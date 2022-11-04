Ukraine Not a Top Priority for Trump: Ian Bremmer

00:00

It was a sense of what difference it could make, and let me start with one that has been talked about a fair amount already, which is support for Ukraine. As you know, we had Kevin McCarthy make that statement. Maybe it wouldn't be a blank check. Other Republicans are saying maybe we'll be a little more careful how we spend the money. Could it make a difference for U.S. supported Ukraine? Not really. Of all the things out there, I don't see much of a change that if you talk to both Republicans and Democrats on the Hill, there is an overwhelmingly strong level of support for Ukraine and anger at Russia. You can find some progressive Democrats that are are unhappy about the amount of money is being spent. You can find some Maga Republicans that will say the same thing. But when I when I look at 20, 23 between the extension of the existing Lend Lease policy that Biden has has been using to get the Ukrainians more military materiel material, I look at how much money can be allocated from the point from the Congress that is in place right now for the year of 2023, as well as the willingness of the Republicans that will be in office in what will almost certainly be a Republican led House. I just don't see that shift very much more broadly as you look towards the 2024 election. I can potentially see Trump is as he seeks the nomination to try to undermine that. But that is not an impact directly of what we're going to see next week. Well, fair enough. I was just going to ask that question. If, in fact, Donald Trump does announce it now looks increasingly likely will happen perhaps as soon as the week after the midterms. He basically has not been very supportive at all of Ukraine, has he? No. No, he's not. Of course, he dragged his feet and that was a behind one of his two impeachments was the effort to pressure the Ukrainians and take away their Javelin missiles the U.S. were supposed to send if they weren't willing to open an investigation into Biden and his son. Certainly, he did come out at the beginning of the war and say, well, this isn't the Putin that I knew. Recognizing that his willingness to engage with Vladimir Putin on the global stage was potentially a problem for him and out of step with the rest of his party. But clearly, Trump is going to be a personal outlier on Russia and Ukraine and on the person of Vladimir Putin as he becomes a more significant player in the Republican race for the presidency. So I think that's a much more significant shift. And whether or not that brings with it, Maggie, Republicans as a whole, whether it brings with it some of the loyalists. I've seen people like Lindsey Graham, who is very strong pro Trump, but on Russia, Ukraine has been very strong pro Ukraine. And I suspect this is not going to be a top priority for Trump, at least in the initial weeks and months of his campaign.