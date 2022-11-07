Balance of Power Full Show (11/07/2022)

00:00

From the world of politics to the world of business, this is balance of power with David Westin. From Bloomberg studios in Washington, D.C. to our television and radio audiences worldwide. Welcome to Balance of Power. We are in Washington, of course, for the coverage of the midterm elections coming up tomorrow. And throughout our coverage, including tomorrow night, our anchor to windward will be Joe Matthews, our Washington correspondent, also host of Sound on weekdays, Bloomberg Real Yield. And Joe will be always at the wall telling us exactly where we are, really making sure we get the facts straight. So, Joe, where are we at this point? Well, the last full day of campaigning, David, it's kind of hard to believe that we're actually here. But indeed, this is time for closing arguments as we see the final polls come in play here for candidates who have in many cases been on the trail and on the airwaves for two years. Tomorrow, of course, is decision day. And if we look at the house, we remember in the Senate, for that matter, that Democrats are dealing with a razor thin majority here in Washington. The Senate is the definition of division 50/50. So it's not going to take a lot to move the balance there. And it does appear to be an uphill climb for Democrats based on the polling that we are seeing. The average of polls show Republicans slightly favored by 538 to win the Senate in the House. Not much more wiggle room. It's fewer than a half dozen seats for Democrats here. So it's not going to take a lot, obviously, to shift the balance of power. And Republicans have been enjoying for the past couple of weeks some momentum here that would suggest they will take the House. Now, of course, we have a lot of races that are too close to call. And as we bring your results tomorrow evening, David, it's important to isolate a couple of races just to give us a sense of where we might be going over the course of what could be a very long night. And we look to battleground Virginia, and that's where the couple of races are really popping to, to get our attention here, to follow things. The second districts of Virginia, Elaine Lauria, congresswoman, who you might know from the January 6 committee, a naval veteran. She's a veteran of the Navy. And in a very difficult race here that we're going to be watching as a potential for Republicans to flip that seat. You can see her here, as you might remember her walking through some of the storylines in the January 6 committee hearings. The 7th District of Virginia is the other. You might remember Abigail Span Berger, a former CIA officer who's actually appeared on this broadcast and has talked a lot about some of the democratic values that have come to play in this race up against a very tight race with you'll see Vega, the Republican who has been endorsed by Donald Trump and does not believe the results of the 2020 election. That's why Liz Cheney actually got involved in this race. The Republican endorsing a Democrat for the first time in what's been a very expensive race. These are two that we're going to be focusing on in the early going tomorrow evening to get a sense of trends around the nation. David, thank you so much to Joe Matthews. I say Joe will be with us very much tomorrow night and throughout our coverage of the midterm elections. Well, let's talk now about where we think we may be at this point, where we may be headed. Why? For a read on that, we turn to Matt Bennett. He is co-founder and executive vice president for public affairs at Third Way. Mr. Bennett served actually in the Bill Clinton White House. So, Matt, thank you so much for coming in. Great to have you here. We don't know how it's going to end up. A history certainly would indicate absent anything else, it may be a shift toward Republicans. But from your point of view, what is driving this election? Where are we? Well, I mean, there's three big things. One is history, as you say, only three times since the civil war. Has the party in power actually done better in the House during a midterm election? And those raw, extraordinary circumstances after 9/11, during the New Deal and in 1998 when the economy was booming. So history suggests too tough for the party in power. Second is inflation. You know, this is record inflation and it is very, very difficult to see winning on the economy when inflation is driving every storyline. And the third is the Democratic brand, which isn't great at the moment. Voters have a lot of doubts about us and things that really worry them. And I think those three things combined make it tough in any election. You know better than I math. There's a sort of shape of the battlefield. You can't do a whole lot about that. What you can do is what you do on the battlefield. Third Way has a new poll. You actually just today I saw it that suggests there have been some mistakes made by the Democrats. Where did they go wrong? Well, some of this can be laid at the feet of Democratic candidates. Some can't. But fundamentally, what we found in our poll is that voters don't identify with Democrats and think some things that are super important, like on crime and immigration. They break towards the Republicans in gigantic numbers. And more fundamentally, when we ask them to plot themselves and the two parties on an ideological scale, they put themselves they put both parties kind of at the extremes, but they put themselves closer to Republicans than to Democrats. And that's a real problem. I think that is the result of a whole array of things. Republicans have done a very good job of demagoguing and taking some of the more extreme statements by the far left and attaching them to the broader