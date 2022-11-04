Midterms Impact on Investors

00:00

So you've had experience in Washington as well as in New York, on Wall Street. We spent a lot of time people get paid a lot of money trying to analyze these elections about what they will mean for investors. What's your experience? I think elections are hugely consequential for investors because there's a lot at stake here. Take, for example, tax policy. If you are lower taxes for wealthy people in business, then obviously there's one team that you want to vote for. If you want lower taxes for working people and people below, then it's another team you want to vote for. There's all kinds of policy decisions. We've seen an enormous amount of legislative activity. These last two years, typically this year. And that's the kind of thing that happens after an election. So as you say, we've had a lot of legislation through Congress as the last Congress, and particularly given the fact that it was really evenly divided in Congress. So looking back, before we look forward, do you think overall that was good for investors? Not so good. I'm not sure it was great for investors, but a lot of it was stuff that we really needed to do for the sake of our economy, particularly the climate change. I don't think we should kid ourselves. Addressing climate change is going to be expensive for companies and therefore for investors. But we have to do it. Prescription drug costs. We have to get under control. So I think from an investor's point of view, some of this may cost them some money. But I think there were things that had to be done for society as a whole. Looking forward to the midterms. We don't know what the results will be, obviously, but some people are projecting we could have a switch in the majority in either the House or the Senate or even conceivably in both. If you get a divided government, which is what that would be essentially, is that potentially good for investors simply because they won't do very much at all. They can't get much done and there's some stability. Yes, I think you're right. If we have divided government, it's highly unlikely, particularly in the run up to another presidential, that we're going to get much done. Look, it depends what you think the alternative is. If you think the alternative was a Congress and a White House controlled by people who essentially wanted to make investors happy, then obviously that's not as good and vice versa. I happen to personally believe we still have huge problems in this country that we need to address long term structural problems like the debt and the deficit, for example. And having government frozen is not really the way it's supposed to work. You're supposed to legislate every year, not just every year out of one year out of 5, 4 or something like that. You oversee the investment of a lot of money and not necessarily investing yourself and really overseeing people who do that in the course of doing that. Do you take into account which industries, which companies might do better under a Republican administration rather than a Democratic one? Sure, you can easily see that. As you point out, most of our money is invested through other managers who do actual stock picking and so forth. But we spend a lot of time meeting with them, as you would imagine. And yes, absolutely, they think a lot about what might happen in Washington, how that would affect the investor ability to use a word that might not be a word of different sectors, different industries, different companies. So, sure, what goes on in Washington, I don't think any investor would tell you that what goes on in Washington isn't incredibly consequential for the economy and therefore, we all pay a lot of attention to it. This week we had the Federal Reserve come out, raised interest rates another 75 basis points, if you can, comparing contrast fed decisions on where we are on the 10 year yield, for example, versus who is in charge of Congress, which is more consequential potentially for investors. Well, I personally think the Fed is the biggest game in town in terms of affecting the economy. I'm not quite a Milton Friedman monetarists, but I believe enough in the power of monetary policy to believe that it's it is the biggest thing that affects the economy. And by the way, it probably affects the stock market even more directly. In a sense, when interest rates go up, it's the enemy of stock prices. They tend to go down. And you've seen that happen this year and vice versa. During 2020 21, when the Fed put all that liquidity into the market, the market went up. The old saying, don't fight the Fed. So I watch the Fed very closely. And I think it is it is far more of an influence on the economy than Congress. So higher interest rates are the enemies, you say, of the stock market in the short term. But doesn't inflation have something to do with the value of investments as well, if in fact it particularly when you talk about bonds, but other investments as well, if you've got inflation that really isn't under control. Doesn't that affect your investments? It might. But, you know, inflation is actually good for some investments. That's good for what we call real assets, things like real estate, commodities and things like that. It really depends, I think, a lot on what accompanies that inflation. If you happen to still be in a high growth or a reasonably growing economy and you've got some inflation, that could actually be a positive if you get stagflation or you get high inflation and a recession like what we had in the late, late 70s, early 80s, then obviously that's bad for investors. So nobody likes inflation is destabilising the businesses, he said, destabilizing to American families. But and therefore, it's not something investors want. But it's not necessarily the end of the world for investors. You talk about tax policy and you also talked about the Fed and what happens with interest rates. But what regulatory policy? Well, I could almost certainly the opposite in a way that you may see more activity by the regulators because they might feel like the clock is running out on their term in office or whatever. They might want to get stuff done. I've been a little surprised in that I would expect a very robust regulatory environment out of this administration. They've appointed people to many of the top regulatory positions who are very much pro regulation. And you can see it's starting to happen at the FCC and places like that. So I do think you're going to see a lot of regulatory activity over the next two years, regardless of what happens in the election. One of the things that this administration said they really want to go after, if I can put it that way, private equity using things like Clayton CAC, Section 8, interlocking directors, things like that. They think that there's some and I trust things going on there. Is there a chilling effect on private equity right now? Because they also have other things that there are headwinds for them? Well, the biggest headwind for private equity at the moment is the fact that in an environment like this, deals tend to slow down or even stop. And you can see if you look at the overall MBNA volumes, how how much slower it is now than it was because the sellers all want yesterday's prices, the virus want to pay today or tomorrow's prices. So you have a disconnect there, I think. I think the problem in general and mergers over the last really 20 years or more has been a pretty benign antitrust environment. And when I was in when I was in the MFA business, you know, clients would come in and the media, they want to talk about which of their competitors they could buy and that game. I think in this environment is starting to wear out and that and so that relates a bit to private equity in terms of their portfolio companies. But I don't think private equity in and of itself is an antitrust problem. It's not as easy to raise money these days. It's more expensive. You can find and some people have trouble finding it, period. Does that mean that private credit is stepping up to that is more and more of the funding coming from private credit? You're going to see that. First of all, there's just less credit and there's going to be less credit, fewer deals, fewer acquisitions, less credit. But yes, the banks have, I wouldn't say, gone out of business, but the banks have come very leery about lending. The high yield debt market has effectively closed. And so, in fact, you are exactly seeing that private credit stepping into the breach, which is attractive for investors, because it often you can get low double digit kinds of yields or returns on that. Obviously not as attractive for the borrower who is paying, you know, a few hundred basis points not that long ago. Is it attractive for financial stability? Because coming out of the 2008 crisis, we had a lot of regulation of the banks. We sort of know, I think, what's going on there. By and large, a lot of money went to private credit. I'm not sure that it's transparent to regulators. No. And that's that's a broader problem that we've had really since two thousand eight or nine, which is that the more you regulate parts of the financial system, the money tends to flow to the unregulated parts of the financial system. Having all that credit going on outside of the regulated part of the economy is not ideal. One last question. This is asking you to be a soothsayer, which is tricky. We saw what happened with the UK pension funds when that mini budget came out. It was not good, but one wouldn't have thought the pension fund funds were leveraged highly. And yet it turns out through some derivatives they were. Do you see any indications or other parts in the marketplace where you might not expect leverage at all? But as the interest rate go up, it really puts pressure on some investors? That's a great question. The UK is my understanding that whole pension thing was a very unusual product policy move that they did. I don't know that it's replicated here. And obviously the point is that the UK didn't know it was a problem until it became a problem. And so I don't think you know about these problems until they really appear. So I don't I don't have anything off the top of my head in terms of things that I worry about. But a lack of liquidity, rising interest rates does put strain on the financial system and then something will pop loose.