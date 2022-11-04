Jobs Report a Challenge for Fed: BlackRock's Rosenberg

00:00

Maybe Jeff with BlackRock. Maybe not as exciting as that press conference, but nevertheless, a job report of a fully employed America for you and your team. Sit. Is this jobs report old news, present news or indicate a buoyant future? Yeah, great. Great question, Tom. You know, I think it validates what we think we know about this labor market. And that is, is that it is very, very slowly starting to show some effects of an economic slowdown of the Fed's tightening. But go back to our conversation on the post Fed Day. It's all about the long and variable lags here. And so we're seeing, you know, just the glimmers of what the Fed hopes to see in terms of the impact of their tightening this year. But it's it's going to take some time. And and and going back to what Lisa ended with Randy on, you know, the most salient point, I think here. And Powell mentioned it in the press conference is the lack of labor force participation responding to this historic levels, eye openings. That's a huge disappointment. That's a problem because the economy is not responding to the Fed's tightening. And so they've got a lot more work to do. They're going to slow that pace. Fine. But we really are not seeing the economic slowdown that's necessary for the Fed to get to that inflation slowdown. So this is a real challenge for the Fed and for the market.