party. But our party hasn't done a good enough job of pushing back on that. There was a Washington Post ABC News poll out over the weekend that basically said people really care about their. Economy. They really Covid inflation, they really care about crime. Some of the issues that Democrats really run on, such as abortion, for example, and even climate rank well down. This is not news, is it? I mean, have we known this for a while? I mean, why didn't Democrats say you care about those things? Let's talk about them? Well, two reasons. One is pretty tough to talk about the economy at the moment because we know, one, Republicans don't have a solution to inflation either. I mean, that's just baloney. It's just that they do. But neither do Democrats. Inflation is really going to be driven by monetary policy, not fiscal policy. The second is that Democrats were nervous about talking about crime because there they were sending mixed messages and they didn't really have a coherent set of talking points to work off. Some of the candidates, like the two that you just highlighted in the piece before, are actually doing a really good job of pushing back on the crime narrative, but others aren't. And then I think more fundamentally, we thought abortion was going to be a bigger issue than it turns out to be. Yeah. Facing going back in history. I mean, I remember this. You remember some of the least we had sort of the Rainbow Coalition of the 80s. And then you had President Clinton, somebody you worked with as well as Al Gore will form the DLC, the Democratic Guy Johnson, to address a lot of these similar sorts of issues, didn't we? Do we need to go back to them? And why don't the Democratic leadership why don't they listen to the people? Well, right. The DLC was formed in the 80s when the Democrats kept losing presidential races. And Bill Clinton ran as a new Democrat saying, look, I don't share some of the kind of far left ideas that you think Democrats hold. And that worked extraordinarily well. We do need to go back in that direction. Biden ran that way in 2020. It's why he won. And I think we have the opportunity to attack back in that direction as we head to 20. Never run that way. We didn't govern that way, did he? Well, every new president shoots for the moon legislatively. Biden came in facing a whole bunch of really serious crises, including the pandemic. And when, you know, as far as he could get, I think what you'll see now and we've already seen a shift in his rhetoric, and I think you'll see them really focusing on the things that made him popular in 2020 as we go forward. We'll see what happens tomorrow night. I guess I don't want to get ahead of ourselves. You and I both been surprised by elections one way or the other over the years. At the same time, if in fact it does prove the case that Republicans do well, who is the person who could lead the Democrats forward? Is Joe Biden the one to go back and say, I'm going to be a new Democrat? Hard for him at this stage to have a new Democrat who's going to be the leadership? I think at this stage in his career, nothing about him is new. But I do think he is a moderate Democrat, and I think he's the one to lead us. Look, incumbent presidents generally win. The only three have lost in the modern era and all had unique circumstances. So I think he is strongest positioned to lead us forward, and I think he will. What happens actually if we have a recession going into this, because it does strike me the Republicans. The one thing, David, consistent ISE, we don't want to spending money if we're in charge. Workers spend money. If you're going into recession and unemployment starts to kick up, not spending money, it gets a little less popular. It does. It is not clear to me that the Republicans are gonna be responsive to public opinion on these kinds of things. But I think there's two real risks to the economy from a Republican takeover of the House and or the Senate. One is that they will be fiscally austere and they've already said that that's what they're going to do. And the other is that they're going to play chicken and maybe take us over the cliff with the debt limit. And that has never been a thing that anyone ever considered really doing before. We've had debates about it, but this Republican Party is very different than the ones that come before. And I'm very worried that they would actually do it. Just my question is, is that different? Because we've had these scares before and we walk up close to it, not even that close to it. We back off because every understands this is gonna be a disaster for the economy as well as anything else. But is it really that different? Would they have enough votes that would be that rabbit would actually default? I think so, because remember, this is not the Paul Ryan pro-business Republican Party that we've seen before that are interested in cutting taxes and cutting regulation and providing predictability to the markets. This Republican Party is made up of right wing populists and they hate everybody. They hate government and they hate business. And I think that they are just crazy enough to take us over the cliff. Remember, they've got to vote in favor of extending the debt limit. So doing nothing is a bad result for us. I mean, really great to have you with us. Has sobering, isn't that it? Thank you so much to Matt Bennett. He is co-founder, executive vice president for public affairs of Third Way. Coming up, we're going to talk with the communications director for the Republican National Committee about how she's spending her time over the next 24 hours. I'm David Westin to keep you up to date with news from all around the world. We turn now to Mark Crumpton for the first word. David, thank you. Twitter owner Elon Musk has told his followers on the platform to vote for a