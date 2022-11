00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Let let let's talk about that decision for you guys, it came out a few days ago with a very clear message that you'll be hiking seventy five in at your next meeting. Well, my first question is you always tell us you're only one vote. Do we take it then that the entire monetary board is also on board with a hike of that size? Yes. I would not have been this clear if I was not sure that I had at least. Well, maybe for the maybe unanimous. But I'm not sure about that, and I'm sure that it's more than the majority. Right now, the seven point seven suicide immigration prince. What do you make of it? Why is it so hot? Well. The good thing about it is it's due to one of shocks. So usually when these costs, my food prices experiences the food prices. Even though they don't go down, the length of increasing mentally normalizes. So for his service, we expect inflation this year to be led by average because the beginning of the year was low. It averaged five point six point seven percent this year and next year it should average close to 4 percent because the second half will be between 3 and 4 in the second half. That's the that's their forecast. And we are the reason we raise the policy rate is we want to make sure where we can we will never be sure. We want to increase the likelihood that by the second half of next year, the headline inflation would be within target. And unless there are new shocks, that will be through as well in the rest of 20 24. So this time when you think inflation will peak, then what are you actually seeing as the upside risk of the prices in the near term? Well, April, it will peak before the end of this year. Of course, anything can happen, right? But are our best guess is that it will peak either in the next month or be the last month of the year. So either this month or the last month of the year. So indeed, our our forecast is by bye by the second half of. Next year, it will be below for already. Governor, I want to ask you about this, your comments this week on on on the seventy five just to take it back there, too, because that's related. Well, one is why not just do it all cycle, move one part of the question. The second part of that is, was, was that decision to come out midweek after the Fed mainly or purely to target the exchange rate? Now is just that we don't we don't want to be selling too much. DAX. So the best way to do that is make the markets known in advance. Living in. Of course we still have a lot of research, but yeah, we don't want to use too much. So, Governor, are there other tools at the central bank is looking at that can allow the authority to keep the exchange rate stable right now? Well, I think we have enough reserves and I think our interest rates is so fed sufficiently well positioned relative to the Fed, because right now they're that far right people in 70 times before. So we read the policy rate increase. Ours will be fine. So that's a that's a comfortable margin between the two finest rates. So I think it was ISE quite simple. I got a comfortable margin between the two policy rates and strategic use of our reserves. We will make the exchange rate more stable. The two main policy tilts governor, then can I follow up on that? If the Fed goes to 5 and the market thinks the Fed will go to five, you'll follow them step by step. You go to six or above. Well, it also depends on the inflation picture. For instance, if it's clear already that the inflation rate is accelerating, we may not have to match that of the inflation rate remains high. Ned, we have to match. You talked about the bridge too soon to say when the peso hits record lows. Governor, I wonder, are those pressures unavoidable? Okay, let's put it this way. Inflation redistributes income. Changes in the exchange rate for its income and the distribution of income in the short run is more powerful than economic growth. So if you do surveys of people, the level of this expansion is much higher during higher periods of inflation than it would rise as the economy grows faster. So. So that the evidence is there that the everyday person, high inflation is much more untenable or unacceptable than lower growth rates. That's that's the simple fact. That's how people are affected. The other eight will look what the governor. Governor, I wanted to ask about the optics, too, I think. Perhaps if I'm guessing correctly, this is maybe where you're going. The optics is because we heard from the finance secretary, governor, Doctor Who, of course, was part of the BSB is still part of the monetary board. He said 60 that's you know, we're not going to cross 60 on on the Philippine currency. So my question is politics and economics mix. How much communication, Alaska directly are you getting not just from Governor George, no secretary Jaffna, but from the president himself. Well, it's not a job, though, and I discuss these things. We saw each other. Yes. Yesterday because one friend of ours had a birthday. But the difference between me and him is a it was between me and him, is I. I don't think the 60 is a fussy number. It could be 64 in blood. Fifty nine point five. So I don't want to draw a line in the sand. Because from the point of view of using our reserves efficiently, it's not a good idea to draw a line in the sand. But more or less having the same effect. I keep saying the difference between a fifty nine point five would be nine point six in sixty four. You mean sixty point one sixty point four. And sixty is not something very large from the point of view of both macro economics and the welfare of individual citizens. So to me, yeah, if we are able to be able to use our reserves more efficiently if we can, let's start with a single number. But getting more or less the same results from the point of view of inflation. Yeah, but the one thing I'm finding about the BSP is that you guys are always just so transparent about your thinking, which is quite refreshing. As if I area journalists and I have to wonder how important you think is communications or moral suasion when it comes to influencing markets? How do you view that? Well, the nice thing about having the ability is you when when the central bank issue states, mass markets take it seriously. But we also do know that markets respond to a lot more things than what the BSE newly. So but the less the more predict, but the general rule is, the more predictable that we are, the better. Other things equal.