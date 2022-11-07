Bloomberg Markets: European Close (11/07/2022)

More From bloomberg-markets-european-close
- 01:55
Musk Starts Massive Round of Layoffs at Twitter
- 07:00
Airbnb Co-Founder Blecharczyk Says Travel Remains Strong
- 06:47
Vestas CEO Anderson on Outlook, Supply Chain, Demand
- 06:39
Revolut Founder Hopeful To Acquire UK Bank License
Bloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.
The David Rubenstein Show"The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.