Republican Congress. Tuesday, Musk tweeted, quote, to independent minded voters, shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties. Therefore, I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the presidency is Democratic and quote, Musk has more than 100 million followers on Twitter. Germany's finance minister is warning of the possibility of a trade war with the United States. It has to do with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to increase domestic production of electric cars. Value partners should stay preferred. Space partners. He should do everything we can to avoid that tit for tat scenario or even a trade war. We need more partnership between the United States and the European Union, not less. The new U.S. law includes tax credits for electric vehicles built in North America. But the EU's concerns go beyond that sector. Europe's dash for cash in Africa looks likely to become a heated issue at the climate change talks in Egypt. One activist says Africa won't accept energy colonialism. The EU has been accused of using the continent as a gas station as it seeks alternatives to Russian oil and gas. It's the second largest crypto seizure ever for the US Department of Justice. Prosecutors in Manhattan say they seized almost three point four billion dollars in bitcoins from a property developer who scammed the dark web marketplace Silk Road over a decade ago. Investigators discovered more than 50000 bitcoins in the home of Georgia resident James Zong. Zong was arrested and pleaded guilty to wire fraud last week. Global news 24 hours a day on air. Adam Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg. Thank you so much, Mark. Well, we want to turn back to those mid-term elections now. We just heard from the Democratic side this year for the Republican side. And Daniel Alvarez, she's director of communications for the Republican National Committee, some as Alvarez. Thank you so much for joining us. I mean, we're down to the short strokes here. We know what the polls are indicating. We also know there are an awful lot of close races across the country. What is the Republican National Committee doing in these last 24 hours? So our chairwoman is traveling across the country. She has been on a take back our country tour. Campaigning in battleground states last night, she was in McAllen, Texas, with the Texas triple threat. She will be headed to Pennsylvania today. And our team is really buckled down, making sure that we get out the vote. We know that tomorrow is a huge day for Republicans. Our voters like to turn out in person on election day. And so I encourage your viewers who are watching to go to vote GOP and make a plan to cast their ballot. If they haven't already. It's critically important. We've got elect Republicans up and down the ballot. We've got to restore some common sense to our country. This is Bloomberg Surveillance. Talk about money sooner or later. What about the money? What kind of money are you expect spending? Because it strikes me that this this race, both Democrats, really gives a lot of money is spent in these campaigns. Sure. So we're incredibly lucky. The RNC chairwoman, Rhonda McDaniel, at the end of this cycle would be the longest serving chairman, RNC history. She doesn't just think about things election cycle by election cycle. She gets to think about things and what it means to make long term investments, which a lot of your viewers know about. And so our committee has set up a little differently. We spend our money early on building the infrastructure. We always say we're building the roads that our candidates drive on. And so early on, two years ago, we started opening community centers. We have 38 community centers dedicated to minority engagement across the country. We started doing voter registration. We saw Florida flip from blue to red. We have increased our voter registration margins in many states across the country. And we helps it set up a volunteer ground game apparatus and invest in our data so we can target voter areas. We work with campaigns to persuade those voters. And then ultimately at the end of the cycle today and tomorrow, we'll be doing GEO TV. So we invest early on and we are really hoping to see the fruits of our labor tomorrow, hoping to retire Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. I'm really interested in this, Danielle, if I can ask, because any of us who are watching television right now or are seeing a lot of campaign ads, Republican and Democrat, without a doubt. How effective are those at this stage in the election? Because we've seen the same ad again and again, again, again, whether you're Republican or Democrat. Why does it make sense to keep investing in those? So, interestingly enough, the RNC does not go up on TV again, we do the infrastructure, so that's a lot of campaigns, CLIA, SLA, our sister committees that go up. It's really important. We were so lucky this cycle that our investors donated early and gave them money so that we could go up on TV to get our message out, not just to brand Democrats for their failures. We know we have an open border. We know we have sentinel pouring and we know that we have unsafe Democrat communities because of their soft on crime policies. We know that the economy has been spiraling, that inflation is soaring, and we needed to get on TV to define Democrats and make sure that the American people knew that Republicans offered an alternative. You know, Leader McCarthy went out, came out with a commitment to America. It outlines exactly what Republicans will do when we take office. So it was important not just to make sure that we were branding Democrats for their failures and that they were owning up to those failures, but that we offered an alternative to the American people. We're going to close our