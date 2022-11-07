Inflation Down, Fed Will Pivot Soon: Wharton's Siegel

00:00

Talk to us about, at least for today, the bullishness, the resiliency of these equity markets after jobs day after that Fed meeting last week. Well, I think despite Chairman Powers over hawkishness that that he presented, I think the market is convinced that he will see the light and he will pivot soon and realize that rates are high enough and inflation is is is is coming down quite dramatically. I think one of the interesting things was it was a question posed by one of the reporters about whether two housing indexes, that one's forward looking and current and one and backward looking, which the BMW does, and posted up there and say, yeah. But I prefer the backward looking one. And that's a it gives you a totally different view of inflation. If you look at the forward looking price indexes, core inflation has come way down. In fact, almost to zero. If you look at backward, we're going to see like on Thursday, CPI, that backward looking index is going to add to the core for many months to come. I am curious here, Professor. I mean, we were talking a little bit earlier in this program about some of the relatively bearish commentary out of certain strategists. And then you actually have some relatively encouraging notes out, including also from the folks over at Goldman, from their chief economists over there. John Hatzius, about the idea of a soft dish landing, the idea that we've already seen enough of a pullback in economic activity and a pullback to a certain degree in wage growth, and that might be enough to help cushion the fall. I think a soft landing is still possible. I mean, again, if the Fed sees the lag, stops it and talks about the fact that, you know, we're going to pause if we see the continued downward, I think they should, you know, begin by the middle of next year, really beginning to move that rate down, not move it up anywhere near the five percent, five and a half percent something for Tom Keene. But I think we could really have a a soft landing and a great market next year. Jeremy, you do think, though, that the conditions will be there that will give the Fed enough cover to actually move rates down rather than holding them where they are? Well, I think if they interpret the statistics properly, see the housing market going down, commodity markets going down. I mean, energy is basically coal holding its own cargo rates are going down. Freight rates are going down. You know, yes, wages are still going to go up, but most of that is kept job mode. And Paul himself said that, you know, he doesn't see that, you know, the wage going up is directly inflationary pressure, even though he talks about the tightness of the labor market an awful lot. And take a look what's happening in tech land in terms of potential layoffs. I think that's going to spread next year. And we're not going to get anywhere near the tightness in the labor market.