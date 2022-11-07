Bloomberg Markets: European Close (11/07/2022)

00:00

GUY: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7. TRAVEL AND LEISURE DRIVING THE TRADE. THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE STARTS NOW. > > THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS, EUROPEAN CLOSE WITH GUY JOHNSON AND ALIX STEEL. EUROPEAN STOCKS PUSHING HIGHER CAUTIOUSLY TODAY. WE ARE UP 3/10 OF 1% ON THE STOXX 600. WE ARE SEEING A NUMBER OF HEAVY SECTORS DOING HEAVY LIFTING TODAY. IT IS NOT JUST TREVOR, IT IS LEISURE. -- IT IS NOT JUST TRAVEL, IT IS LEISURE. VERY BIG OUTLETS BEING DELIVERED BY SOME OF THESE COMPANIES. WE WILL TALK ABOUT THAT LITTLE LATER. WE HAVE THE BEDDING COMPANY HAVING A GOOD DAY. WE HAVE A WEAKER DOLLAR TODAY. LOOK AT THE POUND. WE ARE APPROACHING 114. WE ARE UP 7/10 OF 1%. THE DOLLAR OF THE BANK A HUGE DOLLAR ON THIS. ALIX: WE HAVE CPR WEDNESDAY COMING UP. S & P UP 3/10 OF 1%. THE BIGGER THE RED WAVE, THE BIGGER THE EQUITY MARKET RALLY. A SPLIT GOVERNMENT IS ACTUALLY GOING TO BE GOOD FOR THE BEAR MARKET RALLY. IF WE DO NOT GET THE RESULTS RIGHT AWAY, YOU SHOULD SEEING MORE VOLATILITY AND A POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THAT? I HAVE NO IDEA. YOU TALKED ABOUT TRAVEL AND LEISURE. EXPEDIA DOWN 6%. GETTING SOME DOWNGRADES. IT IS WEIGHING ON A LOT OF THE TRAVEL LEISURE STOCKS IN THE U.S. YOU MENTIONED THE WEAKER DOLLAR. MORGAN STANLEY CALLING THE TOP POTENTIALLY IN THE DOLLAR LOOKING TO THE MARKET CURRENCY. WHEN YOU HAVE FIVE BASIS POINTS IN THE 10 YEAR, INTEREST ARE TO UNDERSTAND IF YOU ARE RELEASING A TOP IN THE DOLLAR. GUY: I THINK YOU PUT ON TOP OF THIS WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH POSITIONING AND SENTIMENTS AROUND ALL OF THIS. WE GOT AN INDICATION AROUND THAT TODAY OUT OF EUROPE. THERE'S A CONFERENCE IN THE REGION POTENTIALLY GETTING PAST ITS WORST. THE EURO INDEX SINCE ITS INDEX. THAT SOUNDS GRIM STILL, BUT WE ARE STARTING TO FIND SOME STABILIZATION. YOU THINK ABOUT WHERE EUROPEAN EQUITIES RIGHT NOW. TRADE ON VERY LOW VALUATIONS. AS THE ECONOMY SLOWS DOWN, MAYBE IT SOFTENS THE LOW. THINK ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN EUROPE. I KNOW THERE ARE SOME BIG CHALLENGES FACING EUROPE. OBVIOUSLY WHAT IS HAPPENING IN UKRAINE. ARE WE STARTING TO SEE SOME OPTIMISM TAKING A STEP TOO FAR? MAYBE PESSIMISM. CHRISTOPHER, GLOBAL MARKET STRATEGIST AT A WELLS FARGO JOINING US NOW. LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE. INVESTORS IN EUROPE FILLING PRETTY BLEAK RIGHT NOW. IN SOME WAYS YOU CAN ARGUE THAT COULD BE A GOOD THING. HOW CLOSE TO THE BOTTOM ARE WE WHEN IT COMES TO INVESTOR SENTIMENT? PAUL: IN EUROPE, WE DO NOT THINK IT IS A GOOD BET TO TAKE RIGHT NOW. THERE IS STILL A LETTER TO COME. THAT IS GOING TO BE A REAL KEY FOR EUROPE, IF THOSE NATURAL GAS INVENTORIES CAN HOLD UP AND YOU GET TWO TO THREE WEEKS OF REALLY BAD WINTER WEATHER, THAT WILL BE THE KEY. THERE'S STILL TOO MUCH OF THIS SPILL OVER THE U.S. WHERE IF THE FED IS ALMOST DONE HIKING, MAYBE THE DOLLAR COMES OFF AND PIQUES A LITTLE BIT AND PEOPLE START BUYING EUROPEAN STOCKS TO SOON. ALIX: IF THE WEATHER IS WARM, DO YOU BUY EUROPE? IS IT THAT SIMPLE? PAUL: WE ARE ALSO WATCHING CHINESE EXPERTS -- X WORSE AND IMPORTS. BOTH OF THOSE INDICATE THAT THE WORLD IS HEADING TO A STALL. IT IS HARD TO IMAGINE HAVE TO COME OUT OF THAT STALL IF HE CAN I GET THOSE EUROPEAN MANUFACTURERS AND BIG BANKS GOING AGAIN. THE WINTER WEATHER IS ONE BIG FACTOR, THE LONGER-TERM FACTOR LOOKING BEYOND THE NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS IS REALLY WHAT HAPPENS WITH THE GLOBAL ECONOMY IN 2023. WE STILL THINK THE