border. We're going to get our economy back on track. We're going to restore common sense. We're going to give parents rights to their kids education. And we're just going to restore common sense to our country after tomorrow's elections, when Republicans win majorities in the House and the Senate. Daniel, you're understandably really focused on tomorrow and really winning as many races as you possibly can. How much of your time and effort is spent on what comes the day after tomorrow? That matter next month and next year? We saw, for example, for President Trump out on the stump over the weekend, referring to Ron to sanctimonious. I think he called him and put up the polls to this. How much time you spend? Think about what comes next. So we right now are solely focused on the midterm elections. We are not focused on 2024. The reality is, is we likely won't find out certain races, the results of certain races tomorrow. There are states and shout out to my home state. I am from Florida and we know that we have passed great election integrity laws, 67 counties, tens of millions of voters. We will find out our election results tomorrow. But there are other states like Nevada where we likely won't find out the election results. And so the RNC will be committed to our election integrity operation, making sure that we have our poll watchers on the ground, making sure that we have attorneys on the ground, ensuring that as the counting is taking place, it is happening in a transparent manner that is so critically important to voters across the country that elections are held transparently and that the results are delivered in a timely fashion because it just helps ensure trust in the results. And transparency is important here at Bloomberg's as well. We had a viewer actually just write in a question about this. I'll ask you the question with a yes, which is, do you have an estimate how many of these races we won't know until well after the election? Well, there are certain states that we know they collect ballots after Election Day. So, for example, in North Carolina, a California, we know that some states take a little bit longer to count. And Arizona, Nevada, maybe a Pennsylvania. And we should note that Michael Bloomberg, who is, of course, the founder, a majority owner of our parent company, has been a major donor to Democratic candidates and causes this election cycle. Coming up, we're going to take a look at how the markets may be discounting the midterm elections. That's coming up next. On November 8th, as Americans decide the future of Congress and state legislatures, Bloomberg will be live in Washington, D.C. to cover the results as they break and provide insight about what it means for the country. We're in a divided country and these are merely close elections. We take a look at what the races could mean for Wall Street. A special election night coverage starts at 8:00 p.m. on. Bloomberg Television and radio and tune into surveillance live from D.C. at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. For the latest overnight. You know, it's a little bit of a wait and see mode because he did have that bump at the open where you saw the stock market go into the green. But the Nasdaq still lagging a little bit. But if you actually look at this from a volume basis, there isn't a ton of participation today. And that kind of makes sense. This week is a lot has a lot going on, not just the midterms, that CPI report on Wednesday as well. No, we got kind of a for lack of a better term, a mass reaction off the jobs report using a very technical term there, David. But what's important to keep in mind is there was no clear momentum off that jobs report. And a lot of that comes because there is this wait and see idea of how do the midterms fundamentally change the investment narrative for a lot of these companies. Well, what about that? Because I've heard a lot of commenters on Bloomberg and elsewhere say, you know what, the market really is already discounting in perhaps a divided Capitol Hill. We don't know if that's what the result will be, but that's what they're just getting in. Is that true? And what do we see in the markets? It might tell us. That's right. Or not. Yeah, well, we're seeing that a lot in the most more short term performance. And this is what's really crucial here. A lot of the policies that perhaps Republicans might favor, things like oil spending, energy spending pipeline specifically across a lot of states like New York, for example, coming from Canada, another place would be defense spending, aerospace companies. Those have actually outperformed the market in the last week or so, compared those, for example, to more Democrat favorites like forget, for example, cannabis companies or even green energy companies think solar power, think companies that are in the supply chain. Those have actually lagged the broader market. So already you're seeing kind of a sector bias on this idea that the federal budget and the spending priorities are going to change. Well, there might not be as much spending, period. Right, because the Republicans say they don't want to spend and we have gridlock. You might not have as much fiscal stimulus. Absolutely. To support to your point about fiscal spending. I mean, think about some of the errors of the Trump legacy. The one that comes to mind that you've seen the immediate market reaction to is the farm bill, for example. A lot of the fertilizer companies, a lot of the farming equipment companies have actually outperformed because of RTX sees me underperformed because some people are saying that they're there might be that change in investment. So these historical precedents are always dangerous. But I keep reading that, in fact, the stock market tends to go up after midterms. Well, you know, the bull case for the