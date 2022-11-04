Stifel Financial's Piegza on US Economy, Jobs

00:00

LET'S BRING IN OUR CHIEF ECONOMIST. GOOD TO HAVE YOU WITH US. DESPITE THAT WE ARE SEEING A TIGHT LABOR MARKET. THIS CHART SHOWING HOW WAGES ARE NOT KEEPING UP WITH INFLATION. WE ARE SEEING 18 CONSECUTIVE MONTH OF DECLINES WHEN IT COMES TO WAGES AS OPPOSED TO PRICES. WHAT IS THIS TELLING US ABOUT WHERE THE FED GOES NEXT? > > THIS IS ONE OF THE MOST FRUSTRATING POINTS FOR THE CONSUMER. ANNUAL WAGE GROWTH AT 5% FOR MORE THAN A YEAR. REAL WAGES WHEN YOU TAKE INFLATION INTO ACCOUNT HAS BEEN TRENDING NEGATIVE. THIS IS COMPOUNDING THE PRESSURE ON THE AMERICAN CONSUMER THAT IS ALREADY STRUGGLING TO STAY AFLOAT. FOR THE FED WOMAN LOOK AT THE LABOR MARKET STILL POSITIVE JOB GROWTH AND AN UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AT A 50 YEAR LOW, THIS IS NOT SUFFICIENT TO SATISFY THE FED TO SAY THAT THEY HAVE CREATED ENOUGH JOB DESTRUCTION, ENOUGH DEMAND DESTRUCTION IN ORDER TO GET STABLE PRICES BACK IN PLAY. THE TERMINAL RATE IS GOING TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE EXPECTATIONS. I THINK THE POLICYMAKERS ARE AWARE OF THE LAG. AT THE SAME TIME, THE CHAIRMAN NOTED THAT THE LAG IS LIKELY MUCH SHORTER THIS TIME AROUND GIVEN THE MARKETS ANTICIPATORY REACTION IN TERMS OF FINANCIAL MARKET CONDITIONS. THERE MAY BE LESS OF A NEED FOR THE FED TO TAKE A PROLONGED PAUSE TO ASSESS EARLIER RATE HIKES IF THEY DO ANTICIPATE THE REALIZED REACTION OF THE MARKET IS GOING TO BE FELT OR SEEN IN THE NUMBERS. MUCH QUICKER THAN IT TYPICALLY IS. > > BEFORE A LAG IT BECOMES EVIDENT, WHAT ABOUT THE DATA ON CONFIDENCE DESTRUCTION PARTICULARLY IN THE CORPORATE SECTOR? WE ARE HEARING THAT APPLE MIGHT BE PAUSING HIRING AND MORE AND MORE REPORTS ACROSS THE CORPORATE SECTOR. > > FROM THE FED PERSPECTIVE, THIS IS GOOD NEWS. FIRST WE SEE STAGE ONE WHERE BUSINESSES BEGIN TO FREEZE HIRING. STAGE TWO WE BEGIN TO SEE SIZABLE LAYOFFS AND THAT FILTER INTO THE BROADER DATA, RISE IN THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE, PULLING SIDELINE WORKERS BACK INTO THE LABOR FORCE. THESE ARE THE INTENDED RESULTS THAT THE FED IS LOOKING FOR BY RAISING RATES. THIS IS NOT A DETERRENT, BUT AN INDICATION THAT TIGHTER MONETARY POLICY IS WORKING. > > WHAT ABOUT THE HOUSING MARKET? WHAT ABOUT THE INDICATORS THAT ARE JUMPING OUT AT YOU IN TERMS OF TRENDS WE ARE STARTING TO SEE? > > WE ARE STARTING TO SEE A DECLINE IN DEMAND. HOUSING SALE ACTIVITY IS STILL POSITIVE. IT'S THE SECOND DERIVATIVE DECLINE OR A SLOWER PACE OF POSITIVE ACTIVITY. THE HOUSING MARKET IS COOLING OFF, PRICES ARE COOLING OFF FROM DOUG -- DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH. BUT WE DO HAVE STRUCTURAL SUPPORT IN THE U.S. LABOR MARKET THAT SUGGESTS WE WON'T FOLLOW THE CLIFF. GOING FORWARD, BASED ON POPULATION GROWTH, IMMIGRATION COME FIRST-TIME ENTRANCE INTO THE HOUSING MARKET, THERE SHOULD BE SOME STRUCTURAL SUPPORT FOR PRICE GROWTH EVEN AS WE CONTINUE TO SEE RATES RISE. IT'S NOT TO SEE WE CAN'T SEE FURTHER DESTRUCTION IN TERMS OF