U.S. IS THE PLACE TO BE. GUY: IN TERMS OF WHAT YOU WANT TO DO, DO YOU ALLOCATE ANYTHING TO EUROPE RIGHT NOW? DO YOU CONTINUE TO WITHDRAW MONEY FROM EUROPE RIGHT NOW? IF YOU ARE WITHDRAWING MONEY, WHAT DO YOU DO WITH IT? PAUL: WOULD TAKE ANY SORT OF A BEAR MARKET RALLY, LIKE WE THINK THIS ONE IS IN EUROPE. WE WOULD TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY TO SELLOFF, ESPECIALLY SOMETHING YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING TO GET RID OF, BRING THAT MONEY BACK TO THE U.S. YOU HAVE TWO CHOICES IF YOU ARE A CONSERVATIVE INVESTOR. 470 ON A TWO-YEAR IS A GREAT YIELD. YOU CAN ALSO THINK OF THE 10 YEAR, SOMEWHERE NEAR ITS HIGH BECAUSE YOU COULD BE PUTTING MONEY INTO EACH OF THOSE PLACES. IF YOU'RE A EQUITY INVESTOR, WE WOULD STICK WITH THE U.S. AND STAY WITH HEALTH CARE, ENERGY THAT HAVE DONE REALLY WELL. I KNOW IT HAS BEEN BEATEN UP BADLY TAKEN BEHIND THE WOODSHED, BUT TECH, WE THINK THERE'S GOING TO BE VALUES GOING FORWARD. ALIX: QUICKLY WHEN IT COMES TO CENTRAL BANKS, WHAT KIND OF ECB RATE HIKE FORECAST VERSUS THE FED IS THIS CALL IMPLY? PAUL: IT IS GOING TO CALL FOR MORE ECB RATE HIKES THEN YOU'RE GOING TO GET FROM THE FED. THAT MAY HELP THE EUROPE RECOVER. IT IS GOING TO DAMAGE OF EUROPEAN ECONOMY, BEING HIT BY THE CHINESE SLOWDOWN AND HIT BY ENERGY, HIT BY THE VERY STILL STRONG DOLLAR, THEN HIT BY HIGHER INTEREST RATES. WE DO NOT THINK THE -- THAT TORY 23 IS A YEAR WE WOULD WANT TO LOOK TO EUROPE -- 2023 IS A YEAR WE WOULD WANT TO LOOK TO EUROPE. GUY: IF WE WERE TO SEE A SIGNIFICANT SITUATION CHANGE IN RUSSIA? AND VLADIMIR PUTIN WAS NO LONGER PUT IN THE STRINGS COME AT THE WAR IN UKRAINE WAS TO COME TO AN END? PAUL: THAT COULD BE A REAL GAME CHANGER. WE WOULD SHIFT GENERATIONAL BUYING OPPORTUNITIES IN EUROPE. WE DO NOT THINK THAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN. ALIX: IF IT DID, SOME POINT WE WILL GET TO A SPOT WHERE IT IS GOING TO BE TO INVEST IN EUROPE. WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING IN EUROPE QUE? PAUL: JUST GOING TO MEAN THE GLOBAL TRADE IS RECOVERING AND WE ARE IN A GLOBAL RECOVERY. I THINK THAT WILL START TO HAPPEN. WE THINK THAT WILL HAPPEN IN LATER 2023 INTO 2024. WHERE WE WOULD BE LOOKING TO INVEST WOULD BE THE LARGE MANUFACTURERS, THE BIG MULTINATIONAL EXPORTS THAT TEND TO DRIVE EUROPEAN MARKETS. WE WOULD ALSO BE TAKING A LOOK AT THE SMALL-CAP, SERVICES TO SEE HOW WELL THAT WILL BE RECOVERING AT EUROPE AT THE TIME . THE FIRST CHECK WOULD BE THE FIRST MULTINATIONALS, EXPORTERS AND THE BANKS. GUY: LET'S GET BACK TO WHAT YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT A MOMENT AGO. I AM LOOKING AT THE CREDIT MARKETS RIGHT NOW. I AM SEEING CREDIBLE YIELDS BEING GENERATED, CERTAIN BY RECENT STORABLE STANDARDS. WHY DO I WANT TO BUY EQUITY? PAUL: THAT IS ANOTHER GREAT QUESTION. WE DO HAVE SOME FAVORITES THAT I MENTIONED IN TERMS OF U.S. EQUITY SECTORS, BUT RIGHT NOW WE ARE BASICALLY BALANCED BETWEEN SPOTS AND BONDS. AGAIN FOR CONSERVATIVE INVESTORS, YOU HAVE TO THINK ABOUT THE INVESTORS RISK TOLERANCE. A LONG-TERM CONSERVATIVE INVESTOR, WE WOULD PROBABLY PUT THE MONEY TO WORK FIRST T IN A FIXED INCOME MARKET. WE THINK YOU WILL START TO SEE THEM, ONCE THE FED GETS TO A TERMINAL RATE. WE THINK YOU MAY START TO SEE SOME OPPORTUNITIES TO BUY MORE BROADLY IN EQUITIES. IT IS NOT QUITE TIME TO BUY BROADLY. ALIX: YOU DO NOT THINK THAT IS IN THE CARDS? PAUL: NOT REALLY. YOU WILL STILL SOME PEOPLE WORRIED ABOUT YIELDS, INFLATION. IT IS GOING TO TAKE INFLATION A WILD BEFORE PEOPLE FEEL COMFORTABLE BUYING FIXED INCOME. -- A WILD BEFORE PEOPLE FEEL COMFORTABLE BUYING FIXED INCOME. DIF NOW IT IS A INTERESTING TIME TO PUT MONEY TO WORK, ESPECIALLY A SHORT TIME. ALIX: THANK YOU SO MUCH. PAUL