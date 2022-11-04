US Added 261,000 Jobs in October, Far Above Estimates

More From Bloomberg Surveillance
- 01:37
Jobs Report a Challenge for Fed: BlackRock's Rosenberg
- 03:03
Could a Thesaurus Really Help the Fed?
- 02:12:34
'Bloomberg Surveillance Simulcast' Full Show11/03/2022
- 06:12
Has the US Dollar Peaked?
Bloomberg Markets"Bloomberg Markets" is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.
The David Rubenstein ShowThe David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.