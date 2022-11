00:00

NASDAQ says that price action is get you some say, well, name some movies, we can do that with grandma. Hey, Lisa. John, I will follow up, though, the story that you were talking about with China and some of the rumors that have really fueled some of the out rally. But first, I want to talk about earnings. What have we seen this earnings season as almost all companies, about 87 percent of market capitalization in the S & P 500 have reported. If you disappoint, you get penalized heavily. If you disappoint on the forward forecast even more. So the examples today are people down almost 7 percent, six point six percent ahead of market trading after coming out with disappointing outlooks, with expectations of a potential slowdown in the business. Twilio, a software provider, down 26 percent after their disappointment and after a forward forecasting Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, which is not the tech sector as much, down more than 10 percent after talking about supply chain disruptions and issues with the labor market. These are all different aspects of the same story that we keep telling, right? Software, hardware, tech in general, getting hammered. How much is that a broader story? And then, of course, the areas that are more affected by labor shortages, as well as some of the supply chain disruptions, still feeling that pain. So how much is that a broader story and how much is that idiosyncratic for specific areas? On the flip side, to John's point about some of these rumors in China, we are seeing a massive rally once again in some of these Chinese ADR is the stocks of Chinese companies. Alibaba shares surging about nine and a half percent ahead of the market GDP point. JT Dot.com, which is an online e-commerce site, up nine point three percent. Yum, China up six point eight percent. Tom, how much can we really buy into these rumors, especially as Chinese authorities are trying to push back? There's no change. There's absolutely no change. And yet I do wonder what the signal is that Xi Jinping is actually being more outward looking, is going to places, is meeting with foreign leaders. Is that alone enough of some sort of statement in addition to three reports percolating, percolating out? We'll have to see the stories percolate down. And let's remember Sunday evening, folks, events will look for Asian coverage on Bloomberg Radio, on Bloomberg TV, because I'm sorry, it could be really eventful from the bank at least into Sunday. Look at people the least. So you you talked with the tech wreck. It's down 74 percent from the moon shot of the bull market. We talk about the bubble and then the bursting. How much further does it have to go and is there broader ramification or is this really an isolated area that got fed up during extraordinary times?