broader stock market rally was this idea that it's going to turn around after October because it always does every midterms year. What I will say, though, David, is I can't say with any certainty that Tuesday night or even Wednesday morning, I'll be standing here telling you that we have an end result. This is a state where they can't count mail in ballots until 7:00 a.m. on Election Day. So state officials have warned it could be days before we get a final result David. But the good news, Kelly, is you will be standing here because you're covering for us in Pennsylvania. Thank you so much. Bloomberg News is Kailey Leinz. She'll be with us, including tomorrow evening for all the coverage from Pennsylvania. Give us your view right now what you're learning in Pennsylvania as particular, I guess, about the Senate race, because that's what everyone's focused on. Yeah, everyone is watching that Senate race because it could be crucial in deciding the ultimate balance. And David, the race right now is literally neck and neck and definition of a tax toss up. The 538 aggregate polling average right now shows John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate, current lieutenant governor, literally tied with TV personality, Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz at 47 percent. So this is a neck and neck race. What is interesting is it hasn't always been this way. At one point over the summer, Fetterman had a double digit lead over ISE, but we have seen that evaporate entirely over the last several weeks. Part of that has to do with what we are seeing nationally, momentum shifting toward Republican candidates as we've drawn closer to election day. But part of it as well is about the candidate, Fetterman himself. There was a single televised debate on October 25th, so about two weeks ago that show he is really still struggling from the effects of a stroke he suffered back in May, just days before winning the Democratic primary. He had to use auditory processing assistance in order to get through the debate. It was a very halting delivery in some cases, and that has raised questions about his fitness for office as well as transparency issues, considering his campaign has not released his full medical records. So that is one of the contributing factors in the tightening we have seen to underscore how important this race is. I would note that over the weekend we saw presidents 44, 45 and 46 all here in Pennsylvania to stump for the candidates of their respective parties. So all eyes will be here. What I will say, though, David, is I can't say with any certainty that Tuesday night or even Wednesday morning, I'll be standing here telling you that we have an end result. This is a state where they can't count mail in ballots until 7:00 a.m. on Election Day. So state officials have warned it could be days before we get a final result David. But the good news, Kelly, is you will be standing here because you're covering for us in Pennsylvania. Thank you so much. Bloomberg News is Kailey Leinz. She'll be with us, including tomorrow evening for all the coverage from Pennsylvania. They don't want go to another key state this midterm election, and that is the state of Georgia. There's been an awful lot of drama in Georgia elections in recent years. And we turn now to be win. She is the Democratic candidate for secretary of state of Georgia. So this win. Thank you so much for being with us. First of all, address the how people are going to vote in Georgia are voting already in early voting because you've been some changes in the laws, as I understand it. Yeah. So Georgians have been turning out and voting early and voting in person for the last three weeks. There was a massive concerted effort to inform Georgians of the changes in law, which now make it harder to vote by mail. And so organizers on the ground, as well as candidates, really encouraged voters to exercise their right to vote during the early voting period, which just ended this Friday. And so we are seeing a reduction in use of absentee ballots and an increase in turnout on the early voting in-person side of the election. So just to that point, there was a lot of concern that we essentially what this called voter suppression. You'd have fewer people voting. Are you seeing evidence of that or is it they're voting in a different way? Voters are having to change their voter behavior and a lot of work was done to make sure that Georgians understand that changing laws and what that looks like for them, that we are seeing some of the challenges on the ground, including voters who have had their voting eligibility challenged. There were at least 65000 Georgians who had their eligibility challenged due to a change in the law that opens the door for unlimited voter challenges. And up until last week, voters were still trying to figure out how to cast their ballots to vote when they were being challenged, as they were showing up to the precinct and learning for the first time that somebody had challenged their eligibility. And then this weekend, we learned that there were a thousand voters in Cobb County who applied to vote by mail in their absentee ballots were never sent out. And so there is a last minute scramble to contact these voters, educate them, let them know that if they are in the state of Georgia, you can show up on Tuesday in-person. You sign an affidavit to let your co-worker know you never received your absentee ballot. What's more complicated are the voters who are not physically present in Georgia, who cannot return home to vote in-person on Tuesday. There has been litigation filed at this current juncture in the ask is to treat these voters the same way that we treat our military overseas voters. They actually have until Monday to return their ballots. But these Cobb County voters who didn't