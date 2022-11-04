Rugby Sevens Set to Kick Off in Hong Kong Amid Covid Rules

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Just always such a chaotic and vibrant time to be in Hong Kong. Does the vibe feel the same three years on? Well, we don't have the fans in the stands just yet. They're expecting about, oh, just short of thirty thousand stands. The stadium holds forty thousand stands. But by ordinance they can only be eighty five percent capacity. We're also told that tickets sold is about twenty eight thousand one. Thing that is going to be missing, though, this year are a lot of those overseas fans that come here that flock for this weekend. Yeah. Imbibing a little alcohol, sure. But also greasing the wheels for business deals because this is. Yes, a sporting event, but it's also kind of a banker get together and a place where people have a good time. Now, I just want to walk down here. Obviously, it's empty right now and the stands will fill up for the first match after 3 p.m. today. But everywhere we see these red jackets over the seats indicates where you can't sit. So as you can see overall in the stadium, not too many red seats. That means it's going to be probably packed and heaving, especially down there. Down there is the the infamous s stands where a few alcoholic beverages might be drunk. And that's the key. How are you going to police what is supposed to be in Hong Kong, a mask mandate outside? Well, kind of quietly. People are saying, well, if you eat and drink, you don't have to wear a mask. But I've been covering and being at the rugby sevens for more than 30 years. You you drink and eat all the time. So people are not going to be wearing that. So this is a good litmus test for how much tolerance Hong Kong authorities are going to have for a lot of, dare I say, drunken individuals having a darn good time. Oh, my goodness. See, you're reminding me of the good old days. I think it was a few years ago I was there. And the guys I mean, yeah, you're right. And there's no way that you can socially distance in that environment. But what will the experience be like for players as well? Because I remember, you know, they got to enjoy Hong Kong back then. Well, that's right. Unfortunately for the players, they've all been put into a bubble, so they're not going to necessarily have the type of interaction with the city and with the fans. In years past, that's what's so great about the rugby sevens. And I don't mean to be such a cheerleader about the rugby sevens, but it is a amazing weekend for those who have never been to the rugby sevens. It's kind of Hong Kong's pressure valve where, you know, it's a it's a business city full of pressure. And this weekend is usually the time when you release some of that pressure and have a good time. Everyone has a good time. OK. When the French come out, there's some booing. OK. This is a former British colony. There's some legacy hatred, if you will, built up there. But it's all in good nature and in good fun. And we'll have to see whether the old teams of Fiji, New Zealand, which they've they've met 14 times for the Cup final. Fiji has the advantage, including five victories out of the last five years, seven out of the last eight. They're the powerhouse. We'll have to see if the other 13 teams, I believe, is a 14 or 16 teams this year, if the other 15 teams can give a good challenge. Yeah, I remember rugby sevens is not just about rugby. Right? Is everything that follows a round rugby because you were watching the games and then you go to the parties and the drinking and then you go to, you know. Oh yeah. The party scene in Hong Kong. How fun. Stephen Engle there joining us from Hong Kong.