CHRISTOPHER OF WELLS FARGO INVESTMENT INSTITUTE. EUROPEAN PRIME MINISTERS GATHER IN BRUSSELS TODAY. WE WILL GET THE LATEST, NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > IT IS POSSIBLE. IF WE DO NOT SUCCEED. THE FOUNDATION FOR GROWTH, WHICH IS PRICE STABILITY. ♪ > > WE ARE GETTING OUR ACT TOGETHER IN EUROPE, WHEN YEAR TOO LATE. INFLATION PAVED AROUND JULY IN -- PEAKED AROUND JULY IN SPAIN. IN OCTOBER WE ARE AROUND 7%. IT SHOULD CONTINUE AROUND THAT AND AROUND THAT LEVEL. THINGS RESUME A DOWNWARD TREND. SPAIN MAKES NO SECRET IT WANTS TO BE A ENERGY HUB FOR EUROPE, WHERE DO YOU SEE SPAIN ON THE SECTOR? > > IT IS A NO-BRAINER. ALSO, RENEWABLES. AS THE FUTURE WE ARE BETTING ON GREEN ENERGY. SO FAR AS SPAIN IS CONCERNED, WE WANT TO HAVE A COMPETITIVE INDUSTRY, COMPETITIVE ECONOMY. > > DO YOU FEAR THAT EUROPE COULD ENTER A SPIRAL OF INDUSTRIAL DECLINE? > > WE HAVE TO AVOID IT. THAT IS WHAT WE HAVE TO ACCELERATE THE DECARBONIZATION OF OUR INDUSTRY. WE HAVE TWO MAKE SURE THE INDUSTRY REMAINS IN EUROPE. WE SHOULD ATTRACT INVESTMENT INTO OTHER AREAS. IT WHERE WE HAVE SEEN WE HAVE VULNERABILITY, BECAUSE OF THE VALUE CHANGE SUCH AS SEMI CONDUCTORS. GUY: THAT WAS -- SPEAKING WITH THE SPANISH PRIME MINISTER. MARIA JOINS US NOW FROM BRUSSELS. OTHER FINANCE GROUP ARE GATHERED FOR A MEETING. MARIA, -- THEY DID A OPTIMISTIC PICTURE. THERE IS A LOT OF RISKS FOR EUROPE'S ECONOMY. WHAT GIVES HER THAT REASON FOR OPTIMISM? MARIA: AT THIS POINT THERE REALLY ISN'T. THE FACT THAT I WAS GROWTH IN Q3, THAT IS WHAT SHE IS CLINGING ONTO. WHEN YOU LOOK AT ITALY AND GERMANY, THAT IS GOOD NEWS TO CERTAIN EXTENT, IF YOU LOOK AT THE PMI, ESPECIALLY THE INDUSTRIAL DATA, WHAT IT SHOWS IS A RECESSION IS IN MANY WAYS HAPPENING WHEN IT COMES TO THE INDUSTRY. -- THE REALITY IS, A CONTRACTION IN THE WINTER IS COMING. I THINK THE REAL QUESTION THOUGH, HOW LONG AND DEEP WILL THIS CONTRACTION BE? UP UNTIL A FEW WEEKS AGO, THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK DID NOT EVEN MENTION THE WORD RECESSION. IT DOES SEEM THAT SOME HAVE ALMOST INTERNALIZED AT IDEA THAT A CONTRACTION, THEY DO NOT USE THE R WERE, BUT IT IS INEVITABLE COME CHRISTMAS. ALIX: THE U.S. AND EUROPE, WHEN IT COMES TO THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT AND PROMOTING GREEN ENERGY, SUBSIDIES, WHAT IS THE CONVERSATION THEY ABOUT THAT? MARIA: I THINK A POINT TO RELATE WHAT IS THE TRANSATLANTIC TENSION AT THIS POINT. THIS IS AN ISSUE WHERE THE TWO SHOULD BE SEEING EYE TO EYE, BUT IN REALITY, THE EUROPEANS FEEL THAT THIS ACT CAN POTENTIALLY GIVE AN UNFAIR ADVANTAGE TO AMERICAN COMPANIES. THEY WORRY ABOUT THE IMPACT IT COULD HAVE ON THE LEVEL PLAYING FIELD. THAT WAS SOMETHING THAT THE GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER TOLD ME. HE SAID, I DO NOT THINK THE AMERICANS REALIZE JUST HOW CONCERNED WE ARE ABOUT INFLATION REDUCTION ACT. OF COURSE, THE FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER REPEATED THE SAME THING. HE SAID WE HAVE TO MAKE SURE THAT THERE A FAIR LEVEL PLAYING FIELD FOR BOTH SIDES AND WE PROTECT THE EUROPEAN INDUSTRY. OVERALL, THAT IS THE ISSUE HERE. THERE ARE SOME THAT WORRY ABOUT THE LONG-TERM IMPLICATIONS OF THIS ENERGY CRISIS WILL HAVE ON THE EUROPEAN INDUSTRY, THE FACT THAT IT'S POTENTIAL HE LEASED TO A LONG-TERM DECLINE WE COULD BE SEEING PERHAPS THE END OF THE BEST DAYS OF THE EUROPEAN ENERGY. IT IS SOMETHING THAT THEY HAVE TO AVOID. GUY: DOES THAT ROOM BEHIND YOU LOOK DARK? ARE THEY TURNING THE LIGHTS DOWN? MARIA: I WANT TO CHECK WITH MAINTENANCE ABOUT WHAT IS GOING ON IN THIS PLACE. IT IS DARK. I HAD TO ASK MY PRODUCER WHETHER YOU CAN SEE ME OR NOT. THE ROOM IS NOT VERY LIT. THIS WINTER TO HAVE TO BE SMART ABOUT THE WAY YOU USE ENERGY. THEY SAID THEY WANT