receive their ballots are not military overseas voters who are not physically in Georgia. We're still trying to figure out how to help those voters. So a lot of us pay more attention. We thought we might to the process in Georgia going back to the last Senate election and also, by the way, the presidential election, because there's a lot of contest for that. At the same time, your opponent, Brad, restaurants are actually, as I understand, stood tall and resisted President Trump's attempt to try to change the vote. Does that make it harder to run against him? Because actually, he took the high road. Yeah, you know, it's a condition in Georgia where many people know Brad referenced Berger as the person who chose not to find those extra eleven thousand seven hundred and eighty votes, and he followed the law. But what most voters have yet to learn about him and are currently learning about him is that he has backed this 98 page voter suppression bill. And he also has extreme policies that he has embraced in the past during his time as a lawmaker, including introducing a personhood bill that would have outlawed all abortions and all basic forms of contraception. And so as we are talking to voters on the ground and they learn more about his record and about his support for this voter suppression law that is predicated on many of the lies and conspiracy theories that have been amplified by Trump and his legal team, then voters are understanding that there is a better choice. Here is somebody like me who is willing to follow the law, but also believes in expanding access to the ballot box, not restricting. I guess my question be is this do voters care enough about that issue? They might split their ticket because it looks right now, according to polling, like the Republican incumbent will win as governor. So they have to split their ticket. Do they care enough about it to say, I'm going to split my ticket and vote a different way for secretary of state than for governor? I certainly think that Georgians are all over the map in terms of who they are choosing to vote for. It does not appear that there is a straight Republican Democratic line across the board for any of these races, and it is very hard to understand what might happen tomorrow. And so our job is to continue to talk to Georgians, continue to mobilize people, to go out and show up tomorrow, on Tuesday. I think all of these elections will be closer than what we might anticipate. I think that there are high probabilities that between now and tomorrow, there are a lot of voters who have not decided if they're not going to show up, they're going to show up on election day. And so our job is to make sure that we keep talking to voters, keep telling voters that nobody knows what is going to happen tomorrow, and that between now and the close of the polls on Election Day tomorrow, we still have opportunities to make sure that we can elect Democrats up and down the ballot. One thing is for sure, nobody knows. Certainly I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. But thank you so much for spending. Time is a busy time for you. Let's be win. She's the Democratic candidate for secretary of state in the state of Georgia. And we have reached out to her opponent, Brad Roethlisberger, to offer him to join us as well if he finds the time. Coming up, we're gonna have one more midterms 2020 to round up with our political journalist, Judy Shan Zeno and Rick Davis. I can't remember when we had this many so-called toss ups. If you look at Cook Political Report, you look at Real Clear Politics anyway. A lot of toss ups. Yeah. I mean, so much for like not having any competitive districts. One lot of retirements both on the Democratic side and on the House Republican side. So that makes more competitive districts to the country's equally divided. I mean, anybody who thinks there's like a blowout anywhere come in hasn't been paying attention. This is a very closely divided country, has been for some time. And I think we're going to see that division with these competitive races tomorrow. What happened to gerrymandering? I thought the gerrymandering with the census thing would mean that we wouldn't have any close races at all. Yeah, yeah. That was the story we were hearing. And of course, we just are out of a redistricting year and of course this is the first election in it. So we have to see what happens. But these races are looking very, very close. But I think it does get back to what Rick said, which is that the country is so closely divided and you're seeing that reflected in some of these polls. Now, we have to say we don't get really great polling in some of these races. So some of them we simply don't have a good sense as to how close they will actually turn out to be tomorrow night. I know you said this is our last midterm, but David, what if we don't know tomorrow night? You could say, gee, what about President Bush's approval rating? Because we hear a lot about that. What happens to a president in the midterms? I went back through history. There aren't that many presidents had very good approval ratings at this point in their tenure. No, there's not. And, you know, midterms really are historically a referendum on the president. And we're going to see that he's hovering around the 40s right now. And for presidents in that area, actually, the swing of losses is pretty, pretty broad. But we are expecting if history is any guide he should be expecting at this rate at twenty 28 House seat loss in a four seat loss in the Senate. I'm going to predict that may be mitigated a bit by issues like abortion and democracy on the ballot, but probably not save the Democrat. To put this in perspective, to pick on the Republicans a bit, Rick. I went back and looked in 82 with President Ronald Reagan, the vaunted President