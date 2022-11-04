Cybersecurity Is Universal Problem

00:00

You found that 98 percent of companies reported a breach, that is a staggering number. Walk that out for us a bit. That is actually validates our thesis, we then suspecting that almost all of the organizations in the world has already been infiltrated, and what people reported was that 98 percent of the companies had won at least once side will reach. And what is also interesting is that 76 percent of the organizations said that they were before ransomware to get rid of this problem. That's how low the confidence gets. So how are companies responding to these threats? Are they ready? I don't think everyone is ready. Even though there is a partnership, private and public, a Biden administration put together a zero trust framework. Companies are looking at it. They're spending money. They are getting prepared for this problem is a huge ransom. It is the single largest threat to our economy. And everybody's saying that, how do I keep my business going? What do I make sure do to make sure that we are not only preventing and detecting these attacks, but also create resiliency where in spite of an attack, I can keep going. So there's an ongoing war on Ukraine. You've got instability at Twitter, which is a major platform. You've got midterm elections coming up here in the United States. Are you expecting the threats to ratchet up and how do companies respond? Carrots are definitely increasing geopolitical situation. You have us listen to state actors that are taking sides. You have, again, midterms coming up. We have cyber warfare going on. I think in this situation, businesses have to really think that attacks will happen. There is no way to prevent it. How do they keep going in spite of an attack? How do they create a resiliency plan? How do they make sure that they recover from it? And that's where companies are investing money. And we are seeing in our own market where recovery ability to identify what part of the data was impacted and how to get rid of a bad content and go with good content fast is what is everyone is focused on. Is public private engagement between, for example, the Biden administration and the private sector? Is that helping or do we need to see more? We definitely need to see more here, but it is a great first step because what happens is that there is a natural hesitation in sharing data and setting information between companies because nobody wants to come across saying that, hey, you got attacked. We didn't have the right defenses. But when the government comes into the picture and creates a framework of information sharing, what kind of attack has happened? How do you recover from it? What kind of preventive measures you take? That really helps companies get more confident and confidence is what is required. I mean, our study also found that a third of the board have no confidence that the companies can recover from a cyber incident.