TO SET AN EXAMPLE TO EVERYONE ELSE. I WOULD NOT BE SURPRISED IF THE BIG LIGHTS HAVE BEEN TURNED OFF. I CAN TELL YOU IT FEELS GOOD. I WAS CONCERNED HE WOULD NOT SEE ME ARE NOT. ALIX: WE DO SEE YOU. I THINK THE POINT STANDS WITH THE CONSERVATION. LET STAND ON THE ENERGY THEME FOR A MOMENT. THE GIANT IN ECUADOR IS RAISING SECURITY IN PIPELINES. WE WILL TELL YOU I NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > I THINK WE ARE PRETTY SAFE. IT IS GOING TO BE HARD FOR EUROPEAN INDUSTRY. PRICES WILL BE UNSTABLE. WE ARE TRYING TO SEE HOW WE CAN SUPPORT UKRAINE. I THINK IT IS GOING TO BE HARD. > > IT IS TIME FOR THE BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH. WE WELCOME SOME OF THE BIGGEST BUSINESS STORIES IN THE NEWS. PHILIP NORIS TO PAY IS BILLION DOLLARS FOR SWEDISH MATCH. SO DOES MATCH AND ITS U.S. DISTRIBUTION NETWORK GIFTED MORRIS A FOOTHOLD IN THE BIGGEST MARKET. EUROPE'S LARGEST DISCOUNT AIRLINE SENT -- SAID EARNINGS SHOULD TOP $999 MILLION. IT ALSO PREDICTED PEOPLE WILL TRADE DOWN LOWER AND GIVE UP ON TRAVELING. BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED THAT THE LIVERPOOL FC HONORS WAY CELL. THE OWNERS WERE INTEGRATED THEY WILL CONSIDER NEW SHAREHOLDERS IF IT IS IN THE BEST INTEREST OF THE CLUB. AT THAT IS YOUR LATEST BUSINESS FLASH. ALIX: WE JUST TALKED TO MARIA ABOUT TURNING OUT THE LIGHTS TO CONCERN ENERGY. THE PROCESS FOR NEW RENEWABLE INFRASTRUCTURE, INCLUDING OFFSHORE WIND PARTS, ALL TO HELP THE ENERGY TRANSITION. AT THE SAME TIME THE COMPANY IS DEALING WITH ENERGY RISK. THEY TALKED THROUGH SOME OF THE COMPANY. > > MAKE A LOT OF SENSE TO ESTABLISH A GOOD RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE COUNTRIES AND FOR SECURING GAS. WE ALSO OFFERED COUNTRIES THE FIXED INCOME TO ENSURE THAT THE PRICES STAY AT A AFFORDABLE LEVEL. WE SEE THAT ALL AROUND THE WORLD, THE TIME CAN TAKE LONGER THEN TO EXECUTE IT. ALIX: HERE TO TALK MORE ABOUT THIS IS RACHEL MORRISON. LET'S START WITH THE ENERGY SECURITY PART WHEN IT COMES TO SAY, LONG-TERM CONTRACTS. HOW SUCCESSFUL IS A EUROPE IN SECURING THESE? I FEEL LIKE COUNTRIES WANT TO SHORTER LONG-TERM AGREEMENTS. COMPANIES WON'T LONG-TERM AGREEMENTS, ARE THEY MEETING IN THE MIDDLE? RACHEL: THAT SEEMS TO BE THE CASE. IN ORDER TO GET SECURITY COMING YOU DO NEED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT. THAT IS NOT KEEPING WITH THE ENERGY TRANSITION. WE NOW GERMANY IS STRUGGLING WITH THAT WHEN IT COMES TO SUPPLIES. WE HAVE NOT SEEN MUCH MOVEMENT ON THAT. THERE NEEDS TO BE SOME MEETING IN THE MIDDLE. EVEN 10 YEARS DOES NOT SEEM TO BE LONG ENOUGH TO SOME OF THE PRODUCERS. THEY'RE LOOKING AT A 15 YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH IS LONGER THAN WHAT EUROPE IS WILLING TO GO AT THE MOMENT. GUY: MANY PEOPLE HAVE GOT THAT THE HEATING ON YET. AS WE HAVE SEEN IN THE UNITED STATES, THE PROSPECT OF A SNAP AND GAS PRICES HIGHER. WHAT DO KNOW ABOUT WHEN THIS WARM WEATHER IS GOING TO END? WHAT HAPPENS OVER THE NEXT FEW WEEKS? DOES THIS ALL FLIPPED ON ITS HEAD? RACHEL: EVEN IF THE WEATHER STAYS MILDER THAN USUAL, AT SOME POINT IT IS STILL COLD. YOU STILL NEED HEATING IF IT GETS TO FIVE DEGREES. AT SOME POINT, WE WILL NEED HEATING AND THAT DEMAND LEVEL WILL SHOOT UP. PEOPLE ARE WAITING TO FIGURE OUT HOW MUCH DEMAND REDUCTION IS COMING ON TOP OF THE HEAP. WHEN WE GET TO NORMAL LEVELS, HOW MUCH ARE PEOPLE TURNING OFF THE LIGHTS, HOW MUCH OF THE INDUSTRY IS NOT USING FUEL. LOOKING PLACES FURTHER NORTH IN EUROPE, WE CAN SAY THAT THOSE DEMAND REDUCTIONS LOOK LIKE IT IS A BIG YOU TAKE THE HEATING PART OF IT. THAT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE ONCE THE WEATHER LEVELS OFF. ALIX: IT IS 80 DEGREES IN NEW YORK. AT THAT IS BANANAS. IT IS NOT GOING TO BE 80 