Reagan. He had approval rating in the 40s, actually. He lost 27 House seats. Tell me about it. I was running in a Senate race in and we were one of the only ones that won. I congratulate. Thank you. But you're right. I mean, look, I mean, you know, the spin off of what Jeannie was saying, Clinton, Obama and Trump all lost over 40 seats in their midterm elections because they were popularity, exactly the same place where Joe Biden's is today. So if history is a guide, he could be looking at a 40 state or 40 district loss in the House of Representatives maybe. Right, Jeannie? It may be offset by some of what the Supreme Court has done this year and the general division we have in our country. But I think you can expect right now, if history is our guide, it's going to be a rough night for Democrats in the House. But people have to stay tuned, of course, to you, David Westin, because it's a highly unusual election year. Everything from the 40 year high inflation to the decision in the Dobbs decision to like in our home state of New York, where that focus has been on crime. So, so much is unusual about this year. I don't think we have a really good sense as to whether this is going to be a midterm guided by history or other factors. And of course, I didn't even mentioned the big one, which is just coming out of the pandemic as well. And money, Rick, I mean, I mean, again, you've run your fair share of campaigns. The amount of money. I just find staggering. It is staggering. I mean, you know, almost 10 billion dollars in this cycle alone. It's really quite amazing that these kinds of campaigns, one can generate that much donations. And that just speaks to what people see is the importance of this election, but to the fact that you can get it all on TV. I mean, honestly, we're in a area here in northern Virginia where it's been a battleground for a number of congressional races. And you cannot turn on the TV for the last six months without seeing those ads all the time. Unfortunately, they're all the same ad again and again against incorporate by reference. But at the same time, we have to maybe pick on the president a little bit. So on the eve of the election, where does he go? He goes to either Bronxville or Yonkers, depending on how you want to describe it. Right in my neighborhood to campaign for Kathy Hochul. What is that saying, Jean? It is saying it's a it's a bad sign. Obviously, if they're defending blue states like Oregon, like Washington, like California, like New York, of course, the president, New York, and then going to Maryland. So it's a bad sign that you find Democrats and there is not just the governor he's defending there. You've also got the head of the D triple C. up there in my neck of the woods, John Patrick Maloney, who's an. Very tight race. Republicans have spent thinking of money, I think about seven. I think it's about seven million against John Patrick merely in that one district. So the president trying to defend some of that, but it's not a good sign when they find themselves on the defense. You always want to be on the offense. Rick, make this more interesting. If something went wrong for the Republicans, what would it be if we were surprised tomorrow night or the day after? What would it be? Yeah, look, I think that you always have the specter of Trump on top of all of our races. Right. And he's been out there banging around in important states like Pennsylvania to Republicans. And so, yeah, he could depress turnout in some places for Republicans because he did it the last time we had a big race in Georgia. We lost two Senate races because of Donald Trump. Let's not be saying that on Wednesday morning. Thank you so much. Our political career is Rick Davis of Stone Core capital engineer, Francine Lacqua University. Delighted. Say they're gonna be with us tomorrow and all tomorrow night, late into the night. Coming up, we're gonna be joined by Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian to go over the state of his airline. The economy and weather the elections tomorrow could affect both. One of the key elements in our economy has been the airlines and the leader of one of the most important of those airlines is, of course, Mr. Edgbaston. He's CEO of Delta Airlines. Ed, thank you so much for being back with us. Give us your vantage point now. I talked to you during the dark days and now it's looking a lot better as you look out into 2020 3. What is it looking like to you? Well, first of all, good to be with you, David. Thanks for having me. You know, we're seeing incredible amount of demand that's continuing. It's been in place for most of this year. We're looking at the upcoming holiday period. It looks very, very strong. Thanksgiving week we're expecting on Delta to carry over 5 million people and the Christmas Day year's holidays also look strong. So I think going into the new year, we're going to continue to see strong demand for our product. People have not been able to quench their thoughts from travel over the last six months. There is a new markets opening. There's new forms of travel being created. Businesses are getting back out on the road. International markets are some of the healthiest markets we're traveling to. So what about the race, if I can call that between prices and people willing to pay? We've got a lot of inflation that puts pressure on you and your bottom line. Can you raise prices fast enough to really pay the extra costs? Well, we are. We, in fact, had record level revenues in our third quarter, despite the fact we only flew about 85 percent of our capability because we don't have all of our people fully in category yet. So I think the demand environment is strong. That's what's really driving prices. Of course, you have high fuel prices are up about 50 percent above 20, 19 levels. That's