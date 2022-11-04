Live on Bloomberg TV

Jobs Report a Challenge for Fed: BlackRock's Rosenberg

The US employment report validates that the economy is "very, very slowly starting to show some effects" of a slowdown, Jeffrey Rosenberg, portfolio manager of BlackRock's Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund, says during an interview on "Bloomberg Surveillance." US payrolls rose more than expected with a gain of 261,000 in October, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%. (Source: Bloomberg)

