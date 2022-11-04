US Added 261,000 Jobs in October, Far Above Estimates

00:00

We talked about an upside surprise and an upside surprise what we got two hundred and sixty one thousand jobs created. That is much higher than the one ninety three that was anticipated. And we get to 33 in terms of private sector payrolls, which may be a little bit more important. The Fed is going to be more concerned with what private companies are doing than government hiring. The revisions, 29000 positive from the prior months. So you add that together and you got two hundred and ninety thousand jobs we didn't know existed before the month of October. Unemployment rate ticks up to three point seven from three point five. It was three point seven in August, fell back to three point five in September. So three point seven progress in the right direction in terms of unemployment as far as the Fed is concerned. Average hourly earnings, four point seven percent on an annual basis after a four tenths rise. The four tenths rise a little bit stronger for the month of October, but four point seven is back on expectations. And that's also a move in the right direction. And the labor force participation rate falls sixty two point two percent. There's your answer, probably without me looking at it directly for why the unemployment rate went up.