absorbing some of it puts you at the same time, you see the overall level of interest in all demographics that travel. It's baby boomers. It's it's young millennials, people seeking adventure. It's international. It's new forms of travel through hybrid, every aspect of travel. People are saying and by the way, they're taking some of the spending that they were putting into goods and they're reallocating it back to experience investing in themselves. And we don't see that trend changing anytime soon. And I know that one of your goals has been really to pursue business travel, higher grade travel. I can call it that. If there is a slowdown in the economy, what do you anticipate that might do to that segment of your business? I don't think it's going to be a garden variety recession if and do indeed we see one next year. Because as you you know, David, business travel is usually the first thing that's cut because it's discretionary. You can you can cut it immediately. Saudis are cutting jobs or cutting other types of cost. But our business has been in a recession for the last couple of years. Businesses have not been spending on travel and business. Travel is a very important ingredient to growing businesses and growing their top line, improving the quality of the relationships of their people as well as their customers and business. CEOs, certainly, and many business leaders haven't been able to get out with their people. So unlike past recessions, I think this is one that will people say, well, we've already saved an awful lot on travel. We actually need travel to get our top line moving again to try to buffet the storms of the recession as compared to saving costs, which candidly are not not significant in the environment they've been through the last couple of years. And as we enter into the very busy travel season surrounding the holidays, how confident are we that there will not be substantial disruptions? Because as the airlines have come back fully online, we've had a lot of disruptions in various places in the states, but also around the world. You know, the spring was a tough travel period for for a lot of us. We went from having our planes. Only 50 percent fall in the first couple months of the year to over 100 percent fall if possible, for spring break. And that that really caused a tremendous amount of disruption for for our customers as well as our own people. At Delta, we pulled back and scaled back our growth ambitions. We're still flying the same level of capacity today, essentially, that we we're flying in the summer. In fact, we're even down a little bit from that. And the reliability Delta is back. There's the service excellence that our customers expect. We're we've been operating for the last three months now at a completion factor rate of ninety nine point nine, six percent of the of the flight. So if you're planning to travel for the holiday period, I can assure you at Delta, we'll be ready for you. We've got staffing in place to get our people excited to see you and you'll get there on time or running over 90 percent on time for the airline for the last three months. Talk about that staffing in place and politically pilots. I know there was a vote to approve a strike. Doesn't mean there's going to a strike by the pilots. Where are you on pilots? I know this has been a problem for the airline industry for a while now. We've hired the pilots. We need we've hired over 2000 new pilots that have joined us in the last two years. It takes time, however, to get them trained and into category because there's a limit on how much training capability and capacity you can pull out at any one time. So our goal by next summer is to be back 100 percent. To our levels that we flying summer of 20 19, so we have still have a little bit of time to go. We're already starting to reduce the number of pilots we're hiring. We're getting into more of a steady state environment. And you're right, there will not be any strike. This is a tactic that all of the airline pilot unions or many of them have had deployed. We've got great pilots. We've got the best in the business. They get paid well paid and they're paid the best in our industry. And our goal is to make sure when we get this negotiation done, hopefully soon that they'll remain and they will remain, in my opinion, at the very top of the industry in terms of pay. And as you know, I'm in Washington now to cover the midterm elections tomorrow. So I'm not there in New York with you. I wish I were. But give us a sense about those elections and what they might mean for Delta, if anything at all. Let's assume and this is a big assumption that saying is going to happen if, in fact, that Congress goes Republican, either one or both houses. Does that affect Delta Airlines? It's hard to tell. David, you know, I'm not going to be a political pundit. I think we have gotten accustomed to working with whoever on both sides of the aisle are in power. And we'll continue to have to do our very best. And what regulatory issues are facing right now in Washington? Well, one of the big challenges we have as an industry is around sustainability and continue to get our government support for investment to attract capital for sustainable aviation fuels. And I think that's something that we're going to. That's a long term challenge. That's not based on the kind of short term decisions in the on the Hill, but that we're going to continue to keep that focus. Something to talk when I cop 27 right. In Sharm el Sheikh right now. Right. Thank you so much, Ed. It's always great to talk with you. Ed Bastian, he's Delta Airlines CEO. Check out the Balance of Power newsletter on the terminal. Also online, coming up, balance of power will continue for a second hour on Bloomberg Radio. And we'll be talking with former FBI director Andrew McCabe.