DEGREES TOMORROW. IT IS GOING TO BE A LOT COLDER. THE NORTHEAST IS GOING TO HAVE A HARD TIME WITH HEATING. IF WE HAVE A CRISIS, WHAT HAPPENS TO YOU GUYS OVER THERE? RACHEL: IT WILL BE INTERESTING FOR GAS SUPPLY FOR L LG. THAT IS WHAT WE WILL SEE -- THAT IS WHEN WE WILL SEE PRICES SPIKE. THIS KIND OF BEARISH MARKET THAT GUY IS DESCRIBING, WE SEE THAT TURNAROUND WHEN DEMAND RISES, IT RISES EVERYWHERE. IT WILL BE GLOBAL COMPETITION FOR GAS, WHICH WE WILL KNOW TO DRIVE PRICES AS THEY WERE THE SUMMER. GUY: GOOD TO KNOW. IT MAY NOT BE COLD YET, BUT IT IS RAINING A LOT. IT IS ENGLAND. IT RAINS HERE. I'M TRYING TO TELL MY WIFE THAT APPEARED LET'S TALK ABOUT THE EUROPEAN MARKETS. FTSE 100 DOWN HAVE 1% --HALF 1%. THE CLOSE IS NEXT. WE WILL HEAR FROM MICHAEL O'LEARY, THE BOSS OF THAT BUSINESS IS COMING UP NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > WE ARE WRAPPING UP THE SESSION IN EUROPE. WE ARE BACK TO THE NORMAL TIME. THIS IS THE PICTURE. GUY: THE LUXURY STOCKS DOING WELL. LONDON BENEFITED FRIDAY WITH THE COMMODITY STOCKS DOING WELL. SOME OF THE BIG COMMODITY STOCKS UNDER A LITTLE PRESSURE TODAY. AS A RESULT, THE -- THIS UP 4%. IN TERMS OF HOW THE MARKET IS DEVELOPED, MUCH MORE OF A CAUTIOUS SESSION AS YOU CAN SEE. IT WILL MOVE UP FIRST THING. WE'RE WAITING FOR THE MIDTERMS, WAITING TO SEE IF THERE IS ANY VOLATILITY THERE. IT IS GOING TO BE A LOT OF CAUTION JUSTIFIED. LET'S TALK ABOUT HOW WE LOOK FROM A SECTOR POINT OF VIEW. TRAVEL AND LEISURE. WE HAVE A COUPLE OF DIFFERENT STORIES. YOU HAVE FLATTER LOOKING OVER IN THE UNITED STATES. THOSE TWO STOCKS HELPING THE LEGISLATURE OUT NICELY. THE LUXURY SECTOR, THAT IS WHERE THE UNDERPERFORMANCE COME THROUGH TODAY. AS LET'S TALK ABOUT THE SINGLE STOCKS. TELECOM ITALIA UP NICELY. CREATING A SINGLE NETWORK FOR PHONE LINES IN ITALY. YOU CAN SEE A HIGH VALUATION LIKE HER. YOU HAVE -- LOOKING TO EXERCISE ITS TARGET PERCENT AUCTION OF A STAKE IN THIS BUSINESS. IT LOOKS LIKE IT IS A MUCH HIGHER VALUATION. CERTAINLY FOLKS WERE LOOKING FOR. THAT IS GOOD FOR FLATTER. THAT GIVES YOU AN IDEA OF HOW UNDERPRICED IT X U.S. ASSETS ARE. MICHAEL O'LEARY STANDING VERY POSITIVE. HE TALKS ABOUT THE -- HOW THE EFFECTS AND PEOPLE TRADING DOWN. HE IS ALSO PAINTING A POSITIVE PICTURE ABOUT WHAT SUMMER WILL LOOK LIKE. HE IS TALKING ABOUT HIGHER FARES. THAT IS NOT WHAT MOST PEOPLE ARE EXPECTING. MICHAEL KNOWS A THING OR TWO ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE AIRLINE SECTOR FEARED THE MARKETS ARE VERY STRONG TODAY. ALIX: I SPOKE TO DANI BURGER IN LONDON. HE TALKED ABOUT THE VISIBILITY IN THE HOLIDAY SEASON. > > WE HAVE SEEN FORWARD BOOKINGS AND FARES INTO THE OCTOBER MIDTERMS. CHRISTMAS LOOKS VERY STRONG. NEXT EASTER AND NEXT SUMMER LOOKS STRONG. WE WILL BE CAUTIOUS THIS WINTER AGAIN. EVERYTHING LOOKS GOOD APPEARED WHAT WAS UNUSUAL THIS TIME, PEOPLE DO SEEM TO BE SPENDING AND TRAVELING. LAST WINTER WE HAD OMICRON, THE COVID VARIANT. OF COURSE CHRISTMAS, WE HAVE UKRAINE INVASION. I THINK WE SHOULD BE CAUTIOUS. IT IS FRAGILE. ALL OF THE SIGNS IN THE NEAR-TERM ARE STRONG. > > THERE IS ARE UP 7% ON PRE-COVID LEVELS. YOU TALK ABOUT THE FRAGILITY THERE. ARE YOU ABLE TO STRONGLY PRICE AND HOLD THAT SUMMER PERCENT GAIN? MICHAEL: I AM SURPRISED HOW STRONG IT IS. THE SECOND QUARTER, AIRLINES WERE UP 40% ON PRE-COVID. IT IS VERY RARE IN THIS INDUSTRY YOU GET VOLUME AND FAIR GROWTH. I THINK THERE HAS BEEN A STRUCTURAL CHANGE POST-COVID. SO MUCH CAPACITY HAS BEEN TAKEN OUT OF THE SYSTEM. WE ARE 11% UP ON PRE-COVID. WE EXPECTED THINGS WILL TAIL OFF. IT DOES SEEM TO BE STRONG. MOST OF THE EUROPEAN -- CAPACITY THIS WINTER. WE ARE STRONG. WE ARE STILL GROWING. WE EXPECT TO ADD 10% TO OUR PRE-COVID FUNDS THIS WINTER. SO FAR WE HAVE BEEN SURPRISED. WE