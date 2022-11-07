Live on Bloomberg TV

Global Economy Sees Rapid Downshift

From inflation to recession, an energy crisis and war, the world economy is showing signs of a rapid downshift. Haidi Stroud-Watts and Kathleen Hays from New York speaks to Bloomberg's Chief Asia Economics Correspondent, Enda Curran and Alicia Garcia Herrero, Chief Asia Pacific Economist at Natixis. Interview occurred on October 3, 2022. (Source: Bloomberg)

See all shows