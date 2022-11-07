What to Watch Out for at COP27 Climate Talks

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] You know, Michelle, China's recently putting energy security above pollution reduction, very aggressive coal expansion plans. This does not seem like a move in the right direction. How much could derail global climate goals? Well, indeed, in China, if talking about the higher and national energy security and that means more coal as well, given its readiness and high cost efficiency. And if you look at China's coal fired power plants, construction pipeline is up to like 200 gigawatts, which is more than half of the Global's release. And if you look at a global coal mining capacity, it's going to expand by 27 percent as well, with one third coming from China. So it's definitely quite a fake to come out. And if you look at China's emissions from the new coal mines, it could be like five hundred and seventy six million tons, which is already more than the rest of the world could release. Yes. So that could add quite a high uncertainty to the global climate ambitions. What about the 100 billion dollar annual green funding pledge for developed nations help, is there a country that needs it the most? And how does it fit into the broader discussion about reparations from wealthy industrialized countries? Well, the hundred billion annual funding is quite a key to the emerging countries for their clean transition. So we pointed out in our recent report saying that India is one of those that most need it. And if it needs to hit its 2030 wind and solar targets by 2030, then it has to ramp up as screened investment rate two times and to get it installed three times faster. And suddenly we see that today, private investment and if green born support is not there. So it relies a lot on this international funding. So Indonesia seems to be catching up in renewable development. Do you see a turnaround? And if you do, which sectors have the greatest growth potentials? Sure. In Indonesia, as renewable capacity, our development has been quite lax behind us. Wind and solar only accounts for twenty seven point two percent of total power generation. So what we see right now is we expect to see some major changes or even turnaround situation. It's probably the country just signed quite a major US partnership with the rich country in the upcoming To Eat 320 UN conference in Bali in the mid November. And also the country has recently raised is renewable. All are ISE carbon emission cuts target 3 4 to cop 27 showing a very strong ambition. And it's green. Green. One issue is has been picking up and quite robust as well, thanks to the sovereign issuers. So after all, we think there will be more chances for it to grow further. And solar could be one of the most beneficiary or the fastest growing sector given its shorter construction time and relatively cost effective.