ARE CAUTIOUS THAT THINGS CAN STILL FALL OVER. > > YOU MENTIONED YOU ARE HEDGING AND AHEAD OF YOUR PEERS THERE. YOU TALK ABOUT STRUCTURAL CHANGES. IS THIS THE STRUCTURAL CHANGE FOR THE INDUSTRY? FILL HEDGING, BECAUSE OF THE STARS, ARE YOU AND YOUR PEERS LOOKING AT FUEL HEDGES DIFFERENTLY THAN YOU DID BEFORE? MICHAEL: I DO NOT THINK SO. IF ANYTHING, WE ARE VERY STRONGLY HEDGED THROUGH THIS FISCAL YEAR. WHERE 50% HEDGED TO MARCH 24. I THINK THIS IS A MUCH RISK THAT OIL WILL FALL BELOW $90 PER BARREL INTO NEXT SUMMER. THE SITUATION IS TOO UNCERTAIN. I THINK WE ARE. THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE FOR THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY HAS BEEN THE STRENGTH OF THE DOLLAR. WE HEDGED ALL OF OUR AIRLINE AT 25. WE ARE IN A VERY STRONG POSITION. MOST OF OUR COMPETITORS ARE NOT HEDGED AT THE DOLLAR. IF ANYTHING, IT IS THE STRONGER DOLLAR CAUSES A GREATER THREAT TO AIRLINE PROBABILITY TO EUROPE IN THE NEXT YEAR OR TWO. GUY: MICHAEL O'LEARY TALKING A LITTLE EARLIER TO BLOOMBERG. FOR MORE NOW ON WHAT RYANAIR MEANS TO REST OF THE SECTOR. EUROPEAN TRANSPORT ANALYST HAS COME OUT ON RYANAIR WITH A PRICE TARGET OF 1680. MICHAEL TALKS A POSITIVE STORY. THE QUESTION REALLY IS, LOOKING FORWARD INTO NEXT SUMMER, IS HE RIGHT QUESTION MARK > > IT IS HARD TO SAY SO EARLY ON GIVEN THOSE VISIBILITY'S THAT WE HAVE THE NEXT SUMMER. ALEX: I CAN SEE A SITUATION WHERE THIS DOES TAKE PLACE ACCORDING TO WHAT MICHAEL SAID ON THE SITUATION, COVID, UKRAINE. WE HAVE SEEN -- GETTING DELAYED. IF WE GET INBOUND TOURISTS WANTED TO FLY INTO EUROPE, WE CAN SEE -- AS POSSIBLE. ALIX: THE WAY YOU ARE TALKING, IT SEEMS LIKE A LOT OF THINGS HAVE TO GO RIGHT FOR MICHAEL O'LEARY'S AVERSION TO COME TRUE. I AM WONDERING WHAT THE STOCK IS -- VERSION TWO COME TRUE. I'M WONDERING WHAT THE STOCK IS PRICED FOR? ALEX: IT IS WELL BELOW WHAT I THOUGHT WE WOULD EVER SEE AGAIN PRE-COVID. YOU ARE GETTING TO A LEVEL OF EPS. AS WE SAW IN 2026 AND 2027. OTHER PARTS OF THE SECTOR ARE EVEN CHEAPER. IT IS A MORE BLEAK SCENARIO THAN WHAT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT TODAY. THIS SUMMER WE SEEN A LOT OF AMERICANS IN EUROPE. THEIR PURCHASING POWER IS UNBELIEVABLE. HOW DOES RYANAIR BENEFIT FROM THAT? IF WE SEE THE SAME THING HAPPENING NEXT SUMMER, HOW SORT OF BIGGER PATHS OF THIS PLAN IS BASED ON THAT KIND OF -- PEOPLE COMING INTO EUROPE AND TRAVELING WITHIN EUROPE STRONG NARRATIVE. ALEX: IT WILL DEFINITELY HELP. A LITTLE BIT OF EXTRA DEMAND CAN PUSH IT ONE-WAY THAN THE OTHER. THE MORE INTERNATIONAL INBOUND PASSES THAT WE HAVE, WE ARE FINALLY BEING ABLE TO, INTO EUROPE TO TRAVEL AROUND, THAT HELPS AIRFARE ACROSS THE SECTOR. ALIX: WE WERE TALKING TO JOE WAGNER NEXT -- LAST WEEK -- PEOPLE ARE STILL TRAVELING TO THE TOP TIER CITIES. I AM WONDERING IF THAT IS THE CASE AS WE ENTER THE RECESSION. WHAT AIRLINE BENEFITS THE MOST FROM THAT TRADE DOWN. ALEX: TWO AIRLINES WILL BENEFIT FROM THAT FEARED THAT IS RYANAIR. THE SECOND IS TO THINK ABOUT WHERE THEY FLY. IF YOU WANT TO SAVE MONEY ON YOUR HOLIDAY, DO YOU GO TO AND EXPENSE OF WESTERN EUROPEAN CITY ANYMORE? OR DO YOU GO TO SOMETHING THAT IS LESS EXPENSIVE? THE HOTEL COSTS LESS. LET'S FACE IT, THE AIRFARE IS GOING TO BE 10% OF YOUR HOLIDAY. THE DESTINATION IS GOING TO HAPPEN -- MATTER A LOT MORE. GUY: CAPACITY HAS COME OUT. ARE WE GOING TO SEE FURTHER CONSOLIDATION WITHIN THIS INDUSTRY IN EUROPE. YOU HAVE RTA BEING CONSOLIDATED T AP BEING CONSOLIDATED. EASYJET BEING CONSOLIDATED. AND LET -- IN THAT KIND OF SCENARIO, IS IT RYANAIR THAT BENEFITS THE MOST? ALEX: THERE ARE TWO WAYS CAPACITY COMES OUT. EITHER CAPACITY COMING OUT. YOU HAVE A TOUGH WINTER, AIRLINES FAILING, RYANAIR WILL BE ONE OF THE AIRLINES THAT PICKS UP THE PIECES. LET'S SAY RTA IS PART OF A LARGER AIRLINE GROUP , THAT IS NOTHING TO THE SUPPLIES AND IS VOLATILE. GUY: I GUESS YOU WOULD PROBABLY WANT TO BE MANAGING CAPACITY. MAYBE THAT IS WHERE YOU GET THE BENEFIT OF THAT KIND OF CONSOLIDATION. ALEX, WE WILL WAIT AND SEE. IT IS MEANT TO BE A -- GOING TO BE A POSITIVE WINTER. