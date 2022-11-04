StanChart WM's Brice on Markets, Strategy

00:00

LET'S BRING IN OUR NEXT GUEST, STEVE BRICE, CEO AT CHARTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT. IS THIS DEFENSIVE POSITIONING YOU HAVE GIVEN UNCERTAINTY IN THE MARKETS, AND WOULD BONDS ALSO PLAN TO THE PORTFOLIO? > > WE ARE OVERWEIGHT CASH. WE ARE LOWER DOWN IN EQUITIES AS WE MOVE TOWARD A RECESSION, AROUND 75% POSITIVE. YOU MENTIONED THE YIELD CURVE IT AVERSION BEING AT A RECORD LEVELS, BUT THE THREE-MONTH 10 YEAR INVERTED AS WELL, WHICH IS AN IMPORTANT SIGNAL FOR RECESSION TO GOING FORWARD. WE LIKE INVESTMENT GRADE CORPORATE CREDIT BOTH IN MARKETS AND IN ASIA. OBVIOUSLY YIELDS WE HAVE SEEN OVER THE COURSE OF THE PAST 12 MONTHS AS WELL AS THE SPREAD WIDENING THAT WE HAVE SEEN AFTER ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITY, GETTING MUCH HIGHER YIELDS FOR THAT. IT IS A GOOD PLACE TO HUNKER DOWN. SHERY: IF YOU ARE EXPECTING A RECESSION SOON, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE FED GOING FORWARD? WE CONTINUE TO HEAR THIS HAWKISH RHETORIC. WILL THEY NEED TO PREVENT AND HOW MUCH WILL MARKETS BE PRICING THIS IN? WHEN YOU HAVE THIS YIELDS DIFFERENTIAL HURTING EVEN MORE FROM ASIA'S PERSPECTIVE? > > THE FED HAS BEEN EXTREMELY FOCUSED ON INFLATION TODAY. IT IS LOOKING AT LAGGING INDICATORS, WHICH JUST INCREASES THE PROBABILITY THAT WE DO SEE THAT RECESSION, OBVIOUSLY FOCUSED ON THE JOB MARKET. THERE IS ANECDOTAL EVIDENCE THAT HIRING IS SLOWING BUT WE ARE CREATING WAY TOO MANY JOBS FOR THE FED TO BE WORRIED ABOUT GROWTH. THEY WILL BE TOO LATE AND YOU WILL HAVE A LOT OF TIME TO SIT IN THE PIPE THAT WILL PUSH US INTO RECESSION. THAT DAVID IS GOING TO HAPPEN. WE WILL BE OF 75 BASIS POINTS TO SLOWER RATE HIKES. CHARLIE SEEMS VERY CLOSE, BUT WE ARE STILL A WAYS FROM MOVING TO EASING TIGHTNESS, SO WE WILL HAVE TO LIVE WITH THAT TIGHTENING POLICY A LITTLE LONGER WITHIN. HAIDI: THE BROADER MACRO RECESSION MIGHT STILL BE IMMINENT, BUT WHEN IT COMES TO PROFIT WAS EDITED WE ARE STARTING TO SEE THAT IN TERMS OF THE LAST DECLINING QUARTERS FOR THE S & P 500, EXCLUDING ENERGY, WHICH IS A BIG OUTLIER. YOU THINK VALUATIONS AT THIS POINT ARE LOOKING PRETTY LEVEL? > > THAT IS GOOD QUESTION, BECAUSE THIS YEAR HAS BEEN FOCUSED ON LOWER EVALUATIONS WHILE EARNINGS CONTINUE TO GROW. THE STORY FOR 2023, EARNINGS DO LOOK VULNERABLE. LAST TIME I LOOKED ONE WEEK AGO WE ARE AROUND 7%, 80% OF GROWTH FOR THE U.S.. YOU COULD SEE EVALUATIONS BEING SUPPORT. THAT REQUIRES NOT JUST THE SLOWING OF RATE HIKES, CHANGE OF FOCUS AWAY FROM INFLATION TO SEE EVALUATIONS OFFSET THAT, AND THAT IS WHY WE FEEL WE DO BELIEVE THAT AT SOME POINT IN THE NEXT 6 TO 12 MONTHS THERE WILL BE A HUGE BUYING OPPORTUNITY AND EQUITIES -- IN EQUITIES. BASICALLY ON THIS ENVIRONMENT WHERE EARNINGS GROWTH IS BEING REVISED DOWN AND ESTIMATES BEING REVISED DOWN, AND THE FED IS NOT READY TO BACK OFF FROM TIGHTENING YET. HAIDI: I LOOK AT SOME OF YOUR CHINA REFERENCES AND THE CLEAR LINE WITH POLICY PRIORITIES, TECH AND ENERGY AND THE LIKE. IS THIS FOR INVESTING POST REOPENING OF THE ECONOMY? DO YOU MAKE ON THE PRICE ACTION WE HAVE SEEN THIS WEEK BASED ON THESE REFUTED REPORTS? > > I THINK WHAT IS INTERESTING IS IT DID NOT TAKE MUCH POSITIVE RUMORS OR NEWS, WHICHEVER WAY YOU VIEW IT. WE HAVE SEEN WEAKNESS COMING THROUGH THEIR. WHAT WE ARE SEEING WHEN IT COMES TO CHINESE EQUITIES AS WE ARE APPROACHING PESSIMISM NOW TO TRY TO TIME THAT IS REALLY CHALLENGING IN TERMS OF GETTING THE EXACT LOW, THE SENTIMENT FOR CHINA IS INCREDIBLY WEAK AT THE MOMENT. SO EVEN LESS BAD NEWS OR POSITIVE POLICY PRONOUNCEMENTS WOULD BE SUPPORTIVE FOR THE STOCK MARKET. TIMING THAT IS DIFFICULT, IT IS DIFFICULT TO BE TOO BEARISH ON CHINA AS FAR AS WE ARE CONCERNED. HAIDI: IN LIGHT OF THE REALITY CHECK FROM THE FED THIS WEEK AND DEPENDING ON WHAT WE GET FROM JOBS NUMBERS FOR TOMORROW, HOW MUCH FURTHER UPSIDE DO SEE PER DOLLAR STRENGTH? > > WE WILL PROBABLY SEE A RETEST OF RECENT HIGHS. WE HAVE HAD BIG POLICY STATEMENTS ELSEWHERE AS WELL. THE U.K. WAS INTERESTING WHERE THEY OBVIOUSLY HIKED BY 75 BASIS POINTS BUT BACKTRACK AND SAID WE ARE NOT GOING TO CONTINUE HIKING AT THE SPACE. PEAK RATES WERE NOT TOO FAR AWAY FROM IT. PROBABLY GOING TO RETEST THE HIGHEST NEXT YEAR. WE DO HAVE A BULLISH OUTLOOK FOR THE DOLLAR.