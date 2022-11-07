Global Economy Sees Rapid Downshift

00:00

With just weeks to go until G 20 heads of state gathered for their big summit in Bali. We're putting the spotlight on some of the key issues they're facing in the post pandemic era. A confluence of economic climate and security crises make it uniquely challenging time. Today, we're looking at how these are affecting world trade. Now, the World Trade Organization says global merchandise trade will slow next year as multiple shocks, including the Ukraine war, high energy crisis and central bank hikes raise manufacturing costs and squeeze households. We'll also get a read from some of the biggest economies with trade data out this week, including Japan, China and the EU. Heidi? Let's get some more from Madeleine Bank, chief Asia economics correspondent Enda Curran, who joins us now. And we'll talk about this unique set of challenges that global policymakers find themselves confronting. Yeah, so one of the big stories, one of the big economic stories from the pandemic, Heidi, was this extraordinary boom in merchandise trade. We know what was happening. Consumers around the world were buying the kind of goods and kit that they need to work from home, study from home and as their lifestyle is adopted. That's all now unwinding that demand for merchandise goods is coming off. You're seeing the most pronounced in East Asia. We're seeing it in PMI readings. We're seeing it in South Korean trade data. We're already seeing it in China's trade data. And it is because, as you mentioned, there's so much going on now, you have that kind of post pandemic shift happening. But you also have inflation, higher mortgage repayments. We have the European energy crisis. The war in Ukraine on all of these are pointing towards a big slowdown in trade. And as you mentioned, the WTO, for example, are talking about merchandise trade growth next year of 1 percent. Just to give you some perspective on that, last year trade growth in the world was around 10 percent. So it is a big shift that's happening. And it does mean that one of the big drivers of the global economic recovery from the pandemic, which was the boom in merchandise trade that is now coming off and coming off quite sharply. So what is that going to mean for global trade relationships? We spoke earlier to Mary. She is the Canada's trade minister. And they're pushing hard to get this TPP off the ground. They are doing. You know, all kinds of trade agreements in in Asia broadly. Is this going to this slow down, going to slow those kinds of measures down, those efforts to make to globalize trade further? Well, look, at the very least, what's happening in the world of merchandise trade is there's a lot of conversation around reassuring on shoring, friend shoring under like Kathleen Hays. That's all part of the political backdrop. Two companies are looking at ways to cut costs on, to bring production home in a way that it's cheaper for them to serve as customers where customers are actually buying. Right. We know that that's the that's the headline takeaway if what's happening. But actually, the data isn't yet showing a dramatic shift in terms of rich merchandise companies pulling their production out of, say, China, for example, or putting their production out of Asia and bringing it back to Europe in a significant way. That's yet to show through in the data. I don't think anyone expects multilateral trade agreements to turn around the global trade story either, because that's all about declining demand. And of course, that's not going to do whether or not a trade agreement is in place. There are some bright spots, though it should be said. Services trade is expected to be a growth area going forward because people are traveling again for tourism and education. That's especially the case in Southeast Asia, for example. So when we talk about the big decline in trade, it is happening due to the slowdown in demand for merchandise goods. Multilateral trade agreements won't change that. But as I say to you, the bright spots keep an eye on what's going to happen. Tourism. What's going to happen to education spend. Those are big export markets for a lot of countries to.