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. NOT MUCH REALLY TO WRITE HOME ABOUT. THESE ARE THE FINAL NUMBERS WE SEE IN EURO. LONDON NUMBER FOLLOWING A LITTLE BIT. PARIS PUSHING BACK UP TO UNCHANGED. GERMANY, THE OUTPERFORMER. WE WILL CONTINUE TO COVERAGE 5:00 P.M. ON LONDON. WE ARE LIVE ON DIGITAL RADIO. ALIX: FROM FIRED TOOTH REHIRED, ELON MUSK IS CALLING BACK SOME OF THE EMPLOYEES HE LET GO LAST WEEK -- FROM FIRED TO REHIRED, ELON MUSK IS CALLING BACK SOME OF THE EMPLOYEES HE LET GO LAST WEEK. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. KEEPING YOU UP-TO-DATE FROM NEWS ALL AROUND THE WORLD. IT WOULD LEARN -- BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED THE U.K. ITS HOLDING AND ELECTION IN IRELAND. NORTHERN ISLANDS DEMOCRATIC UNIONIST PARTY HAS REFUSED TO TAKE PART IN A POWER-SHARING GOVERNMENT. THE DUP IS ANGRY ABOUT THE DEAL BETWEEN THE U.K. AND THE EU, WHICH KEEPS NORTHERN IRELAND IN THE SINGLE MARKET AFTER BREXIT. VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY WANTS IRAN TO BE PUNISHED FOR HELPING RUSSIA. BOTH UKRAINE AND THE USA THAT Y RUSSIA IS USING DRONES IN THE WAR. IT GLOBAL NEWS, 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ALIX: THANK YOU SO MUCH. THEY LAYOFFS COULD AFFECT THOUSANDS OF WORKERS. SHARES ARE OFF ON THAT NEWS. TALK TO ME ABOUT WHAT WE ARE GOING TO EXPECT FROM META. > > THE GENERAL REPORTING ART THESE ARE HAPPENING ON WEDNESDAY. NASH ARE HAPPENING WEDNESDAY -- ARE HAPPENING WEDNESDAY. IT IS A INDICATION THAT THE INDUSTRY LIKES THIS. THE CONTEXT IS, IN SEPTEMBER META BASICALLY TOLD STAFF THERE WOULD BE A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION. THERE WOULD NOT BE ACTIVE LAYOFFS. THEY SAID THEY WOULD DO THE HEADCOUNT REDUCTION THROUGH NON- REPLACEMENT OF THOSE WHO LEAVE AND PAUSING ON HIRING. WHILE THE STOCKS ARE UP, THE SILICIDE REACTION IS MIXED. THEY SEE A REALLY CAUTION A SIGNAL THAT THIS IS A INDICATION FROM META THAT THEY KNOW FROM ATTRITION TO THE TOP AND BOTTOM LINE IS COMING, OR A SHORT-TERM REACTION TO WHAT INVESTORS WANT TO HEAR WITH SPENDING TO DOUBLE DOWN FOR THE METAVERSE TRANSITION GOING FORWARD. IT IS A INTERESTING ONE. GUY: WHO ARE THEY GOING TO GET RID OF? I AM CURIOUS ABOUT WHAT WE WILL LEARN ABOUT WAS THE LAYOFFS LOOK LIKE IN TERMS OF THE TACTICS GOING FORWARD. ED: THERE IS NO GRANULARITY IN THE REPORT. META HAS THOUSANDS OF STAFF AROUND THE WORLD, HIGH CONCENTRATION IN SILICON VALLEY IS ENGINEERING TALENT. WHERE WE HAVE SEEN CUTS ACROSS THE TECH WORLD IN SAN FRANCISCO AND BEYOND, IT HAS LARGELY FOCUSED ON SUPPORT AND BACKGROUND ROLES, MARKETING AND SUPPORT FUNCTIONS RATHER THAN THE CORE ENGINEERING TALENT. I THINK THIS MEANT TO BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT META DOES. ZUCKERBERG TALKED ABOUT THE NEED TO DOUBLE DOWN ON INVESTMENT IN ENGINEERING THIS FOCUSED ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND MOVE TO THE METAVERSE. ALIX: TWITTER, LETTING OFF PEOPLE AND THEN ASKING THEM TO COME BACK? ED: DOZENS OF ENGINEERS WHO WERE LAID OFF HAVE BEEN CONTACTED AND ASKED IF THEY WILL COME BACK, IN SOME CASES THEY TELL US THEY WERE A MISTAKE. IN SOME CASES, ELON MUSK ACTUALLY NEEDED THOSE PEOPLE THAT HE LAID OFF BECAUSE HE HAS TIGHT DEADLINES. IT IS A INTERESTING ONE. I AM HEARING A LOT OF PHONE CALLS AS WE SPEAK. GUY: YEAH. IT IS GOING ACCORDING TO PLAN. I AM SURE IT IS GOING EXACTLY ACCORDING TO PLAN. