDIT HAD PRE-PANDEMIC, LYFT DOES NOT. IF YOU HAVE MORE DRIVERS THERE'S LESS SURGE PRICING, LESS SURGE PRICING MEANS YOU GET MORE CUSTOMERS. SCARLET: WIDENING THE GAP BETWEEN THE HAVES AND THE HAVE-NOTS. THANK YOU SO MUCH, ALEX WEBB. U.N. CLIMATE TALKS CONTINUING IN EGYPT WHERE WORLD LEADERS HAVE ADDRESSED DELEGATES WARNING OF CLIMATE CATASTROPHE UNLESS URGENT ACTION IS TAKEN. THE PRESIDENT OF THE WORLD BANK TOLD BLOOMBERG MORE NEEDS TO BE DONE TO ASSIST POOR NATIONS WHICH ARE DEALING WITH A CONFLUENCE OF CHALLENGES. > > IT'S ADDED TO THE BURDEN AND MADE EVEN MORE URGENCY. SO IT'S A WAR IN UKRAINE BUT ALSO THE GIANT AMOUNTS OF GOVERNMENT SPENDING WE'VE DONE ON COVID AND SO THAT IS PUTTING UPWARD PRESSURE ON PRICES AROUND THE WORLD AND THAT HITS THE POOREST THE HARDEST. INFLATION, THE MOST VERY PAINFULLY OR FEELING EXTREME POVERTY NOW AND THE FOOD SHORTAGES. SCARLET: FOR MORE LET'S BRING IN FRANCINE LACQUA AT COP 27. WHAT'S THE TONE OF THE CONVERSATION AMONG ATTENDEES ABOUT COMMITTING TO SPENDING FOR TACKLING CLIMATE CHANGE. FRANCINE: I HAVE TO SAY SHOW ME THE MONEY IPA CRASS WAY OF DEFINING WHAT'S BEGUN AT A CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE BUT REALLY IT'S ABOUT THE FINANCING. SO WERE EXPLORING WHAT THIS MEANS. NO ONE IS TAKING WAY FROM PARTICIPANTS. THE IDEA THAT RICHER NATIONS HAVE TO GIVE MONEY IN TERMS OF REPARATION TO THE POORER NATIONS BECAUSE OF THEIR EMISSIONS AND THE WEATHER CHALLENGES LIKE WE SEE IN PAKISTAN THAT THEY'VE HAD TO BE DEALING WITH BUT THE MONEY QUESTION IS VERY -- GET COMP GET IT VERY QUICKLY. A LOT OF THE BIG EMITTERS SAY THERE BEHIND THE IDEA BUT IT'S ALSO GOOD TO BE -- GOING TO BE QUITE DIFFICULT TO GET THAT NOW. WHAT WE'VE BEEN THROUGH FOR THE LAST 12 MONTHS SO FOR OPTIMISM INSTEAD OF THESE BIG MARCHING IDEAS WE DO SEE QUITE A LOT OF ACTIVISTS SAYING WE ARE ON A TREND OF MONEY POURING INTO THE RIGHT PLACES AND THAT WON'T BE TAKEN AWAY. I'M LOOKING FOR OPTIMISM ON SOME OF THE SMALLER DEALS. SAUDI ARABIA, THE U.K. WITH SOME PLEDGES AND ALSO SOME OF THE BILATERAL AGREEMENTS SO IF YOU LOOK AT THE DETAILS, WE ARE ADVANCING MAY BE SLOWER THAN WE WERE HOPING 12 MONTHS AGO IN GLASGOW. BUT AGAIN REMEMBER THIS IS REALLY ABOUT PUTTING THE DETAIL INTO THE BIG THOUGHTS AND THE BIG SIGNING OF AGREEMENTS IN GLASGOW LAST YEAR. WITH ACTION, THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS. FOR THE MOMENT WE DON'T HAVE THAT YET. ANNA: THE PERFECT PERSON TO SPEAK TO ON A DAY SUCH AS TODAY THEN. MARK CARNEY BECAUSE YOU CAN TAP INTO HIS EXPERIENCE AS A CENTRAL BANKER THINKING AHEAD TO THE INFLATION LATER THIS WEEK. BUT YOU CAN ALSO LEAN ON SUBSTANTIAL EXPERIENCE IN THE CLIMATE CHANGE, HE WAS LEADING AT THE BOE AND CONTINUES TO BE INVOLVED IN. FRANCINE: SEE IS ALWAYS WILLING TO SPEAK TO THE BECAUSE HE HAS THESE DEEP KNOWLEDGE OF ECONOMIC POLICY TOGETHER WITH THE ECONOMY WORLDWIDE AND INFLATION AND COST-OF-LIVING. NOW HE HAS ANOTHER JOB WHICH HE DOES PART-TIME. THIS WAS AN ALLIANCE OF COMPANIES COMING TOGETHER IN GLASGOW 12 MONTHS AGO AND PLEDGING THEIR SUPPORT IN THEIR TRANSITION TO NET ZERO PROGRAMS. THE MAIN QUESTION WHICH I HAVE TO SAY HE ANSWERED MAYBE NOT AS CLEAR AS SOME WOULD'VE HOPED TO IS THAT YES THERE MEMBERS HAVE BEEN GROWING, WERE TALKING ABOUT ALL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS 550 MEMBERS TODAY, THAT'S A LOT OF TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS FOR ASSET MANAGEMENT. I WANTED TO ASK WHETHER THE FRAMEWORK MEANS TO BE A LITTLE BIT MESS AGGRESSIVE -- NEEDS TO BE LESS AGGRESSIVE. SO PHILOSOPHICALLY YOU WANT TO BE ABLE TO STAY TOGETHER AND MOVE FORWARD. EITHER IT'S AT A GLACIAL PACE OR HAVE FEWER MEMBERS. IF YOU LOOK AT FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS. BECAUSE THEY'RE WORRIED ABOUT LIQUIDITY AND BECAUSE THEY'RE WORRIED ABOUT MARKETS. THERE GOING TO AT A DIFFERENT PACE. THE STATES ALSO NOT FAIR TO EVALUATE THE MEMBERS BY THE STANDARDS. THIS IS GOING TO SEE DIFFERENT