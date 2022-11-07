Anwar Ibrahim Confident of Simple Majority in Malaysia Polls

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] I'm just suggesting why should the voters vote for any of the opposition party after it's squandered the opportunity to govern? Since he has three major parties competing in the elections, one headed by him, made in the party, get that much or not. The obsolete all the party. But it's not. And I hate it as I hate. And the new coalition formidable because it had been a very strong coalition. Providing ultimately for the people is not just what is a real alternative that I know on party. What is the real alternative? Well, it is going to be a major systemic shift from the past obsolete policies, race and religion taken by the at the National not to pass and the race card played by UMNO and leading the BI said national coalition. We will have to talk about the future of Malaysia, a new economic agenda focusing on the real fundamentals, , and not to focus on the activities and the interests of the big conglomerates. So there is a shift in the policy. Governance is when everybody talks about against corruption. But, you know, the leaders of these coalitions are blatantly involved in major deals without transparency. IBEX one MVP with a pass or DMB of the present. We are determined to wipe out corruption. And this is what I want to know, just how the promises that have been made before many times before and the government has fallen short. On many occasions, it's likely to be a very tight race. What are the chances of a minority government? This is not known as a tool. I'm not talking about the manifesto identical rhetoric. I'm talking about firm commitment. In the 22 months with all the limitations, they did secure all the investigations, arrest and ultimately conviction of those who are known to be blatantly corrupt. Now, I must confess that there were limitations. You must remember the 22 month is headed by my. From 22 December, November, if we win, he's going to be here, the battle is a different personality, different commitment, different policies now. That's why I'm very optimistic, because here we're not just seeing and ultimately basic is to save the country. Do we want the country to go in and rot with the ringgit, with the spiraling prices, with instability, with the lack of confidence in the leadership? No, leadership is a fiasco. As far as we're concerned. Now onwards. Some 70 percent of low income households in a World Bank survey say that they are unable to meet that monthly basic needs. I mean, this is fundamentally a huge issue in the country. How will you deal with that? And you can't come up with the same platitudes everybody else does. We're going to end political squabbling. We're going to end corruption as well, because these things are not going away quickly and sensibly shot. That is where we differ, is not to increase the size of ministers to 70 special envoys and be them as hefty sum and not dealing with the specific issues the government has to focus and the economic get back the confidence, bring back confidence, boost domestic investments and foreign direct investments and clear evidence in policies. We have did the energy, the resources and the resolve. And I think the focus, as I see I mentioned, the chief will focus from just reaching the fuel to either cut up deals or benefiting the fuel conglomerates. That is the top 2 percent to enhancing the opportunities of the Assemblies of God. They see the top topic at a lot of the ethnic Chinese, but the lower income ethnic Malays. So actually you are in one school of policy. You are giving meaning and substance to what trickle down economics is all about. A trickle down economics is one thing which has been discredited over the years. But what more can you do? In the face of a global slowdown, economically speaking, a weak currency done to a strong one eyed the dollar here, which you probably don't have much control over because these things are actually what are causing Malaysia to see the economic landscape perhaps wither to an extent scheduled to go down, trickle down economics in a conventional term. I did not defer to that. I'm not saying that is the fuel so that the benefit go down. I'm saying you give opportunities to the SABC is a different approach altogether is not to get down economics. The term is the same, but the focus is different. This and Sammy's Covid eight percent of the business, but the only because of the present policies contribute to about 30 or 40 percent of the economic. We want to make sure that this is being prepared to bring up this change and to depart from the obsolete policies of my day and touch our regen to benefit the few conglomerates that soulless or Shahs and J balls do all focusing on these small and medium enterprises. And okay. To Dr. Mohammad has come out to say that he's willing to work with you again. Is that a. Are you open to the idea? He's hit it presents a purely Malay party that believes that really believe party leaders can lead this country. A major policy difference here. Number two, he do. He does. And continue to condone selective corruption. We cannot be seen or perceived on the disk of instances to allow a system that endless your families and your cronies. I can take a position to engage with anyone, but we will never compromise at this stage on fundamental policies of the economy, on governance, because this country has gone to the docks precisely because of corrupt leadership. Announcing new policies, anti-corruption drive. But look at the families. The children and in-laws all have been benefiting immensely from the office of the government. That will often you've been called the nearly man. What makes you think that, you know, your time has come? Well, I wanted to know. And we say to the people, what time did you have? You have the data, but psychologist, essentially, I'm not going to change all the candidates in the last hour between I'm normal and fast and subtle. There's no difference in policies is a commitment against corruption. And the study on racism continues and the religious begot no more pronounced underpass. It's getting a bit more confidence and and anyone who disagrees with them or Freemasons and pro-Israel and LGBT. And that's only the trick that they have. And we can't afford to continue this mudslinging in this country and to begin to go back and focus. Yes, the police are the majority. Yes. Some of the. Because it's a joke. Guarantees on language on Islam is being protected. But we have to and shut do. I know that deep fear is menaces for all races, and we know that it will be a tight, tight race. Is there a chance that the king will have to step in again to decide on who is best to be prime minister and lead the country? Well, I think I see that you're been listening to some other analysis, but I've gone down to the ground. I think we are more optimistic than that. Yes, it is time. But we think we can move further and including to the rural heartland to secure a comfortable or it is a simple majority, because we also tell the voters, do you want to continue to have this sort of concept of the rich and the powerful, their political elite talking about depositions and their contracts at the IBEX? Or do you want us to get bendy to work, have policies that get for the same for the labor, for the right?