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. GOVERNOR WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE TECH LANDSCAPE -- COVERING WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE TECH LANDSCAPE. U.S. VULTURES ARE HEADING TO THE POLLS. THEY ARE GOING TO -- U.S. ARE HEADING TO THE POLLS. ALIX: U.S. STOCKS TRENDING GAINS. > > WHEN YOU LOOK AT META, STILL OVER 5% DESPITE THE NEWS THE COMPANY MAY BE FACING STAFF LAYOFFS. IT IS NOT THE SAME STORY FOR APPLE. IT DOWN ON THE NEWS THEY ARE GOING TO BE CUTTING IPHONE PRODUCTION. THEY STILL WANT THE S & P 500. THERE IS THE INVESCO EQUAL WEIGHTED S & P 500 ETF. IT IS LOW PERFORMING TODAY. TAKING A LOOK AT ETF'S, ONE TOOL THAT ETF TRADERS HAVE USED A LOT THIS YEAR IS SHORT-TERM TREASURY ETF'S. THIS IS A PLACE TO PARK CASH AS STOCKS HAVE TUMBLED. IF YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE SHV ETF, IT IS ACTUALLY SEEING SOME BIG OUTFLOWS, PERHAPS IN A BIT OF INVESTORS TAKING FUNDS OUT OF THE SHORT-TERM TREASURY ETF'S AND PILING INTO STOCKS. WE ARE SEEING -- SPEAKING OF THIS RALLY, AND LOTS OF TRADERS LOOKING AT THE MIDTERM ELECTION AND WHAT THAT COULD MEAN FOR U.S. EQUITIES. WE ARE SEEING OLD ECONOMY WINNERS, DEFENSE, BIG PHARMA, OIL AND GAS SEEING A BIT OF A BID. WE KNOW THAT MIKE WILSON HAVE TALKED ABOUT HOW IF REPUBLICANS MAYBE TAKE CONTROL OF ONE PART OF THE SENATE, THAT COULD BE GOOD FOR STOCKS. WE ARE SEEING THAT REFLECTED IN OLD ECONOMY STOCKS. GUY: THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. THAT IS WHAT IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW. LET US TALK ABOUT WHAT WE ARE WATCHING OVER THE NEXT 24 HOURS. WE CONTINUE THE EARNINGS STORY. WE HAVE ALREADY HAD SOME DETAILS THEY ARE. SUSAN COLLINS ALL ON DECK. ALIX: WE HAVE EARNINGS OUT FROM DISNEY TOMORROW AS WELL. THE BIG EVENT IS THE U.S. MIDTERMS. DAVID WESTIN UP BLOOMBERG BALANCE OF POWER JOINS US NEXT FROM WASHINGTON. THIS IS YOUR SUPER BOWL OVER THE NEXT 72 HOURS. HOW READ DO YOU THINK A SWEEP IS GOING TO BE? IS IT GOING TO BE CRIMSON? DAVID: LET'S START WITH WHAT WE KNOW. WHAT WE KNOW THERE IS A LOT OF RACES THAT ARE TALL SUBS AT THIS POINT. NASH TOSS UPS AT THIS POINT. ONLY ONE SEAT THE SENATE TO SWITCH AROUND. THERE IS A LOT OF INDICATIONS OF THAT REPUBLICANS ARE IN A VERY GOOD NIGHT AMID, MAYBE -- NIGHT OF IT, MAY DAY, MAYBE WEEK. THEY HAVE ALL BEEN CONTENTIOUS AS FAR AS I CAN TELL. YOU MAY WELL HAVE A RUNOFF IN GEORGIA. YOU HAVE TO GET 50% OF THE VOTE. YOU HAVE THREE CANDIDATES. WE HAVE ANOTHER RUNOFF IN THE SENATE. YOU ALSO HAVE SEVERAL RACES. YOU DO NOT HAVE ALL OF THE LAST NOTES UNTIL LAST MONTH --VOTES FROM LAST MONTH. ALIX: IT IS REALLY REGULATION I FELT TO BE FRONT AND CENTER. WHAT INDUSTRIES ARE GOING TO BE REGULATED OR LESS REGULATED DEPENDING ON HOW WE GET? DAVID: THE FCC WILL HAVE A TOUGHER TIME WITH SOME OF THOSE REGULATIONS. WE CERTAINLY WILL NOT HAVE A LOT OF THE TAXES IMPOSED. YOU MIGHT GET AN EXTENSION OF THE TRUMP TAX CUTS. ONE OF THE THINGS WE HAVE NOT TALKED ABOUT IS, WHEN WE HAVE FISCAL STIMULUS, THE REPUBLICANS ARE VERY ADAMANT THEY DO NOT WANT TO SPEND MONEY. IF THEY ARE NOT SPENDING MONEY GOING INTO RECESSION, NEXT YEAR COULD BE ROUGH. ALIX: YOU THINK? DAVID, THANKS A LOT. THE HOST OF BLOOMBERG AND BALANCE OF POWER. WE WILL HAVE REPORTERS OUT IN THE FIELD IN ARIZONA, PENNSYLVANIA COVERING ALL OF THE KEY STATES. THAT WRAPS IT UP FOR ME ON TELEVISION. COMING UP, MICHAEL BENNET AND COFOUNDER OF THIRD WAY. WE ARE GOING RIGHT TO THE CABLE. I WILL BE TALKING MORE ABOUT WHAT THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS MEANS FOR THE MARKETS AND PLAYED OUT. WE WILL ALSO DIVE DEEP INTO THE TECH ISSUES AS WELL. THERE IS A LOT GOING ON THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ON THE GROUND.